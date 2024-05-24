Please note that the following is an unofficial English translation of Japanese original text of the Notice of Convocation of the 124th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Niterra Co., Ltd. The Company provides this translation for reference and convenience purposes only and without any warranty as to its accuracy or otherwise. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
June 3, 2024
Date of initiating measures for providing information in electronic format: May 24, 2024
Dear Shareholders
Shinichi Odo
Representative Director and
Chairman of the Board
Niterra Co., Ltd.
1-1-1 Higashisakura, Higashi-ku, Nagoya, Japan
NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF
THE 124th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
The 124th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Niterra Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is to be held as follows.
In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for provision of information contained in the reference documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. (the "Matters for Electronic Provision Measure") in electronic format. Matters for Electronic Provision Measure are posted on the Company's website on the Internet below.
The Company's Website
https://www.ngkntk.co.jp/ir/events/shareholders.html(In Japanese)
In addition to the website above, the Matters for Electronic Provision Measure are also posted on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). Access the following TSE website (TSE Listed Company Information Service), enter and search for the Company's name (Niterra Co., Ltd.) or security code (5334), and select "Basic Information" and " Documents for public inspection/PR information".
TSE website (TSE Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show(In Japanese)
Instead of attending the meeting, you may otherwise exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing. Please read the attached REFERENCE DOCUMENTS FOR THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS provided below. You are requested to exercise your Voting Rights before 5:00 p.m., on Monday, June 24, 2024.
1
1. Time and Date: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2024
2. Place:
Main conference room, Office Building "N-FOREST", Komaki Plant
2808, Iwasaki, Komaki, Aichi
3. Objectives of the Meeting:
Reports:
1. Reports on Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements, as
well as Results of the Audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by
the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee for
Fiscal 2023 (From April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024)
2. Reports on Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for Fiscal 2023 (From
April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024)
Agenda:
Proposal No.1:
Election of Seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory
Committee Members)
Proposal No.2:
Election of Four (4) Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
◎The following documents has been posted only on the Company's website on the Internet and the TSE website (TSE Listed Company Search) based on the provisions of laws and regulations and the Company's Articles of Incorporation, and are not stated in the documents delivered to shareholders requesting written documents. The Audit and Supervisory Committee and the Accounting Auditor have audited the documents subject to audit, including the following items.
・"Overview of the System to Ensure the Appropriateness of Business Activities and the Operating Status of the System" in the Business Report
・"Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements
・"Statement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements" in the Non- Consolidated Financial Statements
◎If any amendment is made to the Matters for Electronic Provision Measure, the amended information will be disclosed on the Company's Web site and TSE website (TSE Listed Company Search) above.
2
REFERENCE DOCUMENTS FOR THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Proposals and Items of Reference
Proposal No. 1: Election of Seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
The terms of office of all of the current seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. As such, we hereby propose the election of seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members).
In order to achieve sustainable growth and enhance corporate value over the medium to long term, the Company believes it is important to ensure that the Board of Directors is composed of diverse human resources with different backgrounds that include specialized knowledge, experience, etc. In addition, as Outside Directors constitute a majority of the Board of Directors, the Company places great emphasis on strengthening supervisory functions of the Board of Directors while securing transparency for decision-making processes.
Based on the aforementioned belief, in order to ensure the reasonability and the transparency of the process, the selection of candidates for Directors is determined at the Board of Directors through the deliberation of Nomination Committee, an advisory body for the Board of Directors in which a majority of the members are Independent Outside Directors.
The candidates for Directors are as follows:
No.
Name
Current positions
Assignments
at the Company
Representative Director and
1
Shinichi Odo
Re-appointed
Chairman of the Board
-
Head of All Divisions, Group
Representative Director and
Internal Audit Headquarters, and
2
Takeshi Kawai
Re-appointed
President,
Strategic Port Folio Dept. /
Chief Operating Officer
General Manager of Global
Strategy Div.
