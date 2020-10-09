Log in
Niu Technologies : Opens Flagship Store in Porto

10/09/2020 | 09:45am EDT

The world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions opens Flagship Store in Porto.

Porto, October 9th of 2020 -The world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions has opened it's very first Porto flagship store in this town The mono-brand store exhibits NIU's signature design philosophy and is located at Via do Castelo do Queijo, near the seafront of Parque da Cidade and the famous International Beach.

The Porto flagship store is a 125 m² store entirely devoted to the NIU brand and its products. The flagship store was launched in partnership with NP-MOB as a collaborative project following NIU's growth within the Portuguese market. Spacious and bright, the store in the so-called glass building with the latest products on display including the latest NQi GT & MQi+ models. The interior is equipped with the latest 2019 NIU store design elements, including a state-of-the-art NIU Lab for servicing and repairs. The store exposes all existing models and will have current and future NIU models available for test drives.

NIU launched in 2015 with a crowdfunding campaign that quickly became China's most successful crowdfunding campaign and one of the ten most successful crowdfunding campaigns in the world. Since September 2018, NIU has been listed on the NASDAQ electronic stock exchange and has since sold over 1.2 million units worldwide across 45 countries.

All NIU vehicles are linked to the NIU Cloud allowing customers to be connected to their vehicle 24/7 through an Android/iPhone app. Customers can check their battery status, view riding history, locate their vehicle, and be alerted of any unauthorized movement of their scooter.

'The opening of this second flagship store in Portugal is a source of pride for us and reflects the success that NIU scooters have been achieving in our country. There is still a long way to go, but we are confident about the future', says Mário Quintaneiro, NIU Flagship Portugal Store Manager. 'Our store is supported by a professional team of NIU experts who not only showcase the options and benefits of NIU products but also provide tailored customer service, offering help and advice to make the most of NIU vehicles. We believe working with NIU will help to promote a more ecologically oriented lifestyle and reduce the level of toxic pollution in Porto.'

The sector of electric two-wheel vehicles in Portugal is still taking its first steps and the arrival of NIU in the market, in May, opened a new cycle in urban mobility. Although without tax legislation that encourages the use of non-polluting motorcycles, the country is moving towards solutions for the future. And NIU's technological proposal presents very strong arguments for the brand to position itself, in the medium term, in front of the platoon.

To arrange a test drive or interview, please contact media@niu.com.

About NIU

As the world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance smart e-mopeds. Since its founding in 2014, NIU has grown from a single product sold in China to a global brand across Europe and Asia. NIU has a streamlined product portfolio consisting of five series - NQi, MQi, UQi, Gova, NIU Aero with multiple models or specifications for each series. NIU's streamlined product portfolio that addresses the needs of different segments of the modern urban resident, while being united through a common design language that emphasizes style, freedom and technology. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell our products and provide services. NIU has received numerous prestigious international design awards, including the German Red Dot and IF, the United States iDEA, the Japanese G-Mark, and the Chinese Red Star. For more information, please visit www.niu.com/en/.

Disclaimer

NIU Technologies published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 13:44:02 UTC
