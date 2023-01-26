Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nitto Denko Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6988   JP3684000007

NITTO DENKO CORPORATION

(6988)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-26 am EST
8160.00 JPY   +0.62%
02:13aNitto Denko : Quarterly Financial Summary
PU
2022Nitto Denko Corporation Announces Resignation of Nobuhiro Todokoro as Representative Director
CI
2022Tokyo Shares Continue Gains Following Central Bank's Reassurance Over Monetary Policies
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nitto Denko : Quarterly Financial Summary

01/26/2023 | 02:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: January 26, 2023

Preliminary

Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements

for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 (IFRS Basis)

Listed company name:

Nitto Denko Corporation

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Code Number:

6988

URL

https://www.nitto.com/

Company Representative:

Hideo Takasaki, President

Contact Person:

Yasuhiro Iseyama, Executive Vice President, Director of Corporate Accounting & Finance Division

Phone:

+81-6-7632-2101

Filing date of quarterly financial statements: Estimated starting date of dividend paying: Preparation of supplementary explanatory materials: Holding of quarterly earnings release conference:

January 30, 2023

-

Yes

Yes (for investment analysts and institutional investors)

(All monetary values noted herein are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated financial results of the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 (April 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022)

(1) Operating results

(% of change from same period in the previous year)

Revenue

Operating

income

Income before income taxes

Net income

Net income

attributable to owners of the parent company

Total

comprehensive

income

Third quarter ended December 31, 2022 Third quarter ended December 31, 2021

Millions of yen

738,979

646,271

Millions

%

of yen

14.3 137,718

14.1 108,334

Millions

%

of yen

27.1 137,397

42.7 108,669

%

26.4

44.1

Millions of yen

95,838

77,976

%

22.9

41.4

Millions of yen

95,766

77,898

%

22.9

41.4

Millions of yen

113,405

89,827

%

26.2

64.1

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Third quarter ended

646.94

646.69

December 31, 2022

Third quarter ended

526.37

526.10

December 31, 2021

(2) Financial position

Equity attributable to owners

Ratio of equity attributable to

Total assets

Total equity

owners of the parent company

of the parent company

to total assets

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

December 31, 2022

1,167,864

897,379

896,424

76.8

March 31, 2022

1,094,469

822,105

821,192

75.0

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

1Q

2Q

3Q

Year-end

Annual

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

March, 2022

-

110.00

-

110.00

220.00

March, 2023

-

120.00

-

March, 2023 (Forecast)

120.00

240.00

(Note) Revision of dividend forecast in the current quarter: No

- 1 -

3. Forecast for fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023)

(% of change from same period in the previous year)

Revenue

Operating income

Income before income taxes

Net income

Net income

attributable to owners of the parent company

Basic earnings

per share

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

Annual

940,000

10.1

145,000

9.6

145,000

9.5

100,000

2.8

100,000

3.0

(Note) Revision of consolidated forecast in the current quarter: Yes

  • Others
    1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the third quarter ended December 31, 2022: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies applied and changes in accounting estimates
      1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: No
      2. Changes in accounting policies other than the above: No
      3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Number of shares outstanding (Common stock)
      1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

December 31, 2022:

149,758,428

March 31, 2022: 149,758,428

2.

Number of treasury stock at the end of the period

December 31, 2022:

1,718,662

March 31, 2022: 1,744,778

3.

Average number of outstanding shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the period)

April-December 2022: 148,030,323

April-December 2021: 147,991,538

Yen

675.54

  • These quarterly financial results are not subject to quarterly review procedures by Certified Public Accountants or audit firm.
  • Explanations for adequate utilization of the forecast and other special matters

The forward-looking statements shown in this report, including the forecast, are prepared based on information available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed reasonable as of the issuing date of the report. Consequently, the statements herein do not constitute promises regarding actual results by the Company. Actual results may differ materially from forecasted figures due to various unknown factors.

- 2 -

(Reference) Segment Information (nine months)

(Yen in Millions)

Third quarter ended

Third quarter ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

(April 1, 2021

(April 1, 2022

through December 31, 2021)

through December 31, 2022)

Revenue

Revenue

Y-o-Y (%)

Industrial Tape

Revenue

241,079

262,265

108.8

Operating income

29,895

24,518

82.0

Information Fine Materials

276,200

301,473

109.2

Optronics

Flexible Printed Circuits

72,872

92,510

126.9

Total

349,072

393,984

112.9

Operating income

74,076

114,508

154.6

Life Science

39,729

43,303

109.0

Membrane

21,067

25,896

122.9

Human Life

Personal Care Materials

9,038

33,572

371.5

Total

69,834

102,772

147.2

Operating income

10,663

6,544

61.4

Others

Revenue

-

4

-

Operating income

-4,746

-4,232

-

Corporate/Elimination

Revenue

-13,715

-20,047

-

Operating income

-1,555

-3,621

-

Total

Revenue

646,271

738,979

114.3

Operating income

108,334

137,718

127.1

(Note) Since "Human Life" has been newly established in the reporting segments from FY2022, partial changes have been made to reporting segments. "Human Life" includes "Life Science" and "Membrane" which was previously included in "Others". In addition, The personal care components business of Mondi, acquired in the first quarter of FY2022, has been newly established as "Personal Care Materials" in the "Human Life". Certain related businesses has been transferred from "Industrial Tape" to "Personal Care Materials". Such changes have also been reflected in the figures for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

