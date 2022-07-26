Nitto Denko : Supplementary Data

Supplementary Data of Consolidated Financial Statements
for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 (IFRS Basis)
July 26, 2022
NITTO DENKO CORPORATION
（Note） In the amounts of money in this document, fractions below the shown figures are omitted. Percentages(%) are rounded to the nearest decimal point.
In this document, year-on-year changes from same period in the previous year are shown as YoY, and quarter-on-quarter changes from previous quarter are shown as QoQ.
Forward-looking statements such as those relating to earnings forecasts and other projections contained in this material are management's current assumptions and beliefs based on currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those projected due to various factors.
Business Results and Forecasts
1Q, FY2021
(Apr.-Jun.)
4Q, FY2021
(Jan.-Mar.)
Results
FY2021
1Q, FY2022
(Apr.-Jun.)YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
(Yen in Millions)
Revenue
Operating
Income before
Net Income
Income
Income Taxes
203,715
29,720
29,643
20,870
207,177
23,926
23,709
19,258
853,448
132,260
132,378
97,234
216,368
38,520
38,674
26,458
6.2
29.6
30.5
26.8
4.4
61.0
63.1
37.4
1H, FY2022 (Apr.-Sep.)
FY2022
1H, FY2022 (Apr.-Sep.)
FY2022
FY2021
1Q, FY2022
(Apr.-Jun.)
FY2022
Exchange
Rate
Results
FY2021
Result
FY2022
Forecasts FY2022
as of Apr. 26
Forecasts FY2022
as of Jul. 26
Forecasts
as of Apr. 26
Forecasts
as of Jul. 26
Results
Forecasts
as of Apr. 26
Forecasts
as of Jul. 26
1Q
(Apr.-Jun.)
108.9
126.0
112.0
440,000
75,000
75,000
53,000
880,000
140,000
140,000
100,000
490,000
95,000
95,000
68,000
955,000
160,000
160,000
115,000
(Yen in Millions)
Capital
Depreciation
R&D
Expenditure
and Amortization
Expenditure
56,496
50,211
37,271
10,317
13,186
9,748
70,000
53,000
41,000
70,000
55,000
41,000
(Yen/1US$)
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
(Jul.-Sep.)
(Oct.-Dec.)
(Jan.-Mar.)
110.3
113.1
114.7
111.8
112.0
112.0
112.0
112.0
132.0
112.0
112.0
120.0
Revenue and Operating Income by Segment
Industrial Tape
Revenue
Operating Income
Information
Fine Materials
Flexible
Printed
(Yen in Millions)
Results
FY2021
FY2022
1Q
2Q
1H
3Q
4Q
2H
Full-year
1Q (Apr.-Jun.)
(Apr.-Jun.)
(Jul.-Sep.)
(Apr.-Sep.)
(Oct.-Dec.)
(Jan.-Mar.)
(Oct.-Mar.)
YoY
QoQ
(%)
(%)
82,542
82,481
165,023
84,078
81,325
165,403
330,427
83,626
1.3
2.8
10,717
10,148
20,866
9,979
8,437
18,417
39,283
8,394
-21.7
-0.5
89,163
95,912
185,076
91,124
87,499
178,623
363,699
84,804
-4.9
-3.1
17,563
27,333
44,897
27,974
22,980
50,955
95,852
26,627
51.6
15.9
Optronics Circuits Revenue
Operating Income
106,727
123,246
229,973
119,099
110,479
229,579
459,552
111,432
4.4
0.9
17,315
30,771
48,087
25,989
22,522
48,512
96,599
25,669
48.2
14.0
Human Life
Life
Science
Membrane
11,901
13,543
25,444
14,284
12,229
26,513
51,958
17,945
50.8
46.7
7,037
6,960
13,998
7,068
6,629
13,698
27,696
7,840
11.4
18.3
Others
Corporate/ Elimination
Total
Revenue
Operating Income
Revenue
Operating Income
Revenue
Operating Income
Revenue
Operating Income
18,939
20,504
39,443
21,353
18,858
40,211
79,655
25,786
36.2
36.7
3,504
3,575
7,080
2,632
-3,954
-1,322
5,758
4,961
41.5
-
-
-
-
-
1
1
1
0
-
-56.1
-1,361
-1,373
-2,735
-2,011
-1,185
-3,197
-5,932
-1,382
-
-
-4,493
-3,996
-8,489
-4,210
-3,488
-7,698
-16,188
-4,477
-
-
-457
-33
-490
-1,064
-1,894
-2,958
-3,449
877
-
-
203,715
222,235
425,951
220,319
207,177
427,497
853,448
216,368
6.2
4.4
29,720
43,088
72,808
35,525
23,926
59,452
132,260
38,520
29.6
61.0
(Yen/1US$)
Exchange Rate
108.9
110.3
109.6
113.1
114.7
113.9
111.8
126.0
(Note)
Since "Human Life" has been newly established in the reporting segments from FY2022, some changes are made as follows.
