Securities Code: 9843 June 3, 2024 (Date of commencement of electric provision measures: May 22, 2024) To our shareholders: Toshiyuki Shirai, Representative Director & President Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. 1-2-39 Shinkotoni 7-jo,Kita-ku, Sapporo-shi, Hokkaido Notice of the 52nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Please be informed that the 52nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held as indicated below. 1.Date and Time: Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 10.00 a.m. (JST) 2.Venue: Conference Room, 6th floor, Sapporo Head Office of the Company 1-2-39 Shinkotoni 7-jo,Kita-ku,Sapporo-shi, Hokkaido 3.Purpose of the Meeting Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 52nd fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), and the results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Financial Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Committee 2. The Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 52nd fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Matters to be resolved: Proposal No. 1 Election of Eight (8) Directors (Excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) Proposal No. 2 Election of Three (3) Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members

When convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for providing information in electronic format (the "electronic provision measures") and has posted matters subject to the electronic provision measures on the following Company website under the title "Notice of the 52nd Annual General Meeting of shareholders." The Company's website Tokyo Stock Exchange website (TSE) (Listed Company Search) https://www.nitorihd.co.jp/en/ir/shareholder/sha https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010 reholder_meeting.html Action.do?Show=Show Please access The Company's website above, Please access the TSE website above, enter click on "Notice of the 52nd Annual General "Nitori Holdings" in the "Issue name (company Meeting of Shareholders". name)" field or our stock exchange code "9843" in the "Code" field, and click on "Search" to find search results. Then, click on "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" in this order to find "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting]." Instead of attending the Meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in writing, via the internet. Please review the attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, and exercise your voting rights by 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 (JST). In the event that a shareholder provides no indication of approval or disapproval with regard to the proposals in writing, the shareholder shall be considered to have expressed approval, which shall be handled accordingly.

In the event that a vote is exercised in duplicate via both the writing and the internet, the vote cast via the internet shall be effective.

In the event that more than one vote is exercised via the internet, the latest vote shall be effective.

The original Japanese version of the paper copy to be delivered to shareholders who made a request for delivery of documents does not include the "Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity," "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements," "Non-consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements" pursuant to the provisions of laws and regulations and the Article 16, paragraph 2 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation. Accordingly, the said paper copy constitutes only part of the documents audited by the Audit & Supervisory Committee and the Financial Auditor in preparing audit reports.

"Non-consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements" pursuant to the provisions of laws and regulations and the Article 16, paragraph 2 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation. Accordingly, the said paper copy constitutes only part of the documents audited by the Audit & Supervisory Committee and the Financial Auditor in preparing audit reports. If any corrections are made to the matters subject to electronic provision measures, the original and revised versions of those matters will be posted (in Japanese only) on each website where the documents are posted.

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders Proposal No.1: Election of Eight (8) Directors (Excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) The terms of office of all 8 Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members; applicable to the rest of this proposal) will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting. Therefore, the Company proposes the election of eight (8) Directors. Regarding this proposal, the Audit & Supervisory Committee has judged that all the candidates for Directors are qualified for the role. The candidates for Directors are as follows: Candidate Attendance at Name Current positions and responsibilities in the Company meetings of the No. Board of Directors 1 [Reappointment] Akio Nitori Representative Director & 13 out of 13 Chairperson meetings (100%) 2 [Reappointment] Toshiyuki Shirai Representative Director & 13 out of 13 President meetings (100%) 3 [Reappointment] Fumihiro Sudo Director, Executive Officer & 13 out of 13 Vice President meetings (100%) 4 [Reappointment] Masanori Takeda Director, Executive Officer & 13 out of 13 Vice President meetings General Manager of Global (100%) Merchandising Division General Manager of Global Sales Promotion Office In charge of Overseas Business 5 [Reappointment] Hiromi Abiko Director 13 out of 13 General Manager of HR meetings Education Division (100%) 6 [Reappointment] Takaaki Okano Director 13 out of 13 meetings (100%) 7 [Reappointment] Yoshihiko Miyauchi Outside Director 13 out of 12 [Outside] meetings [Independent] (92.3%) 8 [Reappointment] Naoko Yoshizawa Outside Director 13 out of 13 [Outside] meetings [Independent] (100%)

