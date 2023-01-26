Advanced search
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nitto Denko : Supplementary Data

01/26/2023 | 02:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Supplementary Data of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 (IFRS Basis)

January 26, 2023

NITTO DENKO CORPORATION

CONTENTS

Page

Business Results and Forecasts

1

Revenue and Operating Income by Segment

2

Segment Revenue by Location (Sell from)

3

Revenue to Customers outside Japan

4

Note In the amounts of money in this document, fractions below the shown figures are omitted. Percentages(%) are rounded to the nearest decimal point.

In this document, year-on-year changes from same period in the previous year are shown as YoY, quarter- on-quarter changes from the previous quarter are shown as QoQ.

Forward-looking statements such as those relating to earnings forecasts and other projections contained in this material are management's current assumptions and beliefs based on currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those projected due to various factors.

Business Results and Forecasts

3Q, FY2021 (Oct.-Dec.)

9 months, FY2021

(Apr.-Dec.)

2H, FY2021 (Oct.-Mar.)

FY2021

2Q, FY2022

(Jul.-Sep.)

3Q, FY2022 (Oct.-Dec.)

9 months, FY2022

(Apr.-Dec.)

2H, FY2022 (Oct.-Mar.)

FY2022

2H, FY2022 (Oct.-Mar.)

FY2022

FY2021

9 months, FY2022

(Apr.-Dec.)

FY2022

Exchange

Rate

Results

FY2021

Results

FY2022

Forecasts FY2022

as of Oct. 26

Forecasts FY2022

as of Jan. 26

Results

YoY (%)

QoQ (%)

Results

YoY (%)

Forecasts

as of Oct. 26

Forecasts

as of Jan. 26

Results

Forecasts

as of Oct. 26

Forecasts

as of Jan. 26

1Q

(Apr.-Jun.)

108.9

126.0

(Yen in Millions)

Revenue

Operating Income

Income before

Net Income

Income Taxes

220,319

35,525

36,020

25,786

646,271

108,334

108,669

77,976

427,497

59,452

59,730

45,044

853,448

132,260

132,378

97,234

268,540

53,758

53,360

36,984

254,070

45,439

45,362

32,396

15.3

27.9

25.9

25.6

-5.4

-15.5

-15.0

-12.4

738,979

137,718

137,397

95,838

14.3

27.1

26.4

22.9

470,090

67,720

67,964

51,557

955,000

160,000

160,000

115,000

455,090

52,720

52,964

36,557

940,000

145,000

145,000

100,000

(Yen in Millions)

Capital

Depreciation

R&D

Expenditure

and Amortization

Expenditure

56,496

50,211

37,271

32,631

42,232

30,718

60,000

55,000

41,000

60,000

55,000

41,000

(Yen/1US$)

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

(Jul.-Sep.)

(Oct.-Dec.)

(Jan.-Mar.)

110.3

113.1

114.7

111.8

136.6

144.0

120.0

120.0

125.7

133.3

135.0

- 1 -

Revenue and Operating Income by Segment

(Yen in Millions)

Results

Forecasts

FY2021

FY2022

FY2022

FY2022

as of Oct. 26

as of Jan. 26

3Q (Oct.-Dec.)

9 months

4Q (Jan.-Mar.)

2H (Oct.-Mar.)

Full-year

1Q

2Q

1H

3Q

9 months

4Q

2H

Full-year

1Q

2Q

1H

(Apr.-Dec.)

2H

Full-year

(Apr.-Jun.)

(Jul.-Sep.)

(Apr.-Sep.)

(Oct.-Dec.)

(Apr.-Dec.)

(Jan.-Mar.)

(Oct.-Mar.)

(Apr.-Jun.)

(Jul.-Sep.)

(Apr.-Sep.)

YoY

QoQ

YoY

(Oct.-Mar.)

YoY

QoQ

YoY

Change from

YoY

Change from

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

Forecasts as of

(%)

Forecasts as of

Oct. 26 (%)

Oct. 26 (%)

