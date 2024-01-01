Nitro Games Oyj is a Finland-based free-to-play mobile game developer and publisher. The Company creates products oriented to the mid-core user segment and focuses mostly on the genre of strategy games. The Company maintains its own platform NG Platform and applies minimum viable product process for market validation with new game prototypes after only a week of development. The NG Platform supports phones and tablets of all screen sizes. The Company's product portfolio comprises such games, as East India Company, Commander: Conquest of the Americas, Pirates of Black Cove and Raids of Glory, among others. The Company operates thorough it subsidiaries Nitro Games Alpha Oy and Nitro Games Beta Oy. It has a focus on the North American and Western European markets.

Sector Software