Niu Technologies : Q4 2020 Earnings Release

Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

-- Fourth Quarter Total volume of e-scooter sales up 41.6% year over year

-- Fourth Quarter Revenues of RMB 672.0 million, up 25.3% year over year

-- Fourth Quarter Net income of RMB 58.2 million, compared with RMB 60.7 million in the fourth quarter of last year

-- Full Year Total volume of e-scooter sales up 42.8% year over year -- Full Year Revenues of RMB 2,444.3 million, up 17.7% year over year

-- Full Year Net income of RMB 168.7 million, compared with net income of RMB 190.1 million in 2019

BEIJING, China, March 8, 2021 - Niu Technologies ("NIU", or "the Company") (NASDAQ: NIU), the world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

• Revenues were RMB 672.0 million, an increase of 25.3% year over year

• Gross margin was 25.2%, compared with 26.1% in the fourth quarter of last year

• Net income was RMB 58.2 million, compared with RMB 60.7 million in the fourth quarter of last year

• Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)1 was RMB 68.6 million, compared with RMB 68.5 million in the fourth quarter of last year

Fourth Quarter 2020 Operating Highlights

• The number of e-scooters sold reached 150,465, up 41.6% year over year

• The number of e-scooters sold in China reached 137,586, up 35.0% year over year

• The number of e-scooters sold in the international markets reached 12,879, up 197.1% year over year

• The number of franchised stores in China was 1,616, an increase of 350 since September 30, 2020

• International sales network expanded to 36 distributors covering 46 countries

Dr. Yan Li, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "Our international markets sales volume increased by 197% year over year. We are very pleased to see the strong sales growth in the international markets despite the rebound of COVID-19. In China, we continued to expand retail sales network and opened 350 stores during the fourth quarter. In 2021, we plan to launch new products in domestic and international markets and provide more offerings to our customers. We will also accelerate the retail network expansion and penetrate further into the lower-tier cities in China. We are very excited about the growth prospective of our business and look forward to the continued growth."

1 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expense.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB 672.0 million, an increase of 25.3% year over year, due to higher sales volume of 41.6%, partially offset by decreased revenues per e-scooter of 11.5%. The following table shows the revenues breakdown and revenues per e-scooter in the periods presented:

Revenues

(in RMB million)

2020 Q4

2019 Q4

% change

YoY

E-scooter sales from China market E-scooter sales from international markets E-scooter sales, sub-total

461.7

406.0 +13.7%

115.6

43.0 +168.8%

577.3

449.0 +28.6%

Accessories, spare parts and services Total

94.7

87.1 +8.7%

672.0

536.1

+25.3%

Revenues per e-scooter (in RMB)

E-scooter sales from China market2 E-scooter sales from international markets2 E-scooter sales

Accessories, spare parts and services3 Revenues per e-scooter

2020 Q4 3,355 8,979 3,837 629

2019 Q4

% change

YoY

3,983 -15.8%

9,924 -9.5%

4,226 -9.2%

820 -23.3%

4,466

5,046

-11.5%

§ E-scooter sales revenues from China market were RMB 461.7 million, an increase of 13.7%, and represented 80.0% of total e-scooter revenues. The increase was mainly driven by retail network expansion and new product launches in China.

§ E-scooter sales revenues from international markets were RMB 115.6 million, an increase of 168.8%, and represented 20.0% of total e-scooter revenues. The increase was mainly driven by higher sales volume in the international markets.

§ Accessories, spare parts sales and service revenues were RMB 94.7 million, an increase of 8.7% and represented 14.1% of total revenues. The increase was mainly due to higher sales from China market.

§ Decreased revenues per e-scooter was mainly driven by the sales of new product G0 which has a lower sales price compared with other models, higher sales volume rebate to distributors and lower revenues per e-scooter from accessories, spare parts and services as a result of decrease in accessories and spare parts sales from international markets.

Cost of revenues was RMB 502.9 million, an increase of 27.0% year over year, mainly due to higher e-scooter sales volume. The cost per e-scooter, defined as cost of revenues divided by the number of e-scooters sold in a specified period, was RMB 3,343, down 10.3% from RMB 3,726 in the fourth quarter 2019 mainly due to change in product mix and lower raw materials cost.

2 Revenues per e-scooter on e-scooter sales from China or international markets is defined as e-scooter sales revenues from China or international markets divided by the number of e-scooters sold in China or international market in a specific period

3 Revenues per e-scooter on accessories, spare parts and services is defined as accessories, spare parts and services revenues divided by the total number of e-scooters sold in a specific period

Gross margin was 25.2%, compared with 26.1% in the same period of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to higher sales volume rebate to distributors and unfavorable change in product mix, partially offset by cost savings.

