Nitto Kohki : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (Under Japanese GAAP)

05/23/2021 | 11:03pm EDT
Translation

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

May 10, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name:

NITTO KOHKI CO., LTD.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

6151

URL:

https://www.nitto-kohki.co.jp

Representative:

Akinobu Ogata, Representative Director, President CEO

Inquiries:

Kenji Mori, Director, Executive Managing Officer, Chief Administrative Officer

TEL:

+81-3-3755-1111

Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders:

June 22, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

June 23, 2021

Scheduled date to file annual securities report:

June 23, 2021

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results briefing:

Yes

(for institutional investors

and analysts

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

March 31, 2021

22,533

(16.7)

2,091

(47.3)

2,266

(43.3)

1,549

(43.7)

March 31, 2020

27,054

(6.6)

3,965

(27.7)

3,999

(25.5)

2,750

(24.5)

Note: Comprehensive income

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021:

¥1,767 million

[(26.2)%]

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020:

¥2,396 million

[(25.1)%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

Return on equity

Ordinary profit/

Operating profit/

per share

per share

total assets

net sales

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

March 31, 2021

76.08

-

2.9

3.7

9.3

March 31, 2020

131.16

-

5.1

6.5

14.7

Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: ¥- million

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: ¥- million

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

March 31, 2021

61,721

54,502

88.3

2,685.92

March 31, 2020

61,809

54,107

87.5

2,620.66

Reference: Equity

As of March 31, 2021: ¥54,494 million

As of March 31, 2020: ¥54,100 million

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

equivalents at end of

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

period

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

March 31, 2021

3,767

(6,124)

(1,643)

9,270

March 31, 2020

3,491

(1,101)

(2,943)

13,334

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends

Total cash

Payout ratio

Ratio of

First

Second

Third

dividends to

Fiscal

dividends

quarter-

quarter-

quarter-

Total

(Consolidated)

net assets

year-end

(Total)

end

end

end

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

Fiscal year ended

-

31.50

-

21.50

53.00

1,103

40.1

2.0

March 31, 2020

Fiscal year ended

-

12.50

-

18.50

31.00

628

40.6

1.2

March 31, 2021

Fiscal year ending

-

15.00

-

16.50

31.50

40.4

March 31, 2022

(Forecast)

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to

March 31, 2022)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

Earnings per

to owners of parent

share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Six months ending

11,760

1,040

1,110

750

36.96

September 30, 2021

Full year

23,980

2,180

2,320

1,580

77.87

Note: As the Company will apply the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29), etc. from the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the above consolidated financial results forecasts represent the amount after the application of the said accounting standard, and the percentage change from the previous fiscal year and the same quarter of the previous year is not stated.

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None
  4. Number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of March 31, 2021

21,803,295 shares

As of March 31, 2020

21,803,295 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of March 31, 2021

1,514,346 shares

As of March 31, 2020

1,159,707 shares

(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

20,367,774 shares

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

20,966,301 shares

[Reference] Overview of non-consolidated financial results

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

March 31, 2021

20,831

(18.1)

1,218

(57.1)

1,471

(51.8)

1,050

(52.4)

March 31, 2020

25,448

(6.9)

2,841

(31.2)

3,054

(29.0)

2,207

(27.3)

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

March 31, 2021

51.57

-

March 31, 2020

105.30

-

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

March 31, 2021

50,997

45,685

89.6

2,251.76

March 31, 2020

51,264

45,711

89.2

2,214.30

Reference: Equity

As of March 31, 2021: ¥ 45,685 million

As of March 31, 2020:

¥45,711 million

2. Non-consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021

to March 31, 2022)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Ordinary profit

Profit

Earnings per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Six months ending

11,019

767

533

26.27

September 30, 2021

Full year

22,461

1,635

1,136

55.99

Note: As the Company will apply the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29), etc. from

the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the above non-consolidated financial results forecasts represent the amount after the application of the said accounting standard, and the percentage change from the previous fiscal year and the same quarter of the previous year is not stated.

  • Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters (Caution concerning forward-looking statements)
    The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual results may differ substantially due to a variety of factors. For details on the assumptions used for the financial results forecasts and points to note when using the financial results forecasts, please see "(5) Future outlook" in "1. Overview of operating results, etc." on page 4 of the attached material.

NITTO KOHKI CO., LTD. (6151)

Attached Material

Index

1. Overview of operating results, etc.

2.

Basic rationale for selecting accounting standards ...................................................................................

3.

Consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto...............................................................

Consolidated statement of income......................................................................................................

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income ..........................................................................

Uncertainties of entity's ability to continue as going concern..........................................................

Changes in accounting policies ........................................................................................................

Segment information, etc. ................................................................................................................

Per share information .......................................................................................................................

Significant events after reporting period ..........................................................................................

4.

Other information ...................................................................................................................................

Changes in officers...........................................................................................................................

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

