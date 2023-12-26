December 26, 2023

Announcement of Changes in Representative and CEO

and Personal Change of Executive Officers

Nittobo (the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors has resolved changes in Representative and personal changes of Executive Officers at the meeting held today.

1. Changes in Representative and Chief Executive Officer [Effective April 1, 2024]

  1. Reason for the change
    To achieve sustainable development of our group and further enhancement of the corporate value
  2. Details of the change

Name

Current Position

New Position

Yuichi Tsuji

Director

Director

Representative and Chief Executive Officer

Representative and Chairman

Representative Senior Managing Executive

Hiroyuki Tada*

Officer

Representative and Chief Executive

Responsible for the Corporate Management

Officer

Division and the Textile Division

  • Scheduled to be appointed to the Board of Directors at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June, 2024
  1. Profile of new Representative and CEO Hiroyuki Tada
    Date of birth: July 17, 1961

Profiles:

April, 1985

Joined Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd.

April, 2017

Executive Officer, General Manager of the Yarn and Textile Division

October, 2018

Executive Officer, General Manager of the Glass Fiber Division

April, 2020

Managing Executive Officer, Responsible for the Corporate Management

Division and the Yarn and Textile Division, General Manager of the

Corporate Business Planning Division

April, 2023

Representative Senior Managing Executive Officer, Responsible for the

Corporate Management Division, and the Textile Division

Number of the Company's shares owned: 5,500 shares 1

2. New Executive Management Structure [Effective April 1, 2024]

Name

Position

Responsibility

Yuichi Tsuji

Representative and

Chairman

Chairman

Hiroyuki Tada

Representative and

CEO

Chief Executive Officer

Hisanobu Hayashi

Senior Managing

Division General Manager of the Electronic Materials

Executive Officer

Business Division

Yasushi Okahisa

Senior Managing

Division General Manager of the Corporate Management

(promoted)

Executive Officer

Division

Takanobu Matsunaga*

Senior Executive Officer

Aide to CEO

Akimasa Kajita

Senior Executive Officer

Deputy Division General Manager of the Electronic

(promoted)

Materials Business Division

Hiroki Kajikawa

Senior Executive Officer

Deputy Division General Manager of the Corporate

(promoted)

Management Division

Katsuya Hatanaka

Executive Officer

Deputy Division General Manager of the Medical

Business Division

Masaki Ito

Executive Officer

Division General Manager of the Composite Materials

Business Division

Koichi Nakamura

Executive Officer

Division General Manager of the Technology

Development Division

Masao Fukushima

Executive Officer

Division General Manager of the Medical Business

(newly appointed)

Division

Hiroyuki Tanida

Executive Officer

Deputy Division General Manager of the Corporate

(newly appointed)

Management Division

Shotaro Yasuda

Executive Officer

Division General Manager of the Materials Solution

(newly appointed)

Business Division

*Takanobu Matsunaga is scheduled to retire as Executive Officer in June, 2024.

3. Technical Supervisor (SV) System [Effective April 1, 2024]

The newly reorganized Technology Development Division will be supported by Technical Supervisors, who will be responsible for taking the initiative in solving urgent and important issues across Business Divisions.

Kazuhiko Igarashi

Senior Technical Supervisor

Yuji Sugama

Technical Supervisor

2

