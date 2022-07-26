Log in
    6988   JP3684000007

NITTO DENKO CORPORATION

(6988)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-26 am EDT
8880.00 JPY   -0.89%
03:29aNITTO DENKO : Supplementary Data of Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 (IFRS Basis)
PU
03:19aNITTO DENKO : Quarterly Financial Summary
PU
03:19aNITTO DENKO : Supplementary Data
PU
Nitto Denko : Supplementary Data

07/26/2022 | 03:19am EDT
Supplementary Data of Consolidated Financial Statements

for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 (IFRS Basis)

July 26, 2022

NITTO DENKO CORPORATION

CONTENTS

Page

Business Results and Forecasts

1

Revenue and Operating Income by Segment

2

Revenue and Operating Income Forecasts by Segment

3

Segment Revenue by Location

4

Revenue to Customers outside Japan

5

Note In the amounts of money in this document, fractions below the shown figures are omitted. Percentages(%) are rounded to the nearest decimal point.

In this document, year-on-year changes from same period in the previous year are shown as YoY, and quarter-on-quarter changes from previous quarter are shown as QoQ.

Forward-looking statements such as those relating to earnings forecasts and other projections contained in this material are management's current assumptions and beliefs based on currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those projected due to various factors.

Business Results and Forecasts

1Q, FY2021

(Apr.-Jun.)

4Q, FY2021

(Jan.-Mar.)

Results

FY2021

1Q, FY2022

(Apr.-Jun.)YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

(Yen in Millions)

Revenue

Operating

Income before

Net Income

Income

Income Taxes

203,715

29,720

29,643

20,870

207,177

23,926

23,709

19,258

853,448

132,260

132,378

97,234

216,368

38,520

38,674

26,458

6.2

29.6

30.5

26.8

4.4

61.0

63.1

37.4

1H, FY2022 (Apr.-Sep.)

FY2022

1H, FY2022 (Apr.-Sep.)

FY2022

FY2021

1Q, FY2022

(Apr.-Jun.)

FY2022

Exchange

Rate

Results

FY2021

Result

FY2022

Forecasts FY2022

as of Apr. 26

Forecasts FY2022

as of Jul. 26

Forecasts

as of Apr. 26

Forecasts

as of Jul. 26

Results

Forecasts

as of Apr. 26

Forecasts

as of Jul. 26

1Q

(Apr.-Jun.)

108.9

126.0

112.0

440,000

75,000

75,000

53,000

880,000

140,000

140,000

100,000

490,000

95,000

95,000

68,000

955,000

160,000

160,000

115,000

(Yen in Millions)

Capital

Depreciation

R&D

Expenditure

and Amortization

Expenditure

56,496

50,211

37,271

10,317

13,186

9,748

70,000

53,000

41,000

70,000

55,000

41,000

(Yen/1US$)

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

(Jul.-Sep.)

(Oct.-Dec.)

(Jan.-Mar.)

110.3

113.1

114.7

111.8

112.0

112.0

112.0

112.0

132.0

112.0

112.0

120.0

- 1 -

Revenue and Operating Income by Segment

Industrial Tape

Revenue

Operating Income

Information

Fine Materials

Flexible

Printed

(Yen in Millions)

Results

FY2021

FY2022

1Q

2Q

1H

3Q

4Q

2H

Full-year

1Q (Apr.-Jun.)

(Apr.-Jun.)

(Jul.-Sep.)

(Apr.-Sep.)

(Oct.-Dec.)

(Jan.-Mar.)

(Oct.-Mar.)

YoY

QoQ

(%)

(%)