Candidate Name Number of Attendance at the Company's meetings of the No (Date of birth) shares owned Board of Directors Akio Nitori 3,410,482 13 out of 13 1 [Reappointment] meetings (March 5, 1944) shares (100%) Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company, and significant concurrent positions outside the Company Mar. 1972 Founded the Company, Senior Managing Director May 1978 Representative Director & President of the Company Feb. 2003 Director of Marumitsu Co., Ltd. (currently Nitori Furniture Co., Ltd.) Nov. 2009 Representative Director & Chairperson of Nitori Public Co., Ltd. May 2010 Chairperson of DECOHOME CHINA Co., Ltd. Aug. 2010 Representative Director & President of Nitori Co., Ltd. Representative Director & President of Home Logistics Co., Ltd. Aug. 2011 Representative Director & President of Nitori Facility Co., Ltd. May 2012 Director & Chairperson of Nitori USA, Inc. May 2014 Representative Director & Chairperson of Nitori Co., Ltd. Representative Director & Chairperson of Home Logistics Co., Ltd. Representative Director & Chairperson of Nitori Facility Co., Ltd. Feb. 2016 Representative Director & Chairperson (CEO) of the Company (current position) May 2016 Outside Director of KOHNAN SHOJI CO., LTD. June 2016 Chairperson of NITORI (CHINA) HOLDING Co., Ltd. Mar. 2017 Director & Senior Advisor of Nitori Public Co., Ltd. May 2017 Director & Senior Advisor of Home Logistics Co., Ltd. (current position) Outside Director of IZUMI Co., Ltd. Apr. 2018 Director & Senior Advisor of HOME DECO CO., LTD. (current position) Dec. 2018 Director & Senior Advisor of N Plus Co., Ltd. Feb. 2020 Representative Director & Chairperson of N Plus Co., Ltd. (current position) Representative Director & Chairperson of Nitori Furniture Co., Ltd. Mar. 2020 Representative Director & Chairperson of Nitori Public Co., Ltd. (current position) Apr. 2022 Representative Director & Chairperson of Nitori Digital Base Co., Ltd. Sep. 2023 Director & Senior Advisor of Nitori Digital Base Co., Ltd. (current position) Dec. 2023 Representative Director, Chairperson & President of Nitori Furniture Co., Ltd. (current position) Feb. 2024 Representative Director, Chairperson & President of Nitori Co., Ltd. (current position) Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director: The candidate founded the Company in 1972 and since then, aiming to achieve the Company's Roman (vision) and while always making the most of his excellent foresight and strong leadership, has led Nitori to grow from being one furniture store to one of Japan's top home furnishing chains. The Company proposes the election of the candidate for Director, considered him to be qualified to continue as a Director that takes responsibility of decision making related to management policies and corporate strategy and supervisory functions regarding business execution. Special interest between the candidate and the Company: There is no special interest between Akio Nitori and the Company

