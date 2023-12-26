Nitto Boseki : Announcement of Changes in Representative and CEO and Personal Change of Executive Officers （125KB）
December 26, 2023 at 01:06 am EST
December 26, 2023
Press Release
Company name: Nittobo (registered as Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd.)
Representative: Yuichi Tsuji, Director, Representative and Chief Executive Officer
(Securities Code: 3110, TSE Prime Market)
Contact: Nobuko Tame, General Manager, Corporate Communication Dept. (Tel: +81-3-4582-5040)
Announcement of Changes in Representative and CEO
and Personal Change of Executive Officers
Nittobo (the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors has resolved changes in Representative and personal changes of Executive Officers at the meeting held today.
1. Changes in Representative and Chief Executive Officer [Effective April 1, 2024]
Reason for the change
To achieve sustainable development of our group and further enhancement of the corporate value
Details of the change
Name
Current Position
New Position
Yuichi Tsuji
Director
Director
Representative and Chief Executive Officer
Representative and Chairman
Representative Senior Managing Executive
Hiroyuki Tada*
Officer
Representative and Chief Executive
Responsible for the Corporate Management
Officer
Division and the Textile Division
Scheduled to be appointed to the Board of Directors at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June, 2024
Profile of new Representative and CEO Hiroyuki Tada
Date of birth: July 17, 1961
Profiles:
April, 1985
Joined Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd.
April, 2017
Executive Officer, General Manager of the Yarn and Textile Division
October, 2018
Executive Officer, General Manager of the Glass Fiber Division
April, 2020
Managing Executive Officer, Responsible for the Corporate Management
Division and the Yarn and Textile Division, General Manager of the
Corporate Business Planning Division
April, 2023
Representative Senior Managing Executive Officer, Responsible for the
Corporate Management Division, and the Textile Division
Number of the Company's shares owned: 5,500 shares 1
2. New Executive Management Structure [Effective April 1, 2024]
Name
Position
Responsibility
Yuichi Tsuji
Representative and
Chairman
Chairman
Hiroyuki Tada
Representative and
CEO
Chief Executive Officer
Hisanobu Hayashi
Senior Managing
Division General Manager of the Electronic Materials
Executive Officer
Business Division
Yasushi Okahisa
Senior Managing
Division General Manager of the Corporate Management
(promoted)
Executive Officer
Division
Takanobu Matsunaga*
Senior Executive Officer
Aide to CEO
Akimasa Kajita
Senior Executive Officer
Deputy Division General Manager of the Electronic
(promoted)
Materials Business Division
Hiroki Kajikawa
Senior Executive Officer
Deputy Division General Manager of the Corporate
(promoted)
Management Division
Katsuya Hatanaka
Executive Officer
Deputy Division General Manager of the Medical
Business Division
Masaki Ito
Executive Officer
Division General Manager of the Composite Materials
Business Division
Koichi Nakamura
Executive Officer
Division General Manager of the Technology
Development Division
Masao Fukushima
Executive Officer
Division General Manager of the Medical Business
(newly appointed)
Division
Hiroyuki Tanida
Executive Officer
Deputy Division General Manager of the Corporate
(newly appointed)
Management Division
Shotaro Yasuda
Executive Officer
Division General Manager of the Materials Solution
(newly appointed)
Business Division
*Takanobu Matsunaga is scheduled to retire as Executive Officer in June, 2024.
3. Technical Supervisor (SV) System [Effective April 1, 2024]
The newly reorganized Technology Development Division will be supported by Technical Supervisors, who will be responsible for taking the initiative in solving urgent and important issues across Business Divisions.
Kazuhiko Igarashi
Senior Technical Supervisor
Yuji Sugama
Technical Supervisor
2
Disclaimer
Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2023 06:05:36 UTC.
