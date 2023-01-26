Nitto Denko : Supplementary Data

Supplementary Data of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 (IFRS Basis)
January 26, 2023
NITTO DENKO CORPORATION
CONTENTS
Page
◆ Business Results and Forecasts
1
◆ Revenue and Operating Income by Segment
2
◆
Segment Revenue by Location (Sell from)
3
◆
Revenue to Customers outside Japan
4
（Note） In the amounts of money in this document, fractions below the shown figures are omitted. Percentages(%) are rounded to the nearest decimal point.
In this document, year-on-year changes from same period in the previous year are shown as YoY, quarter- on-quarter changes from the previous quarter are shown as QoQ.
Forward-looking statements such as those relating to earnings forecasts and other projections contained in this material are management's current assumptions and beliefs based on currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those projected due to various factors.
Business Results and Forecasts
3Q, FY2021 (Oct.-Dec.)
9 months, FY2021
(Apr.-Dec.)
2H, FY2021 (Oct.-Mar.)
FY2021
2Q, FY2022
(Jul.-Sep.)
3Q, FY2022 (Oct.-Dec.)
9 months, FY2022
(Apr.-Dec.)
2H, FY2022 (Oct.-Mar.)
FY2022
2H, FY2022 (Oct.-Mar.)
FY2022
FY2021
9 months, FY2022
(Apr.-Dec.)
FY2022
Exchange
Rate
Results
FY2021
Results
FY2022
Forecasts FY2022
as of Oct. 26
Forecasts FY2022
as of Jan. 26
Results
YoY (%)
QoQ (%)
Results
YoY (%)
Forecasts
as of Oct. 26
Forecasts
as of Jan. 26
Results
Forecasts
as of Oct. 26
Forecasts
as of Jan. 26
1Q
(Apr.-Jun.)
108.9
126.0
(Yen in Millions)
Revenue
Operating Income
Income before
Net Income
Income Taxes
220,319
35,525
36,020
25,786
646,271
108,334
108,669
77,976
427,497
59,452
59,730
45,044
853,448
132,260
132,378
97,234
268,540
53,758
53,360
36,984
254,070
45,439
45,362
32,396
15.3
27.9
25.9
25.6
-5.4
-15.5
-15.0
-12.4
738,979
137,718
137,397
95,838
14.3
27.1
26.4
22.9
470,090
67,720
67,964
51,557
955,000
160,000
160,000
115,000
455,090
52,720
52,964
36,557
940,000
145,000
145,000
100,000
(Yen in Millions)
Capital
Depreciation
R&D
Expenditure
and Amortization
Expenditure
56,496
50,211
37,271
32,631
42,232
30,718
60,000
55,000
41,000
60,000
55,000
41,000
(Yen/1US$)
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
(Jul.-Sep.)
(Oct.-Dec.)
(Jan.-Mar.)
110.3
113.1
114.7
111.8
136.6
144.0
120.0
120.0
125.7
133.3
135.0
Revenue and Operating Income by Segment
(Yen in Millions)
Results
Forecasts
FY2021
FY2022
FY2022
FY2022
as of Oct. 26
as of Jan. 26
3Q (Oct.-Dec.)
9 months
4Q (Jan.-Mar.)
2H (Oct.-Mar.)
Full-year
1Q
2Q
1H
3Q
9 months
4Q
2H
Full-year
1Q
2Q
1H
(Apr.-Dec.)
2H
Full-year
(Apr.-Jun.)
(Jul.-Sep.)
(Apr.-Sep.)
(Oct.-Dec.)
(Apr.-Dec.)
(Jan.-Mar.)
(Oct.-Mar.)
(Apr.-Jun.)
(Jul.-Sep.)
(Apr.-Sep.)
YoY
QoQ
YoY
(Oct.-Mar.)
