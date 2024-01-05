Niu Technologies is a China-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture of smart electric two-wheeled vehicles. The Company is mainly engaged in the design, manufacture and sales of high-performance motorcycles, scooters, bicycles and kick-scooters. The Company's products mainly include electric scooter and motorcycle series, NQi, MQi, UQi and Gova, electric kick-scooter series, KQi and e-bike series, NIU Aero. In addition, its products also include two high-performance motorcycle series, RQi and TQi, a hybrid motorcycle series, YQi and an e-bike series, BQi. The Company mainly operates in the domestic market .