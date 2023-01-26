Nitto Denko : Quarterly Financial Summary

Yasuhiro Iseyama, Executive Vice President, Director of Corporate Accounting & Finance Division
Phone:
+81-6-7632-2101
Filing date of quarterly financial statements: Estimated starting date of dividend paying: Preparation of supplementary explanatory materials: Holding of quarterly earnings release conference:
January 30, 2023
-
Yes
Yes (for investment analysts and institutional investors)
(All monetary values noted herein are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated financial results of the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 (April 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022)
(1) Operating results
(% of change from same period in the previous year)
Revenue
Operating
income
Income before income taxes
Net income
Net income
attributable to owners of the parent company
Total
comprehensive
income
Third quarter ended December 31, 2022 Third quarter ended December 31, 2021
Millions of yen
738,979
646,271
Millions
%
of yen
14.3 137,718
14.1 108,334
Millions
%
of yen
27.1 137,397
42.7 108,669
%
26.4
44.1
Millions of yen
95,838
77,976
%
22.9
41.4
Millions of yen
95,766
77,898
%
22.9
41.4
Millions of yen
113,405
89,827
%
26.2
64.1
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Third quarter ended
646.94
646.69
December 31, 2022
Third quarter ended
526.37
526.10
December 31, 2021
(2) Financial position
Equity attributable to owners
Ratio of equity attributable to
Total assets
Total equity
owners of the parent company
of the parent company
to total assets
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
December 31, 2022
1,167,864
897,379
896,424
76.8
March 31, 2022
1,094,469
822,105
821,192
75.0
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
1Q
2Q
3Q
Year-end
Annual
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
March, 2022
-
110.00
-
110.00
220.00
March, 2023
-
120.00
-
March, 2023 (Forecast)
120.00
240.00
(Note) Revision of dividend forecast in the current quarter: No
- 1 -
3. Forecast for fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023)
(% of change from same period in the previous year)
Revenue
Operating income
Income before income taxes
Net income
Net income
attributable to owners of the parent company
Basic earnings
per share
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
Annual
940,000
10.1
145,000
9.6
145,000
9.5
100,000
2.8
100,000
3.0
(Note) Revision of consolidated forecast in the current quarter: Yes
Others
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the third quarter ended December 31, 2022: No
Changes in accounting policies applied and changes in accounting estimates
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: No
Changes in accounting policies other than the above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Number of shares outstanding (Common stock)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
December 31, 2022:
149,758,428
March 31, 2022: 149,758,428
2.
Number of treasury stock at the end of the period
December 31, 2022:
1,718,662
March 31, 2022: 1,744,778
3.
Average number of outstanding shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the period)
April-December 2022: 148,030,323
April-December 2021: 147,991,538
Yen
675.54
These quarterly financial results are not subject to quarterly review procedures by Certified Public Accountants or audit firm.
Explanations for adequate utilization of the forecast and other special matters
The forward-looking statements shown in this report, including the forecast, are prepared based on information available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed reasonable as of the issuing date of the report. Consequently, the statements herein do not constitute promises regarding actual results by the Company. Actual results may differ materially from forecasted figures due to various unknown factors.
- 2 -
(Reference) Segment Information (nine months)
(Yen in Millions)
Third quarter ended
Third quarter ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
(April 1, 2021
(April 1, 2022
through December 31, 2021)
through December 31, 2022)
Revenue
Revenue
Y-o-Y (%)
Industrial Tape
Revenue
241,079
262,265
108.8
Operating income
29,895
24,518
82.0
Information Fine Materials
276,200
301,473
109.2
Optronics
Flexible Printed Circuits
72,872
92,510
126.9
Total
349,072
393,984
112.9
Operating income
74,076
114,508
154.6
Life Science
39,729
43,303
109.0
Membrane
21,067
25,896
122.9
Human Life
Personal Care Materials
9,038
33,572
371.5
Total
69,834
102,772
147.2
Operating income
10,663
6,544
61.4
Others
Revenue
-
4
-
Operating income
-4,746
-4,232
-
Corporate/Elimination
Revenue
-13,715
-20,047
-
Operating income
-1,555
-3,621
-
Total
Revenue
646,271
738,979
114.3
Operating income
108,334
137,718
127.1
(Note) Since "Human Life" has been newly established in the reporting segments from FY2022, partial changes have been made to reporting segments. "Human Life" includes "Life Science" and "Membrane" which was previously included in "Others". In addition, The personal care components business of Mondi, acquired in the first quarter of FY2022, has been newly established as "Personal Care Materials" in the "Human Life". Certain related businesses has been transferred from "Industrial Tape" to "Personal Care Materials". Such changes have also been reflected in the figures for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.
- 3 -
(Reference) Segment Information (three months)
(Yen in Millions)
Third quarter ended
Third quarter ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
(October 1, 2021
(October 1, 2022
through December 31, 2021)
through December 31, 2022)
Revenue
Revenue
Y-o-Y (%)
Industrial Tape
Revenue
81,282
91,404
112.5
Operating income
9,548
7,841
82.1
Information Fine Materials
91,124
104,959
115.2
Optronics
Flexible Printed Circuits
27,974
30,631
109.5
Total
119,099
135,591
113.8
Operating income
25,989
41,904
161.2
Life Science
14,284
13,231
92.6
Membrane
7,068
8,989
127.2
Human Life
Personal Care Materials
3,151
14,496
460.0
Total
24,504
36,716
149.8
Operating income
3,063
1,124
36.7
Others
Revenue
-
2
-
Operating income
-2,011
-1,509
-
Corporate/Elimination
Revenue
-4,566
-9,645
-
Operating income
-1,064
-3,922
-
Total
Revenue
220,319
254,070
115.3
Operating income
35,525
45,439
127.9
(Note) Since "Human Life" has been newly established in the reporting segments from FY2022, partial changes have been made to reporting segments. "Human Life" includes "Life Science" and "Membrane" which was previously included in "Others". In addition, The personal care components business of Mondi, acquired in the first quarter of FY2022, has been newly established as "Personal Care Materials" in the "Human Life". Certain related businesses has been transferred from "Industrial Tape" to "Personal Care Materials". Such changes have also been reflected in the figures for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.
- 4 -
(Reference) Segment Information (annual forecast)
(Yen in Millions)
Forecasts of fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
Revenue
Y-o-Y (%)
Industrial Tape
Revenue
340,000
106.5
Operating income
30,000
79.3
Information Fine Materials
372,500
102.4
Optronics
Flexible Printed Circuits
117,500
122.6
Total
490,000
106.6
Operating income
125,000
129.4
Life Science
52,500
101.0
Membrane
32,500
117.3
Human Life
Personal Care Materials
48,000
382.6
Total
133,000
144.2
Operating income
1,500
20.7
Others
Revenue
5
276.9
Operating income
-6,500
-
Corporate/Elimination
Revenue
-23,005
-
Operating income
-5,000
-
Total
Revenue
940,000
110.1
Operating income
145,000
109.6
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Nitto Denko Corporation published this content on 26 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2023 07:12:01 UTC.