1. "Human Life" includes "Life Science" and "Membrane" which was previously included in "Others". 2. "Others" includes new businesses.
Such changes have also been reflected in the figures for FY2021.
Revenue and Operating Income Forecasts by Segment
Industrial
Revenue
Tape
Operating Income
Information
Fine Materials
Flexible
Optronics
Printed Circuits
Revenue
Operating Income
Life
Science
Membrane
Human
Personal Care
Life
Materials
(Yen in Millions)
Results
Forecasts
FY2021
FY2022
FY2022 as of Apr. 26
FY2022 as of Jul. 26
1Q
2Q
1H
3Q
4Q
2H
Full-year
1Q (Apr.-Jun.)
1H
1H (Apr.-Sep.)
Full-year
Full-year
(Apr.-Jun.)
(Jul.-Sep.)
(Apr.-Sep.)
(Oct.-Dec.)
(Jan.-Mar.)
(Oct.-Mar.)
YoY
QoQ
(Apr.-Sep.)
YoY
Change from
YoY
Change from
Forecasts as of
Forecasts as of
(%)
(%)
(%)
(%)
Apr. 26 (%)
Apr. 26 (%)
79,607
80,188
159,796
81,282
78,221
159,504
319,301
80,565
1.2
3.0
169,000
349,500
171,000
7.0
1.2
345,000
8.0
-1.3
10,268
10,078
20,346
9,548
7,913
17,462
37,809
8,092
-21.2
2.3
18,000
41,000
19,500
-4.2
8.3
41,500
9.8
1.2
89,163
95,912
185,076
91,124
87,499
178,623
363,699
84,804
-4.9
-3.1
174,500
349,000
195,000
5.4
11.7
370,000
1.7
6.0
17,563
27,333
44,897
27,974
22,980
50,955
95,852
26,627
51.6
15.9
61,500
111,000
65,000
44.8
5.7
115,000
20.0
3.6
106,727
123,246
229,973
119,099
110,479
229,579
459,552
111,432
4.4
0.9
236,000
460,000
260,000
13.1
10.2
485,000
5.5
5.4
17,315
30,771
48,087
25,989
22,522
48,512
96,599
25,669
48.2
14.0
53,500
98,000
73,000
51.8
36.4
119,000
23.2
21.4
11,901
13,543
25,444
14,284
12,229
26,513
51,958
17,945
50.8
46.7
30,500
59,700
31,500
23.8
3.3
60,000
15.5
0.5
7,037
6,960
13,998
7,068
6,629
13,698
27,696
7,840
11.4
18.3
14,000
26,800
16,500
17.9
17.9
29,500
6.5
10.1
3,237
2,649
5,886
3,151
3,508
6,659
12,546
3,407
5.3
-2.9
-
-
21,500
265.3
-
53,500
326.4
-
Others
Corporate/ Elimination
Total
Revenue
Operating Income
Revenue
Operating Income
Revenue
Operating Income
Revenue
Operating Income
22,176
23,154
45,330
24,504
22,367
46,871
92,202
29,192
31.6
30.5
44,500
86,500
69,500
53.3
56.2
143,000
55.1
65.3
3,954
3,645
7,600
3,063
-3,430
-367
7,233
5,263
33.1
-
8,000
12,000
7,000
-7.9
-12.5
11,000
52.1
-8.3
-
-
-
-
1
1
1
0
-
-56.1
0
0
0
-
-
0
-
-
-1,361
-1,373
-2,735
-2,011
-1,185
-3,197
-5,932
-1,382
-
-
-3,000
-6,500
-3,000
-
-
-6,500
-
-
-4,795
-4,353
-9,149
-4,566
-3,893
-8,459
-17,609
-4,822
-
-
-9,500
-16,000
-10,500
-
-
-18,000
-
-
-457
-33
-490
-1,064
-1,894
-2,958
-3,449
876
-
-
-1,500
-4,500
-1,500
-
-
-5,000
-
-
203,715
222,235
425,951
220,319
207,177
427,497
853,448
216,368
6.2
4.4
440,000
880,000
490,000
15.0
11.4
955,000
11.9
8.5
29,720
43,088
72,808
35,525
23,926
59,452
132,260
38,520
29.6
61.0
75,000
140,000
95,000
30.5
26.7
160,000
21.0
14.3
(Yen/1US$)
Exchange Rate
108.9
110.3
109.6
113.1
114.7
113.9
111.8
126.0
112.0
112.0
129.0
120.0
(Note)
Some changes have been made to reporting segments as follows.
