Niu Technologies : Q2 2022 Corporate Presentation

2Q 2022
NIU at a glance
2014
8
Founded
Series of
electric two wheelers
52
3mn
Countries
Scooters
Sold Globally
Data as of June 30, 2022.
3,329
Stores in China
13bn km
Riding Data
2
China: We continue to rapidly expand our product lines, now extending to the mass-medium market
Year
2015 / 2019*
2016 / 2021*
2017 / 2022*
2019 / 2022*
2021
introduced
Notes: * Year of performance upgrades
Data as of June 30, 2022.
3
EU and US: Our brand can be easily extended into new categories to capture new market growth
2019
2020
(to be offered)
Data as of June 30, 2022.
4
Asian markets: We have introduced a high-end and mid-end models in Indonesia as a starter
Year introduced
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
NIU Technologies published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 08:22:06 UTC.