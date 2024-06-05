Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

(Stock Exchange Code 2003) June 7, 2024 (Start date of measures for electronic provision: June 4, 2024)

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Tomohiro Miyahara

President and Representative Director

NITTO FUJI FLOUR MILLING CO., LTD.

1-3-17 Shinkawa, Chuo-ward, Tokyo

NOTICE OF

THE 127TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

Please be informed that the 127th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of NITTO FUJI FLOUR MILLING CO., LTD. (the "Company") will be held for the purposes as described below.

In convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision, and the matters subject to measures for electronic provision has been posted on the following website as "Notice of the 127th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders."

Website providing materials for the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders (in Japanese): https://www.nittofuji.co.jp/ir/generalmeeting.html

In addition to the above, the materials will also be available on the following website.

Tokyo Stock Exchange website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020030Action.do

Go to the Tokyo Stock Exchange website ("Listed Company Search"), enter and search for the name of the Company or its Stock Exchange Code, 2003. Next, select "Basic Information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to confirm the materials.

If you will exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet, please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders included in the matters subject to measures for electronic provision and exercise your voting rights by 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Japan time.

[Exercising voting rights in writing (by mail)]

Indicate your vote for or against each proposal on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form, and return it so that it will reach us by the deadline.

[Exercising voting rights via the Internet]

If you choose to exercise your voting rights via the Internet, review the "Guide to Exercising Voting Rights via the Internet" on page 4 (Japanese version only) and access the website for the exercise of voting rights and submit your vote for or against each proposal by the deadline.

