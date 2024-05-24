Please note that the following is an unofficial English translation of Japanese original text of the Notice of Convocation of the 124th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Niterra Co., Ltd. The Company provides this translation for reference and convenience purposes only and without any warranty as to its accuracy or otherwise. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail. Securities Code: 5334 June 3, 2024 (Date of initiating measures for providing information in electronic format: May 24, 2024) Dear Shareholders Shinichi Odo Representative Director and Chairman of the Board Niterra Co., Ltd. 1-1-1 Higashisakura, Higashi-ku, Nagoya, Japan NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 124th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS The 124th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Niterra Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is to be held as follows. In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for provision of information contained in the reference documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. (the "Matters for Electronic Provision Measure") in electronic format. Matters for Electronic Provision Measure are posted on the Company's website on the Internet below. The Company's Website https://www.ngkntk.co.jp/ir/events/shareholders.html(In Japanese) In addition to the website above, the Matters for Electronic Provision Measure are also posted on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). Access the following TSE website (TSE Listed Company Information Service), enter and search for the Company's name (Niterra Co., Ltd.) or security code (5334), and select "Basic Information" and " Documents for public inspection/PR information". TSE website (TSE Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show(In Japanese) Instead of attending the meeting, you may otherwise exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing. Please read the attached REFERENCE DOCUMENTS FOR THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS provided below. You are requested to exercise your Voting Rights before 5:00 p.m., on Monday, June 24, 2024. 1

1. Time and Date: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2024 2. Place: Main conference room, Office Building "N-FOREST", Komaki Plant 2808, Iwasaki, Komaki, Aichi 3. Objectives of the Meeting: Reports: 1. Reports on Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as Results of the Audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee for Fiscal 2023 (From April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024) 2. Reports on Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for Fiscal 2023 (From April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024) Agenda: Proposal No.1: Election of Seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) Proposal No.2: Election of Four (4) Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members ◎The following documents has been posted only on the Company's website on the Internet and the TSE website (TSE Listed Company Search) based on the provisions of laws and regulations and the Company's Articles of Incorporation, and are not stated in the documents delivered to shareholders requesting written documents. The Audit and Supervisory Committee and the Accounting Auditor have audited the documents subject to audit, including the following items. ・"Overview of the System to Ensure the Appropriateness of Business Activities and the Operating Status of the System" in the Business Report ・"Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements ・"Statement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements" in the Non- Consolidated Financial Statements ◎If any amendment is made to the Matters for Electronic Provision Measure, the amended information will be disclosed on the Company's Web site and TSE website (TSE Listed Company Search) above. 2

REFERENCE DOCUMENTS FOR THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS Proposals and Items of Reference Proposal No. 1: Election of Seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) The terms of office of all of the current seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. As such, we hereby propose the election of seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members). In order to achieve sustainable growth and enhance corporate value over the medium to long term, the Company believes it is important to ensure that the Board of Directors is composed of diverse human resources with different backgrounds that include specialized knowledge, experience, etc. In addition, as Outside Directors constitute a majority of the Board of Directors, the Company places great emphasis on strengthening supervisory functions of the Board of Directors while securing transparency for decision-making processes. Based on the aforementioned belief, in order to ensure the reasonability and the transparency of the process, the selection of candidates for Directors is determined at the Board of Directors through the deliberation of Nomination Committee, an advisory body for the Board of Directors in which a majority of the members are Independent Outside Directors. The candidates for Directors are as follows: No. Name Current positions Assignments at the Company Representative Director and 1 Shinichi Odo Re-appointed Chairman of the Board - Head of All Divisions, Group Representative Director and Internal Audit Headquarters, and 2 Takeshi Kawai Re-appointed President, Strategic Port Folio Dept. / Chief Operating Officer General Manager of Global Strategy Div. Assistant to President / 3 Toru Matsui Representative Director, Head of Sustainability Strategy Re-appointed Dept., Corporate Communication Executive Vice President Dept., and Niterra Ventures Company Re-appointed 4 Miwako Doi Outside Director Outside Director - Independent Director Re-appointed 5 Chiharu Takakura Outside Director Outside Director - Independent Director Re-appointed 6 Takayoshi Mimura Outside Director Outside Director - Independent Director Newly appointed 7 Hisanori Makaya Outside Director - - Independent Director 3

