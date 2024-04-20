General information about company Scrip code 542206 NSE Symbol MSEI Symbol NIVAKA ISIN INE139E01028 Name of the entity NIVAKA FASHIONS LIMITED Date of start of financial year 01-04-2023 Date of end of financial year 31-03-2024 Reporting Quarter Yearly Date of Report 31-03-2024 Risk management committee Not Applicable Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year Any other

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson Yes Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO Yes Sr Title (Mr Name of the Director PAN DIN Category 1 of directors Category 2 of Category 3 of Date of / Ms) directors directors Birth 1 Mr Bhavin Shantilal Jain AFKPJ2879M 00741604 Executive Director Chairperson MD 23-12- 1984 2 Mr Mitesh Thakkar AEPPT6688C 06994888 Executive Director Not Applicable 06-01- 1989 3 Mr Priyesh Shantilal Jain AEEPJ5584J 00741595 Non-Executive - Non Not Applicable 08-12- Independent Director 1982 4 Mr Dinesh Jamnadas Shah ACSPS5430L 02377709 Non-Executive - Not Applicable 08-02- Independent Director 1954 5 Mr Suman Kumar Verma ALYPV4858N 07385067 Non-Executive - Not Applicable 17-08- Independent Director 1973 6 Mrs GAYATHRI MUTTUR AJOPG4820F 06742638 Non-Executive - Not Applicable 17-08- NAGARAJ Independent Director 1983

No of No of post of Number of Chairperson No of Independent memberships in Audit/ Directorship Directorship Whether in Audit/ Stakeholder in listed in listed special Stakeholder Committee Tenure entities entities resolution Date of Committee(s) held in listed Notes for Notes for Initial Date of including this including this passed? passing Date of Re- Date of including this entities not not Sr of director listed entity listed entity [Refer Reg. special appointment cessation listed entity including this providing providing appointment (in (Refer [with 17(1A) of resolution months) Regulation reference to (Refer listed entity PAN DIN Listing Regulation (Refer 17A of proviso to Regulations] 26(1) of Regulation Listing regulation Listing 26(1) of Regulations) 17A(1) & Regulations) Listing 17A(2)] Regulations) 1 NA 23-06- 13-06- 117 2 0 3 0 2014 2019 2 NA 05-09- 05-09- 19 1 0 0 0 2022 2022 3 NA 24-02- 13-06- 121 1 0 2 0 2014 2019 4 NA 23-06- 30-09- 117 2 2 2 1 2014 2014 5 NA 07-09- 07-09- 7 3 3 5 1 2023 2023 6 NA 13-08- 13-08- 19 5 5 6 3 2022 2022

Audit Committee Details

Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson Yes Sr DIN Name of Committee Category 1 of directors Category 2 of Date of Date of Remarks Number members directors Appointment Cessation 1 07385067 Suman Kumar Verma Non-Executive - Independent Chairperson 07-09-2023 Director 2 02377709 Dinesh Jamnadas Non-Executive - Independent Member 30-09-2014 Shah Director 3 00741595 Priyesh Shantilal Jain Non-Executive - Non Member 30-09-2014 Independent Director Nomination and remuneration committee Whether the Nomination and remuneration committee has a Regular Chairperson Yes Sr DIN Name of Committee Category 1 of directors Category 2 of Date of Date of Remarks Number members directors Appointment Cessation 1 06742638 GAYATHRI MUTTUR Non-Executive - Chairperson 05-09-2022 NAGARAJ Independent Director 2 00741595 Priyesh Shantilal Jain Non-Executive - Non Member 30-09-2014 Independent Director 3 07385067 Suman Kumar Verma Non-Executive - Member 07-09-2023 Independent Director Stakeholders Relationship Committee Whether the Stakeholders Relationship Committee has a Regular Chairperson Yes Sr DIN Name of Committee Category 1 of directors Category 2 of Date of Date of Remarks Number members directors Appointment Cessation 1 02377709 Dinesh Jamnadas Non-Executive - Independent Chairperson 30-09-2014 Shah Director 2 00741595 Priyesh Shantilal Jain Non-Executive - Non Member 30-09-2014 Independent Director 3 00741604 Bhavin Shantilal Jain Executive Director Member 30-09-2014 Risk Management Committee Whether the Risk Management Committee has a Regular Chairperson Sr DIN Name of Committee Category 1 of Category 2 of Date of Date of Remarks Number members directors directors Appointment Cessation Corporate Social Responsibility Committee Whether the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee has a Regular Chairperson Sr DIN Name of Committee Category 1 of Category 2 of Date of Date of Remarks Number members directors directors Appointment Cessation Other Committee Sr DIN Number Name of Committee members Name of other committee Category 1 of directors Category 2 of directors Remarks Annexure 1 Annexure 1 III. Meeting of Board of Directors Disclosure of notes on meeting of board of directors explanatory Date(s) of Date(s) of Number of No. of Maximum gap Notes for Whether Total Number Directors present* meeting (if meeting (if Independent between any two not requirement of of Directors (All directors Sr any) in the any) in the Directors consecutive (in providing Quorum met as on date of including previous current attending the number of days) Date (Yes/No) the meeting Independent quarter quarter meeting* Director) 1 06-11-2023 Yes 6 5 2 2 10-02-2024 95 Yes 6 5 2

