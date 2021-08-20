Nittoc Construction : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021(Based on Japanese GAAP)
08/20/2021 | 04:14am EDT
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 6, 2021
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
No
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2021
13,438
(2.1)
313
(54.9)
337
(55.6)
214
(56.1)
Three months ended June 30, 2020
13,725
3.0
694
28.5
760
41.1
487
45.9
Note: Comprehensive income Three months ended June 30, 2021
¥193 million
[(65.1)%]
Three months ended June 30, 2020
¥556 million
[68.6%]
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2021
5.13
-
Three months ended June 30, 2020
11.68
-
Note: The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant revised ASBJ regulations from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year, and each figure for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, is the figure after applying the accounting standard and relevant revised ASBJ regulations.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of June 30, 2021
47,668
27,927
58.2
665.37
As of March 31, 2021
51,971
28,800
55.1
686.19
Reference: Equity
As of June 30, 2021
¥27,751
million
As of March 31, 2021
¥28,619
million
Note: The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant revised ASBJ regulations from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year, and each figure for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, is the figure after applying the accounting standard and relevant revised ASBJ regulations.
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2021
-
8.00
-
28.00
36.00
Year ending March 31, 2022
-
Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)
8.00
-
21.00
29.00
Note: Revision of cash dividend forecast most recently announced: No
1
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Six months ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
30,000
(2.5)
1,150
(43.8)
1,150
(44.7)
750
(44.8)
17.98
September 30, 2021
Full year
69,400
2.1
4,460
(16.8)
4,450
(17.9)
2,930
(16.3)
70.25
Note: Revision of consolidated financial results forecast most recently announced: No
4. Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2021
No
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
(2) Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2021
41,708,367
shares
As of March 31, 2021
43,919,291
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2021
246
shares
As of March 31, 2021
2,210,924
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2021
41,708,193
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2020
41,709,683
shares
Note: The Company canceled 2,210,924 treasury shares on May 31, 2021, in accordance with a resolution passed at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 7, 2021.
Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of forecasts of financial results, and other special matters
Financial results forecasts are based on information available to the Company at the time of release of this document. Actual financial results may differ from the forecast figures due to various factors going forward.
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of June 30, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
17,722
18,537
Notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed
19,666
-
construction contracts and other
Notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed
-
14,763
construction contracts, contract assets and other
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
2,921
3,124
Merchandise and finished goods
9
18
Real estate for sale
0
0
Costs on construction contracts in progress
1,359
805
Raw materials and supplies
243
241
Other
360
491
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(2)
(1)
Total current assets
42,282
37,980
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
1,645
1,641
Machinery, vehicles, tools, furniture and fixtures, net
1,133
1,091
Land
2,638
2,578
Leased assets, net
13
10
Construction in progress
166
145
Other, net
2
2
Total property, plant and equipment
5,598
5,468
Intangible assets
445
638
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
974
939
Deferred tax assets
2,127
2,104
Other
602
587
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(59)
(50)
Total investments and other assets
3,644
3,581
Total non-current assets
9,689
9,688
Total assets
51,971
47,668
3
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of June 30, 2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes payable, accounts payable for construction contracts
11,339
10,200
and other
Short-term borrowings
278
141
Advances received on construction contracts in progress
2,032
1,039
Lease obligations
3
2
Income taxes payable
1,274
148
Provision for warranties for completed construction
24
24
Provision for loss on construction contracts
286
193
Provision for bonuses
1,501
507
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)
36
-
Other
2,156
3,181
Total current liabilities
18,931
15,438
Non-current liabilities
Lease obligations
5
3
Retirement benefit liability
4,162
4,227
Other
71
71
Total non-current liabilities
4,239
4,302
Total liabilities
23,171
19,740
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
6,052
6,052
Capital surplus
2,022
1,753
Retained earnings
21,419
19,778
Treasury shares
(1,057)
(0)
Total shareholders' equity
28,436
27,584
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
312
287
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(34)
(34)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(95)
(86)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
183
166
Non-controlling interests
180
176
Total net assets
28,800
27,927
Total liabilities and net assets
51,971
47,668
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
Net sales
Net sales of completed construction contracts
13,607
13,380
Sales in other businesses
117
57
Total net sales
13,725
13,438
Cost of sales
Cost of sales of completed construction contracts
11,206
11,250
Cost of sales in other businesses
90
30
Total cost of sales
11,297
11,280
Gross profit
Gross profit on completed construction contracts
2,400
2,130
Gross profit - other business
27
27
Total gross profit
2,428
2,157
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,733
1,844
Operating profit
694
313
Non-operating income
Interest income
4
2
Dividend income
14
14
license income
3
6
Foreign exchange gains
46
6
Other
6
2
Total non-operating income
75
32
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
2
0
Guarantee commission
7
6
Other
0
0
Total non-operating expenses
9
7
Ordinary profit
760
337
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
-
0
Total extraordinary income
-
0
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sale and retirement of non-current assets
-
1
Total extraordinary losses
-
1
Profit before income taxes
760
335
Income taxes - current
314
136
Income taxes - deferred
(36)
(11)
Total income taxes
277
125
Profit
482
210
Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(4)
(3)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
487
214
5
