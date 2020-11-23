Niu Technologies : Q3 2020 Corporate Presentation
2014
7
1200+
40+
1.5
mn
6.4bn km
Founded
Series
Dedicated Store
Countries
Scooters Sold
Riding Data
Data as of September 30, 2020.
2
Existing Product Portfolio
Sales Network and Omnichannel Retail Model
Domestic
International
3
rd Party Platform
NIU Store
252
36
City Partners
Distributors
1266
46
Dedicated Stores
Countries
182
Europe
Cities
as the Key Market
Data as of September 30, 2020.
5
Global R&D and Manufacturing Facility in Changzhou
Current Capacity
(units)
Total
1,080,000
700,000
Total 380,000
380,000
2018
2019
2020 Q3 E-scooter Sales Volume (units) and Y-o-Y Growth (%)
Total Sales Volume (thousands)
China Sales Volume (thousands)
Overseas Sales Volume (thousands)
Q3 +68%
YTD +43%
Q3 +70%
YTD +50%
Q3 +6%
YTD -32%
451
435
315
291
251
245
149
144
25
17
6
5
3Q20
3Q19
YTD20
YTD19
3Q20
3Q19
YTD20
YTD19
3Q20
3Q19
YTD20
YTD19
2020 Q3 Revenues per Scooter (ASP) and Y-o-Y Growth (%)
China Scooter ASP (RMB)
Overseas Scooter ASP (RMB)
Scooter
Accessories, spare parts and services
Q2 -19%
YTD -20%
4,888
4,380
641
3,928
3,565
524
457
375
3,856
4,248
3,190
3,471
3Q20
3Q19
YTD20
YTD19
Q2 -18%
YTD -16%
3,691
3,835
3,020
3,212
3Q20
3Q19
YTD20
YTD19
2020 Q3 Revenues and Gross Margin
Revenues (RMB millions) (y-o-y growth %)
1,540
894
654
Gross Margin (as % of revenues)
Q2 -1.3%
YTD -0.5%
22.5%
22.2%
22.0%
20.9%
3Q20
3Q19
YTD20
YTD19
3Q20
3Q19
YTD20
YTD19
2020 Q3 Diversifying Revenues Base
Scooter Revenues Breakdown by Geography
Revenues Breakdown by Product
China
International
E-scooters
Accessories, Spare Parts and Services
9.6%
9.8%
7.4%
7.6%
10.9%
16.7%
16.3%
20.1%
10.1%
10.5%
12.0%
11.6%
13.1%
28.9%
90.4%
90.2%
92.6%
92.4%
89.1%
83.3%
83.7%
79.9%
89.9%
89.5%
88.0%
88.4%
86.9%
71.1%
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
3Q19
YTD20
YTD19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
3Q19
YTD20
YTD19
2020 Q3 Operating Expenses and Net Margin
Adj. Operating Expenses
(1)
Adjusted Net Margin
(2) (as % of revenues)
(as % of revenues)
Net Margin (as % of revenues)
G & A
R & D
S & M
14.8%
14.5%
11.1%
10.1%
12.4%
3.5%
3.1%
10.1%
8.9%
9.2%
10.8%
1.4%
8.4%
7.9%
3.0%
2.6%
2.4%
3.8%
6.2%
2.9%
8.5%
7.5%
8.5%
5.4%
3Q20
3Q19
YTD20
YTD19
3Q20
3Q19
YTD20
YTD19
3Q20
3Q19
YTD20
YTD19
(1) Adj. operating expenses is defined as operating expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, divided by revenues;
(2) Adjusted net margin is defined as net profit/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, divided by revenues.
12
2017 - 2019: Sales Volume
E-scooter Sales Volume (thousands) (y-o-y growth %)
Quarterly Volume
Yearly Volume
421
+24%
340
+79%
189
149
121
99
106
87
94
69
53
66
1Q17
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
2017
2018
2019
2017 - 2019: Revenues per Scooter (ASP)
Revenues per Scooter (RMB) (y-o-y growth %)
Quarterly ASP
5,359 5,339
5,046
4,541
4,167
4,580
4,403
4,567
4,380
4,077
3,987
3,864
Yearly ASP
+13%
+7% 4,928
4,352
4,061
1Q17
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
2017
2018
2019
2017 - 2019: Revenues
Revenues (RMB millions) (y-o-y growth %)
Quarterly Revenues
Yearly Revenues
2,076
+40%
1,478
+92%
769
654
493
428
531
536
384
355
179
265
219
173
106
1Q17
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
2017
2018
2019
2017 - 2019: Margins
Gross Margin (as % of revenues)
Net Margin (as % of revenues)
23.4%
9.2%
13.4%
Adjusted Net Margin
(1) (as % of revenues)
10.1%
2017
2018
2019
2017
2018
2019
2017
2018
2019
(1) Adjusted net margin is defined as net profit/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses and changes in fair value of a convertible loan, divided by revenue
