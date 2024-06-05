Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

(Stock Exchange Code 2003) June 7, 2024 (Start date of measures for electronic provision: June 4, 2024)

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Tomohiro Miyahara

President and Representative Director

NITTO FUJI FLOUR MILLING CO., LTD.

1-3-17 Shinkawa, Chuo-ward, Tokyo

NOTICE OF

THE 127TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

Please be informed that the 127th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of NITTO FUJI FLOUR MILLING CO., LTD. (the "Company") will be held for the purposes as described below.

In convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision, and the matters subject to measures for electronic provision has been posted on the following website as "Notice of the 127th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders."

Website providing materials for the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders (in Japanese): https://www.nittofuji.co.jp/ir/generalmeeting.html

In addition to the above, the materials will also be available on the following website.

Tokyo Stock Exchange website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020030Action.do

Go to the Tokyo Stock Exchange website ("Listed Company Search"), enter and search for the name of the Company or its Stock Exchange Code, 2003. Next, select "Basic Information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to confirm the materials.

If you will exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet, please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders included in the matters subject to measures for electronic provision and exercise your voting rights by 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Japan time.

[Exercising voting rights in writing (by mail)]

Indicate your vote for or against each proposal on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form, and return it so that it will reach us by the deadline.

[Exercising voting rights via the Internet]

If you choose to exercise your voting rights via the Internet, review the "Guide to Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet" on page 4 (Japanese version only) and access the website for the exercise of voting rights and submit your vote for or against each proposal by the deadline.

- 1 -

1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 10 a.m., Japan time

2. Place:

The Company's 2nd Floor Meeting Room located at

1-3-17 Shinkawa, Chuo-ku, Tokyo (Shinkawa Sanko Building)

3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's

126th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee of the Consolidated Financial Statements

2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 126th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)

Proposals to be resolved:

Proposal 1: Election of Five (5) Directors (Excluding Directors Serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Proposal 2: Election of Three (3) Directors Serving as an Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

Proposal 3: Determination of Amount and Details of Performance-Linked Stock Compensation for Directors, etc.

  • When attending the meeting, please present the completed Voting Rights Exercise Form to the reception desk at the venue of the meeting.
  • In the event that the matters subject to measures for electronic provision are revised, the revised information will be posted on the websites of the Company and Tokyo Stock Exchange.

- 2 -

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and References

Proposal 1: Election of Five (5) Directors (Excluding Directors Serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

The terms of office of all five (5) Directors (excluding Directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes to elect five (5) Directors (excluding Directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members).

The candidates for Directors (excluding Directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) are as follows.

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities

Number of

No.

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1989

Joined Mitsubishi Corporation

April 1996

AGREX INC

March 1999

Feed, Meat and Livestock Department, Food Resources Division

of Mitsubishi Corporation

April 2001

White Meat Unit, Food Resources Division of Mitsubishi

Corporation

March 2007

Director, Foodlink Corporation

March 2010

Agricultural Produce Unit, Foods (Commodity) Division of

Mitsubishi Corporation

Tomohiro Miyahara

April 2011

Manager, Agricultural Produce Unit, Foods (Commodity)

(February 14, 1967)

Division of Mitsubishi Corporation

April 2013

General Manager, Agricultural Produce Department, Foods

(Commodity) Division of Mitsubishi Corporation

Reelected

April 2016

General Manager, Asia Consumer Products Department, Living

1

Essential Consumer Products Division of Mitsubishi Corporation

500

November 2018

Managing Director, MC FOOD HOLDINGS ASIA PTE., LTD

April 2023

Advisor of the Company (to present)

June 2023

President and Representative Director of the Company (to

present)

June 2023

President and Representative Director, Sumida Shoji Co., Ltd.

(to present)

Significant concurrent position

President and Representative Director, Sumida Shoji Co., Ltd.

[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director]

The Company has nominated Mr. Tomohiro Miyahara as a candidate for Director because the Company has judged that he can continue to contribute to improving the Group's performance and corporate value as he has been serving as President and Representative Director of the Company based on abundant business experience which he cultivated at Mitsubishi Corporation and other companies, in addition to his advanced knowledge of marketing and sales.

