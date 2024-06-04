Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
(Stock Exchange Code 2003) June 7, 2024 (Start date of measures for electronic provision: June 4, 2024)
To Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Tomohiro Miyahara
President and Representative Director
NITTO FUJI FLOUR MILLING CO., LTD.
1-3-17 Shinkawa, Chuo-ward, Tokyo
NOTICE OF
THE 127TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Shareholders:
We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.
Please be informed that the 127th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of NITTO FUJI FLOUR MILLING CO., LTD. (the "Company") will be held for the purposes as described below.
In convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision, and the matters subject to measures for electronic provision has been posted on the following website as "Notice of the 127th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders."
Website providing materials for the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders (in Japanese): https://www.nittofuji.co.jp/ir/generalmeeting.html
In addition to the above, the materials will also be available on the following website.
Tokyo Stock Exchange website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020030Action.do
Go to the Tokyo Stock Exchange website ("Listed Company Search"), enter and search for the name of the Company or its Stock Exchange Code, 2003. Next, select "Basic Information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to confirm the materials.
If you will exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet, please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders included in the matters subject to measures for electronic provision and exercise your voting rights by 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Japan time.
[Exercising voting rights in writing (by mail)]
Indicate your vote for or against each proposal on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form, and return it so that it will reach us by the deadline.
[Exercising voting rights via the Internet]
If you choose to exercise your voting rights via the Internet, review the "Guide to Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet" on page 4 (Japanese version only) and access the website for the exercise of voting rights and submit your vote for or against each proposal by the deadline.
- 1 -
1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 10 a.m., Japan time
2. Place:
The Company's 2nd Floor Meeting Room located at
1-3-17 Shinkawa, Chuo-ku, Tokyo (Shinkawa Sanko Building)
3. Meeting Agenda:
Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's
126th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee of the Consolidated Financial Statements
2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 126th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
Proposals to be resolved:
Proposal 1: Election of Five (5) Directors (Excluding Directors Serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
Proposal 2: Election of Three (3) Directors Serving as an Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
Proposal 3: Determination of Amount and Details of Performance-Linked Stock Compensation for Directors, etc.
- When attending the meeting, please present the completed Voting Rights Exercise Form to the reception desk at the venue of the meeting.
- In the event that the matters subject to measures for electronic provision are revised, the revised information will be posted on the websites of the Company and Tokyo Stock Exchange.
- 2 -
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and References
Proposal 1: Election of Five (5) Directors (Excluding Directors Serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
The terms of office of all five (5) Directors (excluding Directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes to elect five (5) Directors (excluding Directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members).
The candidates for Directors (excluding Directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) are as follows.
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities
Number of
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
April 1989
Joined Mitsubishi Corporation
April 1996
AGREX INC
March 1999
Feed, Meat and Livestock Department, Food Resources Division
of Mitsubishi Corporation
April 2001
White Meat Unit, Food Resources Division of Mitsubishi
Corporation
March 2007
Director, Foodlink Corporation
March 2010
Agricultural Produce Unit, Foods (Commodity) Division of
Mitsubishi Corporation
Tomohiro Miyahara
April 2011
Manager, Agricultural Produce Unit, Foods (Commodity)
(February 14, 1967)
Division of Mitsubishi Corporation
April 2013
General Manager, Agricultural Produce Department, Foods
(Commodity) Division of Mitsubishi Corporation
Reelected
April 2016
General Manager, Asia Consumer Products Department, Living
1
Essential Consumer Products Division of Mitsubishi Corporation
500
November 2018
Managing Director, MC FOOD HOLDINGS ASIA PTE., LTD
April 2023
Advisor of the Company (to present)
June 2023
President and Representative Director of the Company (to
present)
June 2023
President and Representative Director, Sumida Shoji Co., Ltd.
(to present)
Significant concurrent position
President and Representative Director, Sumida Shoji Co., Ltd.
