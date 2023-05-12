|
Nitto Boseki : Financial Results Presentation (Fiscal Year Ending 2023/Mar ) （1,093KB）
Nittobo Group Financial Results
for the Fiscal Year 2022
(from 2022/Apr. to 2023/Mar.)
FY2022 Consolidated Financial Results
(From 2022/Apr. to 2023/Mar.)
（Billions of yen）
FY2022 Financial Highlights
-
Sales increased due to the sales expansion of glass fiber for electronic materials in the first half and the depreciation of the yen.
-
Profit decreased year on year because of the cost increase factors due to the soaring raw material and fuel prices pushing down the profit.
-
Net profit declined drastically due to the approx. 6.6bn yen in impairment losses occurred in the fourth quarter.
|
|
FY2021
|
FY2022
|
Change
|
Net sales
|
84.1
|
87.5
|
3.5
|
4.1%
|
Operating profit
|
7.3
|
4.9
|
(2.4)
|
-32.9%
|
ROS％
|
8.6%
|
5.6%
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
14.4
|
13.1
|
(1.3)
|
-8.8%
|
EBITDA margin
|
17.1%
|
15.0%
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
8.1
|
6.1
|
(2.0)
|
-24.8%
|
Net profit
|
6.5
|
2.8
|
(3.7)
|
-57.5%
Major extraordinary income and losses >Gain on sale of fixed assets 5.4bn yen >Impairment losses
6.6bn yen
etc.
3
Operating Profit Change Analysis (FY2021 vs FY2022)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（Billions of yen）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3.1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0.9)
|
|
|
|
Cost down, sales price ↗
|
|
(1.1)
|
|
|
|
GF for industrial materials
|
|
|
|
|
sales up
|
↗
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.9
|
|
|
|
|
In vitro diagnostic
|
|
|
|
|
|
reagent
|
↗
|
|
|
|
|
|
Special Glass
|
→
|
|
|
|
|
|
Flat Fiber
|
↘
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ultrafine yarn
|
|
|
|
|
(4.8)
|
Ultra-thin cloth ↘
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.7 (1.1)
|
FY21
|
Reinforcement
|
Depreciation
|
Raw material,
|
FOREX
|
Added value
|
Others
|
FY22
|
ACT
|
cost
|
cost
|
electric, fuel
|
difference
|
products sales
|
|
ACT
|
|
|
|
cost
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Glass Fiber Business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• （Composite materials）Sales slowed down.
|
|
|
|
Glass Fiber
|
• （Electronic materials）Special Glass sales slowed in the second
|
Sales increased/
|
|
|
Yarn
|
•
|
half, but strong sales in the first half contributed to the increase.
|
Profit decreased
|
|
|
Cost increase factors due to soaring raw material prices,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
electricity costs, and fuel prices decreased profits.
|
|
|
|
Glass Fiber
|
•
|
Sales of Special Glass cloth for high-end network equipment
|
|
|
|
|
and semiconductor packages were strong in the first half,
|
Sales decreased/
|
|
|
Cloth
|
|
but sales slowed down in the second half due to inventory
|
Profit increased
|
|
|
|
|
adjustments in the supply chain.
|
|
|
|
Glass Fiber
|
•
|
Sales of heat-insulating materials for housing and glass
|
Sales increased/
|
|
|
for Industrial
|
•
|
cloth for equipment and construction materials increased.
|
|
|
Negative impact of increased prices of raw materials,
|
Profit decreased
|
|
|
Materials
|
|
electricity, and fuel expanded in the second half.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Life Science Business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Medical
|
•
|
Sales of in vitro diagnostic reagents were generally
|
Sales increased/
|
|
|
|
favorable both in Japan and overseas.
|
Profit increased
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beverages
|
•
|
Beverage business was transferred to another company
|
-
|
|
|
|
in January 2023 and is no longer included in the consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
financial results from the fourth quarter.
|
|
|
Textile
|
•
|
Sales of interlining products were firm on the return of demand
|
Sales decreased/
|
|
|
due to an increase in opportunities to go out. Sales decreased
|
|
Business
|
|
because of the withdrawal from the raw yarn business.
|
Profit increased
|
|
|
|
• Structural reforms were successful in terms of profits.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
