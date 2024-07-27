Nitin Spinners Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the business of textiles. The Company is a manufacturer of cotton yarn, knitted fabrics, and finished woven fabrics. Its range of yarns includes cotton ring spun carded yarns from Ne 12 to Ne 50, cotton ring spun yarns from Ne 12 to Ne 30, cotton compact ring spun combed yarns from Ne 12 to Ne 100, cotton compact ring spun carded yarns from Ne 12 to Ne 30, poly/cotton blended ring spun yarns Ne 10 to 50, among others. Its range of knitted fabrics includes single jersey, lycra blended fabrics, pique structures, interlock structures, Rib structures, and others. It offers finished and printed fabrics, such as cotton, cotton spandex fabrics, poly/cotton, poly/cotton spandex fabrics, bleached, dyed, print and yarn-dyed fabrics with various special finishes like Teflon, and wrinkle-free, and various weaves -twills, gabardines, broken twill, ripstop, canvas, Mattieâs, ducks, plain, dobby, cord, ottoman, and others.