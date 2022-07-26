Log in
    6988   JP3684000007

NITTO DENKO CORPORATION

(6988)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-26 am EDT
8880.00 JPY   -0.89%
03:29aNITTO DENKO : Supplementary Data of Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 (IFRS Basis)
PU
03:19aNITTO DENKO : Quarterly Financial Summary
PU
03:19aNITTO DENKO : Supplementary Data
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nitto Denko : Quarterly Financial Summary

07/26/2022 | 03:19am EDT
Date: July 26, 2022

Preliminary

Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements

for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 (IFRS Basis)

Listed company name:

Nitto Denko Corporation

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Code Number:

6988

URL

https://www.nitto.com/

Company Representative:

Hideo Takasaki, President

Contact Person:

Yasuhiro Iseyama, Executive Vice President, Director of Corporate Accounting & Finance Division

Phone:

+81-6-7632-2101

Filing date of quarterly financial statements: Estimated starting date of dividend paying: Preparation of supplementary explanatory materials: Holding of quarterly earnings release conference:

July 28, 2022

-

Yes

Yes (for investment analysts and institutional investors)

(All monetary values noted herein are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated financial results of the first quarter ended June 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022)

(1) Operating results

(% of change from same period in the previous year)

Net income

Total

Operating

Income before

attributable to

Revenue

Net income

comprehensive

income

income taxes

owners of the

income

parent company

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

First quarter ended

216,368

6.2

38,520

29.6

38,674

30.5

26,458

26.8

26,439

26.8

61,159

169.2

June 30, 2022

First quarter ended

203,715

24.7

29,720

70.4

29,643

72.0

20,870

73.2

20,844

73.2

22,716

100.9

June 30, 2021

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

First quarter ended

178.63

178.55

June 30, 2022

First quarter ended

140.87

140.80

June 30, 2021

(2) Financial position

Equity attributable to owners

Ratio of equity attributable to

Total assets

Total equity

owners of the parent company

of the parent company

to total assets

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2022

1,142,860

862,794

861,888

75.4

March 31, 2022

1,094,469

822,105

821,192

75.0

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

1Q

2Q

3Q

Year-end

Annual

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

March, 2022

-

110.00

-

110.00

220.00

March, 2023

-

March, 2023 (Forecast)

120.00

-

120.00

240.00

(Note) Revision of dividend forecast in the current quarter: No

3. Forecast for fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023)

(% of change from same period in the previous year)

Net income

Revenue

Operating income

Income before

Net income

attributable to

Basic earnings

income taxes

owners of the

per share

parent company

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

First half

490,000

15.0

95,000

30.5

95,000

30.8

68,000

30.3

68,000

30.4

459.42

Annual

955,000

11.9

160,000

21.0

160,000

20.9

115,000

18.3

115,000

18.4

776.96

(Note) Revision of consolidated forecast in the current quarter: Yes

  • Others
    1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the first quarter ended June 30, 2022: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies applied and changes in accounting estimates
      1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: No
      2. Changes in accounting policies other than the above: No
      3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Number of shares outstanding (Common stock)
      1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

June 30, 2022:

149,758,428

March 31, 2022: 149,758,428

2.

Number of treasury stock at the end of the period

June 30, 2022:

1,744,811

March 31, 2022: 1,744,778

3.

Average number of outstanding shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the period)

April-June 2022: 148,013,617

April-June 2021: 147,970,047

  • These quarterly financial results are not subject to quarterly review procedures by Certified Public Accountants or audit firm.
  • Explanations for adequate utilization of the forecast and other special matters

The forward-looking statements shown in this report, including the forecast, are prepared based on information available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed reasonable as of the issuing date of the report. Consequently, the statements herein do not constitute promises regarding actual results by the Company. Actual results may differ materially from forecasted figures due to various unknown factors.

(Reference) Segment Information

(Yen in Millions)

First quarter ended June 30, 2021

First quarter ended June 30, 2022

(April 1, 2021

(April 1, 2022

through June 30, 2021)

through June 30, 2022)

Revenue

Revenue

Y-o-Y (%)

Industrial Tape

Revenue

82,542

83,626

101.3

Operating income

10,717

8,394

78.3

Information Fine Materials

89,163

84,804

95.1

Optronics

Flexible Printed Circuits

17,563

26,627

151.6

Total

106,727

111,432

104.4

Operating income

17,315

25,669

148.2

Life Science

11,901

17,945

150.8

Human Life

Membrane

7,037

7,840

111.4

Total

18,939

25,786

136.2

Operating income

3,504

4,961

141.5

Others

Revenue

-

0

-

Operating income

-1,361

-1,382

-

Corporate/Elimination

Revenue

-4,493

-4,477

-

Operating income

-457

877

-

Total

Revenue

203,715

216,368

106.2

Operating income

29,720

38,520

129.6

(Note) Since "Human Life" has been newly established in the reporting segments from FY2022, partial changes have been made to reporting segments. "Human Life" includes "Life Science" and "Membrane" which was previously included in "Others". Such changes have also been reflected in the figures for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

(Reference) Segment Information (annual forecast)

(Yen in Millions)

Forecasts of fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

Revenue

Y-o-Y (%)

Industrial Tape

Revenue

345,000

108.0

Operating income

41,500

109.8

Information Fine Materials

370,000

101.7

Optronics

Flexible Printed Circuits

115,000

120.0

Total

485,000

105.5

Operating income

119,000

123.2

Life Science

60,000

115.5

Membrane

29,500

106.5

Human Life

Personal Care Materials

53,500

426.4

Total

143,000

155.1

Operating income

11,000

152.1

Others

Revenue

0

-

Operating income

-6,500

-

Corporate/Elimination

Revenue

-18,000

-

Operating income

-5,000

-

Total

Revenue

955,000

111.9

Operating income

160,000

121.0

(Note) Some changes have been made to reporting segments as follows.

  1. The personal care components business of Mondi, acquired in the first quarter of FY2022, will be newly established as "Personal Care Materials" in the "Human Life".
  2. Certain related businesses has been transferred from "Industrial Tape" to "Personal Care Materials".

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Quarterly consolidated statements of financial position

(Yen in Millions)

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

(Assets)

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

362,046

264,024

Trade and other receivables

206,084

215,386

Inventories

128,318

156,646

Other financial assets

4,939

2,639

Other current assets

21,349

28,635

Total current assets

722,738

667,331

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

286,949

323,981

Right-of-use assets

13,681

15,498

Goodwill

4,809

65,342

Intangible assets

13,707

14,411

Investments accounted for using equity method

547

452

Financial assets

12,131

12,136

Deferred tax assets

24,131

27,931

Other non-current assets

15,772

15,775

Total non-current assets

371,730

475,528

Total assets

1,094,469

1,142,860

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nitto Denko Corporation published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 07:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
