Dear Shareholders

Shinichi Odo

Representative Director and

Chairman of the Board

Niterra Co., Ltd.

1-1-1 Higashisakura, Higashi-ku, Nagoya, Japan

NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF

THE 124th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The 124th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Niterra Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is to be held as follows.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for provision of information contained in the reference documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. (the "Matters for Electronic Provision Measure") in electronic format. Matters for Electronic Provision Measure are posted on the Company's website on the Internet below.

The Company's Website

https://www.ngkntk.co.jp/ir/events/shareholders.html(In Japanese)

In addition to the website above, the Matters for Electronic Provision Measure are also posted on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). Access the following TSE website (TSE Listed Company Information Service), enter and search for the Company's name (Niterra Co., Ltd.) or security code (5334), and select "Basic Information" and " Documents for public inspection/PR information".

TSE website (TSE Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show(In Japanese)

Instead of attending the meeting, you may otherwise exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing. Please read the attached REFERENCE DOCUMENTS FOR THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS provided below. You are requested to exercise your Voting Rights before 5:00 p.m., on Monday, June 24, 2024.

1. Time and Date: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2024

2. Place:

Main conference room, Office Building "N-FOREST", Komaki Plant

2808, Iwasaki, Komaki, Aichi

3. Objectives of the Meeting:

Reports:

1. Reports on Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements, as

well as Results of the Audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by

the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee for

Fiscal 2023 (From April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024)

2. Reports on Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for Fiscal 2023 (From

April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024)

Agenda:

Proposal No.1:

Election of Seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory

Committee Members)

Proposal No.2:

Election of Four (4) Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

The following documents has been posted only on the Company's website on the Internet and the TSE website (TSE Listed Company Search) based on the provisions of laws and regulations and the Company's Articles of Incorporation, and are not stated in the documents delivered to shareholders requesting written documents. The Audit and Supervisory Committee and the Accounting Auditor have audited the documents subject to audit, including the following items.

"Overview of the System to Ensure the Appropriateness of Business Activities and the Operating Status of the System" in the Business Report

"Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements

"Statement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements" in the Non- Consolidated Financial Statements

If any amendment is made to the Matters for Electronic Provision Measure, the amended information will be disclosed on the Company's Web site and TSE website (TSE Listed Company Search) above.

REFERENCE DOCUMENTS FOR THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Proposals and Items of Reference

Proposal No. 1: Election of Seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

The terms of office of all of the current seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. As such, we hereby propose the election of seven (7) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members).

In order to achieve sustainable growth and enhance corporate value over the medium to long term, the Company believes it is important to ensure that the Board of Directors is composed of diverse human resources with different backgrounds that include specialized knowledge, experience, etc. In addition, as Outside Directors constitute a majority of the Board of Directors, the Company places great emphasis on strengthening supervisory functions of the Board of Directors while securing transparency for decision-making processes.

Based on the aforementioned belief, in order to ensure the reasonability and the transparency of the process, the selection of candidates for Directors is determined at the Board of Directors through the deliberation of Nomination Committee, an advisory body for the Board of Directors in which a majority of the members are Independent Outside Directors.

The candidates for Directors are as follows:

No.

Name

Current positions

Assignments

at the Company

Representative Director and

1

Shinichi Odo

Re-appointed

Chairman of the Board

-

Head of All Divisions, Group

Representative Director and

Internal Audit Headquarters, and

2

Takeshi Kawai

Re-appointed

President,

Strategic Port Folio Dept. /

Chief Operating Officer

General Manager of Global

Strategy Div.

Assistant to President /

3

Toru Matsui

Representative Director,

Head of Sustainability Strategy

Re-appointed

Dept., Corporate Communication

Executive Vice President

Dept., and Niterra Ventures

Company

Re-appointed

4

Miwako Doi

Outside Director

Outside Director

-

Independent Director

Re-appointed

5

Chiharu Takakura

Outside Director

Outside Director

-

Independent Director

Re-appointed

6

Takayoshi Mimura

Outside Director

Outside Director

-

Independent Director

Newly appointed

7

Hisanori Makaya

Outside Director

-

-

Independent Director

No.

