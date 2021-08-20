Nittoc Construction : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021(Based on Japanese GAAP)

Translation

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 6, 2021

Company name: NITTOC CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 1929 URL https://www.nittoc.co.jp Representative: President & Representative Director Yasuo Wada Manager, Inquiries: Accounting Department, Masakazu Itabashi TEL 03-5645-5047 Administration Division Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 6, 2021 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: No Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Three months ended June 30, 2021 13,438 (2.1) 313 (54.9) 337 (55.6) 214 (56.1) Three months ended June 30, 2020 13,725 3.0 694 28.5 760 41.1 487 45.9 Note: Comprehensive income Three months ended June 30, 2021 ¥193 million [(65.1)%] Three months ended June 30, 2020 ¥556 million [68.6%] Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Three months ended June 30, 2021 5.13 - Three months ended June 30, 2020 11.68 -

Note: The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant revised ASBJ regulations from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year, and each figure for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, is the figure after applying the accounting standard and relevant revised ASBJ regulations.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of June 30, 2021 47,668 27,927 58.2 665.37 As of March 31, 2021 51,971 28,800 55.1 686.19 Reference: Equity As of June 30, 2021 ¥27,751 million As of March 31, 2021 ¥28,619 million

2. Cash dividends