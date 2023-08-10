2. Dividends

Annual dividends 1st 2nd 3rd Year-end Total quarter-end quarter-end quarter-end Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 - 73.00 - 73.00 146.00 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 - Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 75.00 - 75.00 150.00 (Forecast) (Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: No 3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024(April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Profit attributable Basic earnings Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit to owners of per share parent Six months ending Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen 440,200 4.0 64,100 (7.2) 65,000 (7.7) 44,500 (13.5) 393.76 September 30, 2023 Full year 932,000 (1.7) 145,100 3.6 147,000 2.0 100,000 5.1 884.86 (Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: No * Notes: (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2023 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No New - (Company name: ) Exclusion: - (Company name: ) (2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes

Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Retrospective restatement: No Total number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

June 30, 2023: 114,443,496 shares March 31, 2023: 114,443,496 shares 2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period: June 30, 2023: 1,431,541 shares March 31, 2023: 1,431,761 shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period: Three months ended June 30, 2023: 113,011,758 shares Three months ended May 20, 2022: 112,936,675 shares

*Quarterly financial results reports are not required to be subjected to quarterly reviews.

*Explanation for appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special notes

The forecasts given in this document are based on the current available information in the company and certain reasonable assumptions to the company. And we don't commit to achieve these forecasting numbers. Actual results may differ from these forecasts by a variety of reasons.