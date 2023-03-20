Niu Technologies Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

-- Fourth Quarter Revenues of RMB 612.3 million, down 37.9% year over year



-- Fourth Quarter Net Loss of RMB 37.1 million, compared to net income of RMB 47.6 million in the same period of last year

-- Full Year Revenues of RMB 3,168.6 million, down 14.5% year over year

-- Full Year Net loss of RMB 49.5 million, compared to net income of RMB 225.8 million in 2021

BEIJING, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenues were RMB 612.3 million, a decrease of 37.9% year over year

Gross margin was 22.5%, compared with 22.6% in the fourth quarter of last year

Net loss was RMB 37.1 million, compared with net income of RMB 47.6 million in the fourth quarter of last year

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)1 was RMB 26.2 million, compared with adjusted net income of RMB 60.2 million in the fourth quarter of last year

Fourth Quarter 2022 Operating Highlights

The number of e-scooters sold was 138,279, down 41.9% year over year

The number of e-scooters sold in China was 118,065, down 42.5% year over year

The number of e-scooters sold in the international markets was 20,214, down 38.7% year over year

The number of franchised stores in China was 3,102 as of December 31, 2022

International sales network consisted of 53 distributors covering 52 countries as of December 31, 2022



Dr. Yan Li, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: “We have been strategically focusing on premium and mid-end segments since mid-2022. Despite the external challenges in the fourth quarter of 2022, we were pleased to see our new UQi+ ranked as No.1 best-seller in electric scooter category on Taobao during the double 11 shopping festival. Although we still face uncertainties and pressures on recovery of consumer sentiment, we are confident that our domestic sales will return to the growth track in 2023 with the launches of new products in the coming months.”

For the overseas markets, Dr. Li said, “We continued to expand our kick-scooter product offerings by introducing our KQi Youth series. We sold over 100 thousand units of kick-scooters in 2022. In January 2023, we were awarded the Rider's Choice Award as the Best Scooter Company, presented by Micromobility World. Winning the Rider's Choice Best Scooter Company award was a validation of our commitment to provide customers around the world with convenient and environmentally friendly smart electric scooters for urban mobility. We also started to deliver our first e-bike BQi C3 Pro in November 2022. We believe that, leveraging our well-recognized NIU brand and diverse product portfolio, and riding on the mega trend of transition from fuel to electricity in mobility vehicles, there will be great opportunities ahead of us.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB 612.3 million, a decrease of 37.9% year over year, due to decreased sales volume of 41.9% and increased revenues per e-scooter of 7.0%. The following table shows the revenues breakdown and revenues per e-scooter in the periods presented:

Revenues

(in RMB million) 2022

Q4 2021

Q4 % change

YoY E-scooter sales from China market 446.7 682.7 -34.6 % E-scooter sales from international markets 86.7 189.4 -54.2 % E-scooter sales, sub-total 533.4 872.1 -38.8 % Accessories, spare parts and services 78.9 114.0 -30.8 % Total 612.3 986.1 -37.9 %





Revenues per e-scooter

(in RMB) 2022

Q4 2021

Q4 % change

YoY E-scooter sales from China market2 3,783 3,326 +13.7 % E-scooter sales from international markets2 4,289 5,749 -25.4 % E-scooter sales 3,857 3,661 +5.4 % Accessories, spare parts and services3 571 479 +19.2 % Revenues per e-scooter 4,428 4,140 +7.0 %





E-scooter sales revenues from China market were RMB 446.7 million, a decrease of 34.6%, and represented 83.7% of total e-scooter revenues. The decrease was mainly driven by the sales volume decreases by 42.5% in China.

E-scooter sales revenues from international markets were RMB 86.7 million, a decrease of 54.2%, and represented 16.3% of total e-scooter revenues. The decrease was mainly due to the sales volume decreases by 38.7% in international markets.