- 3 -

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities

Number of

No.

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1983

Joined the Company

April 2000

Section Chief, Nagoya Factory

October 2013

General Manager, Production Technology Department;

concurrently General Manager, Engineering Department

June 2017

Executive Officer; General Manager, Production Technology

Akihisa Nakata

Department

June 2019

Executive Director; Production Technology Division,

(September 23, 1960)

concurrently in charge of Quality Control Office

June 2020

Managing Director and Executive Officer; Production

Reelected

Technology Division, concurrently in charge of Quality Control

Office

2

June 2021

Managing Director and Executive Officer; Production

2,500

Technology Division

April 2024

Senior Managing Director and Executive Officer in charge of

domestic business promotion and Quality Control Office of the

Company (to present)

[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director]

The Company has nominated Mr. Akihisa Nakata as a candidate for Director for re-election because the

Company has judged that he can continue to contribute to improving the Group's performance and

corporate value as he has served as Senior Managing Director and Executive Officer in charge of

domestic business promotion and Quality Control Office of the Company based on the abundant business

experience and advanced knowledge of production technology, etc. he has cultivated primarily in the

Production Technology Division since joining the Company.

April 1997

Joined Mitsubishi Corporation

September 2003

Machinery Group Controller Office of Mitsubishi Corporation

May 2005

Treasurer Office of Mitsubishi Corporation

December 2010

Director-Corporate Finance & Accounting, Diamond Generating

Corporation

Taiji Ota

January 2016

Finance Department of Mitsubishi Corporation

(March 23, 1975)

April 2016

Head of Treasury Team, Finance Department of Mitsubishi

Corporation

Reelected

August 2019

Director and CFO, Mitsubishi Corporation International

(Europe) Plc.

3.

March 2020

MD & CEO, Mitsubishi Corporation Finance PLC

0

May 2023

Advisor of the Company

June 2023

Managing Director and Executive Officer, General Manager of

Administrative Division, and in charge of Business Operation

Audit Office of the Company (to present)

[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director]

The Company has nominated Mr. Taiji Ota as a candidate for Director because the Company has judged

that he can contribute to improving the Group's performance and corporate value as he has been serving

Managing Director and Executive Officer, General Manager of Administrative Division, and in charge of

Business Operation Audit Office of the Company based on abundant business experience which he

cultivated at Mitsubishi Corporation and other companies, in addition to his advanced knowledge of

finance and accounting.

- 4 -

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities

Number of

No.

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1995

Joined Mitsubishi Corporation

April 2000

Food Ingredients Department of Mitsubishi Corporation

April 2003

Coffee and Cocoa Unit of Mitsubishi Corporation

April 2004

Guatemala Representative Office of Mitsubishi Corporation

August 2009

Beverage Ingredients Unit of Mitsubishi Corporation

September 2013

Concurrently Global Market Business Development Department

of Mitsubishi Corporation

April 2014

Team Leader, New Business Development Team, Indonesia

Takatoshi Tsutsumi

Department of Mitsubishi Corporation

May 2015

PT. MC Living Essentials Indonesia

(March 19, 1971)

August 2017

Director of PT. MC Living Essentials Indonesia

March 2019

Vice President and Director of PT Nissin Foods Indonesia

Newly elected

April 2023

General Manager, Strategy & Planning Office, Food Resources

Division of Mitsubishi Corporation

4

June 2023

Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Kadoya Sesame Mills

0

Incorporated (scheduled to retire in June 2024)

April 2024

Executive Officer; General Manager, Sales Division of the

Company (to present)

June 2026

President and Representative Director, Sumida Shoji Co., Ltd.

(to present)

Significant concurrent position

President and Representative Director, Sumida Shoji Co., Ltd.

[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director]

The Company has nominated Mr. Takatoshi Tsutsumi as a candidate for Director because the Company

has judged that he can contribute to improving the Group's performance and corporate value as he has

been serving as Executive Officer and General Manager, Sales Division of the Company since April 2024

based on abundant business experience which he cultivated at Mitsubishi Corporation and other

companies, in addition to his advanced knowledge of marketing and sales.