[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director]
The Company has nominated Mr. Tomohiro Miyahara as a candidate for Director because the Company has judged that he can continue to contribute to improving the Group's performance and corporate value as he has been serving as President and Representative Director of the Company based on abundant business experience which he cultivated at Mitsubishi Corporation and other companies, in addition to his advanced knowledge of marketing and sales.
- 3 -
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities
Number of
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
April 1983
Joined the Company
April 2000
Section Chief, Nagoya Factory
October 2013
General Manager, Production Technology Department;
concurrently General Manager, Engineering Department
June 2017
Executive Officer; General Manager, Production Technology
Akihisa Nakata
Department
June 2019
Executive Director; Production Technology Division,
(September 23, 1960)
concurrently in charge of Quality Control Office
June 2020
Managing Director and Executive Officer; Production
Reelected
Technology Division, concurrently in charge of Quality Control
Office
2
June 2021
Managing Director and Executive Officer; Production
2,500
Technology Division
April 2024
Senior Managing Director and Executive Officer in charge of
domestic business promotion and Quality Control Office of the
Company (to present)
[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director]
The Company has nominated Mr. Akihisa Nakata as a candidate for Director for re-election because the
Company has judged that he can continue to contribute to improving the Group's performance and
corporate value as he has served as Senior Managing Director and Executive Officer in charge of
domestic business promotion and Quality Control Office of the Company based on the abundant business
experience and advanced knowledge of production technology, etc. he has cultivated primarily in the
Production Technology Division since joining the Company.
April 1997
Joined Mitsubishi Corporation
September 2003
Machinery Group Controller Office of Mitsubishi Corporation
May 2005
Treasurer Office of Mitsubishi Corporation
December 2010
Director-Corporate Finance & Accounting, Diamond Generating
Corporation
Taiji Ota
January 2016
Finance Department of Mitsubishi Corporation
(March 23, 1975)
April 2016
Head of Treasury Team, Finance Department of Mitsubishi
Corporation
Reelected
August 2019
Director and CFO, Mitsubishi Corporation International
(Europe) Plc.
3.
March 2020
MD & CEO, Mitsubishi Corporation Finance PLC
0
May 2023
Advisor of the Company
June 2023
Managing Director and Executive Officer, General Manager of
Administrative Division, and in charge of Business Operation
Audit Office of the Company (to present)
[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director]
The Company has nominated Mr. Taiji Ota as a candidate for Director because the Company has judged
that he can contribute to improving the Group's performance and corporate value as he has been serving
Managing Director and Executive Officer, General Manager of Administrative Division, and in charge of
Business Operation Audit Office of the Company based on abundant business experience which he
cultivated at Mitsubishi Corporation and other companies, in addition to his advanced knowledge of
finance and accounting.
- 4 -
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities
Number of
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
April 1995
Joined Mitsubishi Corporation
April 2000
Food Ingredients Department of Mitsubishi Corporation
April 2003
Coffee and Cocoa Unit of Mitsubishi Corporation
April 2004
Guatemala Representative Office of Mitsubishi Corporation
August 2009
Beverage Ingredients Unit of Mitsubishi Corporation
September 2013
Concurrently Global Market Business Development Department
of Mitsubishi Corporation
April 2014
Team Leader, New Business Development Team, Indonesia
Takatoshi Tsutsumi
Department of Mitsubishi Corporation
May 2015
PT. MC Living Essentials Indonesia
(March 19, 1971)
August 2017
Director of PT. MC Living Essentials Indonesia
March 2019
Vice President and Director of PT Nissin Foods Indonesia
Newly elected
April 2023
General Manager, Strategy & Planning Office, Food Resources
Division of Mitsubishi Corporation
4
June 2023
Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Kadoya Sesame Mills
0
Incorporated (scheduled to retire in June 2024)
April 2024
Executive Officer; General Manager, Sales Division of the
Company (to present)
June 2026
President and Representative Director, Sumida Shoji Co., Ltd.
(to present)
Significant concurrent position
President and Representative Director, Sumida Shoji Co., Ltd.