Accessories, spare parts sales and services revenues were RMB 78.9 million, a decrease of 30.8% and represented 12.9% of total revenues. The decrease was mainly due to the battery pack sales reduction from overseas shared mobility operators.

The increase of revenues per e-scooter was mainly due to the increase in unit price of e-scooter, and a better product mix in China market.

Cost of revenues was RMB 474.7 million, a decrease of 37.8% year over year, mainly due to lower e-scooter sales volume. The cost per e-scooter, defined as cost of revenues divided by the number of e-scooters sold in a specified period, was RMB 3,433, up 7.1% from RMB 3,206 in the fourth quarter 2021, mainly due to higher raw material costs and product mix change.

Gross margin was 22.5%, compared with 22.6% in the same period of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to higher sales of kick-scooters with lower gross margin.

Operating expenses were RMB 195.6 million, an increase of 3.8% from the same period of 2021. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues was 31.9%, compared with 19.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB 107.5 million (including RMB 2.7 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 7.7% from RMB 99.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly due to the increase in depreciation and amortization expense of RMB 6.3 million as a result of opening new franchised stores and the increase in overseas selling expenses of RMB 24.5 million as a result of the fast growth of kick-scooters sales, partially offset by a decrease in domestic selling expenses of RMB 20.0 million and the decrease in staff cost and share-based compensation of RMB 4.0 million. Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues was 17.6% compared with 10.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

were RMB 107.5 million (including RMB 2.7 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 7.7% from RMB 99.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly due to the increase in depreciation and amortization expense of RMB 6.3 million as a result of opening new franchised stores and the increase in overseas selling expenses of RMB 24.5 million as a result of the fast growth of kick-scooters sales, partially offset by a decrease in domestic selling expenses of RMB 20.0 million and the decrease in staff cost and share-based compensation of RMB 4.0 million. Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues was 17.6% compared with 10.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Research and development expenses were RMB 40.3 million (including RMB 3.2 million of share-based compensation), a decrease of 10.4% from RMB 45.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, mainly due to the decrease of professional fee for system development of RMB 6.2 million and the decrease in share-based compensation expenses of RMB 1.4 million, partially offset by the increase in staff cost of RMB 2.8 million. Research and development expenses as a percentage of revenues was 6.6%, compared with 4.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

were RMB 40.3 million (including RMB 3.2 million of share-based compensation), a decrease of 10.4% from RMB 45.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, mainly due to the decrease of professional fee for system development of RMB 6.2 million and the decrease in share-based compensation expenses of RMB 1.4 million, partially offset by the increase in staff cost of RMB 2.8 million. Research and development expenses as a percentage of revenues was 6.6%, compared with 4.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021. General and administrative expenses were RMB 47.8 million (including RMB 4.7 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 9.4% from RMB 43.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, mainly due to the increase in provision for credit losses of RMB 12.2 million and the increase in share-based compensation expenses of RMB 1.0 million, partially offset by the decrease in financial service fee of RMB 9.4 million. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues was 7.8%, compared with 4.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021.



Operating expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 185.0 million, increased by 5.0% year over year, and represented 30.2% of revenues, compared with 17.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Selling and marketing expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 104.8 million, an increase of 9.4% year over year, and represented 17.1% of revenues, compared with 9.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

were RMB 104.8 million, an increase of 9.4% year over year, and represented 17.1% of revenues, compared with 9.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Research and development expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 37.2 million, a decrease of 8.1% year over year, and represented 6.1% of revenues, compared with 4.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

were RMB 37.2 million, a decrease of 8.1% year over year, and represented 6.1% of revenues, compared with 4.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021. General and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 43.1 million, an increase of 7.8% year over year, and represented 7.0% of revenues, compared with 4.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021.



Government grants were RMB 15.0 million, decreased by RMB 1.3 million from the same period of 2021.

Share-based compensation was RMB 10.9 million, compared with RMB 12.5 million in the same period of 2021.