- 5 -

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities

Number of

No.

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1999

Joined Mitsubishi Corporation

February 2004

Foods Department, Kansai Branch of Mitsubishi Corporation

August 2007

Secretary General of Mitsubishi Corporation Staff Union

October 2008

Sweetener & Starch Products Unit of Mitsubishi Corporation

April 2009

Asia Modified Starch Co., Ltd.

May 2013

Sweetener & Starch Products Department of Mitsubishi

Corporation

April 2016

Team Leader, Starch & Sweetener Team, Sweetener, Starch

Products & Wheat Flour Department of Mitsubishi Corporation

April 2018

Team Leader, Strategy Planning Team, Sweetener, Starch

Go Nagasaki

Products & Wheat Flour Department of Mitsubishi Corporation

(January 27, 1976)

January 2019

Executive Officer of NIHON SHOKUHIN KAKO CO., LTD.

June 2021

Director and Executive Officer of NIHON SHOKUHIN KAKO

CO., LTD.

Reelected

April 2022

General Manager, Strategy & Planning Office, Food Sciences

5

Division of Mitsubishi Corporation

0

April 2023

General Manager, Sugar & Wheat Flour Department, Food

Resources Division of Mitsubishi Corporation (to present)

June 2023

Outside Director, Mitsui DM Sugar Holdings Co., Ltd. (to

present)

June 2023

Director of the Company (to present)

Significant concurrent positions

General Manager, Sugar & Wheat Flour Department, Food Resources Division of

Mitsubishi Corporation

Outside Director, Mitsui DM Sugar Holdings Co., Ltd.

[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director]

The Company has nominated Mr. Go Nagasaki as a candidate for Director because the Company has

judged that he can contribute to improving the Group's performance and corporate value based on

abundant business experience which he cultivated at Mitsubishi Corporation and other companies, in

addition to his advanced knowledge of marketing and sales.

(Notes) 1. There are no special interests between each candidate and the Company.

  1. Mr. Tomohiro Miyahara, Mr. Taiji Ota, Mr. Takatoshi Tsutsumi, and Mr. Go Nagasaki were executives of Mitsubishi Corp., which is the parent company of the Company, in the past 10 years and their positions and responsibilities at Mitsubishi Corp. are described in their career summaries.
  2. Mr. Go Nagasaki is a candidate for part-time Director.
  3. The Company has entered into an agreement with Mr. Go Nagasaki which limits his liability for damages as prescribed under Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, pursuant to the provisions of Article 427, Paragraph 1 of said Act. The limit of liability in such agreement shall be based on the amount of the minimum liability limit as prescribed under Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the Act. Upon the approval of the election of Mr. Go Nagasaki, the Company is scheduled to continue the aforementioned agreement with him.
  4. The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance contract with an insurance company as stipulated in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The contract covers damages that may arise due to the insured, including the Company's Directors, assuming liability in relation to their execution of duties or receiving a claim in relation to the pursuit of such liability. If the candidates are elected as Directors and assume office, each of them will be insured under the contract. The Company plans to renew the contract with the same terms and conditions the next time it comes up for renewal.
  5. An overview of the opinions of the Audit and Supervisory Committee on matters such as the election and remuneration of Directors (excluding Directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) is as follows.
    The Audit and Supervisory Committee reviewed the procedures for the election of candidates for Director (excluding Directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members), and the performance of duties, career summary, and other factors of each elected candidate. As a result, the Audit and Supervisory Committee has judged that the contents of the proposal are appropriate and there are no matters that warrant comment. Furthermore, as a result of reviewing the remuneration of Directors (excluding Directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members), the Audit and Supervisory Committee has judged that the remuneration system and remuneration for
    • 6 -

each Director are of a level appropriate to their duties and performance.