IV. Meeting of Committees

Disclosure of notes on meeting of committees explanatory Date(s) of Total No. of meeting Maximum Number of No. of members Number of (Enter dates gap Whether Directors attending Reson for Directors Independent Name of of Previous between Name of requirement Present (All the Sr quarter and any two other not of Quorum in the Directors Directors meeting Committee providing Committee attending Current consecutive committee met including (other quarter in (in number date (Yes/No) as on date Independent the than of the meeting* chronological of days) Director) Board of meeting order) Directors) 1 Audit 06-11-2023 Yes 3 3 2 0 Committee 2 Audit 10-02-2024 95 Yes 3 3 2 0 Committee Stakeholders 3 Relationship 23-03-2024 Yes 3 3 1 0 Committee

V. Related Party Transactions

Sr Subject Compliance status If status is �No�details of non- (Yes/No/NA) compliance may be given here. 1 Whether prior approval of audit committee obtained Yes 2 Whether shareholder approval obtained for material RPT NA 3 Whether details of RPT entered into pursuant to omnibus approval Yes have been reviewed by Audit Committee

VI. Affirmations

Sr Subject Compliance status (Yes/No) 1 The composition of Board of Directors is in terms of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Yes Regulations, 2015 2 The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure Yes requirements) Regulations, 2015 a. Audit Committee 3 The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure Yes requirements) Regulations, 2015. b. Nomination & remuneration committee 4 The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure Yes requirements) Regulations, 2015. c. Stakeholders relationship committee 5 The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure NA requirements) Regulations, 2015. d. Risk management committee (applicable to the top 1000 listed entities) 6 The committee members have been made aware of their powers, role and responsibilities as specified in SEBI Yes (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. 7 The meetings of the board of directors and the above committees have been conducted in the manner as specified Yes in SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. 8 This report and/or the report submitted in the previous quarter has been placed before Board of Directors. Yes

Annexure II to be submitted by listed entity at the end of the financial year (for the whole of financial year)

I. Disclosure on website in terms of Listing Regulations

Sr Item Compliance status If status is �No�details of Web address non-compliance may be (Yes/No/NA) given here. 1 Details of business Yes https://www.ninecolours.com/ 2 Terms and conditions of appointment of independent Yes https://www.ninecolours.com/ directors 3 Composition of various committees of board of Yes https://www.ninecolours.com/ directors 4 Code of conduct of board of directors and senior Yes https://www.ninecolours.com/ management personnel 5 Details of establishment of vigil mechanism/ Yes https://www.ninecolours.com/ Whistle Blower policy 6 Criteria of making payments to non-executive Yes https://www.ninecolours.com/ directors 7 Policy on dealing with related party transactions Yes https://www.ninecolours.com/ 8 Policy for determining �material�subsidiaries Yes https://www.ninecolours.com/ 9 Details of familiarization programmes imparted to Yes https://www.ninecolours.com/ independent directors 10 Email address for grievance redressal and other Yes https://www.ninecolours.com/ relevant details Contact information of the designated officials of 11 the listed entity who are responsible for assisting Yes https://www.ninecolours.com/ and handling investor grievances 12 Financial results Yes https://www.ninecolours.com/ 13 Shareholding pattern Yes https://www.ninecolours.com/ 14 Details of agreements entered into with the media NA companies and/or their associates

Annexure II to be submitted by listed entity at the end of the financial year (for the whole of financial year)

I. Disclosure on website in terms of Listing Regulations

Compliance If status is �No�details Sr Item status of non-compliance Web address (Yes/No/NA) may be given here. Schedule of analyst or institutional investor meet and 15.1 presentations made by the listed entity to analysts or NA institutional investors simultaneously with submission to stock exchange 15.2 Audio or video recordings and transcripts of post Yes https://www.ninecolours.com/ earnings/quarterly calls 16 New name and the old name of the listed entity Yes https://www.ninecolours.com/ 17 Advertisements as per regulation 47 (1) Yes https://www.ninecolours.com/ 18 Credit rating or revision in credit rating obtained NA 19 Separate audited financial statements of each subsidiary NA of the listed entity in respect of a relevant financial year 20 Secretarial Compliance Report Yes https://www.ninecolours.com/ 21 Materiality Policy as per Regulation 30 (4) Yes https://www.ninecolours.com/ Disclosure of contact details of KMP who are 22 authorized for the purpose of determining materiality as Yes https://www.ninecolours.com/ required under regulation 30(5) 23 Disclosures under regulation 30(8) Yes https://www.ninecolours.com/ 24 Statements of deviation(s) or variations(s) as specified Yes https://www.ninecolours.com/ in regulation 32 25 Dividend Distribution policy as per Regulation 43A(1) Yes https://www.ninecolours.com/ 26 Annual return as provided under section 92 of the Yes https://www.ninecolours.com/ Companies Act, 2013 27 Confirmation that the above disclosures are in a separate Yes https://www.ninecolours.com/ section as specified in regulation 46(2) Compliance with regulation 46(3) with respect to 28 accuracy of disclosures on the website and timely Yes https://www.ninecolours.com/ updating