Name

Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments

Number of

(Date of Birth)

and Significant Positions Concurrently Held

Shares Held

Apr. 1977

Joined NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. (currently,

Niterra Co., Ltd.)

Feb. 2003

General Manager of Overseas Aftermarket Sales &

Marketing Dept., Sales & Marketing Div.,

Automotive Components Group, NGK SPARK

PLUG CO., LTD.

Jul. 2005

President, NGK Spark Plugs (U.S.A.) (currently,

Niterra North America, Inc.), Inc.

Jun. 2007

Director, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.

Jun. 2010

Managing Director, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.

Jun. 2011

Representative Director and President, NGK SPARK

37,176

Shinichi Odo

PLUG CO., LTD.

(April 3, 1954)

Apr. 2012

Representative Director and President, Chief

shares

Executive Officer, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.

Apr. 2016

Representative Director, Chairman of the Board and

1

President, Chief Executive Officer, NGK SPARK

PLUG CO., LTD.

Apr. 2019

Representative Director and Chairman of the Board,

NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. (up to the present)

May 2020

Chairman, Japan Auto Parts Industries Association,

Inc.

of Directors Meetings in Fiscal 2023>

13/13

Reason for appointment as a candidate for Director

Mr. Odo has been engaged in the operation and management including domestic/overseas sales divisions

concerning automotive components businesses for many years, and from June 2011 he served as

Representative Director and President of the Company. Since April 2019, he has been involved in the

Company's management from the perspective of medium- to long-term corporate growth and further

strengthening corporate governance as Representative Director and Chairman of the Board. The

Company has continuously selected Mr. Odo as a candidate for Director based on the judgment that he

has extensive management experience at the Company and insights into the global business operations.

No.

Name

Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments

Number of

(Date of Birth)

and Significant Positions Concurrently Held

Shares Held

Apr. 1987

Joined NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. (currently,

Niterra Co., Ltd.)

Feb. 2011

General Manager of Sensor Engineering Dept. II,

Sensor Div., Automotive Components Group, NGK

SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.

Apr. 2012

Corporate Officer, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.

Apr. 2015

Managing Officer, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.

Jun. 2015

Director and Managing Officer, NGK SPARK PLUG

CO., LTD.

Takeshi Kawai

Apr. 2016

Director and Senior Managing Officer, NGK

19,136

(October 13, 1962)

SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.

Apr. 2019

Representative Director and President, Chief

shares

Operating Officer, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.

(up to the present)

2

Head of All Divisions, Group Internal Audit Headquarters, and Strategic Port Folio Dept. /

General Manager of Global Strategy Div.

13/13

Reason for appointment as a candidate for Director

Mr. Kawai has been engaged in engineering division in the Sensor Division for many years, and from

April 2016, as Director and Senior Managing Officer, he was in charge of the Business Planning

Management Division which has an overall control of the Group's business divisions. He has extensive

management experience and knowledge of the Company's business operations. The Company has

continuously selected Mr. Kawai as a candidate for Director based on the fact that he has been leading

the Group as Representative Director and President, the most senior corporate officer for the business

operations of the Company, to achieve the medium- to long-term management targets since he assumed

the position in April 2019.

No.

Name

Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments

Number of

(Date of Birth)

and Significant Positions Concurrently Held

Shares Held

Apr. 1984

Joined NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. (currently,

Niterra Co., Ltd.)

Apr. 2011

President, NGK SPARK PLUG EUROPE GmbH

(currently, Niterra EMEA GmbH)

Oct. 2013

General Manager of OEM Sales & Marketing Dept.,

Sales and Marketing Div., Automotive Components

Group, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.

