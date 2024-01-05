Niu Technologies Reports Sales Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2023
For the full year, the company reported sales volume of 709,802 units compared to 831,593 units a year ago.
|Niu Technologies Appoints Fion Wenjuan Zhou as Director, Effective from December 25, 2023
|Dec. 19
|TIMEZ Technology Co., Ltd. announced that it has received CNY 50 million in funding from IDG Capital Partners Co., Ltd., Plum Ventures, Beijing Zhidemai Technology Co., Ltd., Niu Technologies and other investors
|Transcript : Niu Technologies, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 20, 2023
|Niu Technologies Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|Niu Technologies Provides Revenue Guidance for Fourth Quarter 2023
|Niu Technologies Launches Fully Electric Dirt Bike
|NIU Technologies Unveils Carbon Fiber Scooters, the KQi Air X and the KQi Air, at IFA, Berlin
|Transcript : Niu Technologies, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 14, 2023
|Niu Technologies Provides Revenue Guidance for the Third Quarter of 2023
|Niu Technologies Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Lean Lower Pre-Bell Wednesday
|Niu Technologies Announces Sales Results for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2023
|Niu Technologies Q2 Sales Volume Increases
|Transcript : Niu Technologies, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 22, 2023
|Niu Technologies Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|Niu Technologies Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Quarter of 2023
|Niu Technologies Announces Sales Results for the First Quarter of 2023
|Niu Technologies Posts 42% Decline in Q1 Sales Volume
|Niu Technologies Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|Niu Technologies Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
|Transcript : Niu Technologies, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 20, 2023
|Niu Technologies' Q4 Swings to Loss, Revenue Falls
|Niu Technologies Provides Revenues guidance of the First Quarter 2023 and Full Year 2023
|BofA Securities Downgrades Niu Technologies to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $5.90 From $11.40
|Niu Technologies Reports Plunging Q4 Sales Volume Due to COVID Challenges; Shares Down Pre-Bell
