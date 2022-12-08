Nitro Software gets sweetened bid from top shareholder Potentia

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Nitro Software Ltd
said on Friday it got a higher A$2 per share offer with
a scrip alternative from private equity firm Potentia Capital,
matching a rival bid from KKR Inc's Alludo.
Nitro said it would consider the offer from Potentia, its
biggest shareholder with a 19.8% stake, without providing
additional details.
Nitro, a PDF and e-signature software signing company,
backed a near A$500 million offer from Alludo in October.
Alludo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
($1 = 1.4771 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)