No. Name Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments Number of (Date of Birth) and Significant Positions Concurrently Held Shares Held Apr. 1977 Joined NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. (currently, Niterra Co., Ltd.) Feb. 2003 General Manager of Overseas Aftermarket Sales & Marketing Dept., Sales & Marketing Div., Automotive Components Group, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. Jul. 2005 President, NGK Spark Plugs (U.S.A.) (currently, Niterra North America, Inc.), Inc. Jun. 2007 Director, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. Jun. 2010 Managing Director, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. Jun. 2011 Representative Director and President, NGK SPARK 37,176 Shinichi Odo PLUG CO., LTD. (April 3, 1954) Apr. 2012 Representative Director and President, Chief shares Executive Officer, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. Apr. 2016 Representative Director, Chairman of the Board and 1 President, Chief Executive Officer, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. Apr. 2019 Representative Director and Chairman of the Board, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. (up to the present) May 2020 Chairman, Japan Auto Parts Industries Association, Inc. of Directors Meetings in Fiscal 2023> 13/13 【Reason for appointment as a candidate for Director】 Mr. Odo has been engaged in the operation and management including domestic/overseas sales divisions concerning automotive components businesses for many years, and from June 2011 he served as Representative Director and President of the Company. Since April 2019, he has been involved in the Company's management from the perspective of medium- to long-term corporate growth and further strengthening corporate governance as Representative Director and Chairman of the Board. The Company has continuously selected Mr. Odo as a candidate for Director based on the judgment that he has extensive management experience at the Company and insights into the global business operations. 4

No. Name Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments Number of (Date of Birth) and Significant Positions Concurrently Held Shares Held Apr. 1987 Joined NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. (currently, Niterra Co., Ltd.) Feb. 2011 General Manager of Sensor Engineering Dept. II, Sensor Div., Automotive Components Group, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. Apr. 2012 Corporate Officer, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. Apr. 2015 Managing Officer, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. Jun. 2015 Director and Managing Officer, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. Takeshi Kawai Apr. 2016 Director and Senior Managing Officer, NGK 19,136 (October 13, 1962) SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. Apr. 2019 Representative Director and President, Chief shares Operating Officer, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. (up to the present) 2 Head of All Divisions, Group Internal Audit Headquarters, and Strategic Port Folio Dept. / General Manager of Global Strategy Div. 13/13 【Reason for appointment as a candidate for Director】 Mr. Kawai has been engaged in engineering division in the Sensor Division for many years, and from April 2016, as Director and Senior Managing Officer, he was in charge of the Business Planning Management Division which has an overall control of the Group's business divisions. He has extensive management experience and knowledge of the Company's business operations. The Company has continuously selected Mr. Kawai as a candidate for Director based on the fact that he has been leading the Group as Representative Director and President, the most senior corporate officer for the business operations of the Company, to achieve the medium- to long-term management targets since he assumed the position in April 2019. 5

No. Name Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments Number of (Date of Birth) and Significant Positions Concurrently Held Shares Held Apr. 1984 Joined NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. (currently, Niterra Co., Ltd.) Apr. 2011 President, NGK SPARK PLUG EUROPE GmbH (currently, Niterra EMEA GmbH) Oct. 2013 General Manager of OEM Sales & Marketing Dept., Sales and Marketing Div., Automotive Components Group, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. Dec. 2014 President, NGK SPARK PLUG (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD. (currently, Niterra (Shanghai) Co., Toru Matsui Ltd.) Apr. 2015 Corporate Officer, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. (February 14, 1962) Jul. 2016 President, NGK SPARK PLUG (SHANGHAI) TRADING CO., LTD. (currently, Niterra Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.) 12,397 Apr. 2018 Managing Officer, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. shares Jun. 2018 Director and Managing Officer, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. 3 Apr. 2019 Director and Executive Vice President, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. Apr. 2020 Representative Director, Executive Vice President, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. (up to the present) Assistant to President / Assistant to President / Head of Sustainability Strategy Dept., Corporate Communication Dept., and Niterra Ventures Company 13/13 13/13 【Reason for appointment as a candidate for Director】 Mr. Matsui has been engaged in sales and marketing division concerning automotive components businesses for many years. After serving as President of our major overseas group companies, he has been serving as Director and Executive Vice President since April 2019. As such, he has extensive sales and marketing experience at the Company and insights into the global business operations. The Company has continuously selected Mr. Matsui as a candidate for Director based on the fact that he is currently in charge of sustainability strategy and new business, leading enhancement of sustainability management and the new business development to transform the business portfolio. 6