Income tax expense was RMB 0.3 million, compared with RMB 9.3 million in the same period of 2021.

Net loss was RMB 37.1 million, compared with net income of RMB 47.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The net loss margin was 6.1%, compared with net income margin of 4.8% in the same period of 2021.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB 26.2 million, compared with an adjusted net income of RMB 60.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The adjusted net loss margin4 was 4.3%, compared with an adjusted net income of 6.1% in the same period of 2021.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB 0.48 (US$ 0.07).

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB 3,168.6 million, a decrease of 14.5% year over year, mainly driven by 19.9% decreases in e-scooter sales volume. E-scooter sales revenues from China market represented 82.7% of our total revenues from e-scooter sales, and e-scooter sales revenues from overseas markets represented 17.3% of our total revenues from e-scooter sales. The following table shows the revenues breakdown and revenues per e-scooter in the periods presented:

Revenues

(in RMB million) 2022

Full Year 2021

Full Year % change

YoY E-scooter sales from China market 2,360.2 2,923.9 -19.3 % E-scooter sales from international markets 493.7 329.1 +50.0 % E-scooter sales, sub-total 2,853.9 3,253.0 -12.3 % Accessories, spare parts and services 314.7 451.5 -30.3 % Total 3,168.6 3,704.5 -14.5 %





Revenues per e-scooter

(in RMB) 2022

Full Year 2021

Full Year % change

YoY E-scooter sales from China market2 3,322 2,959 +12.3 % E-scooter sales from international markets2 4,079 6,597 -38.2 % E-scooter sales 3,432 3,134 +9.5 % Accessories, spare parts and services3 378 435 -13.1 % Revenues per e-scooter 3,810 3,569 +6.8 %



Cost of revenues were RMB 2,498.9 million, a decrease of 13.6% year over year, mainly driven by lower e-scooter sales volume. The cost per e-scooter, defined as cost of revenues divided by the number of e-scooters sold in a specified period, was RMB 3,005, up 7.9% from RMB 2,786 in 2021.

Gross margin was 21.1%, decreased from 21.9% in 2021, mainly due to the increase in sales of kick-scooters in overseas markets which have lower margin.

Operating expenses were RMB 775.3 million, an increase of 27.3% from RMB 609.0 million in 2021. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues was 24.5%, compared with 16.4% in 2021.

Operating expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 718.4 million, an increase of 27.7% year over year, and represented 22.7% of revenues, compared with 15.2% in 2021.

Government grants were RMB 16.4 million, decreased by 32.3 million compared with the year of 2021.

Share-based compensation was RMB 58.2 million, an increase of RMB 11.0 million from RMB 47.2 million in 2021.

Income tax benefit was RMB 21.8 million, compared with income tax expense of RMB 47.0 million in 2021.

Net loss was RMB 49.5 million, compared with net income of RMB 225.8 million in 2021. The net loss margin was 1.6%, compared with net income margin of 6.1% in 2021.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB 8.8 million, compared with an adjusted net income of RMB 273.0 million in 2021. The adjusted net income margin4 was 0.3% in 2022, compared with an adjusted net income margin of 7.4% in 2021.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB 0.64 (US$ 0.09).

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash, term deposits and short-term investments of RMB 923.3 million in aggregate. The Company had restricted cash of RMB 186.3 million and short-term bank borrowings of RMB 160.0 million.

Business Outlook

NIU expects revenues of the first quarter 2023 to be in the range of RMB 403 million to RMB 489 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 15% to 30%. NIU expects the sales volume for full year 2023 to be in the range of 1 million to 1.2 million units, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 20% to 45%.

The above outlook is based on information available as of the date of this press release and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary expectation and is subject to change.

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings conference call on Monday, March 20,2023 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and business results and provide a corporate update.

To join via phone, participants need to register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Event: Niu Technologies Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5fb20d002a3b49c7b7db80f8c7a5ff6c



A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website at https://ir.niu.com/news-and-events/webcasts-and-presentations.

