Nitin Spinners Limited announced that Sh. Rabisankar Chattopadhyay and Smt. Aditi Mehta (DlN: 06917890) Independent Directors have tendered their resignation from Non-Executive lndependent Directors of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on 27th July, 2024.

Consequently, they cease to be Chairperson/member of various Committees where they were appointed as chairperson/member.