Assistant to President /
3
Toru Matsui
Representative Director,
Head of Sustainability Strategy
Re-appointed
Dept., Corporate Communication
Executive Vice President
Dept., and Niterra Ventures
Company
Re-appointed
4
Miwako Doi
Outside Director
Outside Director
-
Independent Director
Re-appointed
5
Chiharu Takakura
Outside Director
Outside Director
-
Independent Director
Re-appointed
6
Takayoshi Mimura
Outside Director
Outside Director
-
Independent Director
Newly appointed
7
Hisanori Makaya
Outside Director
-
-
Independent Director
3
No.
Name
Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments
Number of
(Date of Birth)
and Significant Positions Concurrently Held
Shares Held
Apr. 1977
Joined NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. (currently,
Niterra Co., Ltd.)
Feb. 2003
General Manager of Overseas Aftermarket Sales &
Marketing Dept., Sales & Marketing Div.,
Automotive Components Group, NGK SPARK
PLUG CO., LTD.
Jul. 2005
President, NGK Spark Plugs (U.S.A.) (currently,
Niterra North America, Inc.), Inc.
Jun. 2007
Director, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.
Jun. 2010
Managing Director, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.
Jun. 2011
Representative Director and President, NGK SPARK
37,176
Shinichi Odo
PLUG CO., LTD.
(April 3, 1954)
Apr. 2012
Representative Director and President, Chief
shares
Executive Officer, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.
Apr. 2016
Representative Director, Chairman of the Board and
1
President, Chief Executive Officer, NGK SPARK
PLUG CO., LTD.
Apr. 2019
Representative Director and Chairman of the Board,
NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. (up to the present)
May 2020
Chairman, Japan Auto Parts Industries Association,
Inc.
of Directors Meetings in Fiscal 2023>
13/13
【Reason for appointment as a candidate for Director】
Mr. Odo has been engaged in the operation and management including domestic/overseas sales divisions
concerning automotive components businesses for many years, and from June 2011 he served as
Representative Director and President of the Company. Since April 2019, he has been involved in the
Company's management from the perspective of medium- to long-term corporate growth and further
strengthening corporate governance as Representative Director and Chairman of the Board. The
Company has continuously selected Mr. Odo as a candidate for Director based on the judgment that he
has extensive management experience at the Company and insights into the global business operations.
4
No.
Name
Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments
Number of
(Date of Birth)
and Significant Positions Concurrently Held
Shares Held
Apr. 1987
Joined NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. (currently,
Niterra Co., Ltd.)
Feb. 2011
General Manager of Sensor Engineering Dept. II,
Sensor Div., Automotive Components Group, NGK
SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.
Apr. 2012
Corporate Officer, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.
Apr. 2015
Managing Officer, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.
Jun. 2015
Director and Managing Officer, NGK SPARK PLUG
CO., LTD.
Takeshi Kawai
Apr. 2016
Director and Senior Managing Officer, NGK
19,136
(October 13, 1962)
SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.
Apr. 2019
Representative Director and President, Chief
shares
Operating Officer, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.
(up to the present)
2
Head of All Divisions, Group Internal Audit Headquarters, and Strategic Port Folio Dept. /
General Manager of Global Strategy Div.
13/13
【Reason for appointment as a candidate for Director】
Mr. Kawai has been engaged in engineering division in the Sensor Division for many years, and from
April 2016, as Director and Senior Managing Officer, he was in charge of the Business Planning
Management Division which has an overall control of the Group's business divisions. He has extensive
management experience and knowledge of the Company's business operations. The Company has
continuously selected Mr. Kawai as a candidate for Director based on the fact that he has been leading
the Group as Representative Director and President, the most senior corporate officer for the business
operations of the Company, to achieve the medium- to long-term management targets since he assumed
the position in April 2019.
5
No.
Name
Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments
Number of
(Date of Birth)
and Significant Positions Concurrently Held
Shares Held
Apr. 1984
Joined NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. (currently,
Niterra Co., Ltd.)
