Nitto Kohki : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

February 2, 2022 Company name: NITTO KOHKI CO., LTD. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 6151 URL https://www.nitto-kohki.co.jp Representative: Representative Director,President CEO Akinobu Ogata Inquiries: Director,Executive Managing Officer, Chief Kenji Mori TEL 03-3755-1111 Administrative Officer Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: February 4, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: No Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Nine months ended December 31, 2021 18,868 15.4 2,609 85.1 2,642 70.0 1,850 70.0 Nine months ended December 31, 2020 16,354 (19.6) 1,409 (54.4) 1,553 (50.3) 1,088 (50.0) Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Nine months ended December 31, 2021 91.18 - Nine months ended December 31, 2020 53.36 - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of December 31, 2021 64,027 55,574 86.8 2,738.76 As of March 31, 2021 61,721 54,502 88.3 2,685.92 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2021 - 12.50 - 18.50 31.00 Year ending March 31, 2022 - 24.00 - Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast) 16.50 40.50

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 24,560 9.0 2,840 35.8 2,920 28.8 2,040 31.6 100.54

