Nitro Software : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NTO

Entity name

NITRO SOFTWARE LIMITED

Date of this announcement Thursday April 21, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security +securities to be code Security description issued/transferred Issue date NTO ORDINARY FULLY PAID 30,205 31/03/2022 NTO ORDINARY FULLY PAID 4,500 17/03/2022 NTO ORDINARY FULLY PAID 21,753 24/03/2022 NTO ORDINARY FULLY PAID 8,811 11/03/2022 NTO ORDINARY FULLY PAID 49,500 09/03/2022

1.1 Name of entity

NITRO SOFTWARE LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code NTO

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 21/4/2022

Registration number 079215419

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A transfer of existing +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Already quoted by ASX

Existing +securities converting into an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

NTOAN : OPTION EXPIRING 27-MAR-2030 EX 97.5C

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

NTO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options The first date the options were The last date the options were that were exercised or other exercised or other +convertible exercised or other +convertible +convertible securities that were securities were converted securities were converted converted 31/3/2022 31/3/2022 30,205

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

No

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred 31/3/2022

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

Number of +securities

30,205

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A transfer of existing +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Already quoted by ASX

Existing +securities converting into an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

NTOAH : OPTION EXPIRING 30-APR-2027 EX 44.59C

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

NTO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options The first date the options were The last date the options were that were exercised or other exercised or other +convertible exercised or other +convertible +convertible securities that were securities were converted securities were converted converted 17/3/2022 17/3/2022 4,500

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

No

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred 17/3/2022

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

