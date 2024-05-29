Translation
Securities Code: 9843 June 3, 2024 (Date of commencement of electric provision measures: May 22, 2024)
To our shareholders:
Toshiyuki Shirai,
Representative Director & President
Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd.
1-2-39 Shinkotoni 7-jo,Kita-ku,
Sapporo-shi, Hokkaido
Notice of the 52nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Please be informed that the 52nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held as indicated below.
1.Date and Time:
Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 10.00 a.m. (JST)
2.Venue:
Conference Room, 6th floor, Sapporo Head Office of the Company
1-2-39 Shinkotoni 7-jo,Kita-ku,Sapporo-shi, Hokkaido
3.Purpose of the Meeting
Matters to be reported:
1. The Business Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements
for the 52nd fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024),
and the results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements
by the Financial Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Committee
2. The Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 52nd fiscal
year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Matters to be resolved:
Proposal No. 1
Election of Eight (8) Directors (Excluding Directors who are Audit
& Supervisory Committee Members)
Proposal No. 2
Election of Three (3) Directors who are Audit & Supervisory
Committee Members
When convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for providing information in electronic format (the "electronic provision measures") and has posted matters subject to the electronic provision measures on the following Company website under the title "Notice of the 52nd Annual General Meeting of shareholders."
The Company's website
Tokyo Stock Exchange website (TSE)
(Listed Company Search)
https://www.nitorihd.co.jp/en/ir/shareholder/sha
https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010
reholder_meeting.html
Action.do?Show=Show
Please access The Company's website above,
Please access the TSE website above, enter
click on "Notice of the 52nd Annual General
"Nitori Holdings" in the "Issue name (company
Meeting of Shareholders".
name)" field or our stock exchange code
"9843" in the "Code" field, and click on
"Search" to find search results. Then, click on
"Basic information" and "Documents for public
inspection/PR information" in this order to find
"[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting
/Informational Materials for a General
Shareholders Meeting]."
Instead of attending the Meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in writing, via the internet. Please review the attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, and exercise your voting rights by 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 (JST).
- In the event that a shareholder provides no indication of approval or disapproval with regard to the proposals in writing, the shareholder shall be considered to have expressed approval, which shall be handled accordingly.
- In the event that a vote is exercised in duplicate via both the writing and the internet, the vote cast via the internet shall be effective.
- In the event that more than one vote is exercised via the internet, the latest vote shall be effective.
- The original Japanese version of the paper copy to be delivered to shareholders who made a request for delivery of documents does not include the "Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity," "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements," "Non-consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements" pursuant to the provisions of laws and regulations and the Article 16, paragraph 2 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation. Accordingly, the said paper copy constitutes only part of the documents audited by the Audit & Supervisory Committee and the Financial Auditor in preparing audit reports.
- If any corrections are made to the matters subject to electronic provision measures, the original and revised versions of those matters will be posted (in Japanese only) on each website where the documents are posted.
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal No.1: Election of Eight (8) Directors (Excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)
The terms of office of all 8 Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members; applicable to the rest of this proposal) will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting. Therefore, the Company proposes the election of eight (8) Directors. Regarding this proposal, the Audit & Supervisory Committee has judged that all the candidates for Directors are qualified for the role.
The candidates for Directors are as follows:
Candidate
Attendance at
Name
Current positions and responsibilities in the Company
meetings of the
No.
Board of Directors
1
[Reappointment]
Akio Nitori
Representative Director &
13 out of 13
Chairperson
meetings
(100%)
2
[Reappointment]
Toshiyuki Shirai
Representative Director &
13 out of 13
President
meetings
(100%)
3
[Reappointment]
Fumihiro Sudo
Director, Executive Officer &
13 out of 13
Vice President
meetings
(100%)
4
[Reappointment]
Masanori Takeda
Director, Executive Officer &
13 out of 13
Vice President
meetings
General Manager of Global
(100%)
Merchandising Division
General Manager of Global
Sales Promotion Office
In charge of Overseas
Business
5
[Reappointment]
Hiromi Abiko
Director
13 out of 13
General Manager of HR
meetings
Education Division
(100%)
6
[Reappointment]
Takaaki Okano
Director
13 out of 13
meetings
(100%)
7
[Reappointment]
Yoshihiko Miyauchi
Outside Director
13 out of 12
[Outside]
meetings
[Independent]
(92.3%)
8
[Reappointment]
Naoko Yoshizawa
Outside Director
13 out of 13
[Outside]
meetings
[Independent]
(100%)
Candidate
Name
Number of
Attendance at
the Company's
meetings of the
No
(Date of birth)
shares owned
Board of Directors
Akio Nitori
3,410,482
13 out of 13
1
[Reappointment]
meetings
(March 5, 1944)
shares
(100%)
Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company, and significant concurrent positions outside the Company
Mar. 1972
Founded the Company, Senior Managing Director
May 1978
Representative Director & President of the Company
Feb. 2003
Director of Marumitsu Co., Ltd. (currently Nitori Furniture Co., Ltd.)