NIU TECHNOLOGIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2022 2022 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash 208,373,759 534,286,849 77,464,311 Term deposits-current 95,635,500 208,589,770 30,242,674 Restricted cash 223,971,197 186,340,321 27,016,807 Short-term investments 773,678,455 160,406,301 23,256,728 Accounts receivable, net 268,557,176 299,742,923 43,458,639 Inventories 269,637,042 417,009,148 60,460,643 Prepayments and other current assets 56,061,263 205,695,717 29,823,076 Total current assets 1,895,914,392 2,012,071,029 291,722,878 Non-current assets Term deposits-non-current 35,939,250 20,000,000 2,899,727 Property, plant and equipment, net 397,215,911 397,356,795 57,611,320 Intangible assets, net 3,668,189 1,857,320 269,286 Operating lease right-of-use assets 94,201,263 86,597,121 12,555,402 Deferred income tax assets 11,907,344 6,132,499 889,129 Other non-current assets 2,367,064 12,683,090 1,838,875 Total non-current assets 545,299,021 524,626,825 76,063,739 Total assets 2,441,213,413 2,536,697,854 367,786,617 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Short-term bank borrowings 180,000,000 160,000,000 23,197,819 Notes payable 143,622,874 316,832,113 45,936,338 Accounts payable 538,930,163 459,466,937 66,616,444 Income taxes payable 17,601,525 1,898,065 275,194 Advances from customers 17,266,994 24,931,897 3,614,785 Deferred revenue-current 32,757,740 37,539,733 5,442,750 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 198,904,558 192,092,943 27,850,859 Total current liabilities 1,129,083,854 1,192,761,688 172,934,189 Deferred revenue-non-current 10,693,692 11,429,500 1,657,122 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,992,388 1,398,279 202,731 Operating lease liabilities 13,921,859 7,569,128 1,097,420 Other non-current liabilities 20,967,430 13,441,382 1,948,817 Total non-current liabilities 47,575,369 33,838,289 4,906,090 Total liabilities 1,176,659,223 1,226,599,977 177,840,279 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Class A ordinary shares 89,038 89,428 12,966 Class B ordinary shares 10,316 10,316 1,496 Additional paid-in capital 1,855,403,759 1,915,825,641 277,768,608 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (51,121,030 ) (16,536,686 ) (2,397,594 ) Accumulated deficit (539,827,893 ) (589,290,822 ) (85,439,138 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,264,554,190 1,310,097,877 189,946,338 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 2,441,213,413 2,536,697,854 367,786,617





NIU TECHNOLOGIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Three Months Ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2021 2022