YoY
QoQ
YoY
Change from
YoY
Change from
(%)
(%)
(%)
(%)
(%)
(%)
Forecasts as of
(%)
Forecasts as of
Oct. 26 (%)
Oct. 26 (%)
Industrial
Revenue
79,607
80,188
159,796
81,282
241,079
78,221
159,504
319,301
80,565
90,295
170,860
91,404
12.5
1.2
262,265
8.8
169,139
340,000
77,734
-0.6
-15.0
169,139
6.0
0.0
340,000
6.5
0.0
Tape
Operating Income
10,268
10,078
20,346
9,548
29,895
7,913
17,462
37,809
8,092
8,584
16,677
7,841
-17.9
-8.7
24,518
-18.0
20,322
37,000
5,481
-30.7
-30.1
13,322
-23.7
-34.4
30,000
-20.7
-18.9
Information
89,163
95,912
185,076
91,124
276,200
87,499
178,623
363,699
84,804
111,709
196,513
104,959
15.2
-6.0
301,473
9.2
183,486
380,000
71,026
-18.8
-32.3
175,986
-1.5
-4.1
372,500
2.4
-2.0
Fine Materials
Flexible
17,563
27,333
44,897
27,974
72,872
22,980
50,955
95,852
26,627
35,251
61,879
30,631
9.5
-13.1
92,510
26.9
58,120
120,000
24,989
8.7
-18.4
55,620
9.2
-4.3
117,500
22.6
-2.1
Printed Circuits
Optronics
Revenue
106,727
123,246
229,973
119,099
349,072
110,479
229,579
459,552
111,432
146,960
258,393
135,591
13.8
-7.7
393,984
12.9
241,606
500,000
96,015
-13.1
-29.2
231,606
0.9
-4.1
490,000
6.6
-2.0
Operating Income
17,315
30,771
48,087
25,989
74,076
22,522
48,512
96,599
25,669
46,934
72,604
41,904
61.2
-10.7
114,508
54.6
57,395
130,000
10,491
-53.4
-75.0
52,395
8.0
-8.7
125,000
29.4
-3.8
Life Science
11,901
13,543
25,444
14,284
39,729
12,229
26,513
51,958
17,945
12,127
30,072
13,231
-7.4
9.1
43,303
9.0
21,427
51,500
9,196
-24.8
-30.5
22,427
-15.4
4.7
52,500
1.0
1.9
Membrane
7,037
6,960
13,998
7,068
21,067
6,629
13,698
27,696
7,840
9,067
16,907
8,989
27.2
-0.9
25,896
22.9
14,592
31,500
6,603
-0.4
-26.5
15,592
13.8
6.9
32,500
17.3
3.2
Human
Personal Care
3,237
2,649
5,886
3,151
9,038
3,508
6,659
12,546
3,407
15,668
19,076
14,496
360.0
-7.5
33,572
271.5
32,423
51,500
14,427
311.2
-0.5
28,923
334.3
-10.8
48,000
282.6
-6.8
Life
Materials
Revenue
22,176
23,154
45,330
24,504
69,834
22,367
46,871
92,202
29,192
36,863
66,055
36,716
49.8
-0.4
102,772
47.2
68,444
134,500
30,227
35.1
-17.7
66,944
42.8
-2.2
133,000
44.2
-1.1
Operating Income
3,954
3,645
7,600
3,063
10,663
-3,430
-367
7,233
5,263
156
5,420
1,124
-63.3
618.0
6,544
-38.6
-1,420
4,000
-5,044
-
-
-3,920
-
-
1,500
-79.3
-62.5
Revenue
-
-
-
-
-
1
1
1
0
0
1
2
-
192.6
4
-
0
2
0
-66.6
-77.5
3
82.2
1034.5
5
176.9
150.0
Others
Operating Income
-1,361
-1,373
-2,735
-2,011
-4,746
-1,185
-3,197
-5,932
-1,382
-1,341
-2,723
-1,509
-
-
-4,232
-
-3,776
-6,500
-2,267
-
-
-3,776
-
-
-6,500
-
-
Revenue
-4,795
-4,353
-9,149
-4,566
-13,715
-3,893
-8,459
-17,609
-4,822
-5,579
-10,402
-9,645
-
-
-20,047
-
-9,099
-19,502
-2,957
-
-
-12,602
-
-
-23,005
-
-
Corporate/
Elimination
Operating Income
-457
-33
-490
-1,064
-1,555
-1,894
-2,958
-3,449
876
-575
300
-3,922
-
-
-3,621
-
-4,800
-4,500
-1,378
-
-
-5,300
-
-
-5,000
-
-
Revenue
203,715
222,235
425,951
220,319
646,271
207,177
427,497
853,448
216,368
268,540
484,909
254,070
15.3
-5.4
738,979
14.3
470,090
955,000
201,020
-3.0
-20.9
455,090
6.5
-3.2
940,000
10.1
-1.6
Total
Operating Income
29,720
43,088
72,808
35,525
108,334
23,926
59,452
132,260
38,520
53,758
92,279
45,439
27.9
-15.5
137,718
27.1
67,720
160,000
7,281
-69.6
-84.0
52,720
-11.3
-22.1
145,000
9.6
-9.4
(Yen/1US$)
Exchange Rate
108.9
110.3
109.6
113.1
110.9
114.7
113.9
111.8
126.0
136.6
131.3
144.0
135.3
120.0
125.7
133.3
138.6
135.0
(Note)
Some changes have been made to reporting segments as follows.
