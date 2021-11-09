[Delayed] (Complete Version) Quarterly Financial Summary Ended September 30, 2021

1. Qualitative Information Regarding Quarterly Settlement of Accounts

(1) Explanation of operating results

During the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021), economic activities resumed as vaccinations for COVID-19 have been put in place to penetrate. On the other hand, the future outlook remains uncertain due to the spread of infection for new variant of COVID-19, a shortage of semiconductor materials, and rising raw material prices.

In the key markets of Nitto Group (the "Group") under this economic environment, demands of optical films for laptop and tablet device remained firm and materials for smartphone saw increased demands of optical films for OLED, assembling materials, and high-precision circuits. In addition, automotive materials and general industrial materials recovered from the impact of COVID-19 and demand for semiconductor-related materials increased. In businesses related to nucleic acid drug, acceleration of COVID-19 vaccine development has increased the demands for the Group's oligonucleotide contract manufacturing and its related materials. In addition, the Group achieved milestones based on licensing agreements for the new nucleic acid drug development.

In response to COVID-19, the Group is working to continue supplying to customers while prioritizing everyone's health and safety and preventing the spread of infection. The Group will continue to make our utmost efforts to prevent any disruption in the provision of products and services to our customers.

As a result of the above, revenue increased by 19.1% from the same period of the previous year (changes hereafter are given in comparison with the same period of the previous year) to 425,951 million yen. Operating income increased by 71.8% to 72,808 million yen, income before income taxes increased by 73.7% to 72,648 million yen, net income increased by 70.7% to 52,189 million yen, and net income attributable to owners of the parent company increased by 70.7% to 52,138 million yen.

Summary of results by segment

Industrial Tape

For Functional Base Products, demand increased compared to the same period of the previous year. Production of high- end smartphones increased and demand for assembly materials grew. From the background of expanding telework, demands increased for ceramic condenser and semiconductor used for electronic devices such as tablet device and server, and thus demands for related materials used in their manufacturing process also increased. In addition, automobile materials, general industry materials, and protective materials for metal plates recovered from the impact of COVID-19 from the same period of the previous fiscal year and demands for these materials increased.

As a result of the above, revenue increased by 24.1% to 165,023 million yen and operating income increased by 146.3% to 20,866 million yen.

Optronics

In Information Fine Materials, demand increased compared to the same period of the previous year. The demands of optical films for laptop and tablet device continuously remained strong from the background of expanding telework. In addition, demand for optical films for OLED smartphone increased. As for products used for TV, the Group received royalty payment under the licensing agreements with our business partners as part of the intellectual property strategy.

In Flexible Printed Circuits, demand increased compared to the same period of the previous year. Demand for high- precision circuits grew significantly as the adoption by new models expanded, and the full-scale manufacture of high-end smartphones has begun. Production of hard disk drive (HDD) for high-capacity HDD used in data center increased with its steady demand from a reaction to the impact of COVID-19 in the same period of the previous year.

As a result of the above, revenue increased by 10.7% to 229,973 million yen and operating income increased by 27.3% to 48,087 million yen.