Industrial

Revenue

79,607

80,188

159,796

81,282

241,079

78,221

159,504

319,301

80,565

90,295

170,860

91,404

12.5

1.2

262,265

8.8

169,139

340,000

77,734

-0.6

-15.0

169,139

6.0

0.0

340,000

6.5

0.0

Tape

Operating Income

10,268

10,078

20,346

9,548

29,895

7,913

17,462

37,809

8,092

8,584

16,677

7,841

-17.9

-8.7

24,518

-18.0

20,322

37,000

5,481

-30.7

-30.1

13,322

-23.7

-34.4

30,000

-20.7

-18.9

Information

89,163

95,912

185,076

91,124

276,200

87,499

178,623

363,699

84,804

111,709

196,513

104,959

15.2

-6.0

301,473

9.2

183,486

380,000

71,026

-18.8

-32.3

175,986

-1.5

-4.1

372,500

2.4

-2.0

Fine Materials

Flexible

17,563

27,333

44,897

27,974

72,872

22,980

50,955

95,852

26,627

35,251

61,879

30,631

9.5

-13.1

92,510

26.9

58,120

120,000

24,989

8.7

-18.4

55,620

9.2

-4.3

117,500

22.6

-2.1

Printed Circuits

Optronics

Revenue

106,727

123,246

229,973

119,099

349,072

110,479

229,579

459,552

111,432

146,960

258,393

135,591

13.8

-7.7

393,984

12.9

241,606

500,000

96,015

-13.1

-29.2

231,606

0.9

-4.1

490,000

6.6

-2.0

Operating Income

17,315

30,771

48,087

25,989

74,076

22,522

48,512

96,599

25,669

46,934

72,604

41,904

61.2

-10.7

114,508

54.6

57,395

130,000

10,491

-53.4

-75.0

52,395

8.0

-8.7

125,000

29.4

-3.8

Life Science

11,901

13,543

25,444

14,284

39,729

12,229

26,513

51,958

17,945

12,127

30,072

13,231

-7.4

9.1

43,303

9.0

21,427

51,500

9,196

-24.8

-30.5

22,427

-15.4

4.7

52,500

1.0

1.9

Membrane

7,037

6,960

13,998

7,068

21,067

6,629

13,698

27,696

7,840

9,067

16,907

8,989

27.2

-0.9

25,896

22.9

14,592

31,500

6,603

-0.4

-26.5

15,592

13.8

6.9

32,500

17.3

3.2

Human

Personal Care

3,237

2,649

5,886

3,151

9,038

3,508

6,659

12,546

3,407

15,668

19,076

14,496

360.0

-7.5

33,572

271.5

32,423

51,500

14,427

311.2

-0.5

28,923

334.3

-10.8

48,000

282.6

-6.8

Life

Materials

Revenue

22,176

23,154

45,330

24,504

69,834

22,367

46,871

92,202

29,192

36,863

66,055

36,716

49.8

-0.4

102,772

47.2

68,444

134,500

30,227

35.1

-17.7

66,944

42.8

-2.2

133,000

44.2

-1.1

Operating Income

3,954

3,645

7,600

3,063

10,663

-3,430

-367

7,233

5,263

156

5,420

1,124

-63.3

618.0

6,544

-38.6

-1,420

4,000

-5,044

-

-

-3,920

-

-

1,500

-79.3

-62.5

Revenue

-

-

-

-

-

1

1

1

0

0

1

2

-

192.6

4

-

0

2

0

-66.6

-77.5

3

82.2

1034.5

5

176.9

150.0

Others

Operating Income

-1,361

-1,373

-2,735

-2,011

-4,746

-1,185

-3,197

-5,932

-1,382

-1,341

-2,723

-1,509

-

-

-4,232

-

-3,776

-6,500

-2,267

-

-

-3,776

-

-

-6,500

-

-

Revenue

-4,795

-4,353

-9,149

-4,566

-13,715

-3,893

-8,459

-17,609

-4,822

-5,579

-10,402

-9,645

-

-

-20,047

-

-9,099

-19,502

-2,957

-

-

-12,602

-

-

-23,005

-

-

Corporate/

Elimination

Operating Income

-457

-33

-490

-1,064

-1,555

-1,894

-2,958

-3,449

876

-575

300

-3,922

-

-

-3,621

-

-4,800

-4,500

-1,378

-

-

-5,300

-

-

-5,000

-

-

Revenue

203,715

222,235

425,951

220,319

646,271

207,177

427,497

853,448

216,368

268,540

484,909

254,070

15.3

-5.4

738,979

14.3

470,090

955,000

201,020

-3.0

-20.9

455,090

6.5

-3.2

940,000

10.1

-1.6

Total

Operating Income

29,720

43,088

72,808

35,525

108,334

23,926

59,452

132,260

38,520

53,758

92,279

45,439

27.9

-15.5

137,718

27.1

67,720

160,000

7,281

-69.6

-84.0

52,720

-11.3

-22.1

145,000

9.6

-9.4

(Yen/1US$)

Exchange Rate

108.9

110.3

109.6

113.1

110.9

114.7

113.9

111.8

126.0

136.6

131.3

144.0

135.3

120.0

125.7

133.3

138.6

135.0

(Note)

Some changes have been made to reporting segments as follows.