No. Name Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments Number of (Date of Birth) and Significant Positions Concurrently Held Shares Held Apr. 1979 Joined Tokyo Shibaura Electric Co., Ltd. (currently Toshiba Corporation) Jul. 2005 Senior Fellow, Corporate Research & Development Center, Toshiba Corporation Jul. 2008 Chief Fellow, Corporate Research & Development Center, Toshiba Corporation Apr. 2014 Auditor (part-time), National Institute of Information and Communications Technology, an Incorporated Administrative Agency (currently, a National Research and Development Agency) (up to the present) Jun. 2015 Outside Director, Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. Miwako Doi Apr. 2017 Executive Director (part-time), Nara Institute of (June 2, 1954) Science and Technology (up to the present) Jun. 2019 Outside Director, Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. (up to the present) 3,336 Apr. 2020 Vice President (part-time), Tohoku University (up to shares the present) Jun. 2020 Outside Director, SUBARU CORPORATION (up to the present) Outside Director, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. (currently, Niterra Co., Ltd.) (up to the present) Auditor (part-time), National Institute of Information and Communications Technology Executive Director (part-time), Nara Institute of Science and Technology Vice President (part-time), Tohoku University Outside Director, SUBARU CORPORATION 4 13/13 13/13 4 years (at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders) 【Reason for appointment as a candidate for Outside Director and expected roles】 Ms. Doi has abundant experience and an outstanding track record as a researcher in the information and communication fields. She is currently engaged in the research of advanced technology at a research institution and universities. Based on her experience and insight, she has overseen business execution by the Company's management team and provided advice to the team as an Outside Director. She has been playing a key role in strengthening the Company's corporate governance by actively speaking out at the Company's Board of Directors' Meetings in order to enhance transparency in decision-making. The Company has selected Ms. Doi as a candidate for Outside Director with the expectation that, after her appointment, she will continue to oversee business execution by the Company's management team and provide advice to the team based on her experience and insight described above. Although Ms. Doi has not contributed to corporate management in a capacity other than as Outside Director, for the reasons above, the Company has determined that she will be able to appropriately fulfill the duties of Outside Director. 【Regarding the independence of the candidate for Outside Director】 The Company has a business relationship with Tohoku University, for which Ms. Doi serves as Vice President, primarily in the consigning of research. However, the value of that business is extremely small at less than seven million yen per year. In addition, there is no business relationship between the Company and Nara Institute of Science and Technology, for which she serves as Executive Director. For the reasons above, we deem that her independence is sufficiently assured given that the election criteria for independent directors set by the Company is met. Accordingly, the Company intends to notify the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Nagoya Stock Exchange of her continued appointment as Independent Outside Director, upon approval of her re-election. 7

