General information about company

Scrip code

542206

NSE Symbol

MSEI Symbol

NIVAKA

ISIN

INE139E01028

Name of the entity

NIVAKA FASHIONS LIMITED

Date of start of financial year

01-04-2023

Date of end of financial year

31-03-2024

Reporting Quarter

Yearly

Date of Report

31-03-2024

Risk management committee

Not Applicable

Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year

Any other

Annexure I

Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO

Yes

Sr

Title (Mr

Name of the Director

PAN

DIN

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of

Category 3 of

Date of

/ Ms)

directors

directors

Birth

1

Mr

Bhavin Shantilal Jain

AFKPJ2879M

00741604

Executive Director

Chairperson

MD

23-12-

1984

2

Mr

Mitesh Thakkar

AEPPT6688C

06994888

Executive Director

Not Applicable

06-01-

1989

3

Mr

Priyesh Shantilal Jain

AEEPJ5584J

00741595

Non-Executive - Non

Not Applicable

08-12-

Independent Director

1982

4

Mr

Dinesh Jamnadas Shah

ACSPS5430L

02377709

Non-Executive -

Not Applicable

08-02-

Independent Director

1954

5

Mr

Suman Kumar Verma

ALYPV4858N

07385067

Non-Executive -

Not Applicable

17-08-

Independent Director

1973

6

Mrs

GAYATHRI MUTTUR

AJOPG4820F

06742638

Non-Executive -

Not Applicable

17-08-

NAGARAJ

Independent Director

1983

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disqualification of Directors under section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013

Sr

Whether the director is disqualified?

Start Date of disqualification

End Date of disqualification

Details of disqualification

Current status

1

No

2

No

3

No

4

No

5

No

6

No

I. Composition of Board of Directors

No of

No of post of

Number of

Chairperson

No of

Independent

memberships

in Audit/

Directorship

Directorship

Whether

in Audit/

Stakeholder

in listed

in listed

special

Stakeholder

Committee

Tenure

entities

entities

resolution

Date of

Committee(s)

held in listed

Notes for

Notes for

Initial Date

of

including this

including this

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

including this

entities

not

not

Sr

of

director

listed entity

listed entity

[Refer Reg.

special

appointment

cessation

listed entity

including this

providing

providing

appointment

(in

(Refer

[with

17(1A) of

resolution

months)

Regulation

reference to

(Refer

listed entity

PAN

DIN

Listing

Regulation

(Refer

17A of

proviso to

Regulations]

26(1) of

Regulation

Listing

regulation

Listing

26(1) of

Regulations)

17A(1) &

Regulations)

Listing

17A(2)]

Regulations)

1

NA

23-06-

13-06-

117

2

0

3

0

2014

2019

2

NA

05-09-

05-09-

19

1

0

0

0

2022

2022

3

NA

24-02-

13-06-

121

1

0

2

0

2014

2019

4

NA

23-06-

30-09-

117

2

2

2

1

2014

2014

5

NA

07-09-

07-09-

7

3

3

5

1

2023

2023

6

NA

13-08-

13-08-

19

5

5

6

3

2022

2022

Audit Committee Details

Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

07385067

Suman Kumar Verma

Non-Executive - Independent

Chairperson

07-09-2023

Director

2

02377709

Dinesh Jamnadas

Non-Executive - Independent

Member

30-09-2014

Shah

Director

3

00741595

Priyesh Shantilal Jain

Non-Executive - Non

Member

30-09-2014

Independent Director

Nomination and remuneration committee

Whether the Nomination and remuneration committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

06742638

GAYATHRI MUTTUR

Non-Executive -

Chairperson

05-09-2022

NAGARAJ

Independent Director

2

00741595

Priyesh Shantilal Jain

Non-Executive - Non

Member

30-09-2014

Independent Director

3

07385067

Suman Kumar Verma

Non-Executive -

Member

07-09-2023

Independent Director

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Whether the Stakeholders Relationship Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

02377709

Dinesh Jamnadas

Non-Executive - Independent

Chairperson

30-09-2014

Shah

Director

2

00741595

Priyesh Shantilal Jain

Non-Executive - Non

Member

30-09-2014

Independent Director

3

00741604

Bhavin Shantilal Jain

Executive Director

Member

30-09-2014

Risk Management Committee

Whether the Risk Management Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

directors

Appointment

Cessation

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Whether the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

directors

Appointment

Cessation

Other Committee

Sr

DIN Number

Name of Committee members

Name of other committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of directors

