  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Nitro Software Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTO   AU0000067654

NITRO SOFTWARE LIMITED

(NTO)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/20 11:57:37 pm EDT
1.260 AUD   -4.18%
04/20NITRO SOFTWARE : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NTO
PU
04/07Nitro Sign Positioned as a Leader In 2022 GigaOm Radar Report for eSignatures
BU
03/11NITRO SOFTWARE : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nitro Software : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NTO

04/20/2022 | 11:15pm EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name



NITRO SOFTWARE LIMITED

Date of this announcement Thursday April 21, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

NTO

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

30,205

31/03/2022

NTO

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

4,500

17/03/2022

NTO

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

21,753

24/03/2022

NTO

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

8,811

11/03/2022

NTO

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

49,500

09/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementNotification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

1 / 12

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

NITRO SOFTWARE LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code NTO

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 21/4/2022

Registration number 079215419

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

2 / 12

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted



2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

3 / 12

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B



The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A transfer of existing +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Already quoted by ASX

Existing +securities converting into an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

NTOAN : OPTION EXPIRING 27-MAR-2030 EX 97.5C

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

NTO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

31/3/2022

31/3/2022

30,205

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

No

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred 31/3/2022

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

4 / 12

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

30,205



The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A transfer of existing +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Already quoted by ASX

Existing +securities converting into an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

NTOAH : OPTION EXPIRING 30-APR-2027 EX 44.59C

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

NTO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

17/3/2022

17/3/2022

4,500

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

No

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred 17/3/2022

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

5 / 12

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nitro Software Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 03:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 68,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -30,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 32,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,53x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 234 M 234 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,95x
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart NITRO SOFTWARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nitro Software Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NITRO SOFTWARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 0,98 $
Average target price 2,33 $
Spread / Average Target 137%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sam Chandler Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ana Sirbu Chief Financial Officer
Kurt A. Johnson Executive Chairman
Gina O'Reilly Senior Vice President-Sales & Marketing
Sarah Morgan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NITRO SOFTWARE LIMITED-45.55%237
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-14.85%2 138 856
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-30.29%69 430
SEA LIMITED-55.22%60 425
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-22.97%57 122
SYNOPSYS INC.-16.89%46 899