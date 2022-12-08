Advanced search
    NTO   AU0000067654

NITRO SOFTWARE LIMITED

(NTO)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-12-08 am EST
2.060 AUD   +1.48%
05:05pNitro Software gets sweetened bid from top shareholder Potentia
RE
11/17Nitro Software Receives Revised Proposal from Potentia Capital
MT
11/17Australia's Nitro blocks Potentia's access to books without better offer
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nitro Software gets sweetened bid from top shareholder Potentia

12/08/2022 | 05:05pm EST
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Nitro Software Ltd said on Friday it got a higher A$2 per share offer with a scrip alternative from private equity firm Potentia Capital, matching a rival bid from KKR Inc's Alludo.

Nitro said it would consider the offer from Potentia, its biggest shareholder with a 19.8% stake, without providing additional details.

Nitro, a PDF and e-signature software signing company, backed a near A$500 million offer from Alludo in October.

Alludo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. ($1 = 1.4771 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. 1.94% 48.27 Delayed Quote.-36.44%
NITRO SOFTWARE LIMITED 1.48% 2.06 Delayed Quote.-16.60%
Analyst Recommendations on NITRO SOFTWARE LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 67,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -29,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 28,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 337 M 337 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,58x
EV / Sales 2023 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart NITRO SOFTWARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nitro Software Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NITRO SOFTWARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,39 $
Average target price 1,42 $
Spread / Average Target 1,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sam Chandler Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ana Sirbu Chief Financial Officer
Kurt A. Johnson Executive Chairman
Gina O'Reilly Senior Vice President-Sales & Marketing
Sarah Morgan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NITRO SOFTWARE LIMITED-16.60%330
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-27.34%1 821 650
SYNOPSYS INC.-10.99%49 513
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-33.29%48 121
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-12.18%44 052
SEA LIMITED-74.03%32 637