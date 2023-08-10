Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
[Japanese GAAP]
August 8, 2023
Company name:
Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd.
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo, Sapporo
Code number:
9843
URL:
https://www.nitorihd.co.jp/
Representative:
Toshiyuki Shirai
President and Chief Operating Officer
Contact:
Masaomi Zenji
Executive Officer, General Manager, Accounting and Finance Division
Phone:
+81-3-6741-1204
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report:
August 8, 2023
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments:
-
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session:
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
June 30, 2023
218,504
0.9
32,973
(10.7)
33,518
(9.3)
22,913
(8.1)
May 20, 2022
216,648
0.6
36,917
(13.7)
36,971
(14.9)
24,942
(14.3)
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Three months ended June 30, 2023:
Three months ended May 20, 2022:
¥
26,767 million
[
(18.8) %]
¥
32,959 million
[
(1.7) %]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings per
per share
share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2023
202.76
-
May 20, 2022
220.85
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
June 30, 2023
1,112,912
836,590
75.2
March 31, 2023
1,133,771
818,096
72.2
(Reference) Equity: As of
June 30, 2023:
¥
836,590 million
As of
March 31, 2023:
¥
818,096 million
―1―
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
-
73.00
-
73.00
146.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024
-
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024
75.00
-
75.00
150.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently:
No
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024(April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Profit attributable
Basic earnings
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
to owners of
per share
parent
Six months ending
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
440,200
4.0
64,100
(7.2)
65,000
(7.7)
44,500
(13.5)
393.76
September 30, 2023
Full year
932,000
(1.7)
145,100
3.6
147,000
2.0
100,000
5.1
884.86
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:
No
* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2023
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):
No
New
-
(Company name:
)
Exclusion:
-
(Company name:
)
(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:
Yes
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
- Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
- Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
- Changes in accounting estimates: No
- Retrospective restatement: No
- Total number of issued shares (common shares)
- Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
June 30, 2023:
114,443,496
shares
March 31, 2023:
114,443,496
shares
2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
June 30, 2023:
1,431,541
shares
March 31, 2023:
1,431,761
shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:
Three months ended June 30, 2023:
113,011,758
shares
Three months ended May 20, 2022:
112,936,675
shares
*Quarterly financial results reports are not required to be subjected to quarterly reviews.
*Explanation for appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special notes
The forecasts given in this document are based on the current available information in the company and certain reasonable assumptions to the company. And we don't commit to achieve these forecasting numbers. Actual results may differ from these forecasts by a variety of reasons.
―2―
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
131,928
127,734
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
57,408
43,727
Merchandise and finished goods
112,401
100,149
Work in process
479
682
Raw materials and supplies
7,496
6,440
Other
20,641
16,199
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1)
(8)
Total current assets
330,353
294,925
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
203,356
205,224
Land
377,009
384,144
Other, net
69,113
76,422
Total property, plant and equipment
649,479
665,791
Intangible assets
Goodwill
19,619
18,979
Other
13,386
13,300
Total intangible assets
33,005
32,279
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
39,089
39,899
Long-term loans receivable
562
551
Guarantee deposits
16,893
16,869
Leasehold deposits
30,313
30,280
Deferred tax assets
21,765
20,518
Other
12,379
11,867
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(72)
(72)
Total investments and other assets
120,932
119,915
Total non-current assets
803,417
817,986
Total assets
1,133,771
1,112,912
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
38,459
32,758
Short-term borrowings
83,068
86,068
Lease obligations
1,602
1,600
Accounts payable - other
24,058
26,677
Income taxes payable
28,351
12,071
Contract liabilities
23,774
15,843
Provision for bonuses
8,380
10,141
Provision for point card certificates
11
11
Provision for shareholder benefit program
422
290
Provision for loss on business liquidation
220
221
Other
13,419
13,543
Total current liabilities
221,769
199,228
―3―
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
57,330
40,796
Lease obligations
4,598
4,218
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and
228
228
other officers)
Retirement benefit liability
5,886
5,827
Asset retirement obligations
14,800
14,952
Other
11,060
11,069
Total non-current liabilities
93,905
77,093
Total liabilities
315,674
276,322
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
13,370
13,370
Capital surplus
30,711
30,715
Retained earnings
771,743
786,378
Treasury shares
(10,111)
(10,111)
Total shareholders' equity
805,714
820,353
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
1,769
3,142
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(1,829)
-
Foreign currency translation adjustment
12,479
13,145
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(36)
(51)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
12,382
16,236
Total net assets
818,096
836,590
Total liabilities and net assets
1,133,771
1,112,912
―4―
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the three months)
(Million yen)
For the three months
For the three months
ended May 20, 2022
ended June 30, 2023
Net sales
216,648
218,504
Cost of sales
105,032
107,452
Gross profit
111,616
111,052
Selling, general and administrative expenses
74,698
78,078
Operating profit
36,917
32,973
Non-operating income
Interest income
122
270
Dividend income
-
256
Foreign exchange gains
124
166
Subsidy income
79
53
Vending machine income
80
76
Gain on sales of goods
56
71
Other
281
309
Total non-operating income
744
1,203
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
90
127
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity
474
496
method
Other
124
34
Total non-operating expenses
689
658
Ordinary profit
36,971
33,518
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
5
0
Total extraordinary income
5
0
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sale and retirement of non-current assets
8
11
Impairment losses
453
327
Loss on change in equity
1
-
Total extraordinary losses
463
339
Profit before income taxes
36,513
33,180
Income taxes
11,571
10,266
Profit
24,942
22,913
Profit attributable to owners of parent
24,942
22,913
―5―
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2023 08:23:06 UTC.