Apr. 2011
President, NGK SPARK PLUG EUROPE GmbH
(currently, Niterra EMEA GmbH)
Oct. 2013
General Manager of OEM Sales & Marketing Dept.,
Sales and Marketing Div., Automotive Components
Group, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.
Dec. 2014
President, NGK SPARK PLUG (SHANGHAI)
CO., LTD. (currently, Niterra (Shanghai) Co.,
Toru Matsui
Ltd.)
Apr. 2015
Corporate Officer, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.
(February 14, 1962)
Jul. 2016
President, NGK SPARK PLUG (SHANGHAI)
TRADING CO., LTD. (currently, Niterra Trading
(Shanghai) Co., Ltd.)
12,397
Apr. 2018
Managing Officer, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.
shares
Jun. 2018
Director and Managing Officer, NGK SPARK PLUG
CO., LTD.
3
Apr. 2019
Director and Executive Vice President, NGK SPARK
PLUG CO., LTD.
Apr. 2020
Representative Director, Executive Vice President,
NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. (up to the present)
Head of Sustainability Strategy Dept., Corporate Communication Dept., and Niterra Ventures Company13/13
【Reason for appointment as a candidate for Director】
Mr. Matsui has been engaged in sales and marketing division concerning automotive components businesses for many years. After serving as President of our major overseas group companies, he has been serving as Director and Executive Vice President since April 2019. As such, he has extensive sales and marketing experience at the Company and insights into the global business operations. The Company has continuously selected Mr. Matsui as a candidate for Director based on the fact that he is currently in charge of sustainability strategy and new business, leading enhancement of sustainability management and the new business development to transform the business portfolio.
6
No.
Name
Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments
Number of
(Date of Birth)
and Significant Positions Concurrently Held
Shares Held
Apr. 1979
Joined Tokyo Shibaura Electric Co., Ltd. (currently
Toshiba Corporation)
Jul. 2005
Senior Fellow, Corporate Research & Development
Center, Toshiba Corporation
Jul. 2008
Chief Fellow, Corporate Research & Development
Center, Toshiba Corporation
Apr. 2014
Auditor (part-time), National Institute of Information
and Communications Technology, an Incorporated
Administrative Agency (currently, a National
Research and Development Agency) (up to the
present)
Jun. 2015
Outside Director, Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.
Miwako Doi
Apr. 2017
Executive Director (part-time), Nara Institute of
(June 2, 1954)
Science and Technology (up to the present)
Jun. 2019
Outside Director, Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. (up
to the present)
3,336
Apr. 2020
Vice President (part-time), Tohoku University (up to
shares
the present)
Jun. 2020
Outside Director, SUBARU CORPORATION (up to
the present)
Outside Director, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.
(currently, Niterra Co., Ltd.) (up to the present)
Auditor (part-time), National Institute of Information and Communications Technology
Executive Director (part-time), Nara Institute of Science and Technology
Vice President (part-time), Tohoku University
Outside Director, SUBARU CORPORATION
4 years (at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders)
【Reason for appointment as a candidate for Outside Director and expected roles】
Ms. Doi has abundant experience and an outstanding track record as a researcher in the information and communication fields. She is currently engaged in the research of advanced technology at a research institution and universities. Based on her experience and insight, she has overseen business execution by the Company's management team and provided advice to the team as an Outside Director. She has been playing a key role in strengthening the Company's corporate governance by actively speaking out at the Company's Board of Directors' Meetings in order to enhance transparency in decision-making. The Company has selected Ms. Doi as a candidate for Outside Director with the expectation that, after her appointment, she will continue to oversee business execution by the Company's management team and provide advice to the team based on her experience and insight described above. Although Ms. Doi has not contributed to corporate management in a capacity other than as Outside Director, for the reasons above, the Company has determined that she will be able to appropriately fulfill the duties of Outside Director.
