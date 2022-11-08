Advanced search
    NIU   US65481N1000

NIU TECHNOLOGIES

(NIU)
02:28 2022-11-08 pm EST
2.975 USD   -1.49%
02:04pNiu Technologies : Announces BQi Ebike Europe Market Launch & Diesel Brand Collaboration
PU
11/07NIU Technologies Announces Launch of Cutting-Edge Electric Bike
CI
10/31Niu Technologies to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Nov 21, 2022
GL
Niu Technologies : Announces BQi Ebike Europe Market Launch & Diesel Brand Collaboration

11/08/2022 | 02:04pm EST
Milan, Italy, November 8 2022 - NIU Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) announced today that it will be rolling out the launch of further micromobility solutions in Europe from the end of 2022 onwards, including the BQi C3 Pro ebike with cargo accessories (from March 2022), KQi1 Sport and KQi Youth kickscooters (from Dec. 2022). The world's leading smart electric urban mobility company also announced an exciting collaboration with Diesel, innovative international lifestyle company, at EICMA 2022.

The BQi C3 Pro ebike, with peddle-assist and 25km/h top speed, delivers an outstanding range of up to 100km with its unique dual battery system. Featuring 2 x lightweight swappable batteries with a 48V 19.2Ah capacity, the ebike delivers twice the range compared to competitor brands. What's more with it's thoughtful battery placement, the BQi C3 Pro features clean, simple lines and a deep step through frame that is safe and stable for a range of riders.

The BQi C3 Pro comes equipped with a state of the art Gates Carbon Drive that delivers a cleaner, quieter and reliable solution for riders with minimal maintenance. Front and rear disc brakes ensure riders can stop quickly and safely, while using the integrated Halo light and taillight to see and stay visible, even in the dark of night.

With an integrated rear rack, the BQi C3 Pro is designed to carry more than just rider with new optional accessories - a front basket, with a 10kg payload, and rear basket, with a 30kg payload, can be installed neatly onto the bike. Whether carrying groceries or transporting goods, the accessories provide a range of riders with the flexibility to simply do more. A set of optional mirrors can also be installed on the handlebars ensuring increased visibility of the road behind, optimising road safety and awareness.

The BQi C3 Pro, available in grey, white and black models, is now available to purchase in the US at shop.niu.com and NIU flagship stores. The European version of the BQi C3 Pro will be released in March 2023 and can be purchased online or at NIU flagship stores for 2999EUR. Extending their KQi kick scooter series, NIU will also be launching the KQi1 Sport, priced at 399EUR in Germany and Spain this December in retail and online stores, and available across Europe throughout 2023. The lightweight and easy to handle entry-level model delivers a 25km/h top speed and 25km range.

Furthermore, NIU's electric line-up now extends to children with the new KQi Youth, for 6-12 year olds, and the KQi Youth+, for 8-14 year olds, available at 299EUR in stores from January next year. The colourful models, with 11+km range, come equipped with a 200W lithium battery, fun swappable grip tape, and changeable ambient lights. Plenty of safety features ensure children will have fun while parents have peace of mind.

"We look forward to expanding our urban mobility product offerings in Europe" says Sieghart Michielsen, Director of International. "The BQi C3 Pro is a versatile solution with impressive city range, delivering urban mobility for riders and businesses alike. Whilst our KQi1 Sport and KQi Youth offerings help meet a wider range of user needs."

NIU Technologies published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 19:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
