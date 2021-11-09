[Delayed] (Complete Version) Quarterly Financial Summary Ended September 30, 2021

Yasuhiro Iseyama, Executive Vice President, Director of Corporate Accounting & Finance Division
Phone:
+81-6-7632-2101
Filing date of quarterly financial statements: Estimated starting date of dividend paying: Preparation of supplementary explanatory materials: Holding of quarterly earnings release conference:
October 28, 2021
November 26, 2021 Yes
Yes (for investment analysts and institutional investors)
(All monetary values noted herein are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated financial results of the first half ended September 30, 2021 (April 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021)
(1) Operating results
(% of change from same period in the previous year)
Net income
Total
Operating
Income before
attributable to
Revenue
Net income
comprehensive
income
income taxes
owners of the
income
parent company
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
First half ended
425,951
19.1
72,808
71.8
72,648
73.7
52,189
70.7
52,138
70.7
55,584
96.3
September 30, 2021
First half ended
357,737
-5.4
42,367
3.1
41,822
2.0
30,573
4.8
30,544
4.8
28,322
110.4
September 30, 2020
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
First half ended
352.32
352.14
September 30, 2021
First half ended
204.73
204.59
September 30, 2020
(2) Financial position
Equity attributable to owners
Ratio of equity attributable to
Total assets
Total equity
owners of the parent company
of the parent company
to total assets
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
September 30, 2021
1,020,799
757,552
756,702
74.1
March 31, 2021
965,901
716,686
715,868
74.1
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
1Q
2Q
3Q
Year-end
Annual
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
March, 2021
-
100.00
-
100.00
200.00
March, 2022
-
110.00
March, 2022 (Forecast)
-
110.00
220.00
(Note) Revision of dividend forecast in the current quarter: No
3. Forecast for fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022)
(% of change from same period in the previous year)
Net income
Revenue
Operating income
Income before
Net income
attributable to
Basic earnings
income taxes
owners of the
per share
parent company
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
Annual
845,000
11.0
126,000
34.3
126,000
35.0
90,000
28.0
90,000
28.1
608.16
(Note) Revision of consolidated forecast in the current quarter: Yes
Others
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the second quarter ended September 30, 2021: No
Changes in accounting policies applied and changes in accounting estimates
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: No
Changes in accounting policies other than the above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Number of shares outstanding (Common stock)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
September 30, 2021:
149,758,428
March 31, 2021: 149,758,428
2.
Number of treasury stock at the end of the period
September 30, 2021:
1,756,129
March 31, 2021: 1,792,681
3.
Average number of outstanding shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the period)
April-September 2021: 147,986,175
April-September 2020: 149,194,091
These quarterly financial results are not subject to quarterly review procedures by Certified Public Accountants or audit firm.
Explanations for adequate utilization of the forecast and other special matters
The forward-looking statements shown in this report, including the forecast, are prepared based on information available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed reasonable as of the issuing date of the report. Consequently, the statements herein do not constitute promises regarding actual results by the Company. Actual results may differ materially from forecasted figures due to various unknown factors. For conditions regarding this forecast and precaution for use, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information Regarding Quarterly Settlement of Accounts (3) Explanation of forecasts and other projections" on page 7 of the Attachment to this summary of consolidated financial results.
(Reference) Consolidated financial results of the second quarter (three months) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (July 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021)
(All monetary values noted herein are rounded down to the nearest million yen) (% of change from same period in the previous year)
Net income
Total
Income before
attributable to
Revenue
Operating income
Net income
comprehensive
income taxes
owners of the
income
parent company
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
Second
quarter ended
222,235
14.3
43,088
72.9
43,004
74.9
31,319
69.1
31,293
69.1
32,868
93.2
Sept. 30, 2021
Second
quarter ended
194,427
-3.3
24,925
-5.0
24,592
-6.0
18,520
-1.8
18,506
-1.8
17,014
17.0
Sept. 30, 2020
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Second quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021
211.44
211.34
Second quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020
125.07
125.00
(Attached Documents)
1. Qualitative Information Regarding Quarterly Settlement of Accounts
(1) Explanation of operating results
During the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021), economic activities resumed as vaccinations for COVID-19 have been put in place to penetrate. On the other hand, the future outlook remains uncertain due to the spread of infection for new variant of COVID-19, a shortage of semiconductor materials, and rising raw material prices.
In the key markets of Nitto Group (the "Group") under this economic environment, demands of optical films for laptop and tablet device remained firm and materials for smartphone saw increased demands of optical films for OLED, assembling materials, and high-precision circuits. In addition, automotive materials and general industrial materials recovered from the impact of COVID-19 and demand for semiconductor-related materials increased. In businesses related to nucleic acid drug, acceleration of COVID-19 vaccine development has increased the demands for the Group's oligonucleotide contract manufacturing and its related materials. In addition, the Group achieved milestones based on licensing agreements for the new nucleic acid drug development.
In response to COVID-19, the Group is working to continue supplying to customers while prioritizing everyone's health and safety and preventing the spread of infection. The Group will continue to make our utmost efforts to prevent any disruption in the provision of products and services to our customers.
As a result of the above, revenue increased by 19.1% from the same period of the previous year (changes hereafter are given in comparison with the same period of the previous year) to 425,951 million yen. Operating income increased by 71.8% to 72,808 million yen, income before income taxes increased by 73.7% to 72,648 million yen, net income increased by 70.7% to 52,189 million yen, and net income attributable to owners of the parent company increased by 70.7% to 52,138 million yen.
Summary of results by segment
Industrial Tape
For Functional Base Products, demand increased compared to the same period of the previous year. Production of high- end smartphones increased and demand for assembly materials grew. From the background of expanding telework, demands increased for ceramic condenser and semiconductor used for electronic devices such as tablet device and server, and thus demands for related materials used in their manufacturing process also increased. In addition, automobile materials, general industry materials, and protective materials for metal plates recovered from the impact of COVID-19 from the same period of the previous fiscal year and demands for these materials increased.
As a result of the above, revenue increased by 24.1% to 165,023 million yen and operating income increased by 146.3% to 20,866 million yen.
Optronics
In Information Fine Materials, demand increased compared to the same period of the previous year. The demands of optical films for laptop and tablet device continuously remained strong from the background of expanding telework. In addition, demand for optical films for OLED smartphone increased. As for products used for TV, the Group received royalty payment under the licensing agreements with our business partners as part of the intellectual property strategy.
In Flexible Printed Circuits, demand increased compared to the same period of the previous year. Demand for high- precision circuits grew significantly as the adoption by new models expanded, and the full-scale manufacture of high-end smartphones has begun. Production of hard disk drive (HDD) for high-capacity HDD used in data center increased with its steady demand from a reaction to the impact of COVID-19 in the same period of the previous year.
As a result of the above, revenue increased by 10.7% to 229,973 million yen and operating income increased by 27.3% to 48,087 million yen.
- 2 -