[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director]
The Company has nominated Mr. Takatoshi Tsutsumi as a candidate for Director because the Company
has judged that he can contribute to improving the Group's performance and corporate value as he has
been serving as Executive Officer and General Manager, Sales Division of the Company since April 2024
based on abundant business experience which he cultivated at Mitsubishi Corporation and other
companies, in addition to his advanced knowledge of marketing and sales.
- 5 -
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities
Number of
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
April 1999
Joined Mitsubishi Corporation
February 2004
Foods Department, Kansai Branch of Mitsubishi Corporation
August 2007
Secretary General of Mitsubishi Corporation Staff Union
October 2008
Sweetener & Starch Products Unit of Mitsubishi Corporation
April 2009
Asia Modified Starch Co., Ltd.
May 2013
Sweetener & Starch Products Department of Mitsubishi
Corporation
April 2016
Team Leader, Starch & Sweetener Team, Sweetener, Starch
Products & Wheat Flour Department of Mitsubishi Corporation
April 2018
Team Leader, Strategy Planning Team, Sweetener, Starch
Go Nagasaki
Products & Wheat Flour Department of Mitsubishi Corporation
(January 27, 1976)
January 2019
Executive Officer of NIHON SHOKUHIN KAKO CO., LTD.
June 2021
Director and Executive Officer of NIHON SHOKUHIN KAKO
CO., LTD.
Reelected
April 2022
General Manager, Strategy & Planning Office, Food Sciences
5
Division of Mitsubishi Corporation
0
April 2023
General Manager, Sugar & Wheat Flour Department, Food
Resources Division of Mitsubishi Corporation (to present)
June 2023
Outside Director, Mitsui DM Sugar Holdings Co., Ltd. (to
present)
June 2023
Director of the Company (to present)
Significant concurrent positions
General Manager, Sugar & Wheat Flour Department, Food Resources Division of
Mitsubishi Corporation
Outside Director, Mitsui DM Sugar Holdings Co., Ltd.
[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director]
The Company has nominated Mr. Go Nagasaki as a candidate for Director because the Company has
judged that he can contribute to improving the Group's performance and corporate value based on
abundant business experience which he cultivated at Mitsubishi Corporation and other companies, in
addition to his advanced knowledge of marketing and sales.
(Notes) 1. There are no special interests between each candidate and the Company.
- Mr. Tomohiro Miyahara, Mr. Taiji Ota, Mr. Takatoshi Tsutsumi, and Mr. Go Nagasaki were executives of Mitsubishi Corp., which is the parent company of the Company, in the past 10 years and their positions and responsibilities at Mitsubishi Corp. are described in their career summaries.
- Mr. Go Nagasaki is a candidate for part-time Director.
- The Company has entered into an agreement with Mr. Go Nagasaki which limits his liability for damages as prescribed under Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, pursuant to the provisions of Article 427, Paragraph 1 of said Act. The limit of liability in such agreement shall be based on the amount of the minimum liability limit as prescribed under Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the Act. Upon the approval of the election of Mr. Go Nagasaki, the Company is scheduled to continue the aforementioned agreement with him.
- The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance contract with an insurance company as stipulated in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The contract covers damages that may arise due to the insured, including the Company's Directors, assuming liability in relation to their execution of duties or receiving a claim in relation to the pursuit of such liability. If the candidates are elected as Directors and assume office, each of them will be insured under the contract. The Company plans to renew the contract with the same terms and conditions the next time it comes up for renewal.
- An overview of the opinions of the Audit and Supervisory Committee on matters such as the election and remuneration of Directors (excluding Directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) is as follows.
The Audit and Supervisory Committee reviewed the procedures for the election of candidates for Director (excluding Directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members), and the performance of duties, career summary, and other factors of each elected candidate. As a result, the Audit and Supervisory Committee has judged that the contents of the proposal are appropriate and there are no matters that warrant comment. Furthermore, as a result of reviewing the remuneration of Directors (excluding Directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members), the Audit and Supervisory Committee has judged that the remuneration system and remuneration for
- 6 -
each Director are of a level appropriate to their duties and performance.