Nov. 2009
Representative Director & Chairperson of Nitori Public Co., Ltd.
May 2010
Chairperson of DECOHOME CHINA Co., Ltd.
Aug. 2010
Representative Director & President of Nitori Co., Ltd.
Representative Director & President of Home Logistics Co., Ltd.
Aug. 2011
Representative Director & President of Nitori Facility Co., Ltd.
May 2012
Director & Chairperson of Nitori USA, Inc.
May 2014
Representative Director & Chairperson of Nitori Co., Ltd.
Representative Director & Chairperson of Home Logistics Co., Ltd.
Representative Director & Chairperson of Nitori Facility Co., Ltd.
Feb. 2016
Representative Director & Chairperson (CEO) of the Company (current position)
May 2016
Outside Director of KOHNAN SHOJI CO., LTD.
June 2016
Chairperson of NITORI (CHINA) HOLDING Co., Ltd.
Mar. 2017
Director & Senior Advisor of Nitori Public Co., Ltd.
May 2017
Director & Senior Advisor of Home Logistics Co., Ltd. (current position)
Outside Director of IZUMI Co., Ltd.
Apr. 2018
Director & Senior Advisor of HOME DECO CO., LTD. (current position)
Dec. 2018
Director & Senior Advisor of N Plus Co., Ltd.
Feb. 2020
Representative Director & Chairperson of N Plus Co., Ltd. (current position)
Representative Director & Chairperson of Nitori Furniture Co., Ltd.
Mar. 2020
Representative Director & Chairperson of Nitori Public Co., Ltd. (current position)
Apr. 2022
Representative Director & Chairperson of Nitori Digital Base Co., Ltd.
Sep. 2023
Director & Senior Advisor of Nitori Digital Base Co., Ltd. (current position)
Dec. 2023
Representative Director, Chairperson & President of Nitori Furniture Co., Ltd. (current position)
Feb. 2024
Representative Director, Chairperson & President of Nitori Co., Ltd. (current position)
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director:
The candidate founded the Company in 1972 and since then, aiming to achieve the Company's Roman (vision) and while always making the most of his excellent foresight and strong leadership, has led Nitori to grow from being one furniture store to one of Japan's top home furnishing chains. The Company proposes the election of the candidate for Director, considered him to be qualified to continue as a Director that takes responsibility of decision making related to management policies and corporate strategy and supervisory functions regarding business execution.
Special interest between the candidate and the Company:
There is no special interest between Akio Nitori and the Company
Candidate
Name
Number of
Attendance at
the Company's
meetings of the
No
(Date of birth)
shares owned
Board of Directors
Toshiyuki Shirai
42,308
13 out of 13
2
[Reappointment]
meetings
(December 21, 1955)
shares
(100%)
Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company, and significant concurrent positions outside the Company
Apr. 1979
Joined the Company
May 2001
Director of the Company
May 2004
Managing Director of the Company
May 2008
Senior Managing Director of the Company
May 2010
Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer of the Company
Aug. 2010
Director of Nitori Co., Ltd.
Director of Home Logistics Co., Ltd.
Dec. 2010
Director & General Manager of Merchandising Division of Nitori Co., Ltd.
May 2012
Director of Nitori USA, Inc.
May 2014
Representative Director & Executive Vice President of the Company
Representative Director & President of Nitori Co., Ltd.
Representative Director & President of Home Logistics Co., Ltd.
Representative Director & President of Nitori Facility Co., Ltd.
Mar. 2015
Representative Director & President of Nitori Public Co., Ltd.
May 2015
Representative Director & Chairperson of Home Logistics Co., Ltd.
Feb. 2016
Representative Director & President of the Company (current position)
Mar. 2017
Representative Director & Chairperson of Nitori Public Co., Ltd.
Chairperson of NITORI (CHINA) HOLDING Co., Ltd.
Representative Director & Chairperson of HOME DECO CO., LTD.
Apr. 2017
Chairperson of Nitori Taicang Trading & Logistics Co. Ltd.
June 2017
Director of KATITAS Co., Ltd. (current position)
Dec. 2018
Director of N Plus Co., Ltd. (current position)
Mar. 2019
Director of Nitori Furniture Co., Ltd. (current position)
Feb. 2020
Director of Nitori Co., Ltd. (current position)
Chairperson of SIAM NITORI CO., LTD.
Mar. 2020
Director of Nitori Public Co., Ltd. (current position)
July 2020
Director of Home Logistics Co., Ltd.
