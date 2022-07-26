Nitto Denko : Quarterly Financial Summary

3. Forecast for fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023)

(% of change from same period in the previous year)

Net income Revenue Operating income Income before Net income attributable to Basic earnings income taxes owners of the per share parent company Millions % Millions % Millions % Millions % Millions % Yen of yen of yen of yen of yen of yen First half 490,000 15.0 95,000 30.5 95,000 30.8 68,000 30.3 68,000 30.4 459.42 Annual 955,000 11.9 160,000 21.0 160,000 20.9 115,000 18.3 115,000 18.4 776.96

(Note) Revision of consolidated forecast in the current quarter: Yes

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the first quarter ended June 30, 2022: No Changes in accounting policies applied and changes in accounting estimates Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: No Changes in accounting policies other than the above: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Number of shares outstanding (Common stock) Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)



June 30, 2022: 149,758,428 March 31, 2022: 149,758,428 2. Number of treasury stock at the end of the period June 30, 2022: 1,744,811 March 31, 2022: 1,744,778 3. Average number of outstanding shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the period) April-June 2022: 148,013,617 April-June 2021: 147,970,047

These quarterly financial results are not subject to quarterly review procedures by Certified Public Accountants or audit firm.

Explanations for adequate utilization of the forecast and other special matters

The forward-looking statements shown in this report, including the forecast, are prepared based on information available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed reasonable as of the issuing date of the report. Consequently, the statements herein do not constitute promises regarding actual results by the Company. Actual results may differ materially from forecasted figures due to various unknown factors.