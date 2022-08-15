Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Niu Technologies
  News
  Summary
    NIU   US65481N1000

NIU TECHNOLOGIES

(NIU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  21:00 12/08/2022 BST
7.300 USD   +3.40%
09:30aNiu Technologies Posts Lower Q2 Earnings, Revenue; Issues Q3 Revenue Guidance
MT
09:23aNIU TECHNOLOGIES : Q2 2022 Corporate Presentation
PU
09:06aNiu Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
Niu Technologies : Q2 2022 Corporate Presentation

08/15/2022
2Q 2022

NIU at a glance

2014

8

Founded

Series of

electric two wheelers

52

3mn

Countries

Scooters

Sold Globally

Data as of June 30, 2022.

3,329

Stores in China

13bn km

Riding Data

2

China: We continue to rapidly expand our product lines, now extending to the mass-medium market

Year

2015 / 2019*

2016 / 2021*

2017 / 2022*

2019 / 2022*

2021

2021

introduced

Notes: * Year of performance upgrades

Data as of June 30, 2022.

3

EU and US: Our brand can be easily extended into new categories to capture new market growth

Year

2019

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

introduced

(to be offered)

(to be offered)

Data as of June 30, 2022.

4

Asian markets: We have introduced a high-end and mid-end models in Indonesia as a starter

Year introduced

2021

2021

Data as of June 30, 2022.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NIU Technologies published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 08:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 606 M 683 M 563 M
Net income 2022 231 M 34,3 M 28,3 M
Net cash 2022 396 M 58,7 M 48,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 786 M 562 M 463 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 702
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart NIU TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Niu Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIU TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 49,22 CNY
Average target price 106,89 CNY
Spread / Average Target 117%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yan Li Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & COO
Fion Zhou Chief Financial Officer
Yi Lin Hu Director, Vice President-Research & Development
Chang Qing Ye Independent Director
Mei-Wei Cheng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIU TECHNOLOGIES-54.69%562
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED24.27%14 548
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED24.08%11 036
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.1.23%7 070
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED12.17%6 929
YADEA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.8.03%6 147