June 2023
Director of SHIMACHU CO., LTD. (current position)
Aug. 2023
Representative Director & Chairperson of Home Logistics Co., Ltd. (current position)
Sep. 2023
Director of Nitori Digital Base Co., Ltd. (current position)
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director:
The candidate has had a broad range of business experience such as being involved in store operations, personnel, product development, logistics, and overseas business, and has abundant experience and knowledge related to overall management of the Group gained from serving positions such as Representative Director & President of Nitori Co., Ltd. from May 2014 to February 2020, and Representative Director & President of the Company from February 2016. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of the candidate for Director.
Special interest between the candidate and the Company:
There is no special interest between Toshiyuki Shirai and the Company
Candidate
Name
Number of
Attendance at
the Company's
meetings of the
No
(Date of birth)
shares owned
Board of Directors
Fumihiro Sudo
11,325
13 out of 13
3
[Reappointment]
meetings
(May 5, 1956)
shares
(100%)
Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company, and significant concurrent positions outside the Company
Mar. 1979
Joined SHIMACHU CO., LTD.
Sept.2000
Representative Director of KANSAI SHIMACHU CO., LTD.
Apr. 2001
Joined the Company
May 2005
Executive Officer of the Company
May 2008
Managing Director of the Company
May 2010
Managing Executive Officer of the Company
General Manager of Store Development Division of the Company
May 2014
Senior Managing Director of the Company
Aug. 2018
Director & Vice President of the Company
Apr. 2019
In charge of Store Development and National Sales Business of the Company
May 2019
Director of Nitori Co., Ltd. (current position)
Feb. 2020
Director, Executive Officer & Vice President of the Company (current position)
General Manager of Business System Improvement Office
Jan. 2021
Chairperson of SHIMACHU CO., LTD.
Mar. 2021
Representative Director & Chairperson of SHIMACHU CO., LTD. (current position)
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director:
The candidate has abundant business experience, including store development operations, and has abundant experience and knowledge related to overall management gained from serving positions such as Director & Vice President of the Company from August 2018. As the Chairperson and Representative Director of SHIMACHU CO., LTD., he is currently tasked with executing a smooth integration of business and creating synergies that would maximize the corporate value of both companies. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of the candidate for Director.
Special interest between the candidate and the Company:
There is no special interest between Fumihiro Sudo and the Company
Candidate
Name
Number of
Attendance at
the Company's
meetings of the
No
(Date of birth)
shares owned
Board of Directors
Masanori Takeda
10,663
13 out of 13
4
[Reappointment]
meetings
(January 10, 1966)
shares
(100%)
Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company, and significant concurrent positions outside the Company
Mar. 2004
Joined the Company
May 2014
Executive Officer of the Company
Merchandising Manager of Furniture Department of Merchandising Division of Nitori Co., Ltd.
Oct. 2015
General Manager of Merchandising Division of Nitori Co., Ltd.
May 2016
Senior Executive Officer of the Company
May 2017
Managing Director of the Company
Managing Director of Nitori Co., Ltd.
Aug. 2018
Director of Nitori Co., Ltd.
Oct. 2018
General Manager of Global Merchandising Division of the Company
Dec. 2018
Representative Director & President of N Plus Co., Ltd.
Apr. 2019
In charge of Global Product Development, Inventory Control, Procurement Division and Deco Home Business of the Company
Feb. 2020
Director of the Company
Representative Director & President of Nitori Co., Ltd.
July 2020
General Manager of Global Merchandising Division, General Manager of Global Sales Promotion Office of the Company (current position)
In charge of Overseas Sales Business
Representative Director & Chairperson of HOME DECO CO., LTD.
Chairperson of NITORI (CHINA) HOLDING Co., Ltd. (current position)
Chairperson of Nitori Taicang Trading & Logistics Co. Ltd. (current position)
Chairperson of SIAM NITORI CO., LTD. (current position)
Mar. 2023
Chairperson of NITORI HONG KONG CO., LTD. (current position)
Chairperson of NITORI KOREA CO., LTD. (current position)
Feb. 2024
Director, Executive Officer & Vice President of the Company (current position)
In charge of Overseas Business (current position)
Director of Nitori Co., Ltd. (current position)
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director:
The candidate has abundant business experience and knowledge owing to his broad experience in major operations of the Store Operations Division, Recruitment Division, and Merchandising Division, etc. and contributes to the promotion of product development and the expansion of overseas product procurement and sales channels as Director & General Manager of Global Merchandising Division of the Company. In addition, he assumed the position of Director, Executive Officer & Vice President of the Company since February 2024 and continues to be responsible for the Company's overseas business. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of the candidate for Director.