Candidate Name Number of Attendance at the Company's meetings of the No (Date of birth) shares owned Board of Directors Toshiyuki Shirai 42,308 13 out of 13 2 [Reappointment] meetings (December 21, 1955) shares (100%) Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company, and significant concurrent positions outside the Company Apr. 1979 Joined the Company May 2001 Director of the Company May 2004 Managing Director of the Company May 2008 Senior Managing Director of the Company May 2010 Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer of the Company Aug. 2010 Director of Nitori Co., Ltd. Director of Home Logistics Co., Ltd. Dec. 2010 Director & General Manager of Merchandising Division of Nitori Co., Ltd. May 2012 Director of Nitori USA, Inc. May 2014 Representative Director & Executive Vice President of the Company Representative Director & President of Nitori Co., Ltd. Representative Director & President of Home Logistics Co., Ltd. Representative Director & President of Nitori Facility Co., Ltd. Mar. 2015 Representative Director & President of Nitori Public Co., Ltd. May 2015 Representative Director & Chairperson of Home Logistics Co., Ltd. Feb. 2016 Representative Director & President of the Company (current position) Mar. 2017 Representative Director & Chairperson of Nitori Public Co., Ltd. Chairperson of NITORI (CHINA) HOLDING Co., Ltd. Representative Director & Chairperson of HOME DECO CO., LTD. Apr. 2017 Chairperson of Nitori Taicang Trading & Logistics Co. Ltd. June 2017 Director of KATITAS Co., Ltd. (current position) Dec. 2018 Director of N Plus Co., Ltd. (current position) Mar. 2019 Director of Nitori Furniture Co., Ltd. (current position) Feb. 2020 Director of Nitori Co., Ltd. (current position) Chairperson of SIAM NITORI CO., LTD. Mar. 2020 Director of Nitori Public Co., Ltd. (current position) July 2020 Director of Home Logistics Co., Ltd. June 2023 Director of SHIMACHU CO., LTD. (current position) Aug. 2023 Representative Director & Chairperson of Home Logistics Co., Ltd. (current position) Sep. 2023 Director of Nitori Digital Base Co., Ltd. (current position) Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director: The candidate has had a broad range of business experience such as being involved in store operations, personnel, product development, logistics, and overseas business, and has abundant experience and knowledge related to overall management of the Group gained from serving positions such as Representative Director & President of Nitori Co., Ltd. from May 2014 to February 2020, and Representative Director & President of the Company from February 2016. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of the candidate for Director. Special interest between the candidate and the Company: There is no special interest between Toshiyuki Shirai and the Company

Candidate Name Number of Attendance at the Company's meetings of the No (Date of birth) shares owned Board of Directors Fumihiro Sudo 11,325 13 out of 13 3 [Reappointment] meetings (May 5, 1956) shares (100%) Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company, and significant concurrent positions outside the Company Mar. 1979 Joined SHIMACHU CO., LTD. Sept.2000 Representative Director of KANSAI SHIMACHU CO., LTD. Apr. 2001 Joined the Company May 2005 Executive Officer of the Company May 2008 Managing Director of the Company May 2010 Managing Executive Officer of the Company General Manager of Store Development Division of the Company May 2014 Senior Managing Director of the Company Aug. 2018 Director & Vice President of the Company Apr. 2019 In charge of Store Development and National Sales Business of the Company May 2019 Director of Nitori Co., Ltd. (current position) Feb. 2020 Director, Executive Officer & Vice President of the Company (current position) General Manager of Business System Improvement Office Jan. 2021 Chairperson of SHIMACHU CO., LTD. Mar. 2021 Representative Director & Chairperson of SHIMACHU CO., LTD. (current position) Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director: The candidate has abundant business experience, including store development operations, and has abundant experience and knowledge related to overall management gained from serving positions such as Director & Vice President of the Company from August 2018. As the Chairperson and Representative Director of SHIMACHU CO., LTD., he is currently tasked with executing a smooth integration of business and creating synergies that would maximize the corporate value of both companies. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of the candidate for Director. Special interest between the candidate and the Company: There is no special interest between Fumihiro Sudo and the Company

Candidate Name Number of Attendance at the Company's meetings of the No (Date of birth) shares owned Board of Directors Masanori Takeda 10,663 13 out of 13 4 [Reappointment] meetings (January 10, 1966) shares (100%) Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company, and significant concurrent positions outside the Company Mar. 2004 Joined the Company May 2014 Executive Officer of the Company Merchandising Manager of Furniture Department of Merchandising Division of Nitori Co., Ltd. Oct. 2015 General Manager of Merchandising Division of Nitori Co., Ltd. May 2016 Senior Executive Officer of the Company May 2017 Managing Director of the Company Managing Director of Nitori Co., Ltd. Aug. 2018 Director of Nitori Co., Ltd. Oct. 2018 General Manager of Global Merchandising Division of the Company Dec. 2018 Representative Director & President of N Plus Co., Ltd. Apr. 2019 In charge of Global Product Development, Inventory Control, Procurement Division and Deco Home Business of the Company Feb. 2020 Director of the Company Representative Director & President of Nitori Co., Ltd. July 2020 General Manager of Global Merchandising Division, General Manager of Global Sales Promotion Office of the Company (current position) In charge of Overseas Sales Business Representative Director & Chairperson of HOME DECO CO., LTD. Chairperson of NITORI (CHINA) HOLDING Co., Ltd. (current position) Chairperson of Nitori Taicang Trading & Logistics Co. Ltd. (current position) Chairperson of SIAM NITORI CO., LTD. (current position) Mar. 2023 Chairperson of NITORI HONG KONG CO., LTD. (current position) Chairperson of NITORI KOREA CO., LTD. (current position) Feb. 2024 Director, Executive Officer & Vice President of the Company (current position) In charge of Overseas Business (current position) Director of Nitori Co., Ltd. (current position) Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director: The candidate has abundant business experience and knowledge owing to his broad experience in major operations of the Store Operations Division, Recruitment Division, and Merchandising Division, etc. and contributes to the promotion of product development and the expansion of overseas product procurement and sales channels as Director & General Manager of Global Merchandising Division of the Company. In addition, he assumed the position of Director, Executive Officer & Vice President of the Company since February 2024 and continues to be responsible for the Company's overseas business. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of the candidate for Director. Special interest between the candidate and the Company: There is no special interest between Masanori Takeda and the Company

