  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nitto Kohki Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6151   JP3682300003

NITTO KOHKI CO., LTD.

(6151)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Nitto Kohki : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

02/03/2022 | 02:49am EST
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

February 2, 2022

Company name:

NITTO KOHKI CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

6151

URL https://www.nitto-kohki.co.jp

Representative:

Representative Director,President CEO

Akinobu Ogata

Inquiries:

Director,Executive Managing Officer, Chief

Kenji Mori

TEL 03-3755-1111

Administrative Officer

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

February 4, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

No

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Nine months ended December 31, 2021

18,868

15.4

2,609

85.1

2,642

70.0

1,850

70.0

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

16,354

(19.6)

1,409

(54.4)

1,553

(50.3)

1,088

(50.0)

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended December 31, 2021

91.18

-

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

53.36

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of December 31, 2021

64,027

55,574

86.8

2,738.76

As of March 31, 2021

61,721

54,502

88.3

2,685.92

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2021

-

12.50

-

18.50

31.00

Year ending March 31, 2022

-

24.00

-

Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)

16.50

40.50

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

24,560

9.0

2,840

35.8

2,920

28.8

2,040

31.6

100.54

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

Yes

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of December 31, 2021

21,803,295

shares

As of March 31, 2021

21,803,295

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of December 31, 2021

1,514,528

shares

As of March 31, 2021

1,514,346

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Nine months ended December 31, 2021

20,288,917

shares

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

20,393,568

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of December 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

26,004

26,636

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

3,898

4,228

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

2,203

2,462

Securities

5,199

4,399

Merchandise and finished goods

3,734

4,282

Work in process

308

291

Raw materials and supplies

2,248

2,587

Other

459

671

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(2)

(2)

Total current assets

44,054

45,560

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

11,285

11,321

Accumulated depreciation

(6,230)

(6,437)

Buildings and structures, net

5,054

4,884

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

4,615

4,631

Accumulated depreciation

(3,270)

(3,498)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

1,345

1,133

Tools, furniture and fixtures

7,336

7,405

Accumulated depreciation

(6,745)

(6,808)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

591

596

Land

3,665

3,665

Leased assets

2,034

2,815

Accumulated depreciation

(877)

(1,037)

Leased assets, net

1,156

1,777

Construction in progress

262

222

Total property, plant and equipment

12,076

12,280

Intangible assets

Other

1,051

1,562

Total intangible assets

1,051

1,562

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

3,118

3,118

Long-term loans receivable

37

33

Deferred tax assets

1,126

1,193

Other

273

293

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(15)

(15)

Total investments and other assets

4,539

4,624

Total non-current assets

17,667

18,467

Total assets

61,721

64,027

3

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of December 31, 2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

866

1,103

Lease obligations

262

258

Income taxes payable

136

594

Provision for bonuses

551

280

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)

30

20

Other

1,297

1,627

Total current liabilities

3,144

3,884

Non-current liabilities

Lease obligations

893

1,521

Retirement benefit liability

2,509

2,468

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other

333

115

officers)

Asset retirement obligations

10

33

Other

327

428

Total non-current liabilities

4,074

4,568

Total liabilities

7,219

8,453

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

1,850

1,850

Capital surplus

1,924

1,924

Retained earnings

53,054

54,041

Treasury shares

(2,892)

(2,892)

Total shareholders' equity

53,935

54,923

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

807

795

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(204)

(122)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(44)

(29)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

559

643

Non-controlling interests

7

7

Total net assets

54,502

55,574

Total liabilities and net assets

61,721

64,027

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

Net sales

16,354

18,868

Cost of sales

8,615

9,946

Gross profit

7,739

8,921

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Salaries and allowances

1,805

1,839

Provision for bonuses

140

135

Retirement benefit expenses

154

131

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other

51

21

officers)

Promotion expenses

381

106

Research and development expenses

603

676

Other

3,193

3,402

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

6,329

6,312

Operating profit

1,409

2,609

Non-operating income

Interest income

14

10

Dividend income

56

55

Subsidies for employment adjustment

87

1

Rental income from buildings

27

31

Other

77

55

Total non-operating income

263

153

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

4

22

Sales discounts

63

61

Foreign exchange losses

18

30

Other

33

6

Total non-operating expenses

119

120

Ordinary profit

1,553

2,642

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sale of non-current assets

8

-

Total extraordinary losses

8

-

Profit before income taxes

1,544

2,642

Income taxes

456

791

Profit

1,088

1,850

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

0

0

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1,088

1,850

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nitto Kohki Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 07:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 22 533 M 197 M 22 533 M
Net income 2021 1 549 M 13,5 M 1 549 M
Net cash 2021 30 048 M 263 M 30 048 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 1,61%
Capitalization 33 963 M 297 M 33 963 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 001
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart NITTO KOHKI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nitto Kohki Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NITTO KOHKI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Akinobu Ogata President & Representative Director
Toshio Mikiya Honorary Chairman
Masakazu Yamada Manager-Information System
Yasuo Nakagawa Independent Outside Director
Mitsuru Komiyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NITTO KOHKI CO., LTD.-8.57%297
ATLAS COPCO AB-10.93%70 673
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION0.50%41 088
FANUC CORPORATION-5.76%38 541
SANDVIK AB-2.14%33 673
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED-17.53%30 130