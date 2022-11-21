Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Niu Technologies
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NIU   US65481N1000

NIU TECHNOLOGIES

(NIU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-18 pm EST
3.530 USD   -5.11%
03:21aNiu Technologies Q3 Net Income, Revenue Fall; Issues Q4 Revenue Outlook
MT
02:49aNiu Technologies : Q3 2022 Corporate Presentation
PU
02:31aNiu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
Niu Technologies : Q3 2022 Corporate Presentation

11/21/2022 | 02:49am EST
3Q 2022

NIU at a glance

2014

8

Founded

Series of

electric two wheelers

52

3.3mn

Countries

Scooters

Sold Globally

Data as of Sep 30, 2022.

3,303

Stores in China

13bn km

Riding Data

2

China: We released three new products SQi, upgraded UQi+(U2) and Gova B2 in August

Year

2015 / 2019* 2016 / 2021* 2017 / 2022*

2022

2020 / 2022*

introduced

(to be offered)

Notes: * Year of performance upgrades

Data as of Sep 30, 2022.

3

EU and US: We started with E-mopeds and E-motorcycles, now extend to Kick-scooters and E-bike

Year

2019

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

introduced

(to be offered)

Data as of Sep 30, 2022.

4

South East Asia: We have introduced a high-end and mid-end models in Indonesia as a starter

Year introduced

2021

2021

Data as of Sep 30, 2022.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NIU Technologies published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 07:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 058 M 570 M 570 M
Net income 2022 135 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
Net cash 2022 218 M 30,6 M 30,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 933 M 272 M 272 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 702
Free-Float 89,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 25,13 CNY
Average target price 67,14 CNY
Spread / Average Target 167%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yan Li Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & COO
Fion Zhou Chief Financial Officer
Yi Lin Hu Director, Vice President-Research & Development
Chang Qing Ye Independent Director
Mei-Wei Cheng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIU TECHNOLOGIES-78.09%272
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED11.81%12 598
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED30.85%11 358
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.23.96%8 267
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.26.16%6 951
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED10.63%6 669