- 7 -

Proposal 2: Election of Three (3) Directors Serving as an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

The terms of office of Mr. Satoshi Nakaniwa, Mr. Fumio Noguchi, and Ms. Hiroe Toyoshima, who are Directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members, will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes to elect three (3) Directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members.

The Audit and Supervisory Committee has given its prior consent to this proposal.

The candidates for Directors serving as an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member is as follows.

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities

Number of

No.

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1993

Joined Mitsubishi Corporation

April 2005

Senior Vice President, Assistant to CFO, Meidi-Ya Corporation

(currently Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd.)

December 2008

Headquarters of Mitsubishi International Corporation

September 2013

Chemicals Group Administration Department of Mitsubishi

Corporation

February 2017

General Manager, Finance and Accounting Division of Lawson,

Inc.

March 2017

Executive Vice President, CFO of Lawson, Inc.

Satoshi Nakaniwa

May 2017

Member of the Board, Executive Vice President, CFO of

Lawson, Inc.

(May 20, 1969)

March 2019

Member of the Board, Executive Managing Officer, CFO of

Lawson, Inc.

Reelected

May 2022

General Manager, Food Industry Administration Department of

Mitsubishi Corporation (to present)

1

June 2022

Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member) of

0

NIHON SHOKUHIN KAKO CO., LTD. (to present)

June 2022

Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member) of the

Company (to present)

Significant concurrent positions

General Manager, Food Industry Administration Department, Mitsubishi

Corporation

Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member), NIHON SHOKUHIN

KAKO CO., LTD.

[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director serving as an Audit and Supervisory Committee

Member]

The Company expects that Mr. Satoshi Nakaniwa will offer advice on appropriate corporate activities and

support sales activities of the Company based on his professional experience at Mitsubishi Corporation

and other companies. In addition, he has years of experience in the accounting division and considerable

knowledge of finance and accounting and can be expected to contribute to the Company's corporate

management overall from an objective viewpoint rather than from the standpoint of manufacturing.

Accordingly, the Company has nominated him as a candidate for Director serving as Audit and

Supervisory Committee Member for reelection.

April 1998

Registered as attorney at law at Osaka Bar Association

April 1998

Joined Nakamoto & Partners

December 2005

Registered as attorney at law in the State of New York, USA

April 2009

Partner, Nakamoto & Partners (to present)

October 2015

Outside Director of SANESU, Co., Ltd.

Hiroe Toyoshima

June 2020

Outside Director of Nitta Corporation (to present)

June 2020

Outside Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member)

(September 28, 1967)

of the Company (to present)

2

June 2023

Outside Member of the Board of Directors (Audit and

0

Reelected

Supervisory Committee Member), NIDEC CORPORATION (to

present)

Significant concurrent positions

Partner, Nakamoto & Partners

Outside Director, Nitta Corporation

Outside Member of the Board of Directors (Audit and Supervisory Committee

Member), NIDEC CORPORATION

[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director serving as an Audit and Supervisory

Committee Member, and roles expected thereof]

- 8 -

Name

Career summary, positions, responsibilities

Number of

No.

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

The Company has nominated Ms. Hiroe Toyoshima as a candidate for Outside Director serving as Audit

and Supervisory Committee Member for reelection because she can be expected to leverage her experience

as an attorney for the business activities of the Company with good and wide knowledge of legal practices

including those of corporate legal affairs, civil and commercial disputes, bankruptcies, M&A, overseas

investment and international transactions.

April 1986

Joined JAL Information Technology Co., Ltd.

July 2001

Manager, Corporate Planning Department, JAL Information

Technology Co., Ltd.

April 2005

General Manager, Passenger System Department, Airline

Ritsue Miyashita

Business Division, JAL Information Technology Co., Ltd.

April 2015

Executive Officer, Application Business Department, Airline

(May 3, 1962)

Business Division, JAL Information Technology Co., Ltd.

December 2018 President, Eternaria Co., Ltd. (to present)

Newly elected

June 2022

Outside Director, ENDO Lighting Corp. (to present)

3

June 2023

Outside Director, Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd. (to present)

0

Significant concurrent positions

President, Eternaria Co., Ltd.

Outside Director, ENDO Lighting Corp.