Dec. 2014

President, NGK SPARK PLUG (SHANGHAI)

CO., LTD. (currently, Niterra (Shanghai) Co.,

Toru Matsui

Ltd.)

Apr. 2015

Corporate Officer, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.

(February 14, 1962)

Jul. 2016

President, NGK SPARK PLUG (SHANGHAI)

TRADING CO., LTD. (currently, Niterra Trading

(Shanghai) Co., Ltd.)

12,397

Apr. 2018

Managing Officer, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.

shares

Jun. 2018

Director and Managing Officer, NGK SPARK PLUG

CO., LTD.

3

Apr. 2019

Director and Executive Vice President, NGK SPARK

PLUG CO., LTD.

Apr. 2020

Representative Director, Executive Vice President,

NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. (up to the present)

Assistant to President /

Head of Sustainability Strategy Dept., Corporate Communication Dept., and Niterra Ventures Company

13/13

Reason for appointment as a candidate for Director

Mr. Matsui has been engaged in sales and marketing division concerning automotive components businesses for many years. After serving as President of our major overseas group companies, he has been serving as Director and Executive Vice President since April 2019. As such, he has extensive sales and marketing experience at the Company and insights into the global business operations. The Company has continuously selected Mr. Matsui as a candidate for Director based on the fact that he is currently in charge of sustainability strategy and new business, leading enhancement of sustainability management and the new business development to transform the business portfolio.

No.

Name

Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments

Number of

(Date of Birth)

and Significant Positions Concurrently Held

Shares Held

Apr. 1979

Joined Tokyo Shibaura Electric Co., Ltd. (currently

Toshiba Corporation)

Jul. 2005

Senior Fellow, Corporate Research & Development

Center, Toshiba Corporation

Jul. 2008

Chief Fellow, Corporate Research & Development

Center, Toshiba Corporation

Apr. 2014

Auditor (part-time), National Institute of Information

and Communications Technology, an Incorporated

Administrative Agency (currently, a National

Research and Development Agency) (up to the

present)

Jun. 2015

Outside Director, Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.

Miwako Doi

Apr. 2017

Executive Director (part-time), Nara Institute of

(June 2, 1954)

Science and Technology (up to the present)

Jun. 2019

Outside Director, Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. (up

to the present)

3,336

Apr. 2020

Vice President (part-time), Tohoku University (up to

shares

the present)

Jun. 2020

Outside Director, SUBARU CORPORATION (up to

the present)

Outside Director, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.

(currently, Niterra Co., Ltd.) (up to the present)

Auditor (part-time), National Institute of Information and Communications Technology

Executive Director (part-time), Nara Institute of Science and Technology

Vice President (part-time), Tohoku University

Outside Director, SUBARU CORPORATION

4 13/13

4 years (at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders)

Reason for appointment as a candidate for Outside Director and expected roles

Ms. Doi has abundant experience and an outstanding track record as a researcher in the information and communication fields. She is currently engaged in the research of advanced technology at a research institution and universities. Based on her experience and insight, she has overseen business execution by the Company's management team and provided advice to the team as an Outside Director. She has been playing a key role in strengthening the Company's corporate governance by actively speaking out at the Company's Board of Directors' Meetings in order to enhance transparency in decision-making. The Company has selected Ms. Doi as a candidate for Outside Director with the expectation that, after her appointment, she will continue to oversee business execution by the Company's management team and provide advice to the team based on her experience and insight described above. Although Ms. Doi has not contributed to corporate management in a capacity other than as Outside Director, for the reasons above, the Company has determined that she will be able to appropriately fulfill the duties of Outside Director.

Regarding the independence of the candidate for Outside Director

The Company has a business relationship with Tohoku University, for which Ms. Doi serves as Vice President, primarily in the consigning of research. However, the value of that business is extremely small at less than seven million yen per year. In addition, there is no business relationship between the Company and Nara Institute of Science and Technology, for which she serves as Executive Director. For the reasons above, we deem that her independence is sufficiently assured given that the election criteria for independent directors set by the Company is met. Accordingly, the Company intends to notify the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Nagoya Stock Exchange of her continued appointment as Independent Outside Director, upon approval of her re-election.