Remarks

Annexure 1

Annexure 1

III. Meeting of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on meeting

of board of directors

explanatory

Date(s) of

Date(s) of

Number of

No. of

Maximum gap

Notes for

Whether

Total Number

Directors present*

meeting (if

meeting (if

Independent

between any two

not

requirement of

of Directors

(All directors

Sr

any) in the

any) in the

Directors

consecutive (in

providing

Quorum met

as on date of

including

previous

current

attending the

number of days)

Date

(Yes/No)

the meeting

Independent

quarter

quarter

meeting*

Director)

1

06-11-2023

Yes

6

5

2

2

10-02-2024

95

Yes

6

5

2

Annexure 1

IV. Meeting of Committees

Disclosure of notes on meeting of committees explanatory

Date(s) of

Total

No. of

meeting

Maximum

Number of

No. of

members

Number of

(Enter dates

gap

Whether

Directors

attending

Reson for

Directors

Independent

Name of

of Previous

between

Name of

requirement

Present (All

the

Sr

quarter and

any two

other

not

of Quorum

in the

Directors

Directors

meeting

Committee

providing

Committee

attending

Current

consecutive

committee

met

including

(other

quarter in

(in number

date

(Yes/No)

as on date

Independent

the

than

of the

meeting*

chronological

of days)

Director)

Board of

meeting

order)

Directors)

1

Audit

06-11-2023

Yes

3

3

2

0

Committee

2

Audit

10-02-2024

95

Yes

3

3

2

0

Committee

Stakeholders

3

Relationship

23-03-2024

Yes

3

3

1

0

Committee

Annexure 1

V. Related Party Transactions

Sr

Subject

Compliance status

If status is Nodetails of non-

(Yes/No/NA)

compliance may be given here.

1

Whether prior approval of audit committee obtained

Yes

2

Whether shareholder approval obtained for material RPT

NA

3

Whether details of RPT entered into pursuant to omnibus approval

Yes

have been reviewed by Audit Committee

Annexure 1

VI. Affirmations

Sr

Subject

Compliance status

(Yes/No)

1

The composition of Board of Directors is in terms of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements)

Yes

Regulations, 2015

2

The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure

Yes

requirements) Regulations, 2015 a. Audit Committee

3

The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure

Yes

requirements) Regulations, 2015. b. Nomination & remuneration committee

4

The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure

Yes

requirements) Regulations, 2015. c. Stakeholders relationship committee

5

The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure

NA

requirements) Regulations, 2015. d. Risk management committee (applicable to the top 1000 listed entities)

6

The committee members have been made aware of their powers, role and responsibilities as specified in SEBI

Yes

(Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.

7

The meetings of the board of directors and the above committees have been conducted in the manner as specified

Yes

in SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.

8

This report and/or the report submitted in the previous quarter has been placed before Board of Directors.

Yes

Annexure 1

Sr

Subject

Compliance status

1

Name of signatory

Mr. Bhavin Jain

2

Designation

Managing Director

Annexure II

Annexure II to be submitted by listed entity at the end of the financial year (for the whole of financial year)

I. Disclosure on website in terms of Listing Regulations

Sr

Item

Compliance status

If status is Nodetails of

Web address

non-compliance may be

(Yes/No/NA)

given here.

1

Details of business

Yes

https://www.ninecolours.com/

2

Terms and conditions of appointment of independent

Yes

https://www.ninecolours.com/

directors

3

Composition of various committees of board of

Yes

https://www.ninecolours.com/

directors

4

Code of conduct of board of directors and senior

Yes

https://www.ninecolours.com/

management personnel

5

Details of establishment of vigil mechanism/

Yes

https://www.ninecolours.com/

Whistle Blower policy

6

Criteria of making payments to non-executive

Yes

https://www.ninecolours.com/

directors

7

Policy on dealing with related party transactions

Yes

https://www.ninecolours.com/

8

Policy for determining materialsubsidiaries

Yes

https://www.ninecolours.com/

9

Details of familiarization programmes imparted to

Yes

https://www.ninecolours.com/

independent directors

10

Email address for grievance redressal and other

Yes

https://www.ninecolours.com/

relevant details

Contact information of the designated officials of

11

the listed entity who are responsible for assisting

Yes

https://www.ninecolours.com/

and handling investor grievances

12

Financial results

Yes

https://www.ninecolours.com/

13

Shareholding pattern

Yes

https://www.ninecolours.com/

14

Details of agreements entered into with the media

NA

companies and/or their associates

Annexure II

Annexure II to be submitted by listed entity at the end of the financial year (for the whole of financial year)

I. Disclosure on website in terms of Listing Regulations

Compliance

If status is Nodetails

Sr

Item

status

of non-compliance

Web address

(Yes/No/NA)

may be given here.