- 7 -
Proposal 2: Election of Three (3) Directors Serving as an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
The terms of office of Mr. Satoshi Nakaniwa, Mr. Fumio Noguchi, and Ms. Hiroe Toyoshima, who are Directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members, will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes to elect three (3) Directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members.
The Audit and Supervisory Committee has given its prior consent to this proposal.
The candidates for Directors serving as an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member is as follows.
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities
Number of
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
April 1993
Joined Mitsubishi Corporation
April 2005
Senior Vice President, Assistant to CFO, Meidi-Ya Corporation
(currently Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd.)
December 2008
Headquarters of Mitsubishi International Corporation
September 2013
Chemicals Group Administration Department of Mitsubishi
Corporation
February 2017
General Manager, Finance and Accounting Division of Lawson,
Inc.
March 2017
Executive Vice President, CFO of Lawson, Inc.
Satoshi Nakaniwa
May 2017
Member of the Board, Executive Vice President, CFO of
Lawson, Inc.
(May 20, 1969)
March 2019
Member of the Board, Executive Managing Officer, CFO of
Lawson, Inc.
Reelected
May 2022
General Manager, Food Industry Administration Department of
Mitsubishi Corporation (to present)
1
June 2022
Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member) of
0
NIHON SHOKUHIN KAKO CO., LTD. (to present)
June 2022
Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member) of the
Company (to present)
Significant concurrent positions
General Manager, Food Industry Administration Department, Mitsubishi
Corporation
Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member), NIHON SHOKUHIN
KAKO CO., LTD.
[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director serving as an Audit and Supervisory Committee
Member]
The Company expects that Mr. Satoshi Nakaniwa will offer advice on appropriate corporate activities and
support sales activities of the Company based on his professional experience at Mitsubishi Corporation
and other companies. In addition, he has years of experience in the accounting division and considerable
knowledge of finance and accounting and can be expected to contribute to the Company's corporate
management overall from an objective viewpoint rather than from the standpoint of manufacturing.
Accordingly, the Company has nominated him as a candidate for Director serving as Audit and
Supervisory Committee Member for reelection.
April 1998
Registered as attorney at law at Osaka Bar Association
April 1998
Joined Nakamoto & Partners
December 2005
Registered as attorney at law in the State of New York, USA
April 2009
Partner, Nakamoto & Partners (to present)
October 2015
Outside Director of SANESU, Co., Ltd.
Hiroe Toyoshima
June 2020
Outside Director of Nitta Corporation (to present)
June 2020
Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member)
(September 28, 1967)
of the Company (to present)
2
June 2023
Outside Member of the Board of Directors (Audit and
0
Reelected
Supervisory Committee Member), NIDEC CORPORATION (to
present)
Significant concurrent positions
Partner, Nakamoto & Partners
Outside Director, Nitta Corporation
Outside Member of the Board of Directors (Audit and Supervisory Committee
Member), NIDEC CORPORATION
[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director serving as an Audit and Supervisory
Committee Member, and roles expected thereof]
- 8 -
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities
Number of
No.
shares of the
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
Company held
The Company has nominated Ms. Hiroe Toyoshima as a candidate for Outside Director serving as Audit
and Supervisory Committee Member for reelection because she can be expected to leverage her experience
as an attorney for the business activities of the Company with good and wide knowledge of legal practices
including those of corporate legal affairs, civil and commercial disputes, bankruptcies, M&A, overseas
investment and international transactions.
April 1986
Joined JAL Information Technology Co., Ltd.
July 2001
Manager, Corporate Planning Department, JAL Information
Technology Co., Ltd.
April 2005
General Manager, Passenger System Department, Airline
Ritsue Miyashita
Business Division, JAL Information Technology Co., Ltd.
April 2015
Executive Officer, Application Business Department, Airline
(May 3, 1962)
Business Division, JAL Information Technology Co., Ltd.
December 2018 President, Eternaria Co., Ltd. (to present)
Newly elected
June 2022
Outside Director, ENDO Lighting Corp. (to present)
3
June 2023
Outside Director, Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd. (to present)
0
Significant concurrent positions
President, Eternaria Co., Ltd.
