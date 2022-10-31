Advanced search
    NIU   US65481N1000

NIU TECHNOLOGIES

(NIU)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-28 pm EDT
2.700 USD   -0.74%
03:04aNiu Technologies to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Nov 21, 2022
GL
03:01aNiu Technologies to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Nov 21, 2022
AQ
10/20Niu Technologies Launches Newest Innovative Kick Scooter, the KQi3 Max
CI
Niu Technologies to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Nov 21, 2022

10/31/2022

10/31/2022 | 03:04am EDT
BEIJING, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter 2022 before the market opens on Monday, Nov 21, 2022.

The corporate presentation and financials spreadsheets will be posted on NIU’s investor relations website at https://ir.niu.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

The Company will host an earnings conference call on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss the financial and business results.

To join via phone, participants need to register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Event:Niu Technologies Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Conference Call
Registration Link:https://register.vevent.com/register/BI58b4b877931b4bc48c3a6fa12f165985

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website at https://ir.niu.com/news-and-events/webcasts-and-presentations.

About NIU

As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles and kick-scooters. NIU has a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios. NIU’s product portfolio comprises its (i) four electric scooter and motorcycle series, NQi, MQi, UQi and Gova, (ii) one kick-scooter series, KQi, (iii) one high performance motorcycle series, RQi, (iv) one hybrid motorcycle series, YQi and (v) one e-bike series, BQi. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to offer the products and services. For more information, please visit www.niu.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Niu Technologies
E-mail: ir@niu.com


