Nitto Denko : Quarterly Financial Summary

Yasuhiro Iseyama, Executive Vice President, Director of Corporate Accounting & Finance Division
Phone:
+81-6-7632-2101
Filing date of quarterly financial statements: Estimated starting date of dividend paying: Preparation of supplementary explanatory materials: Holding of quarterly earnings release conference:
July 28, 2022
-
Yes
Yes (for investment analysts and institutional investors)
(All monetary values noted herein are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated financial results of the first quarter ended June 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022)
(1) Operating results
(% of change from same period in the previous year)
Net income
Total
Operating
Income before
attributable to
Revenue
Net income
comprehensive
income
income taxes
owners of the
income
parent company
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
First quarter ended
216,368
6.2
38,520
29.6
38,674
30.5
26,458
26.8
26,439
26.8
61,159
169.2
June 30, 2022
First quarter ended
203,715
24.7
29,720
70.4
29,643
72.0
20,870
73.2
20,844
73.2
22,716
100.9
June 30, 2021
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
First quarter ended
178.63
178.55
June 30, 2022
First quarter ended
140.87
140.80
June 30, 2021
(2) Financial position
Equity attributable to owners
Ratio of equity attributable to
Total assets
Total equity
owners of the parent company
of the parent company
to total assets
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2022
1,142,860
862,794
861,888
75.4
March 31, 2022
1,094,469
822,105
821,192
75.0
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
1Q
2Q
3Q
Year-end
Annual
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
March, 2022
-
110.00
-
110.00
220.00
March, 2023
-
March, 2023 (Forecast)
120.00
-
120.00
240.00
(Note) Revision of dividend forecast in the current quarter: No
3. Forecast for fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023)
(% of change from same period in the previous year)
Net income
Revenue
Operating income
Income before
Net income
attributable to
Basic earnings
income taxes
owners of the
per share
parent company
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
First half
490,000
15.0
95,000
30.5
95,000
30.8
68,000
30.3
68,000
30.4
459.42
Annual
955,000
11.9
160,000
21.0
160,000
20.9
115,000
18.3
115,000
18.4
776.96
(Note) Revision of consolidated forecast in the current quarter: Yes
Others
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the first quarter ended June 30, 2022: No
Changes in accounting policies applied and changes in accounting estimates
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: No
Changes in accounting policies other than the above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Number of shares outstanding (Common stock)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
June 30, 2022:
149,758,428
March 31, 2022: 149,758,428
2.
Number of treasury stock at the end of the period
June 30, 2022:
1,744,811
March 31, 2022: 1,744,778
3.
Average number of outstanding shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the period)
April-June 2022: 148,013,617
April-June 2021: 147,970,047
These quarterly financial results are not subject to quarterly review procedures by Certified Public Accountants or audit firm.
Explanations for adequate utilization of the forecast and other special matters
The forward-looking statements shown in this report, including the forecast, are prepared based on information available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed reasonable as of the issuing date of the report. Consequently, the statements herein do not constitute promises regarding actual results by the Company. Actual results may differ materially from forecasted figures due to various unknown factors.
(Reference) Segment Information
(Yen in Millions)
First quarter ended June 30, 2021
First quarter ended June 30, 2022
(April 1, 2021
(April 1, 2022
through June 30, 2021)
through June 30, 2022)
Revenue
Revenue
Y-o-Y (%)
Industrial Tape
Revenue
82,542
83,626
101.3
Operating income
10,717
8,394
78.3
Information Fine Materials
89,163
84,804
95.1
Optronics
Flexible Printed Circuits
17,563
26,627
151.6
Total
106,727
111,432
104.4
Operating income
17,315
25,669
148.2
Life Science
11,901
17,945
150.8
Human Life
Membrane
7,037
7,840
111.4
Total
18,939
25,786
136.2
Operating income
3,504
4,961
141.5
Others
Revenue
-
0
-
Operating income
-1,361
-1,382
-
Corporate/Elimination
Revenue
-4,493
-4,477
-
Operating income
-457
877
-
Total
Revenue
203,715
216,368
106.2
Operating income
29,720
38,520
129.6
(Note) Since "Human Life" has been newly established in the reporting segments from FY2022, partial changes have been made to reporting segments. "Human Life" includes "Life Science" and "Membrane" which was previously included in "Others". Such changes have also been reflected in the figures for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.
(Reference) Segment Information (annual forecast)
(Yen in Millions)
Forecasts of fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
Revenue
Y-o-Y (%)
Industrial Tape
Revenue
345,000
108.0
Operating income
41,500
109.8
Information Fine Materials
370,000
101.7
Optronics
Flexible Printed Circuits
115,000
120.0
Total
485,000
105.5
Operating income
119,000
123.2
Life Science
60,000
115.5
Membrane
29,500
106.5
Human Life
Personal Care Materials
53,500
426.4
Total
143,000
155.1
Operating income
11,000
152.1
Others
Revenue
0
-
Operating income
-6,500
-
Corporate/Elimination
Revenue
-18,000
-
Operating income
-5,000
-
Total
Revenue
955,000
111.9
Operating income
160,000
121.0
(Note) Some changes have been made to reporting segments as follows.
The personal care components business of Mondi, acquired in the first quarter of FY2022, will be newly established as "Personal Care Materials" in the "Human Life".
Certain related businesses has been transferred from "Industrial Tape" to "Personal Care Materials".
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Quarterly consolidated statements of financial position
(Yen in Millions)
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2022
(Assets)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
362,046
264,024
Trade and other receivables
206,084
215,386
Inventories
128,318
156,646
Other financial assets
4,939
2,639
Other current assets
21,349
28,635
Total current assets
722,738
667,331
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
286,949
323,981
Right-of-use assets
13,681
15,498
Goodwill
4,809
65,342
Intangible assets
13,707
14,411
Investments accounted for using equity method
547
452
Financial assets
12,131
12,136
Deferred tax assets
24,131
27,931
Other non-current assets
15,772
15,775
Total non-current assets
371,730
475,528
Total assets
1,094,469
1,142,860
