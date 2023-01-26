Nitto Denko : Quarterly Financial Summary

(Reference) Segment Information (nine months) (Yen in Millions) Third quarter ended Third quarter ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 (April 1, 2022 through December 31, 2021) through December 31, 2022) Revenue Revenue Y-o-Y (%) Industrial Tape Revenue 241,079 262,265 108.8 Operating income 29,895 24,518 82.0 Information Fine Materials 276,200 301,473 109.2 Optronics Flexible Printed Circuits 72,872 92,510 126.9 Total 349,072 393,984 112.9 Operating income 74,076 114,508 154.6 Life Science 39,729 43,303 109.0 Membrane 21,067 25,896 122.9 Human Life Personal Care Materials 9,038 33,572 371.5 Total 69,834 102,772 147.2 Operating income 10,663 6,544 61.4 Others Revenue - 4 - Operating income -4,746 -4,232 - Corporate/Elimination Revenue -13,715 -20,047 - Operating income -1,555 -3,621 - Total Revenue 646,271 738,979 114.3 Operating income 108,334 137,718 127.1

(Note) Since "Human Life" has been newly established in the reporting segments from FY2022, partial changes have been made to reporting segments. "Human Life" includes "Life Science" and "Membrane" which was previously included in "Others". In addition, The personal care components business of Mondi, acquired in the first quarter of FY2022, has been newly established as "Personal Care Materials" in the "Human Life". Certain related businesses has been transferred from "Industrial Tape" to "Personal Care Materials". Such changes have also been reflected in the figures for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.