The personal care components business of Mondi, acquired in the first quarter of FY2022, will be newly established as "Personal Care Materials" in the "Human Life".
Certain related businesses has been transferred from "Industrial Tape" to "Personal Care Materials".
Such changes have been reflected in the figures for FY2021, 1Q of FY2022, while they are not reflected in the figures of the forecast for 1H and full year of FY2022 announced in April.
Segment Revenue by Location
Industrial Tape
Information
Fine Materials
Flexible
Printed Circuits
Optronics
Life
Science
Membrane
Human Life
Others
Adjustments
Revenue Total
(Yen in Millions)
( % )
1Q, FY2021
4Q, FY2021
1Q, FY2022
YoY
QoQ
(Apr.-Jun.)
(Jan.-Mar.)
(Apr.-Jun.)
Japan
Americas
Europe
Asia &
Total
Japan
Americas
Europe
Asia &
Total
Japan
Americas
Europe
Asia &
Total
Japan
Americas
Europe
Asia &
Total
Japan
Americas
Europe
Asia &
Total
(EMEA)
Oceania
(EMEA)
Oceania
(EMEA)
Oceania
(EMEA) Oceania
(EMEA) Oceania
28,580
7,599
10,149
35,515
81,845
28,163
8,110
10,010
34,348
80,632
27,755
8,968
10,277
35,667
82,669
-2.9
18.0
1.3
0.4
1.0
-1.4
10.6
2.7
3.8
2.5
8,255
-
-
79,557
87,812
4,804
-
-
81,669
86,474
6,671
-
-
76,868
83,540
-19.2
-
-
-3.4
-4.9
38.8
-
-
-5.9
-3.4
6,161
-
-
10,809
16,971
10,134
-
-
12,378
22,513
11,591
-
-
14,582
26,174
88.1
-
-
34.9
54.2
14.4
-
-
17.8
16.3
14,417
-
-
90,366
104,784
14,939
-
-
94,048
108,987
18,262
-
-
91,451
109,714
26.7
-
-
1.2
4.7
22.2
-
-
-2.8
0.7
3,357
7,559
-
-
10,917
1,470
9,722
-
-
11,193
983
15,720
2
-
16,706
-70.7
107.9
-
-
53.0
-33.1
61.7
-
-
49.3
560
2,834
728
1,804
5,927
539
3,254
1,034
1,164
5,993
584
3,154
1,273
2,033
7,045
4.3
11.3
74.7
12.7
18.9
8.4
-3.1
23.0
74.6
17.6
3,917
10,394
728
1,804
16,845
2,010
12,977
1,034
1,164
17,186
1,568
18,875
1,275
2,033
23,752
-60.0
81.6
75.0
12.7
41.0
-22.0
45.5
23.3
74.6
38.2
-
-
-
-
-
1
-
-
-
1
0
-
-
-
0
-
-
-
-
-
-56.1
-
-
-
-56.1
241
-
-
-
241
368
-
-
-
368
231
1
-
-
232
-4.3
-
-
-
-3.7
-37.3
-
-
-
-36.9
47,157
17,993
10,878
127,686
203,715
45,482
21,088
11,045
129,561
207,177
47,817
27,845
11,553
129,152
216,368
1.4
54.8
6.2
1.1
6.2
5.1
32.0
4.6
-0.3
4.4
(Note) 1 Major countries or regions excluding Japan are represented as follows: Americas : U.S.A., Mexico, Brazil
Europe (EMEA) : Belgium, France, Germany, Sweden, Turkey, Africa
Asia & Oceania : China, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam
Since "Human Life" has been newly established in the reporting segments from FY2022, some changes are made as follows.
1. "Human Life" includes "Life Science" and "Membrane" which was previously included in "Others". 2. "Others" includes new businesses. Such changes have also been reflected in the figures for FY2021.