Candidate Name Number of Attendance at the Company's meetings of the No (Date of birth) shares owned Board of Directors Hiromi Abiko 5,358 13 out of 13 5 [Reappointment] meetings (February 13, 1961) shares (100%) Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company, and significant concurrent positions outside the Company Nov. 1984 Joined the Company May 2007 Seasonal Buyer Manager of Merchandising Division of the Company July 2015 Executive Officer of the Company Manager of Coordinated Merchandise Planning Section, Merchandising Division of Nitori Co., Ltd. May 2017 Senior Executive Officer of the Company Nov. 2018 In charge of Global Coordinated Merchandise Planning, Global Merchandising Division of the Company Acting General Manager and Manager of Coordinated Merchandise Planning Section, Merchandising Division of Nitori Co., Ltd. Feb. 2019 In charge of Coordinated Merchandise Planning, Global Merchandising Division of the Company Manager of Planning Group and Manager of Coordinated Product Planning Section, Merchandising Division of Nitori Co., Ltd. May 2020 Managing Executive Officer of the Company Mar. 2021 General Manager of HR Education Division of the Company (current position) May 2021 Director of the Company (current position) Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director: The candidate has abundant business experience and knowledge gained from her extensive work experience in the planning, development and coordination of products as well as her engagement in the activities of the Sustainable Management Promotion Committee. The candidate is also currently responsible for promoting HR education and cultivating corporate culture towards achieving the medium- to long-term management plan of the Company. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of the candidate for Director. Special interest between the candidate and the Company: There is no special interest between Hiromi Abiko and the Company

Candidate Name Number of Attendance at the Company's meetings of the No (Date of birth) shares owned Board of Directors Takaaki Okano 99 13 out of 13 6 [Reappointment] meetings (December 25, 1972) shares (100%) Career summary, position and responsibility in the Company, and significant concurrent positions outside the Company July 2003 Joined SHIMACHU HOME'S CO., LTD. Sept. 2007 Joined SHIMACHU CO., LTD. Aug. 2009 General Manager of Furniture Sales Department of SHIMACHU CO., LTD. Mar. 2010 General Manager of Furniture Product Department of SHIMACHU CO., LTD. July 2012 General Manager of Human Resources Department of SHIMACHU CO., LTD. Sept. 2013 Executive Officer of SHIMACHU CO., LTD. Nov. 2014 Director of SHIMACHU CO., LTD. Sept. 2015 General Manager of General Affairs Department of SHIMACHU CO., LTD. Aug. 2017 General Manager of President's Office of SHIMACHU CO., LTD. Nov. 2017 Representative Director & President of SHIMACHU CO., LTD. (current position) May 2021 Director of the Company (current position) Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director: The candidate has abundant business experience and knowledge gained from his engagement in sales and administrative divisions at SHIMACHU CO., LTD., and has also displayed his capability for overall management as its President and Representative Director since November 2017. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of the candidate for Director, considered that he will continue to be needed to achieve a smooth integration of the management of SHIMACHU CO., LTD. and the Company. Special interest between the candidate and the Company: There is no special interest between Takaaki Okano and the Company