No.

Name

Brief Personal History, Positions and Significant

Number of

(Date of Birth)

Positions Concurrently Held

Shares Held

Apr. 1983

Joined the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and

Fisheries

May 1992

Obtained an MBA from Georgetown University

(U.S.A)

Aug. 1993

Consultant, Sanwa Research Institute Corp.

(currently, Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting

Co., Ltd.)

Jul. 1999

Planning Manager, Human Resources Division.,

Pfizer Japan Inc.

Oct. 2006 General Manager of Human Resources

Department, Human Resources and

Communication Division, Novartis Pharma K.K.

Jul. 2014

Corporate Fellow, General Manager, Global

Human Resources Dept., Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Apr. 2020

HR Advisor, ROHTO PHARMACEUTICAL CO.,

LTD.

Chiharu Takakura

Jun. 2020

Director, Head of Well-being Management

(December 22, 1959)

Promotion Division, ROHTO

PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

1,301

Jun. 2021

Outside Audit and Supervisory Board Member,

shares

NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. (currently, Niterra

Co., Ltd.)

Apr. 2022 Director, Chief Human Resource Officer,

ROHTO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

Jun. 2022 Outside Director, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.

(up to the present)

Jun. 2023 Outside Director, Nomura Real Estate Holdings,

Inc. (up to the present)

Outside Director, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance

5

Company, Limited (up to the present)

Outside Director, Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc.

Outside Director, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited

13/13

2 years (at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders)

Reason for appointment as a candidate for Outside Director and expected roles

After obtaining her MBA at Georgetown University (U.S.A), Ms. Takakura worked as a consultant in organization building and human resources development before taking up successive important positions with several global companies, including international pharmaceuticals companies. As such, she has a wealth of experience and considerable insight concerning organizational development and human resources development. At the Company, based on her experience and insight, she has overseen business execution by the Company's management team and provided advice to the team as an Outside Director. She has been playing a key role in strengthening the Company's corporate governance by actively speaking out at the Company's Board of Directors' Meetings in order to enhance transparency in decision-making. The Company has selected Ms. Takakura as a candidate for Outside Director with the expectation that, after her appointment, she will continue to oversee business execution by the Company's management team and provide advice to the team based on the experience and knowledge described above.

Regarding the independence of the candidate for Outside Director

There is no business relationship between the Company and ROHTO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. for which Ms. Takakura served as Director and Chief Human Resource Officer until June 2023, and the election criteria for independent directors set by the Company is met. As such, the independence of Ms. Takakura is sufficiently assured, and the Company intends to notify the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Nagoya Stock Exchange of her continued appointment as Independent Outside Director, upon approval of her re-election.

No.

Name

Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments

Number of

(Date of Birth)

and Significant Positions Concurrently Held

Shares Held

Apr. 1977

Joined Terumo Corporation

Jun. 2002

Executive Officer, Terumo Corporation

Jun. 2003

Director and Executive Officer, Terumo

Corporation

Jun. 2004

Director and Senior Executive Officer, Terumo

Corporation

Jun. 2007

Director and Managing Executive Officer, Terumo

Corporation

Apr. 2008

Director and Managing Executive Officer, responsible

for Hospital Company and Sales Supervisory Dept.,

Takayoshi Mimura

Terumo Corporation

(June 18, 1953)

Jun. 2009

Director and Managing Executive Officer,

Representative of China/Asia, Terumo Corporation

Apr. 2010

Director and Managing Executive Officer, Chief

Representative of China, Terumo Corporation

Jun. 2010

Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer,

Terumo Corporation

Aug. 2011

President and CEO, Terumo (China) Holdings Co.,

1,246

Ltd.