The personal care components business of Mondi, acquired in the first quarter of FY2022, will be newly established as "Personal Care Materials" in the "Human Life".
Certain related businesses has been transferred from "Industrial Tape" to "Personal Care Materials". Such changes have been reflected in the figures for FY2021, 1Q of FY2022.
Segment Revenue by Location (Sell from)
(Yen in Millions)
( % )
3Q, FY2021
2Q, FY2022
3Q, FY2022
YoY
QoQ
(Oct.-Dec.)
(Jul.-Sep.)
(Oct.-Dec.)
Japan
Americas
Europe
Asia &
Total
Japan
Americas
Europe
Asia &
Total
Japan
Americas
Europe
Asia &
Total
Japan
Americas
Europe
Asia &
Total
Japan
Americas
Europe
Asia &
Total
(EMEA)
Oceania
(EMEA)
Oceania
(EMEA)
Oceania
(EMEA)
Oceania
(EMEA)
Oceania
Industrial Tape
30,867
7,610
6,260
35,703
80,442
29,587
9,898
7,003
42,498
88,988
30,784
10,248
6,842
42,269
90,145
-0.3
34.7
9.3
18.4
12.1
4.0
3.5
-2.3
-0.5
1.3
Information
5,552
-
-
84,325
89,878
6,166
-
-
103,940
110,107
6,958
-
-
92,400
99,359
25.3
-
-
9.6
10.5
12.8
-
-
-11.1
-9.8
Fine Materials
Flexible
12,426
-
-
14,799
27,225
16,623
-
-
18,058
34,682
17,312
-
-
12,891
30,204
39.3
-
-
-12.9
10.9
4.1
-
-
-28.6
-12.9
Printed Circuits
Optronics
17,979
-
-
99,124
117,104
22,790
-
-
121,998
144,789
24,270
-
-
105,292
129,563
35.0
-
-
6.2
10.6
6.5
-
-
-13.7
-10.5
Life Science
921
12,180
-
-
13,102
1,100
9,958
0
-
11,058
1,255
10,768
0
-
12,024
36.3
-11.6
-
-
-8.2
14.1
8.1
-31.8
-
8.7
Membrane
624
2,528
1,272
2,032
6,458
567
3,423
1,424
2,666
8,082
689
3,312
1,606
2,299
7,909
10.4
31.0
26.3
13.2
22.5
21.5
-3.2
12.8
-13.8
-2.1
Personal Care
-
-
2,964
-
2,964
0
1,151
13,989
137
15,279
-
1,229
12,708
193
14,130
-
-
328.7
-
376.7
-
6.8
-9.2
40.1
-7.5
Materials
Human Life
1,546
14,709
4,236
2,032
22,524
1,668
14,532
15,414
2,804
34,421
1,945
15,310
14,315
2,493
34,064
25.8
4.1
237.9
22.7
51.2
16.6
5.4
-7.1
-11.1
-1.0
Others
-
-
-
-
-
0
-
-
-
0
2
-
-
-
2
-
-
-
-
-
192.6
-
-
-
192.6
Adjustments
248
-
-
-
248
340
0
-
-
340
289
4
-
-
294
16.6
-
-
-
18.6
-14.9
8870.4
-
-
-13.5
Revenue Total
50,642
22,319
10,497
136,860
220,319
54,388
24,431
22,417
167,302
268,540
57,292
25,564
21,157
150,055
254,070
13.1
14.5
101.6
9.6
15.3
5.3
4.6
-5.6
-10.3
-5.4
(Yen in Millions)
( % )
9 months, FY2021
9 months, FY2022
YoY
(Apr.-Dec.)
(Apr.-Dec.)