Operating expenses were RMB 119.9 million, an increase of 27.3% from the same period of 2019. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues was 17.8%, compared with 17.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

§ Selling and marketing expenses were RMB 60.1 million (including RMB 2.7 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 23.1% from RMB 48.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was mainly due to the increase in advertising and promotion expense of RMB 9.5 million, the increase in staff cost of RMB 4.5 million, the increase in depreciation and amortization expense of RMB 1.4 million which was due to opening of new franchised stores, and the increase of share-based compensation expenses of RMB 1.1 million. The higher expenses were partially offset by the decrease of traveling and rental expense of RMB 2.2 million and the decrease in product certification fee of RMB 2.0 million. Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues was 9.0% compared with 9.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

§ Research and development expenses were RMB 29.7 million (including RMB 2.8 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 55.7% from RMB 19.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, mainly due to the increase in staff cost of RMB 4.1 million, the increase in design expense of RMB 3.9 million due to more new product development, and the increase in share-based compensation expenses of RMB 0.9 million. Research and development expenses as a percentage of revenues was 4.4%, compared with 3.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

§ General and administrative expenses were RMB 30.1 million (including RMB 4.7 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 14.5% from RMB 26.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, mainly due to the increase in foreign currency exchange loss of RMB 3.1 million, the increase in office expense of RMB 2.4 million, the increase in rental, depreciation and amortization expense of RMB 1.5 million, and the increase in share-based compensation expenses of RMB 0.6 million. The higher expenses were partially offset by the decrease of provision for bad debt of RMB 3.0 million and the decrease of professional fees of RMB 0.7 million. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues was 4.5%, compared with 4.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Operating expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 109.7 million, increased by 26.8%

year over year, and represented 16.3% of revenues, compared with 16.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

§ Selling and marketing expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 57.5 million, an increase of 21.6% year over year, and represented 8.6% of revenues, compared with 8.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

§ Research and development expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 26.9 million, an increase of 56.8% year over year, and represented 4.0% of revenues, compared with 3.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

§ General and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 25.4 million, an increase of 14.7% year over year, and represented 3.8% of revenues, compared with 4.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Government grants were RMB 13.2 million, decreased by RMB 0.2 million from the same period of 2019.

Share-based compensation was RMB 10.4 million, an increase of RMB 2.6 million from the same period of 2019.

Income tax expense was RMB 13.6 million, an increase of RMB 13.1 million from the same period of 2019.

Net income was RMB 58.2 million, compared with RMB 60.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The net income margin was 8.7%, compared with 11.3% in the same period of 2019.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB 68.6 million, compared with RMB 68.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The adjusted net income margin4 was 10.2%, compared with 12.8% in the same period of 2019.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB 0.76 (US$ 0.12) and RMB 0.73 (US$ 0.11), respectively.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB 2,444.3 million, an increase of 17.7%, mainly driven by increases in e-scooter sales volume of 42.8%. China represented 86.7% of revenues from e-scooter sales, and overseas markets represented 13.3%. The following table shows the revenues breakdown and revenues per e-scooter in the periods presented:

Revenues 2020 2019 % change (in RMB million) Full Year Full Year YoY E-scooter sales from China market 1,857.3 1,520.3 +22.2% E-scooter sales from international markets 286.0 267.0 +7.1% E-scooter sales, sub-total 2,143.3 1,787.3 +19.9% Accessories, spare parts and services 301.0 289.0 +4.2% Total 2,444.3 2,076.3 +17.7% Revenues per e-scooter 2020 2019 % change (in RMB) Full Year Full Year YoY E-scooter sales from China market2 3,246 3,874 -16.2% E-scooter sales from international markets2 9,694 9,250 +4.8% E-scooter sales 3,562 4,242 -16.0% Accessories, spare parts and services3 500 686 -27.1% Revenues per e-scooter 4,062 4,928 -17.6%

Cost of revenues were RMB 1,885.2 million, an increase of 18.6%, mainly driven by higher e-scooter sales volume. The cost per e-scooter, defined as cost of revenues divided by the number of e-scooters sold in a specified period, was RMB 3,133, down 17.0% from RMB 3,773 in 2019.

Gross margin was 22.9%, decreased from 23.4% in 2019, mainly driven by change in product mix.

Operating expenses were RMB 411.0 million, an increase of 24.7% from RMB 329.7 million in 2019.

Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues was 16.8%, compared with 15.9% in 2019.

4 Adjusted net income margin is defined as adjusted net income (non-GAAP) as a percentage of the revenues.