Outside Director, Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd.

[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director serving as an Audit and Supervisory

Committee Member, and roles expected thereof]

Ms. Ritsue Miyashita is well-versed in the IT field, active participation of women, nurturing of human

resources, and other areas as well as experience as a corporate executive. Anticipating that she will put her

abundant knowledge and experience to use for its corporate activities, the Company has nominated her as

a candidate for Outside Director serving as an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member.

(Notes)

  1. There are no special interests between the candidates and the Company.
  2. Pursuant to the provisions of Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, the Company has entered into agreements with Mr. Satoshi Nakaniwa and Ms. Hiroe Toyoshima, which limit their liability for damages as prescribed under Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the said Act. The limit of liability in such agreement shall be based on the amount of the minimum liability limit as prescribed under Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the Act. Upon the approval of the election of Mr. Satoshi Nakaniwa and Ms. Hiroe Toyoshima, the Company is scheduled to continue the aforementioned agreement with them.
    Upon the approval of the election of Ms. Ritsue Miyashita, the Company is scheduled to conclude with her the liability limitation agreement to the same effect.
  3. Mr. Satoshi Nakaniwa has been serving as an executive of Mitsubishi Corp., which is the parent company of the Company, in the past 10 years and his positions and responsibilities at Mitsubishi Corp. are described in his career summary.
  4. Ms. Hiroe Toyoshima is an Outside Director serving as an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member of the Company. She will have served as Outside Director serving as an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member for four (4) years at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders.
    Ms. Ritsue Miyashita is a candidate for Outside Director.
  5. The Company has registered Ms. Hiroe Toyoshima as an independent director stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Upon the approval of the election of Ms. Hiroe Toyoshima, the Company is scheduled to continue registering her as an independent director with the TSE.
    Ms. Ritsue Miyashita satisfies the requirements for independent director stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Upon the approval of the election of Ms. Ritsue Miyashita, the Company is scheduled to register her as an independent director with the TSE.
  6. The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance contract with an insurance company as stipulated in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The contract covers damages that may arise due to the insured, including the Company's Directors, assuming liability in relation to their execution of duties or receiving a claim in relation to the pursuit of such liability. If the candidates are elected as Directors and assume office, they will be insured under the contract. The Company plans to renew the contract with the same terms and conditions the next time it comes up for renewal.

(For reference 1) Criteria for judging independence of Outside Officers

- 9 -

The Company shall determine the independence of each director by confirming whether or not he or she falls under any of the following (1) through (6) for the current and past three (3) fiscal years, in addition to the requirements for independent directors stipulated by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and other financial exchanges in Japan:

  1. A major shareholder of the Company (a person or entity directly or indirectly holding 10% or more of the voting rights), or an executive*1 of such a shareholder
  2. An executive of a creditor whose loan to the Company exceeds the threshold set by the Company*2
  3. An executive of a supplier or customer whose transaction amounts exceed the threshold set by the Company*3
  4. A provider of professional services, such as a consultant, lawyer, or certified public accountant, who receives cash or other financial benefits from the Company, other than executive compensation, where the amount exceeds 10 million yen per fiscal year
  5. A representative or partner of the Company's Accounting Auditor
  6. A person belonging to an organization that has received donations exceeding the specified amount*4 from the Company
    *1 An executive refers to an executive director, corporate officer, other employee, etc.
    *2 A creditor whose loan to the Company exceeds the threshold set by the Company refers to a creditor to whom the
    Company owes an amount exceeding 2% of the Company's total consolidated assets.
    *3 A supplier or customer whose transaction amounts exceed the threshold set by the Company refers to a supplier or

customer whose transaction amounts with the Company exceed 2% of the Company's consolidated annual sales.

*4 Donations exceeding the specified amount refer to donations of more than ¥10 million per fiscal year.

If a person is judged to be effectively independent even though one or more of the items (1) to (6) above apply, the Company will disclose the reason for the judgment at the time of his/her nomination as Outside Officer.

- 10 -

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Nitto Fuji Flour Milling Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2024 23:14:03 UTC.