Special interest between the candidate and the Company:
There is no special interest between Masanori Takeda and the Company
Candidate
Name
Number of
Attendance at
the Company's
meetings of the
No
(Date of birth)
shares owned
Board of Directors
Hiromi Abiko
5,358
13 out of 13
5
[Reappointment]
meetings
(February 13, 1961)
shares
(100%)
Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company, and significant concurrent positions outside the Company
Nov. 1984
Joined the Company
May 2007
Seasonal Buyer Manager of Merchandising Division of the Company
July 2015
Executive Officer of the Company
Manager of Coordinated Merchandise Planning Section, Merchandising Division of Nitori Co., Ltd.
May 2017
Senior Executive Officer of the Company
Nov. 2018
In charge of Global Coordinated Merchandise Planning, Global Merchandising Division of the Company
Acting General Manager and Manager of Coordinated Merchandise Planning Section, Merchandising Division of Nitori Co., Ltd.
Feb. 2019
In charge of Coordinated Merchandise Planning, Global Merchandising Division of the Company
Manager of Planning Group and Manager of Coordinated Product Planning Section, Merchandising Division of Nitori Co., Ltd.
May 2020
Managing Executive Officer of the Company
Mar. 2021
General Manager of HR Education Division of the Company (current position)
May 2021
Director of the Company (current position)
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director:
The candidate has abundant business experience and knowledge gained from her extensive work experience in the planning, development and coordination of products as well as her engagement in the activities of the Sustainable Management Promotion Committee. The candidate is also currently responsible for promoting HR education and cultivating corporate culture towards achieving the medium- to long-term management plan of the Company. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of the candidate for Director.
Special interest between the candidate and the Company:
There is no special interest between Hiromi Abiko and the Company
Candidate
Name
Number of
Attendance at
the Company's
meetings of the
No
(Date of birth)
shares owned
Board of Directors
Takaaki Okano
99
13 out of 13
6
[Reappointment]
meetings
(December 25, 1972)
shares
(100%)
Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company, and significant concurrent positions outside the Company
July 2003
Joined SHIMACHU HOME'S CO., LTD.
Sept. 2007
Joined SHIMACHU CO., LTD.
Aug. 2009
General Manager of Furniture Sales Department of SHIMACHU CO., LTD.
Mar. 2010
General Manager of Furniture Product Department of SHIMACHU CO., LTD.
July 2012
General Manager of Human Resources Department of SHIMACHU CO., LTD.
Sept. 2013
Executive Officer of SHIMACHU CO., LTD.
Nov. 2014
Director of SHIMACHU CO., LTD.
Sept. 2015
General Manager of General Affairs Department of SHIMACHU CO., LTD.
Aug. 2017
General Manager of President's Office of SHIMACHU CO., LTD.
Nov. 2017
Representative Director & President of SHIMACHU CO., LTD. (current position)
May 2021
Director of the Company (current position)
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director:
The candidate has abundant business experience and knowledge gained from his engagement in sales and administrative divisions at SHIMACHU CO., LTD., and has also displayed his capability for overall management as its President and Representative Director since November 2017. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of the candidate for Director, considered that he will continue to be needed to achieve a smooth integration of the management of SHIMACHU CO., LTD. and the Company.
Special interest between the candidate and the Company:
There is no special interest between Takaaki Okano and the Company
Candidate
Name
Number of
Attendance at
the Company's
meetings of the
No
(Date of birth)
shares owned
Board of Directors
[Reappointment]
Yoshihiko Miyauchi
512
12 out of 13
7
[Outside]
meetings
(September 13, 1935)
shares
[Independent]
(92.3%)
Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company, and significant concurrent positions outside the Company
Aug. 1960
Joined Nichimen & Co., Ltd. (currently Sojitz Corporation)
Apr. 1964
Joined Orient Leasing Co., Ltd. (currently ORIX Corporation)
Mar. 1970
Director of Orient Leasing Co., Ltd.
Dec. 1980
Representative Executive Officer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orient Leasing Co., Ltd., Group CEO
Apr. 2000
Representative Executive Officer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ORIX Corporation, Group CEO
June 2003
Director, Representative Executive Officer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ORIX Corporation, Group CEO
Apr. 2006
Outside Director of ACCESS CO., LTD. (current position)
June 2014
Senior Chairman of ORIX Corporation (current position)
June 2017
Outside Director of Calbee, Inc. (current position)
Oct. 2019
Outside Director of RAKSUL INC. (current position)
May 2020
Outside Director of the Company (current position)
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and expected role:
The candidate has abundant experience and deep insight in corporate management gained from his extensive years of engaging in management of ORIX Corporation. He has been actively expressing his opinions from a broader perspective on our medium- to long-term plan, management strategies, and other matters, at meetings of the Board of Directors of the Company and thereby playing his proper role as an Outside Director.
For these reasons, the Company proposes the election of the candidate for Outside Director, considered that he will continue to fulfill his duties as an Outside Director appropriately.
Tenure as Outside Director: 4 years (at the conclusion of this meeting)
Special interest between the candidate and the Company:
There is no special interest between Yoshihiko Miyauchi and the Company