II. Annual Affirmations

Sr Particulars Regulation Number Compliance status If status is �No�details of non- compliance may be given (Yes/No/NA) here. 1 Independent director(s) have been appointed in terms 16(1)(b) & 25(6) Yes of specified criteria of �independence�and/or �eligibility� 17(1), 17(1A) & 2 Board composition 17(1C), 17(1D) & Yes 17(1E) 3 Meeting of Board of directors 17(2) Yes 4 Quorum of Board meeting 17(2A) Yes 5 Review of Compliance Reports 17(3) Yes 6 Plans for orderly succession for appointments 17(4) Yes 7 Code of Conduct 17(5) Yes 8 Fees/compensation 17(6) Yes 9 Minimum Information 17(7) Yes 10 Compliance Certificate 17(8) Yes

II. Annual Affirmations

Sr Particulars Regulation Compliance status If status is �No�details of non- Number (Yes/No/NA) compliance may be given here. 11 Risk Assessment & Management 17(9) Yes 12 Performance Evaluation of Independent Directors 17(10) Yes 13 Recommendation of Board 17(11) Yes 14 Maximum number of Directorships 17A Yes 15 Composition of Audit Committee 18(1) Yes 16 Meeting of Audit Committee 18(2) Yes 17 Role of Audit Committee and information to be 18(3) Yes reviewed by the audit committee 18 Composition of nomination & remuneration 19(1) & (2) Yes committee 19 Quorum of Nomination and Remuneration 19(2A) Yes Committee meeting 20 Meeting of Nomination and Remuneration 19(3A) Yes Committee

II. Annual Affirmations

Sr Particulars Regulation Number Compliance status If status is �No�details of non-compliance (Yes/No/NA) may be given here. 21 Role of Nomination and Remuneration 19(4) Yes Committee 22 Composition of Stakeholder Relationship 20(1), 20(2) & Yes Committee 20(2A) 23 Meeting of Stakeholders Relationship 20(3A) Yes Committee 24 Role of Stakeholders Relationship 20(4) Yes Committee 25 Composition and role of risk management 21(1),(2),(3),(4) NA committee 26 Meeting of Risk Management Committee 21(3A) NA 27 Quorum of Risk Management Committee 21(3B) NA meeting 28 Gap between the meetings of the Risk 21(3C) NA Management Committee 29 Vigil Mechanism 22 Yes 30 Policy for related party Transaction 23(1), (1A), (5), Yes (6), & (8)

II. Annual Affirmations

Sr Particulars Regulation Compliance status If status is �No�details of non- Number (Yes/No/NA) compliance may be given here. 31 Prior or Omnibus approval of Audit Committee for all 23(2), (3) Yes related party transactions 32 Approval for material related party transactions 23(4) Yes 33 Disclosure of related party transactions on consolidated 23(9) Yes basis 34 Composition of Board of Directors of unlisted material 24(1) NA Subsidiary 35 Other Corporate Governance requirements with respect to 24(2),(3),(4), NA subsidiary of listed entity (5) & (6) 36 Alternate Director to Independent Director 25(1) NA 37 Maximum Tenure 25(2) Yes Appointment, Re-appointment or removal of an Independent 38 Director through special resolution or the alternate 25(2A) Yes mechanism 39 Meeting of independent directors 25(3) & (4) Yes 40 Familiarization of independent directors 25(7) Yes

II. Annual Affirmations

Sr Particulars Regulation Compliance status If status is �No�details of non- compliance may be given Number (Yes/No/NA) here. 41 Declaration from Independent Director 25(8) & (9) Yes 42 Directors and Officers insurance 25(10) NA 43 Confirmation with respect to appointment of Independent 25(11) Yes Directors who resigned from the listed entity 44 Memberships in Committees 26(1) Yes Affirmation with compliance to code of conduct from 45 members of Board of Directors and Senior management 26(3) Yes personnel 46 Disclosure of Shareholding by Non-Executive Directors 26(4) Yes 47 Policy with respect to Obligations of directors and senior 26(2) & 26(5) Yes management Approval of the Board and shareholders for compensation or 48 profit sharing in connection with dealings in the securities of 26(6) Yes the listed entity 49 Vacancies in respect Key Managerial Personnel 26A(1) & Yes 26A(2) Any other information to be provided - Add Notes