Schedule of analyst or institutional investor meet and

15.1

presentations made by the listed entity to analysts or

NA

institutional investors simultaneously with submission

to stock exchange

15.2

Audio or video recordings and transcripts of post

Yes

https://www.ninecolours.com/

earnings/quarterly calls

16

New name and the old name of the listed entity

Yes

https://www.ninecolours.com/

17

Advertisements as per regulation 47 (1)

Yes

https://www.ninecolours.com/

18

Credit rating or revision in credit rating obtained

NA

19

Separate audited financial statements of each subsidiary

NA

of the listed entity in respect of a relevant financial year

20

Secretarial Compliance Report

Yes

https://www.ninecolours.com/

21

Materiality Policy as per Regulation 30 (4)

Yes

https://www.ninecolours.com/

Disclosure of contact details of KMP who are

22

authorized for the purpose of determining materiality as

Yes

https://www.ninecolours.com/

required under regulation 30(5)

23

Disclosures under regulation 30(8)

Yes

https://www.ninecolours.com/

24

Statements of deviation(s) or variations(s) as specified

Yes

https://www.ninecolours.com/

in regulation 32

25

Dividend Distribution policy as per Regulation 43A(1)

Yes

https://www.ninecolours.com/

26

Annual return as provided under section 92 of the

Yes

https://www.ninecolours.com/

Companies Act, 2013

27

Confirmation that the above disclosures are in a separate

Yes

https://www.ninecolours.com/

section as specified in regulation 46(2)

Compliance with regulation 46(3) with respect to

28

accuracy of disclosures on the website and timely

Yes

https://www.ninecolours.com/

updating

Annexure II

II. Annual Affirmations

Sr

Particulars

Regulation Number

Compliance status

If status is Nodetails of non-

compliance may be given

(Yes/No/NA)

here.

1

Independent director(s) have been appointed in terms

16(1)(b) & 25(6)

Yes

of specified criteria of independenceand/or eligibility

17(1), 17(1A) &

2

Board composition

17(1C), 17(1D) &

Yes

17(1E)

3

Meeting of Board of directors

17(2)

Yes

4

Quorum of Board meeting

17(2A)

Yes

5

Review of Compliance Reports

17(3)

Yes

6

Plans for orderly succession for appointments

17(4)

Yes

7

Code of Conduct

17(5)

Yes

8

Fees/compensation

17(6)

Yes

9

Minimum Information

17(7)

Yes

10

Compliance Certificate

17(8)

Yes

Annexure II

II. Annual Affirmations

Sr

Particulars

Regulation

Compliance status

If status is Nodetails of non-

Number

(Yes/No/NA)

compliance may be given here.

11

Risk Assessment & Management

17(9)

Yes

12

Performance Evaluation of Independent Directors

17(10)

Yes

13

Recommendation of Board

17(11)

Yes

14

Maximum number of Directorships

17A

Yes

15

Composition of Audit Committee

18(1)

Yes

16

Meeting of Audit Committee

18(2)

Yes

17

Role of Audit Committee and information to be

18(3)

Yes

reviewed by the audit committee

18

Composition of nomination & remuneration

19(1) & (2)

Yes

committee

19

Quorum of Nomination and Remuneration

19(2A)

Yes

Committee meeting

20

Meeting of Nomination and Remuneration

19(3A)

Yes

Committee

Annexure II

II. Annual Affirmations

Sr

Particulars

Regulation Number

Compliance status

If status is Nodetails of non-compliance

(Yes/No/NA)

may be given here.

21

Role of Nomination and Remuneration

19(4)

Yes

Committee

22

Composition of Stakeholder Relationship

20(1), 20(2) &

Yes

Committee

20(2A)

23

Meeting of Stakeholders Relationship

20(3A)

Yes

Committee

24

Role of Stakeholders Relationship

20(4)

Yes

Committee

25

Composition and role of risk management

21(1),(2),(3),(4)

NA

committee

26

Meeting of Risk Management Committee

21(3A)

NA

27

Quorum of Risk Management Committee

21(3B)

NA

meeting

28

Gap between the meetings of the Risk

21(3C)

NA

Management Committee

29

Vigil Mechanism

22

Yes

30

Policy for related party Transaction

23(1), (1A), (5),

Yes

(6), & (8)

Annexure II

II. Annual Affirmations

Sr

Particulars

Regulation

Compliance status

If status is Nodetails of non-

Number

(Yes/No/NA)

compliance may be given here.