【Regarding the independence of the candidate for Outside Director】
The Company has a business relationship with Tohoku University, for which Ms. Doi serves as Vice President, primarily in the consigning of research. However, the value of that business is extremely small at less than seven million yen per year. In addition, there is no business relationship between the Company and Nara Institute of Science and Technology, for which she serves as Executive Director. For the reasons above, we deem that her independence is sufficiently assured given that the election criteria for independent directors set by the Company is met. Accordingly, the Company intends to notify the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Nagoya Stock Exchange of her continued appointment as Independent Outside Director, upon approval of her re-election.
7
No.
Name
Brief Personal History, Positions and Significant
Number of
(Date of Birth)
Positions Concurrently Held
Shares Held
Apr. 1983
Joined the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and
Fisheries
May 1992
Obtained an MBA from Georgetown University
(U.S.A)
Aug. 1993
Consultant, Sanwa Research Institute Corp.
(currently, Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting
Co., Ltd.)
Jul. 1999
Planning Manager, Human Resources Division.,
Pfizer Japan Inc.
Oct. 2006 General Manager of Human Resources
Department, Human Resources and
Communication Division, Novartis Pharma K.K.
Jul. 2014
Corporate Fellow, General Manager, Global
Human Resources Dept., Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
Apr. 2020
HR Advisor, ROHTO PHARMACEUTICAL CO.,
LTD.
Chiharu Takakura
Jun. 2020
Director, Head of Well-being Management
(December 22, 1959)
Promotion Division, ROHTO
PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
1,301
Jun. 2021
Outside Audit and Supervisory Board Member,
shares
NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. (currently, Niterra
Co., Ltd.)
Apr. 2022 Director, Chief Human Resource Officer,
ROHTO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
Jun. 2022 Outside Director, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.
(up to the present)
Jun. 2023 Outside Director, Nomura Real Estate Holdings,
Inc. (up to the present)
Outside Director, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance
5
Company, Limited (up to the present)
Outside Director, Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc.
Outside Director, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited
13/13
2 years (at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders)
【Reason for appointment as a candidate for Outside Director and expected roles】
After obtaining her MBA at Georgetown University (U.S.A), Ms. Takakura worked as a consultant in organization building and human resources development before taking up successive important positions with several global companies, including international pharmaceuticals companies. As such, she has a wealth of experience and considerable insight concerning organizational development and human resources development. At the Company, based on her experience and insight, she has overseen business execution by the Company's management team and provided advice to the team as an Outside Director. She has been playing a key role in strengthening the Company's corporate governance by actively speaking out at the Company's Board of Directors' Meetings in order to enhance transparency in decision-making. The Company has selected Ms. Takakura as a candidate for Outside Director with the expectation that, after her appointment, she will continue to oversee business execution by the Company's management team and provide advice to the team based on the experience and knowledge described above.
【Regarding the independence of the candidate for Outside Director】
There is no business relationship between the Company and ROHTO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. for which Ms. Takakura served as Director and Chief Human Resource Officer until June 2023, and the election criteria for independent directors set by the Company is met. As such, the independence of Ms. Takakura is sufficiently assured, and the Company intends to notify the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Nagoya Stock Exchange of her continued appointment as Independent Outside Director, upon approval of her re-election.
8
No.
Name
Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments
Number of
(Date of Birth)
and Significant Positions Concurrently Held
Shares Held
Apr. 1977
Joined Terumo Corporation
Jun. 2002
Executive Officer, Terumo Corporation
Jun. 2003
Director and Executive Officer, Terumo
Corporation
Jun. 2004
Director and Senior Executive Officer, Terumo
Corporation
Jun. 2007
Director and Managing Executive Officer, Terumo
Corporation
Apr. 2008
Director and Managing Executive Officer, responsible
for Hospital Company and Sales Supervisory Dept.,
Takayoshi Mimura
Terumo Corporation
(June 18, 1953)
Jun. 2009
Director and Managing Executive Officer,
Representative of China/Asia, Terumo Corporation
Apr. 2010
Director and Managing Executive Officer, Chief
Representative of China, Terumo Corporation
Jun. 2010
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer,
Terumo Corporation
Aug. 2011
President and CEO, Terumo (China) Holdings Co.,
1,246
Ltd.
