Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd. (3110)

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

(1) Explanation on Operating Results

During the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Japanese economy continued recovering as social and economic activities normalize although factors such as the future impact from COVID-19 were still unpredictable. The outlook for the global economy was becoming increasingly uncertain and the economic recovery slowed down due to such factors as protracted Russian invasion of Ukraine, the soaring raw material and fuel prices and logistics costs, and supply chain disruptions caused by lockdowns resulting from China's zero-COVID policy.

In such an environment, the Nittobo Group (hereinafter, the "Group") aims to become a corporate group that continues to create a global niche No.1 business that contributes to "Environment/Energy," "Digital Society," and "Health/Safety/Security" in order to help achieve a sustainable society, based on its Mid-Term Business Plan with the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 as its final year.

In the three months ended June 30, 2022, sales, particularly those of high value-added products, rose overall. To make effective use of its management resources, the Company terminated operations of a golf range owned and operated by the Company, and transferred the site of the former golf range.

As a result, consolidated net sales were ¥23,827 million (up 16.1% year on year), operating profit was ¥2,613 million (up 54.3% year on year), ordinary profit was ¥3,594 million (up 121.5% year on year) and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥4,787 million (up 486.7% year on year).

The status of operations and initiatives being carried out in each business are as follows.

In the Glass Fiber Yarn Business, regarding yarns for electronic materials, production and sales of Special Glass (NE-glass yarn and T- glass yarn) grew and contributed to earnings. For composite materials used in reinforced plastic applications, sales rose above the level in the same period of the previous fiscal year, despite the impact of reduced automotive production. As a result, net sales in the Glass Fiber Yarn Business were ¥6,888 million (up 20.1% year on year) and operating profit was ¥428 million (up 26.0% year on year).

In the Glass Fiber Cloth Business, Special Glass cloth used in electronic materials for high-speed and high-volume communications remained strong. As a result, net sales in the Glass Fiber Cloth Business were ¥6,979 million (up 24.6% year on year) and operating profit was ¥1,416 million (up 96.3% year on year).

In the Glass Fiber for Industrial Materials Business, despite the impact of soaring raw material and fuel prices, sales of insulation used in residential housing continued to recover, and sales of glass cloth for facility and construction materials increased. As a result, net sales in the Glass Fiber for Industrial Materials Business were ¥4,588 million (up 9.8% year on year) and operating loss was ¥20 million (compared with an operating loss of ¥43 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year).

In the Life Science Business, sales in the medical business for both Japan and overseas were generally strong. In the beverage business, the number of orders received for contract beverage manufacturing increased due to the increased opportunities for going out along and hot weather. As a result, net sales in the Life Science Business were ¥4,459 million (up 7.3% year on year) and operating profit was ¥869 million (up 27.6% year on year).

In the Textile Business, revenue improved with steady sales of interlining products due to the impact of increased opportunities for going out resulting from the relaxation of activity constraints relating to COVID-19. On the other hand, net sales declined due to the withdrawal from the raw yarn business. As a result, net sales in the Textile Business were ¥606 million (down 9.3% year on year), and operating profit was ¥42 million (compared with an operating loss of ¥19 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year).