No. Name Brief Personal History, Positions and Significant Number of (Date of Birth) Positions Concurrently Held Shares Held Apr. 1983 Joined the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries May 1992 Obtained an MBA from Georgetown University (U.S.A) Aug. 1993 Consultant, Sanwa Research Institute Corp. (currently, Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting Co., Ltd.) Jul. 1999 Planning Manager, Human Resources Division., Pfizer Japan Inc. Oct. 2006 General Manager of Human Resources Department, Human Resources and Communication Division, Novartis Pharma K.K. Jul. 2014 Corporate Fellow, General Manager, Global Human Resources Dept., Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Apr. 2020 HR Advisor, ROHTO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. Chiharu Takakura Jun. 2020 Director, Head of Well-being Management (December 22, 1959) Promotion Division, ROHTO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. 1,301 Jun. 2021 Outside Audit and Supervisory Board Member, shares NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. (currently, Niterra Co., Ltd.) Apr. 2022 Director, Chief Human Resource Officer, ROHTO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. Jun. 2022 Outside Director, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. (up to the present) Jun. 2023 Outside Director, Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (up to the present) Outside Director, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance 5 Company, Limited (up to the present) Outside Director, Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. Outside Director, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited 13/13 2 years (at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders) 【Reason for appointment as a candidate for Outside Director and expected roles】 After obtaining her MBA at Georgetown University (U.S.A), Ms. Takakura worked as a consultant in organization building and human resources development before taking up successive important positions with several global companies, including international pharmaceuticals companies. As such, she has a wealth of experience and considerable insight concerning organizational development and human resources development. At the Company, based on her experience and insight, she has overseen business execution by the Company's management team and provided advice to the team as an Outside Director. She has been playing a key role in strengthening the Company's corporate governance by actively speaking out at the Company's Board of Directors' Meetings in order to enhance transparency in decision-making. The Company has selected Ms. Takakura as a candidate for Outside Director with the expectation that, after her appointment, she will continue to oversee business execution by the Company's management team and provide advice to the team based on the experience and knowledge described above. 【Regarding the independence of the candidate for Outside Director】 There is no business relationship between the Company and ROHTO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. for which Ms. Takakura served as Director and Chief Human Resource Officer until June 2023, and the election criteria for independent directors set by the Company is met. As such, the independence of Ms. Takakura is sufficiently assured, and the Company intends to notify the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Nagoya Stock Exchange of her continued appointment as Independent Outside Director, upon approval of her re-election. 8

No. Name Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments Number of (Date of Birth) and Significant Positions Concurrently Held Shares Held Apr. 1977 Joined Terumo Corporation Jun. 2002 Executive Officer, Terumo Corporation Jun. 2003 Director and Executive Officer, Terumo Corporation Jun. 2004 Director and Senior Executive Officer, Terumo Corporation Jun. 2007 Director and Managing Executive Officer, Terumo Corporation Apr. 2008 Director and Managing Executive Officer, responsible for Hospital Company and Sales Supervisory Dept., Takayoshi Mimura Terumo Corporation (June 18, 1953) Jun. 2009 Director and Managing Executive Officer, Representative of China/Asia, Terumo Corporation Apr. 2010 Director and Managing Executive Officer, Chief Representative of China, Terumo Corporation Jun. 2010 Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer, Terumo Corporation Aug. 2011 President and CEO, Terumo (China) Holdings Co., 1,246 Ltd. shares Apr. 2017 Chairman of the Board, Terumo Corporation Jun. 2021 Chairman, The Japan Federation of Medical Devices Associations Apr. 2022 Director and Corporate Advisor, Terumo Corporation Jun. 2022 Corporate Advisor, Terumo Corporation Outside Director, AUTOBACS SEVEN Co., Ltd. (up to the present) Outside Director, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (up to the present) Jun. 2023 Outside Director, Niterra Co., Ltd. (up to the present) 6 Outside Director, AUTOBACS SEVEN Co., Ltd. Outside Director, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Outside Director, AUTOBACS SEVEN Co., Ltd. Outside Director, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. 10/11 (after assuming office as an Outside Director on June 27, 2023) 1 year (at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders) 【Reason for appointment as a candidate for Outside Director and expected roles】 Mr. Mimura has been engaged in corporate management from the viewpoint of business execution and supervision over many years, including successively holding positions as an officer responsible for the business operation and Chairman of the Board in operating companies. As such, he has great insight into business management and corporate governance. In addition, he has been involved in the medical device business and development of overseas markets for many years, and has a wealth of experience concerning the medical device sector and global business. At the Company, based on his experience and insight, he has overseen business execution by the Company's management team and provided advice to the team as an Outside Director. He also has been playing a key role in strengthening the Company's corporate governance by actively speaking out at the Company's Board of Directors' Meetings in order to enhance transparency in decision-making. The Company has selected Mr. Mimura as a candidate for Outside Director with the expectation that, after his appointment, he will continue to oversee business execution by the Company's management team and provide advice to the team based on the experience and insight described above. 【Regarding the independence of the candidate for Outside Director】 There is no business relationship between the Company and Terumo Corporation for which Mr. Mimura served as Corporate Advisor until December 2023, and the election criteria for independent directors set by the Company is met. As such, the independence of Mr. Mimura is sufficiently assured, and the Company intends to notify the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Nagoya Stock Exchange of his continued appointment as Independent Outside Director, upon approval of his re-election. 9