2021 2022

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues 986,059,243 612,271,193 88,770,979 3,704,537,419 3,168,597,334 459,403,430 Cost of revenues(a) (763,551,340 ) (474,737,508 ) (68,830,469 ) (2,891,758,188 ) (2,498,916,443 ) (362,308,827 ) Gross profit 222,507,903 137,533,685 19,940,510 812,779,231 669,680,891 97,094,603 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses(a) (99,766,838 ) (107,463,926 ) (15,580,805 ) (332,007,462 ) (440,408,982 ) (63,853,300 ) Research and development expenses(a) (45,022,809 ) (40,341,909 ) (5,849,027 ) (135,218,399 ) (176,478,130 ) (25,586,924 ) General and administrative expenses(a) (43,681,411 ) (47,773,658 ) (6,926,529 ) (141,798,910 ) (158,460,764 ) (22,974,651 ) Total operating expenses (188,471,058 ) (195,579,493 ) (28,356,361 ) (609,024,771 ) (775,347,876 ) (112,414,875 ) Government grants 16,269,976 14,980,000 2,171,896 48,726,818 16,385,038 2,375,607 Operating income (loss) 50,306,821 (43,065,808 ) (6,243,955 ) 252,481,278 (89,281,947 ) (12,944,665 ) Interest expenses (1,266,391 ) (1,337,935 ) (193,982 ) (6,167,805 ) (5,715,878 ) (828,724 ) Interest income 1,538,551 6,009,766 871,334 5,375,969 12,860,216 1,864,556 Investment income 6,327,170 1,578,877 228,916 21,167,575 10,917,736 1,582,923 Income (loss) before income taxes 56,906,151 (36,815,100 ) (5,337,687 ) 272,857,017 (71,219,873 ) (10,325,910 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (9,259,409 ) (317,209 ) (45,991 ) (47,036,608 ) 21,756,944 3,154,460 Net income (loss) 47,646,742 (37,132,309 ) (5,383,678 ) 225,820,409 (49,462,929 ) (7,171,450 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes (7,080,675 ) (8,013,103 ) (1,161,791 ) (9,657,187 ) 37,342,724 5,414,186 Unrealized gain/(reclassification adjustment for gains) on available for sale securities, net 823,602 193,707 28,085 1,552,184 (2,758,380 ) (399,928 ) Comprehensive income 41,389,669 (44,951,705 ) (6,517,384 ) 217,715,406 (14,878,585 ) (2,157,192 ) Net income (loss) per ordinary share —Basic 0.31 (0.24 ) (0.03 ) 1.47 (0.32 ) (0.05 ) —Diluted 0.30 (0.24 ) (0.03 ) 1.41 (0.32 ) (0.05 ) Net income (loss) per ADS —Basic 0.62 (0.48 ) (0.07 ) 2.94 (0.64 ) (0.09 ) —Diluted 0.60 (0.48 ) (0.07 ) 2.81 (0.64 ) (0.09 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares and ordinary shares equivalents outstanding used in computing net income (loss) per ordinary share —Basic 154,385,703 155,584,223 155,584,223 153,672,358 155,176,922 155,176,922 —Diluted 159,588,209 155,584,223 155,584,223 160,460,976 155,176,922 155,176,922 Weighted average number of ADS outstanding used in computing net income (loss) per ADS —Basic 77,192,852 77,792,112 77,792,112 76,836,179 77,588,461 77,588,461 —Diluted 79,794,105 77,792,112 77,792,112 80,230,488 77,588,461 77,588,461 Note: (a) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2021 2022

2021 2022

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 256,904 311,071 45,101 846,833 1,224,796 177,579 Selling and marketing expenses 3,973,140 2,684,492 389,215 13,292,632 15,433,684 2,237,674 Research and development expenses 4,586,137 3,182,290 461,389 17,062,024 22,361,742 3,242,148 General and administrative expenses 3,722,178 4,712,681 683,275 16,016,667 19,198,964 2,783,588 Total share-based compensation expense 12,538,359 10,890,534 1,578,980 47,218,156 58,219,186 8,440,989





NIU TECHNOLOGIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS Three Months Ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2021 2022

2021 2022

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net Income (loss) 47,646,742 (37,132,309 ) (5,383,678 ) 225,820,409 (49,462,929 ) (7,171,450 ) Add: Share-based compensation expense 12,538,359 10,890,534 1,578,980 47,218,156 58,219,186 8,440,989 Adjusted net income (loss) 60,185,101 (26,241,775 ) (3,804,698 ) 273,038,565 8,756,257 1,269,539

_________________________

1 Adjusted net income/loss (non-GAAP) is defined as net income/loss excluding share-based compensation expense

2 Revenues per e-scooter on e-scooter sales from China or international markets is defined as e-scooter sales revenues from China or international markets divided by the number of e-scooters sold in China or international market in a specific period

3 Revenues per e-scooter on accessories, spare parts and services is defined as accessories, spare parts and services revenues divided by the total number of e-scooters sold in a specific period

4 Adjusted net income/loss margin is defined as adjusted net income/loss (non-GAAP) as a percentage of the revenues