  1. The personal care components business of Mondi, acquired in the first quarter of FY2022, will be newly established as "Personal Care Materials" in the "Human Life".
  2. Certain related businesses has been transferred from "Industrial Tape" to "Personal Care Materials". Such changes have been reflected in the figures for FY2021, 1Q of FY2022.

- 2 -

Segment Revenue by Location (Sell from)

(Yen in Millions)

( % )

3Q, FY2021

2Q, FY2022

3Q, FY2022

YoY

QoQ

(Oct.-Dec.)

(Jul.-Sep.)

(Oct.-Dec.)

Japan

Americas

Europe

Asia &

Total

Japan

Americas

Europe

Asia &

Total

Japan

Americas

Europe

Asia &

Total

Japan

Americas

Europe

Asia &

Total

Japan

Americas

Europe

Asia &

Total

(EMEA)

Oceania

(EMEA)

Oceania

(EMEA)

Oceania

(EMEA)

Oceania

(EMEA)

Oceania

Industrial Tape

30,867

7,610

6,260

35,703

80,442

29,587

9,898

7,003

42,498

88,988

30,784

10,248

6,842

42,269

90,145

-0.3

34.7

9.3

18.4

12.1

4.0

3.5

-2.3

-0.5

1.3

Information

5,552

-

-

84,325

89,878

6,166

-

-

103,940

110,107

6,958

-

-

92,400

99,359

25.3

-

-

9.6

10.5

12.8

-

-

-11.1

-9.8

Fine Materials

Flexible

12,426

-

-

14,799

27,225

16,623

-

-

18,058

34,682

17,312

-

-

12,891

30,204

39.3

-

-

-12.9

10.9

4.1

-

-

-28.6

-12.9

Printed Circuits

Optronics

17,979

-

-

99,124

117,104

22,790

-

-

121,998

144,789

24,270

-

-

105,292

129,563

35.0

-

-

6.2

10.6

6.5

-

-

-13.7

-10.5

Life Science

921

12,180

-

-

13,102

1,100

9,958

0

-

11,058

1,255

10,768

0

-

12,024

36.3

-11.6

-

-

-8.2

14.1

8.1

-31.8

-

8.7

Membrane

624

2,528

1,272

2,032

6,458

567

3,423

1,424

2,666

8,082

689

3,312

1,606

2,299

7,909

10.4

31.0

26.3

13.2

22.5

21.5

-3.2

12.8

-13.8

-2.1

Personal Care

-

-

2,964

-

2,964

0

1,151

13,989

137

15,279

-

1,229

12,708

193

14,130

-

-

328.7

-

376.7

-

6.8

-9.2

40.1

-7.5

Materials

Human Life

1,546

14,709

4,236

2,032

22,524

1,668

14,532

15,414

2,804

34,421

1,945

15,310

14,315

2,493

34,064

25.8

4.1

237.9

22.7

51.2

16.6

5.4

-7.1

-11.1

-1.0

Others

-

-

-

-

-

0

-

-

-

0

2

-

-

-

2

-

-

-

-

-

192.6

-

-

-

192.6

Adjustments

248

-

-

-

248

340

0

-

-

340

289

4

-

-

294

16.6

-

-

-

18.6

-14.9

8870.4

-

-

-13.5

Revenue Total

50,642

22,319

10,497

136,860

220,319

54,388

24,431

22,417

167,302

268,540

57,292

25,564

21,157

150,055

254,070

13.1

14.5

101.6

9.6

15.3

5.3

4.6

-5.6

-10.3

-5.4

(Yen in Millions)

( % )

9 months, FY2021

9 months, FY2022

YoY

(Apr.-Dec.)

(Apr.-Dec.)