Japan
Americas
Europe
Asia &
Total
Japan
Americas
Europe
Asia &
Total
Japan
Americas
Europe
Asia &
Total
(EMEA)
Oceania
(EMEA)
Oceania
(EMEA)
Oceania
Industrial Tape
88,227
22,563
19,591
108,180
238,562
88,126
29,116
20,905
120,436
258,584
-0.1
29.0
6.7
11.3
8.4
Information
24,006
-
-
248,334
272,341
19,796
-
-
273,209
293,006
-17.5
-
-
10.0
7.6
Fine Materials
Flexible
30,417
-
-
40,585
71,003
45,527
-
-
45,533
91,060
49.7
-
-
12.2
28.2
Printed Circuits
Optronics
54,424
-
-
288,919
343,344
65,323
-
-
318,742
384,066
20.0
-
-
10.3
11.9
Life Science
5,001
31,504
-
-
36,506
3,339
36,448
2
-
39,790
-33.2
15.7
-
-
9.0
Membrane
1,669
8,178
3,068
5,682
18,598
1,841
9,890
4,305
7,000
23,038
10.3
20.9
40.3
23.2
23.9
Personal Care
-
-
8,422
-
8,422
0
2,380
29,915
331
32,628
-
-
255.2
-
287.4
Materials
Human Life
6,671
39,682
11,490
5,682
63,527
5,182
48,719
34,223
7,331
95,456
-22.3
22.8
197.8
29.0
50.3
Others
-
-
-
-
-
4
-
-
-
4
-
-
-
-
-
Adjustments
835
-
-
-
835
861
6
-
-
867
3.0
-
-
-
3.7
Revenue Total
150,159
62,246
31,082
402,783
646,271
159,498
77,841
55,128
446,510
738,979
6.2
25.1
77.4
10.9
14.3
(Note)
1
Major countries or regions excluding Japan are represented as follows:
Americas : U.S.A., Mexico, Brazil
Europe (EMEA) : Belgium, France, Germany, Sweden, Turkey, Africa
Asia & Oceania : China, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam
Some changes have been made to reporting segments as follows.
The personal care components business of Mondi, acquired in the first quarter of FY2022, will be newly established as "Personal Care Materials" in the "Human Life".
Certain related businesses has been transferred from "Industrial Tape" to "Personal Care Materials". Such changes have been reflected in the figures for FY2021, 1Q of FY2022.
Revenue to Customers outside Japan
(Yen in Millions)
(%)
3Q, FY2021
2Q, FY2022
3Q, FY2022
YoY
QoQ
(Oct.-Dec.)
(Jul.-Sep.)
(Oct.-Dec.)
Americas
Europe
Asia & Oceania
Others
Total
Americas
Europe
Asia & Oceania
Others
Total
Americas
Europe
Asia & Oceania
Others
Total
Americas
Europe
Asia & Oceania
Others
Total
Americas
Europe
Asia & Oceania
Others
Total
China
China
China
China
China
Revenue to
19,513
11,567
145,518
77,682
584
177,183
23,455
21,436
177,902
100,758
1,296
224,091
24,486
20,349
166,113
93,498
1,014
211,963
25.5
75.9
14.2
20.4
73.6
19.6
4.4
-5.1
-6.6
-7.2
-21.8
-5.4
Customers outside
Japan
Consolidated
220,319
268,540
254,070
15.3
-5.4
Revenue
(%)
(pt)
Ratio to
8.9
5.3
66.0
35.3
0.3
80.4
8.7
8.0
66.2
37.5
0.5
83.4
9.6
8.0
65.4
36.8
0.4
83.4
0.7
2.7
-0.6
1.5
0.1
3.0
0.9
0.0
-0.8
-0.7
-0.1
0.0
Consolidated
Sales
(Yen in Millions)
(%)
9 months, FY2021
9 months, FY2022
YoY
(Apr.-Dec.)
(Apr.-Dec.)
Americas
Europe
Asia & Oceania
Others
Total
Americas
Europe
Asia & Oceania
Others
Total
Americas
Europe
Asia & Oceania
Others
Total
China
China
China
Revenue to
54,638
34,971
426,858
230,606
1,109
517,578
73,191
54,554
480,187
267,520
2,927
610,860
34.0
56.0
12.5
16.0
163.9
18.0
Customers Outside
Japan
Consolidated
646,271
738,979
14.3
Revenue
(%)
(pt)
Ratio to
8.5
5.4
66.0
35.7
0.2
80.1
9.9
7.4
65.0
36.2
0.4
82.7
1.4
2.0
-1.0
0.5
0.2
2.6
Consolidated
Sales
y
(Note)
1 Major countries or regions are represented as follows:
Americas : U.S.A., Mexico, Brazil
Europe: Belgium, France, Germany, Sweden, Turkey
Asia & Oceania : China, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam
Others: African countries
Revenue to customers outside Japan is the revenue from customers outside Japan by the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries.