31

Prior or Omnibus approval of Audit Committee for all

23(2), (3)

Yes

related party transactions

32

Approval for material related party transactions

23(4)

Yes

33

Disclosure of related party transactions on consolidated

23(9)

Yes

basis

34

Composition of Board of Directors of unlisted material

24(1)

NA

Subsidiary

35

Other Corporate Governance requirements with respect to

24(2),(3),(4),

NA

subsidiary of listed entity

(5) & (6)

36

Alternate Director to Independent Director

25(1)

NA

37

Maximum Tenure

25(2)

Yes

Appointment, Re-appointment or removal of an Independent

38

Director through special resolution or the alternate

25(2A)

Yes

mechanism

39

Meeting of independent directors

25(3) & (4)

Yes

40

Familiarization of independent directors

25(7)

Yes

Annexure II

II. Annual Affirmations

Sr

Particulars

Regulation

Compliance status

If status is Nodetails of non-

compliance may be given

Number

(Yes/No/NA)

here.

41

Declaration from Independent Director

25(8) & (9)

Yes

42

Directors and Officers insurance

25(10)

NA

43

Confirmation with respect to appointment of Independent

25(11)

Yes

Directors who resigned from the listed entity

44

Memberships in Committees

26(1)

Yes

Affirmation with compliance to code of conduct from

45

members of Board of Directors and Senior management

26(3)

Yes

personnel

46

Disclosure of Shareholding by Non-Executive Directors

26(4)

Yes

47

Policy with respect to Obligations of directors and senior

26(2) & 26(5)

Yes

management

Approval of the Board and shareholders for compensation or

48

profit sharing in connection with dealings in the securities of

26(6)

Yes

the listed entity

49

Vacancies in respect Key Managerial Personnel

26A(1) &

Yes

26A(2)

Any other information to be provided - Add Notes

Annexure II

1

2

Name of signatory

Mr. Bhavin Jain

Designation

Managing Director

Annexure II

III. Affirmations

Sr

Particulars

Compliance status

(Yes/No/NA)

1

The Listed Entity has approved Material Subsidiary Policy and the Corporate Governance requirements

No

with respect to subsidiary of Listed Entity have been complied

Any other information to be provided

Annexure II

1

2

Name of signatory

Mr. Bhavin jain

Designation

Managing Director

Additional Half yearly Disclosure

Applicability of disclosure

Applicable

Reason for Non Applicability

Textual Information(1)

I. Disclosure of Loans/ guarantees/comfort letters /securities etc.refer note below

(A)Any loan or any other form of debt advanced by the listed entity directly or indirectly to

Aggregate amount advanced during six

Balance

Entity

outstanding at the

months

end of six months

Promoter or any other entity controlled by them

13922000

22265345

Promoter Group or any other entity controlled by

0

0

them

Directors (including relatives) or any other entity

0

0

controlled by them

KMPs or any other entity controlled by them

0

0

(B) Any guarantee / comfort letter (by whatever name called) provided by the listed entity directly or

indirectly, in connection with any loan(s) or any other form of debt availed By

Balance outstanding at

Aggregate amount

Entity

Type (guarantee, comfort letter etc.)

the end of six

of issuance during

months(taking into

six months

account any invocation)

Promoter or any other entity controlled by them

N.A

0

0

Promoter Group or any other entity controlled by

N.A

0

0

them

Directors (including relatives) or any other entity

N.A

0

0

controlled by them

KMPs or any other entity controlled by them

N.A

0

0

(C) Any security provided by the listed entity directly or indirectly, in connection with any loan(s) or any

other form of debt availed by

Aggregate value of

Balance outstanding at

Entity

Type of security (cash, shares etc.)

security provided

the end of six months

during six months

Promoter or any other entity controlled by them

N.A

0

0

Promoter Group or any other entity controlled by

N.A

0

0

them

Directors (including relatives) or any other entity

N.A

0

0

controlled by them

KMPs or any other entity controlled by them

N.A

0

0

(D) Additional Information

Textual Information(2)

II. Affirmations

Affirmations

Compliance Status

Company Remarks

All loans (or other form of debt), guarantees, comfort letters (by whatever name called) or

securities in connection with any loan(s) (or other form of debt) given directly or

indirectly by the listed entity to promoter(s), promoter group, director(s) (including their

Yes

Textual Information(3)

relatives), key managerial personnel (including their relatives) or any entity controlled by

them are in the economic interest of the company.

Name

Mr. Mitesh Thakkar

Designation

CFO

Place

MUMBAI

Date

20-04-2024

Details of Cyber security incidence

Whether as per Regulation 27(2)(ba) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 there has been cyber security incidents or breaches or loss of

No

data or documents during the quarter

Signatory Details

Name of signatory

Designation of person

Place

Date

Mr. Bhavin Jain

Managing Director

MUMBAI

20-04-2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Nivaka Fashions Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2024 13:41:08 UTC.