Outside Director, ENDO Lighting Corp.
Outside Director, Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd.
[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director serving as an Audit and Supervisory
Committee Member, and roles expected thereof]
Ms. Ritsue Miyashita is well-versed in the IT field, active participation of women, nurturing of human
resources, and other areas as well as experience as a corporate executive. Anticipating that she will put her
abundant knowledge and experience to use for its corporate activities, the Company has nominated her as
a candidate for Outside Director serving as an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member.
(Notes)
- There are no special interests between the candidates and the Company.
-
Pursuant to the provisions of Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, the Company has entered into agreements with Mr. Satoshi Nakaniwa and Ms. Hiroe Toyoshima, which limit their liability for damages as prescribed under Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the said Act. The limit of liability in such agreement shall be based on the amount of the minimum liability limit as prescribed under Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the Act. Upon the approval of the election of Mr. Satoshi Nakaniwa and Ms. Hiroe Toyoshima, the Company is scheduled to continue the aforementioned agreement with them.
Upon the approval of the election of Ms. Ritsue Miyashita, the Company is scheduled to conclude with her the liability limitation agreement to the same effect.
- Mr. Satoshi Nakaniwa has been serving as an executive of Mitsubishi Corp., which is the parent company of the Company, in the past 10 years and his positions and responsibilities at Mitsubishi Corp. are described in his career summary.
-
Ms. Hiroe Toyoshima is an Outside Director serving as an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member of the Company. She will have served as Outside Director serving as an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member for four (4) years at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders.
Ms. Ritsue Miyashita is a candidate for Outside Director.
- The Company has registered Ms. Hiroe Toyoshima as an independent director stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Upon the approval of the election of Ms. Hiroe Toyoshima, the Company is scheduled to continue registering her as an independent director with the TSE.
Ms. Ritsue Miyashita satisfies the requirements for independent director stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Upon the approval of the election of Ms. Ritsue Miyashita, the Company is scheduled to register her as an independent director with the TSE.
- The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance contract with an insurance company as stipulated in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The contract covers damages that may arise due to the insured, including the Company's Directors, assuming liability in relation to their execution of duties or receiving a claim in relation to the pursuit of such liability. If the candidates are elected as Directors and assume office, they will be insured under the contract. The Company plans to renew the contract with the same terms and conditions the next time it comes up for renewal.
(For reference 1) Criteria for judging independence of Outside Officers
- 9 -
The Company shall determine the independence of each director by confirming whether or not he or she falls under any of the following (1) through (6) for the current and past three (3) fiscal years, in addition to the requirements for independent directors stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and other financial exchanges in Japan:
- A major shareholder of the Company (a person or entity directly or indirectly holding 10% or more of the voting rights), or an executive*1 of such a shareholder
- An executive of a creditor whose loan to the Company exceeds the threshold set by the Company*2
- An executive of a supplier or customer whose transaction amounts exceed the threshold set by the Company*3
- A provider of professional services, such as a consultant, lawyer, or certified public accountant, who receives cash or other financial benefits from the Company, other than executive compensation, where the amount exceeds 10 million yen per fiscal year
- A representative or partner of the Company's Accounting Auditor
-
A person belonging to an organization that has received donations exceeding the specified amount*4 from the Company
*1 An executive refers to an executive director, corporate officer, other employee, etc.
*2 A creditor whose loan to the Company exceeds the threshold set by the Company refers to a creditor to whom the
Company owes an amount exceeding 2% of the Company's total consolidated assets.
*3 A supplier or customer whose transaction amounts exceed the threshold set by the Company refers to a supplier or
customer whose transaction amounts with the Company exceed 2% of the Company's consolidated annual sales.
*4 Donations exceeding the specified amount refer to donations of more than ¥10 million per fiscal year.
If a person is judged to be effectively independent even though one or more of the items (1) to (6) above apply, the Company will disclose the reason for the judgment at the time of his/her nomination as Outside Officer.
- 10 -
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Nitto Fuji Flour Milling Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2024 09:22:05 UTC.