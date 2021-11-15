Nitro Software : Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet 11/15/2021 | 05:52pm EST Send by mail :

Retail Entitlement personalOffer Booklet Nitro Software Limited (ACN 079 215 419) Details of a 1 for 11.4 accelerated non-renounceablepro-rata entitlement offer of Nitro Software Limited ordinary shares ("New Shares") at an offer price of A$3.43 per New Share ForRetail Entitlement Offer closes at 5.00pm (AEDT) on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 NOT FOR RELEASE TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES This Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet requires your immediate attention. It is an important document which is accompanied by a personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form and both should be read carefully and in their entirety. This Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet is not a prospectus under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) and has not been lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). Please call your stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser if you would like advice in relation to your participation in the Retail Entitlement Offer. Please call the Share Registry at 1300 556 161 (inside Australia) or +61 3 9415 4000 (outside Australia) from 8.30am to 5.30pm (AEDT) Monday to Friday during the Retail Entitlement Offer period if you have any other questions. For personal use only NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES Contents Is This Booklet Relevant to You?............................................................................................................................................. 2 only Chairman's Letter...................................................................................................................................................................... 5 Summary of the Entitlement Offer.......................................................................................................................................... 7 Key Dates................................................................................................................................................................................... 7 Enquiries.................................................................................................................................................................................... 7 1. Summary of Options Available to You.............................................................................................................................. 8 2. Details of the Entitlement Offer........................................................................................................................................ 9 3. How to Apply.................................................................................................................................................................... 10 4. ASX Offer Announcement............................................................................................................................................... 15 5. Australian Taxation Implications................................................................................................................................... 51 6. Important Information.................................................................................................................................................... 53 7. Definitions........................................................................................................................................................................ 58 8. Corporate Directory......................................................................................................................................................... 60 For personaluse Nitro Software Limited - Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet 1 Is This Booklet Relevant to You? This Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet is relevant to you if you are an Eligible Retail Shareholder. In this Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet, references to "you" are references to Eligible Retail Shareholders and references to "your Entitlement" or "your Retail Entitlement" or "your Entitlement and Acceptance Form" are references to the Entitlement or Entitlement and Acceptance Form of Eligible Retail Shareholders. E igible Retail Shareholders are those persons who: • are registered as a holder of Shares as at 7.00pm (AEDT) on the Record Date of Friday, 12 November 2021; • have a registered address on the Nitro share register in Australia or New Zealand as at 7.00pm (AEDT) on the Record Date; • are not in the United States and are not a person (including a nominee or custodian) acting for the account or only benefit of a person in the United States (to the extent such person holds Nitro ordinary shares for the account or benefit of such person in the United States); • were not invited to participate (other than as nominee, in respect of other underlying holdings) under the Institutional Entitlement Offer, and were not treated as an Ineligible Institutional Shareholder under the Institutional Entitlement Offer; and • are eligible under all applicable securities laws to receive an offer under the Retail Entitlement Offer. Refer to Section 6.1 ("Important Information") for further details. use Important Notices This Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet has been issued by Nitro Software Limited ACN 079 215 419 (Nitro). Defined terms used in these important notices have the meaning given in this Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet. personalThis Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet is not a prospectus or other disclosure document under the Corporations Act nd has not been lodged with ASIC. The Retail Entitlement Offer is made in accordance with section 708AA of the Corporations Act (as modified by ASIC Corporations (Non-Traditional Rights Issues) Instrument 2016/84). This Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet does not contain all of the information which an investor may require to make an i formed investment decision. The information in this Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet does not constitute financial product advice and does not take into account your investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. This Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet should be read in its entirety before you decide to participate in the Retail Entitlement Offer. Eligible Retail Shareholders should conduct their own independent review, investigations and analysis of Nitro, the New Shares and obtain any professional advice they may require to evaluate the merits and ri ks of an investment in Nitro before making any investment decision. In particular, you should consider: • the risk factors outlined in the "Key Risks" section of the Investor Presentation and included in Section 4 of this Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet for a summary of certain general and Nitro specific risk factors that may affect the operating and financial performance of Nitro or the value of an investment in Nitro; and • the Announcements