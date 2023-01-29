Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Nitro Software Limited
  News
  Summary
    NTO   AU0000067654

NITRO SOFTWARE LIMITED

(NTO)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  10:42:16 2023-01-29 pm EST
2.155 AUD   -0.23%
2022Potentia Capital Pty. Ltd. and HarbourVest Partners, LLC canceled the acquisition of the remaining 80.2% stake in Nitro Software Limited from group of shareholders.
CI
2022Australian shares rise on commodity boost after China eases COVID curbs
RE
2022Nitro Software Receives Sweetened Bid from Potentia; Shares Up 3%
MT
Transcript : Nitro Software Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 30, 2023

01/29/2023 | 05:30pm EST
Welcome to the Nitro Q4 Investor Briefing Call. Today with us, we have Sam Chandler, CEO; and Ana Sirbu, CFO. We will shortly pass to Sam and Ana for a short presentation followed by a live Q&A...


Analyst Recommendations on NITRO SOFTWARE LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 67,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -29,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 28,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 371 M 371 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,08x
EV / Sales 2023 4,46x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart NITRO SOFTWARE LIMITED
Nitro Software Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NITRO SOFTWARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,54 $
Average target price 1,41 $
Spread / Average Target -7,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sam Chandler Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ana Sirbu Chief Financial Officer
Kurt A. Johnson Executive Chairman
Gina O'Reilly Senior Vice President-Sales & Marketing
Sarah Morgan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NITRO SOFTWARE LIMITED-2.70%371
MICROSOFT CORPORATION3.48%1 847 254
SYNOPSYS INC.11.90%54 454
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.15.18%50 757
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE0.58%48 085
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION27.64%41 969