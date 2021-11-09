Proposed issue of securities - NTO

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for an accelerated offer
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
NTO
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
17,487,095
Trading resumes on an ex-entitlement basis (ex date)
11/11/2021
+Record date
12/11/2021
Offer closing date for retail +security holders
30/11/2021
Issue date for retail +security holders
7/12/2021
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
NTO
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
23,323,616
Proposed +issue date
19/11/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
NITRO SOFTWARE LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ACN
079215419
1.3
ASX issuer code
NTO
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
10/11/2021
1.6 The Proposed issue is: An accelerated offer
A placement or other type of issue
1.6b The proposed accelerated offer is
Accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer (commonly known as a JUMBO or ANREO)
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue
Part 3A - Conditions
3A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the entitlement offer can
proceed on an unconditional basis?
use
No
Part 3B - Offer details
Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities
personal
proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
NTO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
If the entity has quoted company
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
options, do the terms entitle option
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
holders to participate on exercise?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
D tails of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
NTO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
For
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
ISIN Code for the entitlement or right to participate in the offer (if Issuer is
foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued)
Has the offer ratio been determined?
Yes
The quantity of additional +securities For a given quantity of +securities
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
to be issued
held
5
57
What will be done with fractional
Maximum number of +securities
entitlements?
proposed to be issued (subject to
rounding)
Fractions rounded up to the next
17,487,095
whole number
Offer price details for retail security holders
Has the offer price for the retail offer been determined?
Yes
In what currency will the offer be
What is the offer price per +security
made?
for the retail offer?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 3.43000
Offer price details for institutional security holders
Has the offer price for the institutional offer been determined?
Yes
In what currency will the offer be
What is the offer price per +security
made?
for the institutional offer?
AUD 3.43000
AUD - Australian Dollar
Oversubscription & Scale back details
Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?
No
Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?No
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Part 3D - Timetable
3D.1a First day of trading halt
10/11/2021
Proposed issue of securities
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
