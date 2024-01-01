Nitro Games Oyj announced that Jussi Immonen, who has worked with Nitro Games since 2018 as a Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed as a Chief Commercial Officer ("CCO") of Nitro Games starting 1 January 2024. In his position as a Chief Commercial Officer Immonen will focus on commercializing the capabilities of the company and the game portfolio. Immonen will also continue as a member of the Management Board.
Nitro Games Oyj Appoints Jussi Immonen as Chief Commercial Officer
January 01, 2024 at 05:00 am EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2024