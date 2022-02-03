Nitto Kohki : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
February 2, 2022
Company name:
NITTO KOHKI CO., LTD.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
6151
URL
https://www.nitto-kohki.co.jp
Representative:
Representative Director,President CEO
Akinobu Ogata
Inquiries:
Director,Executive Managing Officer, Chief
Kenji Mori
TEL 03-3755-1111
Administrative Officer
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
February 4, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
No
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Nine months ended December 31, 2021
18,868
15.4
2,609
85.1
2,642
70.0
1,850
70.0
Nine months ended December 31, 2020
16,354
(19.6)
1,409
(54.4)
1,553
(50.3)
1,088
(50.0)
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Nine months ended December 31, 2021
91.18
-
Nine months ended December 31, 2020
53.36
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of December 31, 2021
64,027
55,574
86.8
2,738.76
As of March 31, 2021
61,721
54,502
88.3
2,685.92
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2021
-
12.50
-
18.50
31.00
Year ending March 31, 2022
-
24.00
-
Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)
16.50
40.50
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
24,560
9.0
2,840
35.8
2,920
28.8
2,040
31.6
100.54
1
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of December 31, 2021
21,803,295
shares
As of March 31, 2021
21,803,295
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of December 31, 2021
1,514,528
shares
As of March 31, 2021
1,514,346
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Nine months ended December 31, 2021
20,288,917
shares
Nine months ended December 31, 2020
20,393,568
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
26,004
26,636
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
3,898
4,228
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
2,203
2,462
Securities
5,199
4,399
Merchandise and finished goods
3,734
4,282
Work in process
308
291
Raw materials and supplies
2,248
2,587
Other
459
671
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(2)
(2)
Total current assets
44,054
45,560
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
11,285
11,321
Accumulated depreciation
(6,230)
(6,437)
Buildings and structures, net
5,054
4,884
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
4,615
4,631
Accumulated depreciation
(3,270)
(3,498)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
1,345
1,133
Tools, furniture and fixtures
7,336
7,405
Accumulated depreciation
(6,745)
(6,808)
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
591
596
Land
3,665
3,665
Leased assets
2,034
2,815
Accumulated depreciation
(877)
(1,037)
Leased assets, net
1,156
1,777
Construction in progress
262
222
Total property, plant and equipment
12,076
12,280
Intangible assets
Other
1,051
1,562
Total intangible assets
1,051
1,562
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
3,118
3,118
Long-term loans receivable
37
33
Deferred tax assets
1,126
1,193
Other
273
293
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(15)
(15)
Total investments and other assets
4,539
4,624
Total non-current assets
17,667
18,467
Total assets
61,721
64,027
3
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of December 31, 2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
866
1,103
Lease obligations
262
258
Income taxes payable
136
594
Provision for bonuses
551
280
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)
30
20
Other
1,297
1,627
Total current liabilities
3,144
3,884
Non-current liabilities
Lease obligations
893
1,521
Retirement benefit liability
2,509
2,468
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other
333
115
officers)
Asset retirement obligations
10
33
Other
327
428
Total non-current liabilities
4,074
4,568
Total liabilities
7,219
8,453
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1,850
1,850
Capital surplus
1,924
1,924
Retained earnings
53,054
54,041
Treasury shares
(2,892)
(2,892)
Total shareholders' equity
53,935
54,923
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
807
795
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(204)
(122)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(44)
(29)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
559
643
Non-controlling interests
7
7
Total net assets
54,502
55,574
Total liabilities and net assets
61,721
64,027
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
Net sales
16,354
18,868
Cost of sales
8,615
9,946
Gross profit
7,739
8,921
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Salaries and allowances
1,805
1,839
Provision for bonuses
140
135
Retirement benefit expenses
154
131
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other
51
21
officers)
Promotion expenses
381
106
Research and development expenses
603
676
Other
3,193
3,402
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
6,329
6,312
Operating profit
1,409
2,609
Non-operating income
Interest income
14
10
Dividend income
56
55
Subsidies for employment adjustment
87
1
Rental income from buildings
27
31
Other
77
55
Total non-operating income
263
153
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
4
22
Sales discounts
63
61
Foreign exchange losses
18
30
Other
33
6
Total non-operating expenses
119
120
Ordinary profit
1,553
2,642
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sale of non-current assets
8
-
Total extraordinary losses
8
-
Profit before income taxes
1,544
2,642
Income taxes
456
791
Profit
1,088
1,850
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
0
0
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1,088
1,850
5