Japan

Americas

Europe

Asia &

Total

Japan

Americas

Europe

Asia &

Total

Japan

Americas

Europe

Asia &

Total

(EMEA)

Oceania

(EMEA)

Oceania

(EMEA)

Oceania

Industrial Tape

88,227

22,563

19,591

108,180

238,562

88,126

29,116

20,905

120,436

258,584

-0.1

29.0

6.7

11.3

8.4

Information

24,006

-

-

248,334

272,341

19,796

-

-

273,209

293,006

-17.5

-

-

10.0

7.6

Fine Materials

Flexible

30,417

-

-

40,585

71,003

45,527

-

-

45,533

91,060

49.7

-

-

12.2

28.2

Printed Circuits

Optronics

54,424

-

-

288,919

343,344

65,323

-

-

318,742

384,066

20.0

-

-

10.3

11.9

Life Science

5,001

31,504

-

-

36,506

3,339

36,448

2

-

39,790

-33.2

15.7

-

-

9.0

Membrane

1,669

8,178

3,068

5,682

18,598

1,841

9,890

4,305

7,000

23,038

10.3

20.9

40.3

23.2

23.9

Personal Care

-

-

8,422

-

8,422

0

2,380

29,915

331

32,628

-

-

255.2

-

287.4

Materials

Human Life

6,671

39,682

11,490

5,682

63,527

5,182

48,719

34,223

7,331

95,456

-22.3

22.8

197.8

29.0

50.3

Others

-

-

-

-

-

4

-

-

-

4

-

-

-

-

-

Adjustments

835

-

-

-

835

861

6

-

-

867

3.0

-

-

-

3.7

Revenue Total

150,159

62,246

31,082

402,783

646,271

159,498

77,841

55,128

446,510

738,979

6.2

25.1

77.4

10.9

14.3

(Note)

1

Major countries or regions excluding Japan are represented as follows:

Americas : U.S.A., Mexico, Brazil

Europe (EMEA) : Belgium, France, Germany, Sweden, Turkey, Africa

Asia & Oceania : China, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam

  • Some changes have been made to reporting segments as follows.
    1. The personal care components business of Mondi, acquired in the first quarter of FY2022, will be newly established as "Personal Care Materials" in the "Human Life".
    2. Certain related businesses has been transferred from "Industrial Tape" to "Personal Care Materials". Such changes have been reflected in the figures for FY2021, 1Q of FY2022.

- 3 -

Revenue to Customers outside Japan

(Yen in Millions)

(%)

3Q, FY2021

2Q, FY2022

3Q, FY2022

YoY

QoQ

(Oct.-Dec.)

(Jul.-Sep.)

(Oct.-Dec.)

Americas

Europe

Asia & Oceania

Others

Total

Americas

Europe

Asia & Oceania

Others

Total

Americas

Europe

Asia & Oceania

Others

Total

Americas

Europe

Asia & Oceania

Others

Total

Americas

Europe

Asia & Oceania

Others

Total

China

China

China

China

China

Revenue to

19,513

11,567

145,518

77,682

584

177,183

23,455

21,436

177,902

100,758

1,296

224,091

24,486

20,349

166,113

93,498

1,014

211,963

25.5

75.9

14.2

20.4

73.6

19.6

4.4

-5.1

-6.6

-7.2

-21.8

-5.4

Customers outside

Japan

Consolidated

220,319

268,540

254,070

15.3

-5.4

Revenue

(%)

(pt)

Ratio to

8.9

5.3

66.0

35.3

0.3

80.4

8.7

8.0

66.2

37.5

0.5

83.4

9.6

8.0

65.4

36.8

0.4

83.4

0.7

2.7

-0.6

1.5

0.1

3.0

0.9

0.0

-0.8

-0.7

-0.1

0.0

Consolidated

Sales

(Yen in Millions)

(%)

9 months, FY2021

9 months, FY2022

YoY

(Apr.-Dec.)

(Apr.-Dec.)

Americas

Europe

Asia & Oceania

Others

Total

Americas

Europe

Asia & Oceania

Others

Total

Americas

Europe

Asia & Oceania

Others

Total

China

China

China

Revenue to

54,638

34,971

426,858

230,606

1,109

517,578

73,191

54,554

480,187

267,520

2,927

610,860

34.0

56.0

12.5

16.0

163.9

18.0

Customers Outside

Japan

Consolidated

646,271

738,979

14.3

Revenue

(%)

(pt)

Ratio to

8.5

5.4

66.0

35.7

0.2

80.1

9.9

7.4

65.0

36.2

0.4

82.7

1.4

2.0

-1.0

0.5

0.2

2.6

Consolidated

Sales

y

(Note)

1 Major countries or regions are represented as follows:

Americas : U.S.A., Mexico, Brazil

Europe: Belgium, France, Germany, Sweden, Turkey

Asia & Oceania : China, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam

Others: African countries

  • Revenue to customers outside Japan is the revenue from customers outside Japan by the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries.

- 4 -

Disclaimer

Nitto Denko Corporation published this content on 26 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2023 07:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
