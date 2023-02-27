Advanced search
    NTO   AU0000067654

NITRO SOFTWARE LIMITED

(NTO)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  07:46:47 2023-02-27 pm EST
2.180 AUD    0.00%
02/23Potentia hikes bid for Australia's Nitro Software to $364 million, trumping Alludo
RE
02/06Potentia hints at sweetened bid for Australia's Nitro as bidding war heats up
RE
02/03Nitro Software shareholders reject $372 mln takeover offer by KKR's Alludo
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : Nitro Software Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2023

02/27/2023 | 05:30pm EST
Welcome to the Nitro Full Year 2022 Release Call. Today with us, we have Sam Chandler, CEO; and Ana Sirbu, CFO. We will shortly pass to Sam and Ana for a short presentation, followed by live Q&A...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about NITRO SOFTWARE LIMITED
Analyst Recommendations on NITRO SOFTWARE LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 67,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -28,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 30,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 354 M 354 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,81x
EV / Sales 2023 4,20x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart NITRO SOFTWARE LIMITED
Nitro Software Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NITRO SOFTWARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,47 $
Average target price 1,49 $
Spread / Average Target 1,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sam Chandler Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ana Sirbu Chief Financial Officer
Kurt A. Johnson Executive Chairman
Gina O'Reilly Senior Vice President-Sales & Marketing
Sarah Morgan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NITRO SOFTWARE LIMITED-1.35%357
MICROSOFT CORPORATION3.92%1 855 145
SYNOPSYS INC.13.46%55 218
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.20.61%52 879
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE10.20%51 203
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION26.32%41 660