shares

Apr. 2017

Chairman of the Board, Terumo Corporation

Jun. 2021

Chairman, The Japan Federation of Medical Devices

Associations

Apr. 2022

Director and Corporate Advisor, Terumo Corporation

Jun. 2022

Corporate Advisor, Terumo Corporation

Outside Director, AUTOBACS SEVEN Co., Ltd. (up

to the present)

Outside Director, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (up to the

present)

Jun. 2023

Outside Director, Niterra Co., Ltd. (up to the present)

6 Outside Director, AUTOBACS SEVEN Co., Ltd. Outside Director, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

10/11 (after assuming office as an Outside Director on June 27, 2023)

1 year (at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders)

Reason for appointment as a candidate for Outside Director and expected roles

Mr. Mimura has been engaged in corporate management from the viewpoint of business execution and supervision over many years, including successively holding positions as an officer responsible for the business operation and Chairman of the Board in operating companies. As such, he has great insight into business management and corporate governance. In addition, he has been involved in the medical device business and development of overseas markets for many years, and has a wealth of experience concerning the medical device sector and global business. At the Company, based on his experience and insight, he has overseen business execution by the Company's management team and provided advice to the team as an Outside Director. He also has been playing a key role in strengthening the Company's corporate governance by actively speaking out at the Company's Board of Directors' Meetings in order to enhance transparency in decision-making. The Company has selected Mr. Mimura as a candidate for Outside Director with the expectation that, after his appointment, he will continue to oversee business execution by the Company's management team and provide advice to the team based on the experience and insight described above.

Regarding the independence of the candidate for Outside Director

There is no business relationship between the Company and Terumo Corporation for which Mr. Mimura served as Corporate Advisor until December 2023, and the election criteria for independent directors set by the Company is met. As such, the independence of Mr. Mimura is sufficiently assured, and the Company intends to notify the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Nagoya Stock Exchange of his continued appointment as Independent Outside Director, upon approval of his re-election.

No.

Name

Brief Personal History, Positions and Assignments

Number of

(Date of Birth)

and Significant Positions Concurrently Held

Shares Held

Apr. 1982

Joined Fuji Photo Film Co., Ltd. (currently,

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation)

Jun. 2015

Corporate Vice President, FUJIFILM Corporation

Dec. 2016

Director and Corporate Vice President, FUJIFILM

Corporation

Jun. 2017

Director and Senior Vice President, Fuji Xerox Co.,

Ltd. (currently, FUJIFILM Business Innovation

Corp.)

1,000

Jun. 2019

Director and Executive Vice President, Fuji Xerox

shares

Co., Ltd.

Hisanori Makaya

Apr. 2021

President and CEO, Representative Director,

FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp.

(May 2, 1958)

Apr. 2022

Chairman and Director, FUJIFILM Business

Innovation Corp. (up to the present)

Chairman and Director, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp.

7Reason for appointment as a candidate for Outside Director and expected roles

Mr. Makaya successively held important positions at corporate planning and business divisions of operating companies. He was engaged in business transformation and M&A over many years and led system development to respond to changes in business environment as President and CEO, Representative Director. As such, he has extensive experience and considerable insight concerning group management and global business operation. The Company has newly selected Mr. Makaya as a candidate for Outside Director with the expectation that, after his appointment, he will be able to oversee business execution by the Company's management team and provide advice to the team based on the experience and insight described above.

Regarding the independence of the candidate for Outside Director

The Company has a business relationship with FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp., for which Mr. Makaya serves as Chairman and Director, and its subsidiaries, primarily involving multifunction devices and software. However, in both transactions, the value is extremely small at less than 0.1% of each company's net sales. For the reasons above, we deem that his independence is sufficiently assured given that the election criteria for independent directors set by the Company is met. Accordingly, the Company intends to notify the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Nagoya Stock Exchange of his appointment as Independent Outside Director, upon approval of his election.

