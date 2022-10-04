Nitto Denko : Notice Regarding Fire at Korea Optical High Tech Co., Ltd.

Press Release 2022

2022/Oct/05

Notice Regarding Fire at Korea Optical High Tech Co., Ltd.

A fire broke out at a South Korean subsidiary of Nitto Denko Corporation, Korea Optical Hight Tech Co., Ltd., at around 5:30 pm, on Tuesday, October 4th, 2022.

We would like to give our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience and concerns caused to our customers, suppliers, and related parties, as well as the surrounding neighborhood.

Fire has been extinguished at this time, we will continue to fully cooperate with the fire department, police department, and other relevant authorities and make every effort to determine the cause of the incident and prevent a recurrence.

We will inform you of the details of the incident as of today (9 am on October 5th), as follows:

1. Occurrence of Fire A fire broke out at approximately 5:30 pm on Tuesday, October 4th, 2022 2. Place of Occurrence Plant of Korea Optical High Tech Co., Ltd. (Gumi-Si, Gyeongsangbuk-Do) 3. Impact on Business Performance Human casualties All 156 employees who worked on October 4th and external partners are safe; however, we have confirmed three firefighters' injuries during the fire extinguishing activities. Property damages It is currently under investigation.

We are investigating the causes and impacts on our business performance and supply chains. We will promptly make an announcement when determined.

Contact Us For any inquiries about this press release. 1-800-755-8273 Business Hours (EST)

8:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m.(Except for Sat, Sun, and Holidays) E-mail