  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nitto Denko Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6988   JP3684000007

NITTO DENKO CORPORATION

(6988)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:27 2022-10-05 am EDT
8180.00 JPY   +0.25%
10/04Nitto Denko : Notice Regarding Fire at Korea Optical High Tech Co., Ltd.
PU
09/29NITTO DENKO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/12Foreigners net buyers of Japanese stocks in the week to Aug 5 after a weekly sale
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nitto Denko : Notice Regarding Fire at Korea Optical High Tech Co., Ltd.

10/04/2022 | 11:32pm EDT
Press Release 2022

2022/Oct/05

Notice Regarding Fire at Korea Optical High Tech Co., Ltd.
A fire broke out at a South Korean subsidiary of Nitto Denko Corporation, Korea Optical Hight Tech Co., Ltd., at around 5:30 pm, on Tuesday, October 4th, 2022.
We would like to give our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience and concerns caused to our customers, suppliers, and related parties, as well as the surrounding neighborhood.
Fire has been extinguished at this time, we will continue to fully cooperate with the fire department, police department, and other relevant authorities and make every effort to determine the cause of the incident and prevent a recurrence.
We will inform you of the details of the incident as of today (9 am on October 5th), as follows:
1. Occurrence of Fire

A fire broke out at approximately 5:30 pm on Tuesday, October 4th, 2022

2. Place of Occurrence

Plant of Korea Optical High Tech Co., Ltd. (Gumi-Si, Gyeongsangbuk-Do)

3. Impact on Business Performance Human casualties

All 156 employees who worked on October 4th and external partners are safe; however, we have confirmed three firefighters' injuries during the fire extinguishing activities.

Property damages

It is currently under investigation.

We are investigating the causes and impacts on our business performance and supply chains. We will promptly make an announcement when determined.
Contact Us

For any inquiries about this press release.

  • 1-800-755-8273

Business Hours (EST)
8:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m.(Except for Sat, Sun, and Holidays)

E-mail

Notice
Here is the information at the release day. This information may be different from the information at other medias. Please be forewarned.

Disclaimer

Nitto Denko Corporation published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 03:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 951 B 6 586 M 6 586 M
Net income 2023 118 B 818 M 818 M
Net cash 2023 423 B 2 931 M 2 931 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 2,89%
Capitalization 1 208 B 8 364 M 8 364 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
EV / Sales 2024 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 25 961
Free-Float 97,6%
Managers and Directors
Hideo Takasaki President, CEO, COO & Representative Director
Yasuhiro Iseyama Deputy Senior Manager-Accounting & Finance
Yosuke Miki Director & Senior Executive Officer
Yoichiro Furuse Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Takashi Hatchoji Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NITTO DENKO CORPORATION-10.01%8 205
ECOLAB INC.-36.43%42 500
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION17.09%32 062
SIKA AG-46.87%31 307
GIVAUDAN SA-37.60%27 818
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-16.99%16 541