- 3 -

(Reference) Segment Information (three months)

(Yen in Millions)

Third quarter ended

Third quarter ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

(October 1, 2021

(October 1, 2022

through December 31, 2021)

through December 31, 2022)

Revenue

Revenue

Y-o-Y (%)

Industrial Tape

Revenue

81,282

91,404

112.5

Operating income

9,548

7,841

82.1

Information Fine Materials

91,124

104,959

115.2

Optronics

Flexible Printed Circuits

27,974

30,631

109.5

Total

119,099

135,591

113.8

Operating income

25,989

41,904

161.2

Life Science

14,284

13,231

92.6

Membrane

7,068

8,989

127.2

Human Life

Personal Care Materials

3,151

14,496

460.0

Total

24,504

36,716

149.8

Operating income

3,063

1,124

36.7

Others

Revenue

-

2

-

Operating income

-2,011

-1,509

-

Corporate/Elimination

Revenue

-4,566

-9,645

-

Operating income

-1,064

-3,922

-

Total

Revenue

220,319

254,070

115.3

Operating income

35,525

45,439

127.9

(Note) Since "Human Life" has been newly established in the reporting segments from FY2022, partial changes have been made to reporting segments. "Human Life" includes "Life Science" and "Membrane" which was previously included in "Others". In addition, The personal care components business of Mondi, acquired in the first quarter of FY2022, has been newly established as "Personal Care Materials" in the "Human Life". Certain related businesses has been transferred from "Industrial Tape" to "Personal Care Materials". Such changes have also been reflected in the figures for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

- 4 -

(Reference) Segment Information (annual forecast)

(Yen in Millions)

Forecasts of fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

Revenue

Y-o-Y (%)

Industrial Tape

Revenue

340,000

106.5

Operating income

30,000

79.3

Information Fine Materials

372,500

102.4

Optronics

Flexible Printed Circuits

117,500

122.6

Total

490,000

106.6

Operating income

125,000

129.4

Life Science

52,500

101.0

Membrane

32,500

117.3

Human Life

Personal Care Materials

48,000

382.6

Total

133,000

144.2

Operating income

1,500

20.7

Others

Revenue

5

276.9

Operating income

-6,500

-

Corporate/Elimination

Revenue

-23,005

-

Operating income

-5,000

-

Total

Revenue

940,000

110.1

Operating income

145,000

109.6

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nitto Denko Corporation published this content on 26 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2023 07:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NITTO DENKO CORPORATION
02:13aNitto Denko : Quarterly Financial Summary
PU
2022Nitto Denko Corporation Announces Resignation of Nobuhiro Todokoro as Representative Di..
CI
2022Tokyo Shares Continue Gains Following Central Bank's Reassurance Over Monetary Policies
MT
2022Nitto Denko to Absorb Manufacturing Subsidiary
MT
2022Nitto Denko : Quarterly Financial Summary
PU
2022Nitto Denko : Financial Results Second Quarter FY2022
PU
2022Nitto Denko Corporation Announces Dividend for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2..
CI
2022Japanese Equities Trade Lower; Canon Shares Sink 6% on Fall in FY22 Attributable Income..
MT
2022Nitto Denko Charts 22% Jump in H1 Attributable Income; Maintains FY22 Outlook; Shares D..
MT
2022Nitto Denko : Quarterly Financial Summary
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NITTO DENKO CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 952 B 7 335 M 7 335 M
Net income 2023 122 B 941 M 941 M
Net cash 2023 421 B 3 246 M 3 246 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,84x
Yield 2023 2,91%
Capitalization 1 201 B 9 248 M 9 248 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
EV / Sales 2024 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 25 961
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart NITTO DENKO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nitto Denko Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NITTO DENKO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 8 110,00 JPY
Average target price 9 242,73 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hideo Takasaki President, CEO, COO & Representative Director
Yasuhiro Iseyama Deputy Senior Manager-Accounting & Finance
Yosuke Miki Director & Senior Executive Officer
Yoichiro Furuse Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Takashi Hatchoji Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NITTO DENKO CORPORATION6.01%9 248
ECOLAB INC.5.57%43 770
SIKA AG17.14%43 254
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION22.01%30 997
GIVAUDAN SA3.42%29 295
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG8.07%17 145