82,542

82,481

165,023

84,078

81,325

165,403

330,427

83,626

1.3

2.8

10,717

10,148

20,866

9,979

8,437

18,417

39,283

8,394

-21.7

-0.5

89,163

95,912

185,076

91,124

87,499

178,623

363,699

84,804

-4.9

-3.1

17,563

27,333

44,897

27,974

22,980

50,955

95,852

26,627

51.6

15.9

Optronics Circuits Revenue

Operating Income

106,727

123,246

229,973

119,099

110,479

229,579

459,552

111,432

4.4

0.9

17,315

30,771

48,087

25,989

22,522

48,512

96,599

25,669

48.2

14.0

Human Life

Life

Science

Membrane

11,901

13,543

25,444

14,284

12,229

26,513

51,958

17,945

50.8

46.7

7,037

6,960

13,998

7,068

6,629

13,698

27,696

7,840

11.4

18.3

Others

Corporate/ Elimination

Total

Revenue

Operating Income

Revenue

Operating Income

Revenue

Operating Income

Revenue

Operating Income

18,939

20,504

39,443

21,353

18,858

40,211

79,655

25,786

36.2

36.7

3,504

3,575

7,080

2,632

-3,954

-1,322

5,758

4,961

41.5

-

-

-

-

-

1

1

1

0

-

-56.1

-1,361

-1,373

-2,735

-2,011

-1,185

-3,197

-5,932

-1,382

-

-

-4,493

-3,996

-8,489

-4,210

-3,488

-7,698

-16,188

-4,477

-

-

-457

-33

-490

-1,064

-1,894

-2,958

-3,449

877

-

-

203,715

222,235

425,951

220,319

207,177

427,497

853,448

216,368

6.2

4.4

29,720

43,088

72,808

35,525

23,926

59,452

132,260

38,520

29.6

61.0

(Yen/1US$)

Exchange Rate

108.9

110.3

109.6

113.1

114.7

113.9

111.8

126.0

(Note)

Since "Human Life" has been newly established in the reporting segments from FY2022, some changes are made as follows.

1. "Human Life" includes "Life Science" and "Membrane" which was previously included in "Others". 2. "Others" includes new businesses.

Such changes have also been reflected in the figures for FY2021.

- 2 -

Revenue and Operating Income Forecasts by Segment

Industrial

Revenue

Tape

Operating Income

Information

Fine Materials

Flexible

Optronics

Printed Circuits

Revenue

Operating Income

Life

Science

Membrane

Human

Personal Care

Life

Materials

(Yen in Millions)

Results

Forecasts

FY2021

FY2022

FY2022 as of Apr. 26

FY2022 as of Jul. 26

1Q

2Q

1H

3Q

4Q

2H

Full-year

1Q (Apr.-Jun.)

1H

1H (Apr.-Sep.)

Full-year

Full-year

(Apr.-Jun.)

(Jul.-Sep.)

(Apr.-Sep.)

(Oct.-Dec.)

(Jan.-Mar.)

(Oct.-Mar.)

YoY

QoQ

(Apr.-Sep.)

YoY

Change from

YoY

Change from

Forecasts as of

Forecasts as of

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

Apr. 26 (%)

Apr. 26 (%)

79,607

80,188

159,796

81,282

78,221

159,504

319,301

80,565

1.2

3.0

169,000

349,500

171,000

7.0

1.2

345,000

8.0

-1.3

10,268

10,078

20,346

9,548

7,913

17,462

37,809

8,092

-21.2

2.3

18,000

41,000

19,500

-4.2

8.3

41,500

9.8

1.2

89,163

95,912

185,076

91,124

87,499

178,623

363,699

84,804

-4.9

-3.1

174,500

349,000

195,000

5.4

11.7

370,000

1.7

6.0

17,563

27,333

44,897

27,974

22,980

50,955

95,852

26,627

51.6

15.9

61,500

111,000

65,000

44.8

5.7

115,000

20.0

3.6

106,727

123,246

229,973

119,099

110,479

229,579

459,552

111,432

4.4

0.9

236,000

460,000

260,000

13.1

10.2

485,000

5.5

5.4

17,315

30,771

48,087

25,989

22,522

48,512

96,599

25,669

48.2

14.0

53,500

98,000

73,000

51.8

36.4

119,000

23.2

21.4

11,901

13,543

25,444

14,284

12,229

26,513

51,958

17,945

50.8

46.7

30,500

59,700

31,500

23.8

3.3

60,000

15.5

0.5

7,037

6,960

13,998

7,068

6,629

13,698

27,696

7,840

11.4

18.3

14,000

26,800

16,500

17.9

17.9

29,500

6.5

10.1

3,237

2,649

5,886

3,151

3,508

6,659

12,546

3,407

5.3

-2.9

-

-

21,500

265.3

-

53,500

326.4

-

Others

Corporate/ Elimination

Total

Revenue

Operating Income

Revenue

Operating Income

Revenue

Operating Income

Revenue

Operating Income

22,176

23,154

45,330

24,504

22,367

46,871

92,202

29,192

31.6

30.5

44,500

86,500

69,500

53.3

56.2

143,000

55.1

65.3

3,954

3,645

7,600

3,063

-3,430

-367

7,233

5,263

33.1

-

8,000

12,000

7,000

-7.9

-12.5

11,000

52.1

-8.3

-

-

-

-

1

1

1

0

-

-56.1

0

0

0

-

-

0

-

-

-1,361

-1,373

-2,735

-2,011

-1,185

-3,197

-5,932

-1,382

-

-

-3,000

-6,500

-3,000

-

-

-6,500

-

-

-4,795

-4,353

-9,149

-4,566

-3,893

-8,459

-17,609

-4,822

-

-

-9,500

-16,000

-10,500

-

-

-18,000

-

-

-457

-33

-490

-1,064

-1,894

-2,958

-3,449

876

-

-

-1,500

-4,500

-1,500

-

-

-5,000

-

-

203,715

222,235

425,951

220,319

207,177

427,497

853,448

216,368

6.2

4.4

440,000

880,000

490,000

15.0

11.4

955,000

11.9

8.5

29,720

43,088

72,808

35,525

23,926

59,452

132,260

38,520

29.6

61.0

75,000

140,000

95,000

30.5

26.7

160,000

21.0

14.3

(Yen/1US$)

