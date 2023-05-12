Nitto Boseki : Financial Results Presentation (Fiscal Year Ending 2023/Mar ) （1,093KB）

Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    3110   JP3684400009

NITTO BOSEKI CO., LTD.

(3110)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-12 am EDT
1871.00 JPY   +0.16%
Nitto Boseki : Financial Results Presentation (Fiscal Year Ending 2023/Mar )
PU
Nitto Boseki : Notice Regarding the Recording of Extraordinary Loss and Revision of Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
PU
NITTO BOSEKI CO., LTD. : Final dividend
FA
Summary 
Summary

Nitto Boseki : Financial Results Presentation (Fiscal Year Ending 2023/Mar )

05/12/2023
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nittobo Group Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year 2022

(from 2022/Apr. to 2023/Mar.)

May 12, 2023

FY2022 Consolidated Financial Results

(From 2022/Apr. to 2023/Mar.)

Copyright (C) NITTO BOSEKI CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved

Billions of yen

FY2022 Financial Highlights

  • Sales increased due to the sales expansion of glass fiber for electronic materials in the first half and the depreciation of the yen.
  • Profit decreased year on year because of the cost increase factors due to the soaring raw material and fuel prices pushing down the profit.
  • Net profit declined drastically due to the approx. 6.6bn yen in impairment losses occurred in the fourth quarter.

FY2021

FY2022

Change

Net sales

84.1

87.5

3.5

4.1%

Operating profit

7.3

4.9

(2.4)

-32.9%

ROS

8.6%

5.6%

EBITDA

14.4

13.1

(1.3)

-8.8%

EBITDA margin

17.1%

15.0%

Ordinary profit

8.1

6.1

(2.0)

-24.8%

Net profit

6.5

2.8

(3.7)

-57.5%

Copyright (C) NITTO BOSEKI CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved

Major extraordinary income and losses >Gain on sale of fixed assets 5.4bn yen >Impairment losses

6.6bn yen

etc.

3

Operating Profit Change Analysis (FY2021 vs FY2022)

Billions of yen

7.3

(3.1)

(0.9)

Cost down, sales price

(1.1)

GF for industrial materials

sales up

4.9

In vitro diagnostic

reagent

Special Glass

Flat Fiber

Ultrafine yarn

(4.8)

Ultra-thin cloth

3.8

1.7 (1.1)

FY21

Reinforcement

Depreciation

Raw material,

FOREX

Added value

Others

FY22

ACT

cost

cost

electric, fuel

difference

products sales

ACT

cost

Copyright (C) NITTO BOSEKI CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved

4

Overview by Segment

Glass Fiber Business

Composite materialsSales slowed down.

Glass Fiber

Electronic materialsSpecial Glass sales slowed in the second

Sales increased/

Yarn

half, but strong sales in the first half contributed to the increase.

Profit decreased

Cost increase factors due to soaring raw material prices,

electricity costs, and fuel prices decreased profits.

Glass Fiber

Sales of Special Glass cloth for high-end network equipment

and semiconductor packages were strong in the first half,

Sales decreased/

Cloth

but sales slowed down in the second half due to inventory

Profit increased

adjustments in the supply chain.

Glass Fiber

Sales of heat-insulating materials for housing and glass

Sales increased/

for Industrial

cloth for equipment and construction materials increased.

Negative impact of increased prices of raw materials,

Profit decreased

Materials

electricity, and fuel expanded in the second half.

Life Science Business

Medical

Sales of in vitro diagnostic reagents were generally

Sales increased/

favorable both in Japan and overseas.

Profit increased

Beverages

Beverage business was transferred to another company

-

in January 2023 and is no longer included in the consolidated

financial results from the fourth quarter.

Textile

Sales of interlining products were firm on the return of demand

Sales decreased/

due to an increase in opportunities to go out. Sales decreased

Business

because of the withdrawal from the raw yarn business.

Profit increased

• Structural reforms were successful in terms of profits.

Copyright (C) NITTO BOSEKI CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved

5

Disclaimer

Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 06:22:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
