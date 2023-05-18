Nitto Boseki : Main Questions and Answers at the Financial Results Briefing (Fiscal Year Ended 2023/Mar) （367KB）

May 18, 2023

Nittobo

Main Questions and Answers at Financial Results Briefing

For the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

（Held on May 12, 2023）

Ｑ: What is the forecast of Special Glass for FY2023?

Ａ: Sales of Special Glass are expected to remain sluggish in T-glass for the semiconductor package substrates, however NE-glass for the motherboard application in data centers became active after the Golden Week holidays. T-glass is also expected to recover in the second half of the fiscal year. So far, there have been no major changes in the competitive environment for Special Glass.

Ｑ: What is the impact of energy prices in FY2023?

Ａ: Although hikes in fuel price have settled down, electricity prices will be a factor in cost increases, and energy costs will increase over the previous year.

Ｑ: Please tell me about future capital investment.

Ａ: Capital investment has run its course and no major capital investment is planned at this point of time. We will consider future investments as we discuss the next Mid-Term Business Plan.

Does the Company need to continue the composite materials business despite the expected fierce competition in the marketplace?

We expect a lot of needs for our glass fiber for the composite materials in fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) in Japan. In addition, we strive to differentiate ourselves from our competitors by developing products to respond to an emerging need for the glass fiber for composite materials in fiber-reinforced thermoplastic (FRTP) such as environmental-friendly products.

Ｑ: Please tell me if you are considering the two pillars of electronic materials and Life Sciences in the consideration of the next Mid-Term Business Plan.