shares
Apr. 2017
Chairman of the Board, Terumo Corporation
Jun. 2021
Chairman, The Japan Federation of Medical Devices
Associations
Apr. 2022
Director and Corporate Advisor, Terumo Corporation
Jun. 2022
Corporate Advisor, Terumo Corporation
Outside Director, AUTOBACS SEVEN Co., Ltd. (up
to the present)
Outside Director, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (up to the
present)
Jun. 2023
Outside Director, Niterra Co., Ltd. (up to the present)
10/11 (after assuming office as an Outside Director on June 27, 2023)
1 year (at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders)
【Reason for appointment as a candidate for Outside Director and expected roles】
Mr. Mimura has been engaged in corporate management from the viewpoint of business execution and supervision over many years, including successively holding positions as an officer responsible for the business operation and Chairman of the Board in operating companies. As such, he has great insight into business management and corporate governance. In addition, he has been involved in the medical device business and development of overseas markets for many years, and has a wealth of experience concerning the medical device sector and global business. At the Company, based on his experience and insight, he has overseen business execution by the Company's management team and provided advice to the team as an Outside Director. He also has been playing a key role in strengthening the Company's corporate governance by actively speaking out at the Company's Board of Directors' Meetings in order to enhance transparency in decision-making. The Company has selected Mr. Mimura as a candidate for Outside Director with the expectation that, after his appointment, he will continue to oversee business execution by the Company's management team and provide advice to the team based on the experience and insight described above.
【Regarding the independence of the candidate for Outside Director】
There is no business relationship between the Company and Terumo Corporation for which Mr. Mimura served as Corporate Advisor until December 2023, and the election criteria for independent directors set by the Company is met. As such, the independence of Mr. Mimura is sufficiently assured, and the Company intends to notify the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Nagoya Stock Exchange of his continued appointment as Independent Outside Director, upon approval of his re-election.
9
No.
Name
Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments
Number of
(Date of Birth)
and Significant Positions Concurrently Held
Shares Held
Apr. 1982
Joined Fuji Photo Film Co., Ltd. (currently,
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation)
Jun. 2015
Corporate Vice President, FUJIFILM Corporation
Dec. 2016
Director and Corporate Vice President, FUJIFILM
Corporation
Jun. 2017
Director and Senior Vice President, Fuji Xerox Co.,
Ltd. (currently, FUJIFILM Business Innovation
Corp.)
1,000
Jun. 2019
Director and Executive Vice President, Fuji Xerox
shares
Co., Ltd.
Hisanori Makaya
Apr. 2021
President and CEO, Representative Director,
FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp.
(May 2, 1958)
Apr. 2022
Chairman and Director, FUJIFILM Business
Innovation Corp. (up to the present)
Chairman and Director, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp.
7 【Reason for appointment as a candidate for Outside Director and expected roles】
Mr. Makaya successively held important positions at corporate planning and business divisions of operating companies. He was engaged in business transformation and M&A over many years and led system development to respond to changes in business environment as President and CEO, Representative Director. As such, he has extensive experience and considerable insight concerning group management and global business operation. The Company has newly selected Mr. Makaya as a candidate for Outside Director with the expectation that, after his appointment, he will be able to oversee business execution by the Company's management team and provide advice to the team based on the experience and insight described above.
【Regarding the independence of the candidate for Outside Director】
The Company has a business relationship with FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp., for which Mr. Makaya serves as Chairman and Director, and its subsidiaries, primarily involving multifunction devices and software. However, in both transactions, the value is extremely small at less than 0.1% of each company's net sales. For the reasons above, we deem that his independence is sufficiently assured given that the election criteria for independent directors set by the Company is met. Accordingly, the Company intends to notify the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Nagoya Stock Exchange of his appointment as Independent Outside Director, upon approval of his election.
10