Exchange Rate

108.9

110.3

109.6

113.1

114.7

113.9

111.8

126.0

112.0

112.0

129.0

120.0

(Note)

Some changes have been made to reporting segments as follows.

  1. The personal care components business of Mondi, acquired in the first quarter of FY2022, will be newly established as "Personal Care Materials" in the "Human Life".
  2. Certain related businesses has been transferred from "Industrial Tape" to "Personal Care Materials".
    Such changes have been reflected in the figures for FY2021, 1Q of FY2022, while they are not reflected in the figures of the forecast for 1H and full year of FY2022 announced in April.

- 3 -

Segment Revenue by Location

Industrial Tape

Information

Fine Materials

Flexible

Printed Circuits

Optronics

Life

Science

Membrane

Human Life

Others

Adjustments

Revenue Total

(Yen in Millions)

( % )

1Q, FY2021

4Q, FY2021

1Q, FY2022

YoY

QoQ

(Apr.-Jun.)

(Jan.-Mar.)

(Apr.-Jun.)

Japan

Americas

Europe

Asia &

Total

Japan

Americas

Europe

Asia &

Total

Japan

Americas

Europe

Asia &

Total

Japan

Americas

Europe

Asia &

Total

Japan

Americas

Europe

Asia &

Total

(EMEA)

Oceania

(EMEA)

Oceania

(EMEA)

Oceania

(EMEA) Oceania

(EMEA) Oceania

28,580

7,599

10,149

35,515

81,845

28,163

8,110

10,010

34,348

80,632

27,755

8,968

10,277

35,667

82,669

-2.9

18.0

1.3

0.4

1.0

-1.4

10.6

2.7

3.8

2.5

8,255

-

-

79,557

87,812

4,804

-

-

81,669

86,474

6,671

-

-

76,868

83,540

-19.2

-

-

-3.4

-4.9

38.8

-

-

-5.9

-3.4

6,161

-

-

10,809

16,971

10,134

-

-

12,378

22,513

11,591

-

-

14,582

26,174

88.1

-

-

34.9

54.2

14.4

-

-

17.8

16.3

14,417

-

-

90,366

104,784

14,939

-

-

94,048

108,987

18,262

-

-

91,451

109,714

26.7

-

-

1.2

4.7

22.2

-

-

-2.8

0.7

3,357

7,559

-

-

10,917

1,470

9,722

-

-

11,193

983

15,720

2

-

16,706

-70.7

107.9

-

-

53.0

-33.1

61.7

-

-

49.3

560

2,834

728

1,804

5,927

539

3,254

1,034

1,164

5,993

584

3,154

1,273

2,033

7,045

4.3

11.3

74.7

12.7

18.9

8.4

-3.1

23.0

74.6

17.6

3,917

10,394

728

1,804

16,845

2,010

12,977

1,034

1,164

17,186

1,568

18,875

1,275

2,033

23,752

-60.0

81.6

75.0

12.7

41.0

-22.0

45.5

23.3

74.6

38.2

-

-

-

-

-

1

-

-

-

1

0

-

-

-

0

-

-

-

-

-

-56.1

-

-

-

-56.1

241

-

-

-

241

368

-

-

-

368

231

1

-

-

232

-4.3

-

-

-

-3.7

-37.3

-

-

-

-36.9

47,157

17,993

10,878

127,686

203,715

45,482

21,088

11,045

129,561

207,177

47,817

27,845

11,553

129,152

216,368

1.4

54.8

6.2

1.1

6.2

5.1

32.0

4.6

-0.3

4.4

(Note) 1 Major countries or regions excluding Japan are represented as follows: Americas : U.S.A., Mexico, Brazil

Europe (EMEA) : Belgium, France, Germany, Sweden, Turkey, Africa

Asia & Oceania : China, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam

  • Since "Human Life" has been newly established in the reporting segments from FY2022, some changes are made as follows.
    1. "Human Life" includes "Life Science" and "Membrane" which was previously included in "Others". 2. "Others" includes new businesses. Such changes have also been reflected in the figures for FY2021.

- 4 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nitto Denko Corporation published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 07:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
