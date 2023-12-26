December 26, 2023

Press Release

Company name: Nittobo (registered as Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd.)

Representative: Yuichi Tsuji, Director, Representative and Chief Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 3110, TSE Prime Market)

Announcement of Changes in Representative and CEO

and Personal Change of Executive Officers

Nittobo (the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors has resolved changes in Representative and personal changes of Executive Officers at the meeting held today.

1. Changes in Representative and Chief Executive Officer [Effective April 1, 2024]

Reason for the change

To achieve sustainable development of our group and further enhancement of the corporate value Details of the change

Name Current Position New Position Yuichi Tsuji Director Director Representative and Chief Executive Officer Representative and Chairman Representative Senior Managing Executive Hiroyuki Tada* Officer Representative and Chief Executive Responsible for the Corporate Management Officer Division and the Textile Division

Scheduled to be appointed to the Board of Directors at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June, 2024

Profile of new Representative and CEO Hiroyuki Tada

Date of birth: July 17, 1961

Profiles: April, 1985 Joined Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd. April, 2017 Executive Officer, General Manager of the Yarn and Textile Division October, 2018 Executive Officer, General Manager of the Glass Fiber Division April, 2020 Managing Executive Officer, Responsible for the Corporate Management Division and the Yarn and Textile Division, General Manager of the Corporate Business Planning Division April, 2023 Representative Senior Managing Executive Officer, Responsible for the Corporate Management Division, and the Textile Division

Number of the Company's shares owned: 5,500 shares 1