in Section 4 of this Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet, Nitro's interim and annual reports and other announcements made by Nitro which are available at www.asx.com.au (including announcements which may be made by Nitro after the publication of this Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet). This Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet (other than the Announcements) is dated Tuesday, 16 November 2021. The Announcements are current as at Wednesday, 10 November 2021 (in respect of the Investor Presentation Forand Launch Announcement) and Thursday, 11 November 2021 (in respect of the Institutional Completion Announcement). This Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet remains subject to change without notice. By returning an Entitlement and Acceptance Form or otherwise paying for your New Shares through BPAY® in accordance with the instructions on the Entitlement and Acceptance Form, you acknowledge that you have read this Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet and you have acted in accordance with and agree to the terms of the Retail Entitlement Offer detailed in this Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet. No Overseas Offering This Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet and the accompanying Entitlement and Acceptance Form do not constitute an offer or invitation in any place in which, or to any person to whom, it would not be lawful to make such an offer or invitation. In particular, this Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet does not constitute an offer to Ineligible Retail Shareholders and may not be distributed in the United States, and the New Shares may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, to persons in the United States. Refer to the "United States disclaimer" below for further information. 2 Nitro Software Limited - Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet This Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet is not to be distributed in, and no offer of New Shares is to be made, in countries other than Australia and New Zealand or other jurisdictions that Nitro has determined to extend the Retail Entitlement Offer into. No action has been taken to register or qualify the Retail Entitlement Offer, the Entitlements, the New Shares, or otherwise permit the public offering of the New Shares, in any jurisdiction other than Australia and New Zealand. onlyThe distribution of this Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet (including an electronic copy) outside Australia and New Zealand, is restricted by law. If you come into possession of the information in this Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet, you should observe such restrictions and should seek your own advice on such restrictions. Any non‑compliance with these restrictions may contravene applicable securities laws. Foreign exchange control restrictions or restrictions on remitting funds from your country to Australia may apply. Your Application for New Shares is subject to all requisite authorities and clearances being obtained for Nitro to lawfully receive your Application Monies. New Zealand The Entitlements and the New Shares are not being offered to the public within New Zealand other than to existing shareholders of the Company with registered addresses in New Zealand to whom the offer of these securities is usebeing made in reliance on the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 and the Financial Markets Conduct (Incidental Offers) Exemption Notice 2016. The offer of New Shares is non-renounceable in favour of members of the public. This document has been prepared in compliance with Australian law and has not been registered, filed with or approved by any New Zealand regulatory authority. This document is not a product disclosure statement under New Zealand law and is not required to, and may not, contain all the information that a product disclosure statement under New Zealand law is required to contain. United States None of the information in this Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet or the Entitlement and Acceptance Form that personalwill accompany this Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet when it is dispatched to Eligible Retail Shareholders (as set out in the Key dates section) constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or to any person acting for the account or benefit of any person in the United States. None of the Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet (or any part of it), the accompanying Chairman's Letter, ASX announcements or the Entitlement and Acceptance Form when that is to be made available, may be distributed or released, directly or indirectly, in the United States. The Entitlements and the New Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act f 1933, as amended (the U.S. Securities Act) or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. The Entitlements may not be taken up by, and the New Shares may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, to persons in the United States or to any person acting for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States. The New Shares in the Retail Entitlement Offer may only be offered and sold outside the United States in "offshore transactions" (as defined in Rule 902(h) under the U.S. Securities Act) in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act. Taxation There will be tax implications associated with participating in the Retail Entitlement Offer and receiving New Shares. Section 5 of this Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet provides for a general guide to the Australian income tax, goods and services tax and stamp duty implications of the Retail Entitlement Offer for certain Eligible Retail Shareholders that are Australian residents . The guide does not take into account the individual circumstances of Forparticular Eligible Retail Shareholders and does not constitute tax advice. Nitro recommends that you consult your professional tax adviser in connection with the Retail Entitlement Offer. Privacy Nitro collects information about each Applicant provided on an Entitlement and Acceptance Form for the purposes of processing the Application and, if the Application is successful, to administer the Applicant's shareholding in Nitro. By submitting an Entitlement and Acceptance Form, you will be providing personal information to Nitro (directly or through the Share Registry). Nitro collects, holds and will use that information to assess your Application. Nitro collects your personal information to process and administer your shareholding in Nitro and to provide related services to you. Nitro may disclose your personal information for purposes related to your shareholding in Nitro, including to the Share Registry, Nitro's related bodies corporate, agents, contractors and third-party service providers, including mailing houses and professional advisers, and to ASX and regulatory bodies. You can obtain access to personal information that Nitro holds about you. To make a request for access to your personal information held by (or on behalf of) Nitro, please contact Nitro through the Share Registry. Nitro Software Limited - Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet 3 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

