Nitto Kohki : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (Under Japanese GAAP)

Translation Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. May 10, 2021 Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 (Under Japanese GAAP) Company name: NITTO KOHKI CO., LTD. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 6151 URL: https://www.nitto-kohki.co.jp Representative: Akinobu Ogata, Representative Director, President CEO Inquiries: Kenji Mori, Director, Executive Managing Officer, Chief Administrative Officer TEL: +81-3-3755-1111 Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders: June 22, 2021 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: June 23, 2021 Scheduled date to file annual securities report: June 23, 2021 Preparation of supplementary material on financial results: Yes Holding of financial results briefing: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts (Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.) 1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) (1) Consolidated operating results (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Fiscal year ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % March 31, 2021 22,533 (16.7) 2,091 (47.3) 2,266 (43.3) 1,549 (43.7) March 31, 2020 27,054 (6.6) 3,965 (27.7) 3,999 (25.5) 2,750 (24.5) Note: Comprehensive income For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: ¥1,767 million [(26.2)%] For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: ¥2,396 million [(25.1)%] Basic earnings Diluted earnings Return on equity Ordinary profit/ Operating profit/ per share per share total assets net sales Fiscal year ended Yen Yen % % % March 31, 2021 76.08 - 2.9 3.7 9.3 March 31, 2020 131.16 - 5.1 6.5 14.7 Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: ¥- million For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020: ¥- million

(2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity-to-asset ratio Net assets per share As of Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen March 31, 2021 61,721 54,502 88.3 2,685.92 March 31, 2020 61,809 54,107 87.5 2,620.66 Reference: Equity As of March 31, 2021: ¥54,494 million As of March 31, 2020: ¥54,100 million (3) Consolidated cash flows Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash equivalents at end of operating activities investing activities financing activities period Fiscal year ended Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen March 31, 2021 3,767 (6,124) (1,643) 9,270 March 31, 2020 3,491 (1,101) (2,943) 13,334 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends Total cash Payout ratio Ratio of First Second Third dividends to Fiscal dividends quarter- quarter- quarter- Total (Consolidated) net assets year-end (Total) end end end (Consolidated) Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Millions of yen % % Fiscal year ended - 31.50 - 21.50 53.00 1,103 40.1 2.0 March 31, 2020 Fiscal year ended - 12.50 - 18.50 31.00 628 40.6 1.2 March 31, 2021 Fiscal year ending - 15.00 - 16.50 31.50 40.4 March 31, 2022 (Forecast) 3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable Earnings per to owners of parent share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Six months ending 11,760 1,040 1,110 750 36.96 September 30, 2021 Full year 23,980 2,180 2,320 1,580 77.87 Note: As the Company will apply the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29), etc. from the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the above consolidated financial results forecasts represent the amount after the application of the said accounting standard, and the percentage change from the previous fiscal year and the same quarter of the previous year is not stated.

* Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Restatement: None Number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of March 31, 2021 21,803,295 shares As of March 31, 2020 21,803,295 shares (ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of March 31, 2021 1,514,346 shares As of March 31, 2020 1,159,707 shares (iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 20,367,774 shares Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 20,966,301 shares [Reference] Overview of non-consolidated financial results 1. Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) (1) Non-consolidated operating results (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Fiscal year ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % March 31, 2021 20,831 (18.1) 1,218 (57.1) 1,471 (51.8) 1,050 (52.4) March 31, 2020 25,448 (6.9) 2,841 (31.2) 3,054 (29.0) 2,207 (27.3) Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Fiscal year ended Yen Yen March 31, 2021 51.57 - March 31, 2020 105.30 - (2) Non-consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity-to-asset ratio Net assets per share As of Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen March 31, 2021 50,997 45,685 89.6 2,251.76 March 31, 2020 51,264 45,711 89.2 2,214.30 Reference: Equity As of March 31, 2021: ¥ 45,685 million As of March 31, 2020: ¥45,711 million

2. Non-consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes) Net sales Ordinary profit Profit Earnings per share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Six months ending 11,019 767 533 26.27 September 30, 2021 Full year 22,461 1,635 1,136 55.99 Note: As the Company will apply the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29), etc. from the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the above non-consolidated financial results forecasts represent the amount after the application of the said accounting standard, and the percentage change from the previous fiscal year and the same quarter of the previous year is not stated. Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters (Caution concerning forward-looking statements)

The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual results may differ substantially due to a variety of factors. For details on the assumptions used for the financial results forecasts and points to note when using the financial results forecasts, please see "(5) Future outlook" in "1. Overview of operating results, etc." on page 4 of the attached material.

NITTO KOHKI CO., LTD. (6151) Attached Material Index 1. Overview of operating results, etc. ........................................................................................................... 2 2. Basic rationale for selecting accounting standards ................................................................................... 6 3. Consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto............................................................... 7 Consolidated statement of income...................................................................................................... 9 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income .......................................................................... 10 Uncertainties of entity's ability to continue as going concern.......................................................... 15 Changes in accounting policies ........................................................................................................ 15 Segment information, etc. ................................................................................................................ 15 Per share information ....................................................................................................................... 19 Significant events after reporting period .......................................................................................... 19 4. Other information ................................................................................................................................... 20 Changes in officers........................................................................................................................... 20 - 1 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.