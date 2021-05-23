Nitto Kohki : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (Under Japanese GAAP)
Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders:
June 22, 2021
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
June 23, 2021
Scheduled date to file annual securities report:
June 23, 2021
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:
Yes
Holding of financial results briefing:
Yes
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
March 31, 2021
22,533
(16.7)
2,091
(47.3)
2,266
(43.3)
1,549
(43.7)
March 31, 2020
27,054
(6.6)
3,965
(27.7)
3,999
(25.5)
2,750
(24.5)
Note: Comprehensive income
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021:
¥1,767 million
[(26.2)%]
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020:
¥2,396 million
[(25.1)%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
Return on equity
Ordinary profit/
Operating profit/
per share
per share
total assets
net sales
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
March 31, 2021
76.08
-
2.9
3.7
9.3
March 31, 2020
131.16
-
5.1
6.5
14.7
Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: ¥- million
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: ¥- million
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
March 31, 2021
61,721
54,502
88.3
2,685.92
March 31, 2020
61,809
54,107
87.5
2,620.66
Reference: Equity
As of March 31, 2021: ¥54,494 million
As of March 31, 2020: ¥54,100 million
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
equivalents at end of
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
period
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
March 31, 2021
3,767
(6,124)
(1,643)
9,270
March 31, 2020
3,491
(1,101)
(2,943)
13,334
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends
Total cash
Payout ratio
Ratio of
First
Second
Third
dividends to
Fiscal
dividends
quarter-
quarter-
quarter-
Total
(Consolidated)
net assets
year-end
(Total)
end
end
end
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Fiscal year ended
-
31.50
-
21.50
53.00
1,103
40.1
2.0
March 31, 2020
Fiscal year ended
-
12.50
-
18.50
31.00
628
40.6
1.2
March 31, 2021
Fiscal year ending
-
15.00
-
16.50
31.50
40.4
March 31, 2022
(Forecast)
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to
March 31, 2022)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
Earnings per
to owners of parent
share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Six months ending
11,760
1,040
1,110
750
36.96
September 30, 2021
Full year
23,980
2,180
2,320
1,580
77.87
Note: As the Company will apply the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29), etc. from the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the above consolidated financial results forecasts represent the amount after the application of the said accounting standard, and the percentage change from the previous fiscal year and the same quarter of the previous year is not stated.
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of March 31, 2021
21,803,295 shares
As of March 31, 2020
21,803,295 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of March 31, 2021
1,514,346 shares
As of March 31, 2020
1,159,707 shares
(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
20,367,774 shares
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
20,966,301 shares
[Reference] Overview of non-consolidated financial results
1. Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(1) Non-consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
March 31, 2021
20,831
(18.1)
1,218
(57.1)
1,471
(51.8)
1,050
(52.4)
March 31, 2020
25,448
(6.9)
2,841
(31.2)
3,054
(29.0)
2,207
(27.3)
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
March 31, 2021
51.57
-
March 31, 2020
105.30
-
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
March 31, 2021
50,997
45,685
89.6
2,251.76
March 31, 2020
51,264
45,711
89.2
2,214.30
Reference: Equity
As of March 31, 2021: ¥ 45,685 million
As of March 31, 2020:
¥45,711 million
2. Non-consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021
to March 31, 2022)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Ordinary profit
Profit
Earnings per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Six months ending
11,019
767
533
26.27
September 30, 2021
Full year
22,461
1,635
1,136
55.99
Note: As the Company will apply the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29), etc. from
the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the above non-consolidated financial results forecasts represent the amount after the application of the said accounting standard, and the percentage change from the previous fiscal year and the same quarter of the previous year is not stated.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters (Caution concerning forward-looking statements)
The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual results may differ substantially due to a variety of factors. For details on the assumptions used for the financial results forecasts and points to note when using the financial results forecasts, please see "(5) Future outlook" in "1. Overview of operating results, etc." on page 4 of the attached material.