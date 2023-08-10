Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

[Japanese GAAP]

August 8, 2023

Company name:

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo, Sapporo

Code number:

9843

URL:

https://www.nitorihd.co.jp/

Representative:

Toshiyuki Shirai

President and Chief Operating Officer

Contact:

Masaomi Zenji

Executive Officer, General Manager, Accounting and Finance Division

Phone:

+81-3-6741-1204

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report:

August 8, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments:

-

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

June 30, 2023

218,504

0.9

32,973

(10.7)

33,518

(9.3)

22,913

(8.1)

May 20, 2022

216,648

0.6

36,917

(13.7)

36,971

(14.9)

24,942

(14.3)

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Three months ended June 30, 2023:

Three months ended May 20, 2022:

¥

26,767 million

[

(18.8) %]

¥

32,959 million

[

(1.7) %]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings per

per share

share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2023

202.76

-

May 20, 2022

220.85

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

June 30, 2023

1,112,912

836,590

75.2

March 31, 2023

1,133,771

818,096

72.2

(Reference) Equity: As of

June 30, 2023:

¥

836,590 million

As of

March 31, 2023:

¥

818,096 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

-

73.00

-

73.00

146.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024

-

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024

75.00

-

75.00

150.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently:

No

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024(April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Profit attributable

Basic earnings

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

to owners of

per share

parent

Six months ending

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

440,200

4.0

64,100

(7.2)

65,000

(7.7)

44,500

(13.5)

393.76

September 30, 2023

Full year

932,000

(1.7)

145,100

3.6

147,000

2.0

100,000

5.1

884.86

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:

No

* Notes:

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2023

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):

No

New

-

(Company name:

)

Exclusion:

-

(Company name:

)

(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:

Yes

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  3. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

June 30, 2023:

114,443,496

shares

March 31, 2023:

114,443,496

shares

2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

June 30, 2023:

1,431,541

shares

March 31, 2023:

1,431,761

shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:

Three months ended June 30, 2023:

113,011,758

shares

Three months ended May 20, 2022:

112,936,675

shares

*Quarterly financial results reports are not required to be subjected to quarterly reviews.

*Explanation for appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special notes

The forecasts given in this document are based on the current available information in the company and certain reasonable assumptions to the company. And we don't commit to achieve these forecasting numbers. Actual results may differ from these forecasts by a variety of reasons.

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

131,928

127,734

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

57,408

43,727

Merchandise and finished goods

112,401

100,149

Work in process

479

682

Raw materials and supplies

7,496

6,440

Other

20,641

16,199

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1)

(8)

Total current assets

330,353

294,925

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

203,356

205,224

Land

377,009

384,144

Other, net

69,113

76,422

Total property, plant and equipment

649,479

665,791

Intangible assets

Goodwill

19,619

18,979

Other

13,386

13,300

Total intangible assets

33,005

32,279

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

39,089

39,899

Long-term loans receivable

562

551

Guarantee deposits

16,893

16,869

Leasehold deposits

30,313

30,280

Deferred tax assets

21,765

20,518

Other

12,379

11,867

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(72)

(72)

Total investments and other assets

120,932

119,915

Total non-current assets

803,417

817,986

Total assets

1,133,771

1,112,912

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

38,459

32,758

Short-term borrowings

83,068

86,068

Lease obligations

1,602

1,600

Accounts payable - other

24,058

26,677

Income taxes payable

28,351

12,071

Contract liabilities

23,774

15,843

Provision for bonuses

8,380

10,141

Provision for point card certificates

11

11

Provision for shareholder benefit program

422

290

Provision for loss on business liquidation

220

221

Other

13,419

13,543

Total current liabilities

221,769

199,228

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

57,330

40,796

Lease obligations

4,598

4,218

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and

228

228

other officers)

Retirement benefit liability

5,886

5,827

Asset retirement obligations

14,800

14,952

Other

11,060

11,069

Total non-current liabilities

93,905

77,093

Total liabilities

315,674

276,322

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

13,370

13,370

Capital surplus

30,711

30,715

Retained earnings

771,743

786,378

Treasury shares

(10,111)

(10,111)

Total shareholders' equity

805,714

820,353

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

1,769

3,142

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(1,829)

-

Foreign currency translation adjustment

12,479

13,145

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(36)

(51)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

12,382

16,236

Total net assets

818,096

836,590

Total liabilities and net assets

1,133,771

1,112,912

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the three months)

(Million yen)

For the three months

For the three months

ended May 20, 2022

ended June 30, 2023

Net sales

216,648

218,504

Cost of sales

105,032

107,452

Gross profit

111,616

111,052

Selling, general and administrative expenses

74,698

78,078

Operating profit

36,917

32,973

Non-operating income

Interest income

122

270

Dividend income

-

256

Foreign exchange gains

124

166

Subsidy income

79

53

Vending machine income

80

76

Gain on sales of goods

56

71

Other

281

309

Total non-operating income

744

1,203

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

90

127

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity

474

496

method

Other

124

34

Total non-operating expenses

689

658

Ordinary profit

36,971

33,518

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

5

0

Total extraordinary income

5

0

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sale and retirement of non-current assets

8

11

Impairment losses

453

327

Loss on change in equity

1

-

Total extraordinary losses

463

339

Profit before income taxes

36,513

33,180

Income taxes

11,571

10,266

Profit

24,942

22,913

Profit attributable to owners of parent

24,942

22,913

