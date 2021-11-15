Nitro Software : Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet

This Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet is not to be distributed in, and no offer of New Shares is to be made, in countries other than Australia and New Zealand or other jurisdictions that Nitro has determined to extend the Retail Entitlement Offer into.
No action has been taken to register or qualify the Retail Entitlement Offer, the Entitlements, the New Shares, or otherwise permit the public offering of the New Shares, in any jurisdiction other than Australia and New Zealand.
onlyThe distribution of this Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet (including an electronic copy) outside Australia and New Zealand, is restricted by law. If you come into possession of the information in this Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet, you should observe such restrictions and should seek your own advice on such restrictions. Any non‑compliance with these restrictions may contravene applicable securities laws.
Foreign exchange control restrictions or restrictions on remitting funds from your country to Australia may apply. Your Application for New Shares is subject to all requisite authorities and clearances being obtained for Nitro to lawfully receive your Application Monies.
New Zealand
The Entitlements and the New Shares are not being offered to the public within New Zealand other than to existing shareholders of the Company with registered addresses in New Zealand to whom the offer of these securities is
usebeing made in reliance on the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 and the Financial Markets Conduct (Incidental Offers) Exemption Notice 2016. The offer of New Shares is non-renounceable in favour of members of the public.
This document has been prepared in compliance with Australian law and has not been registered, filed with or approved by any New Zealand regulatory authority. This document is not a product disclosure statement under New Zealand law and is not required to, and may not, contain all the information that a product disclosure statement under New Zealand law is required to contain.
United States
None of the information in this Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet or the Entitlement and Acceptance Form that personalwill accompany this Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet when it is dispatched to Eligible Retail Shareholders (as set
out in the Key dates section) constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or to any person acting for the account or benefit of any person in the United States. None of the Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet (or any part of it), the accompanying Chairman's Letter, ASX announcements or the Entitlement and Acceptance Form when that is to be made available, may be distributed or released, directly or indirectly, in the United States.
The Entitlements and the New Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act f 1933, as amended (the U.S. Securities Act) or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the
United States. The Entitlements may not be taken up by, and the New Shares may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, to persons in the United States or to any person acting for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States. The New Shares in the Retail Entitlement Offer may only be offered and sold outside the United States in "offshore transactions" (as defined in Rule 902(h) under the U.S. Securities Act) in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.
Taxation
There will be tax implications associated with participating in the Retail Entitlement Offer and receiving New Shares. Section 5 of this Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet provides for a general guide to the Australian income tax, goods and services tax and stamp duty implications of the Retail Entitlement Offer for certain Eligible Retail Shareholders that are Australian residents . The guide does not take into account the individual circumstances of
Forparticular Eligible Retail Shareholders and does not constitute tax advice. Nitro recommends that you consult your professional tax adviser in connection with the Retail Entitlement Offer.
Privacy
Nitro collects information about each Applicant provided on an Entitlement and Acceptance Form for the purposes of processing the Application and, if the Application is successful, to administer the Applicant's shareholding in Nitro.
By submitting an Entitlement and Acceptance Form, you will be providing personal information to Nitro (directly or through the Share Registry). Nitro collects, holds and will use that information to assess your Application. Nitro collects your personal information to process and administer your shareholding in Nitro and to provide related services to you. Nitro may disclose your personal information for purposes related to your shareholding in Nitro, including to the Share Registry, Nitro's related bodies corporate, agents, contractors and third-party service providers, including mailing houses and professional advisers, and to ASX and regulatory bodies. You can obtain access to personal information that Nitro holds about you. To make a request for access to your personal information held by (or on behalf of) Nitro, please contact Nitro through the Share Registry.