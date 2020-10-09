Niu Technologies : Opens Flagship Store in Bristol

The world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions opens Flagship Store in Bristol

Bristol 9th October 2020 - The world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions has opened its very own flagship store in Bristol United Kingdom. The mono-brand store exhibits NIU's signature design first philosophy and is located at 169-171 Hotwell Rd Brsitol BS8 4RY.

The Bristol flagship store is a 400 m² store entirely devoted to the NIU brand and its products. The flagship store was launched in partnership with EcoMove EV Group Ltd and Sinnis as a collaborative project following NIU's growth within the UK market. The store has all the latest NIU products and also has an indoor test track where you can try them in complete safety. The interior is equipped with the latest 2019 NIU store design elements including a state of the art NIU Lab for servicing and repair. The store's capacity holds a minimum of 12 different scooters and will have current and future NIU models available for test drives.

NIU launched in 2015 with a crowdfunding campaign that quickly became China's most successful crowdfunding campaign and one of the ten most successful crowdfunding campaigns in the world. Since September 2018, NIU has been listed on the NASDAQ electronic stock exchange and has since sold over 1.2 million units worldwide across 45 countries.

All NIU vehicles are linked to the NIU Cloud allowing customers to be connected to their vehicle 24/7 through an Android/iPhone app. Customers can check their battery status, view riding history, locate their vehicle, and be alerted of any unauthorized movement of their scooter.

'We are excited to be working with NIU to offer totally green, affordable transport to anyone who wants personal transport. Our internal test track here in Bristol is unique in the SW and give our prospective customers the confidence to try the products in a totally safe and secure environment'' says, John Dorman CEO EcoMove. 'Our store is supported by a professional team of NIU experts who not only showcase the options and benefits of NIU products but also provide tailored customer service, offering help and advice to make the most of NIU vehicles. We believe working with NIU will help to promote a more ecologically oriented lifestyle and reduce the level of toxic pollutions in Bristol and contribute effectively to the One City Plan''

Bristol's One City Plan is an ambitious vison that sets out decade by decade to 2050 what Bristolians want their city to be and what they want to live in. Green sustainable transport will play its part and we want to be a part of that vision.

To arrange a test drive or interview, please contact media@niu.com



About NIU

As the world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance smart e-mopeds. Since its founding in 2014, NIU has grown from a single product sold in China to a global brand across Europe and Asia. NIU has a streamlined product portfolio consisting of five series - NQi, MQi, UQi, Gova, NIU Aero with multiple models or specifications for each series. NIU's streamlined product portfolio that addresses the needs of different segments of the modern urban resident, while being united through a common design language that emphasizes style, freedom and technology. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell our products and provide services. NIU has received numerous prestigious international design awards, including the German Red Dot and IF, the United States iDEA, the Japanese G-Mark, and the Chinese Red Star. For more information, please visit www.niu.com/en/.