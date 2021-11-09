Log in
    NTO   AU0000067654

NITRO SOFTWARE LIMITED

(NTO)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/09
3.84 AUD   +0.52%
Proposed issue of securities - NTO
PU
Notification of cessation of securities - NTO
PU
Notification regarding unquoted securities - NTO
PU
Proposed issue of securities - NTO

11/09/2021 | 05:55pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

NITRO SOFTWARE LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

10/11/2021

The Proposed issue is:

An accelerated offer

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for an accelerated offer

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

NTO

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

17,487,095

Trading resumes on an ex-entitlement basis (ex date)

11/11/2021

+Record date

12/11/2021

Offer closing date for retail +security holders

30/11/2021

Issue date for retail +security holders

7/12/2021

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

NTO

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

23,323,616

Proposed +issue date

19/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 11

Proposed issue of securities

For personal use only

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 11

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

NITRO SOFTWARE LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

079215419

1.3

ASX issuer code

NTO

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

10/11/2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is: An accelerated offer

A placement or other type of issue

1.6b The proposed accelerated offer is

Accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer (commonly known as a JUMBO or ANREO)

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 11

Proposed issue of securities

Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue

only

Part 3A - Conditions

3A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the entitlement offer can

proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 3B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities

personal

proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

NTO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

If the entity has quoted company

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

options, do the terms entitle option

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

holders to participate on exercise?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

D tails of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

NTO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

For

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

ISIN Code for the entitlement or right to participate in the offer (if Issuer is

foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued)

Has the offer ratio been determined?

Yes

The quantity of additional +securities For a given quantity of +securities

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 11

Proposed issue of securities

to be issued

held

5

57

For personal use only

What will be done with fractional

Maximum number of +securities

entitlements?

proposed to be issued (subject to

rounding)

Fractions rounded up to the next

17,487,095

whole number

Offer price details for retail security holders

Has the offer price for the retail offer been determined?

Yes

In what currency will the offer be

What is the offer price per +security

made?

for the retail offer?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 3.43000

Offer price details for institutional security holders

Has the offer price for the institutional offer been determined?

Yes

In what currency will the offer be

What is the offer price per +security

made?

for the institutional offer?

AUD 3.43000

AUD - Australian Dollar

Oversubscription & Scale back details

Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?

No

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?No

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Part 3D - Timetable

3D.1a First day of trading halt

10/11/2021

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 11

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nitro Software Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 22:42:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
