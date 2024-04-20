General information about company
Scrip code
542206
NSE Symbol
MSEI Symbol
NIVAKA
ISIN
INE139E01028
Name of the entity
NIVAKA FASHIONS LIMITED
Date of start of financial year
01-04-2023
Date of end of financial year
31-03-2024
Reporting Quarter
Yearly
Date of Report
31-03-2024
Risk management committee
Not Applicable
Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year
Any other
Annexure I
Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO
Yes
Sr
Title (Mr
Name of the Director
PAN
DIN
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of
Category 3 of
Date of
/ Ms)
directors
directors
Birth
1
Mr
Bhavin Shantilal Jain
AFKPJ2879M
00741604
Executive Director
Chairperson
MD
23-12-
1984
2
Mr
Mitesh Thakkar
AEPPT6688C
06994888
Executive Director
Not Applicable
06-01-
1989
3
Mr
Priyesh Shantilal Jain
AEEPJ5584J
00741595
Non-Executive - Non
Not Applicable
08-12-
Independent Director
1982
4
Mr
Dinesh Jamnadas Shah
ACSPS5430L
02377709
Non-Executive -
Not Applicable
08-02-
Independent Director
1954
5
Mr
Suman Kumar Verma
ALYPV4858N
07385067
Non-Executive -
Not Applicable
17-08-
Independent Director
1973
6
Mrs
GAYATHRI MUTTUR
AJOPG4820F
06742638
Non-Executive -
Not Applicable
17-08-
NAGARAJ
Independent Director
1983
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disqualification of Directors under section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013
Sr
Whether the director is disqualified?
Start Date of disqualification
End Date of disqualification
Details of disqualification
Current status
1
No
2
No
3
No
4
No
5
No
6
No
I. Composition of Board of Directors
No of
No of post of
Number of
Chairperson
No of
Independent
memberships
in Audit/
Directorship
Directorship
Whether
in Audit/
Stakeholder
in listed
in listed
special
Stakeholder
Committee
Tenure
entities
entities
resolution
Date of
Committee(s)
held in listed
Notes for
Notes for
Initial Date
of
including this
including this
passed?
passing
Date of Re-
Date of
including this
entities
not
not
Sr
of
director
listed entity
listed entity
[Refer Reg.
special
appointment
cessation
listed entity
including this
providing
providing
appointment
(in
(Refer
[with
17(1A) of
resolution
months)
Regulation
reference to
(Refer
listed entity
PAN
DIN
Listing
Regulation
(Refer
17A of
proviso to
Regulations]
26(1) of
Regulation
Listing
regulation
Listing
26(1) of
Regulations)
17A(1) &
Regulations)
Listing
17A(2)]
Regulations)
1
NA
23-06-
13-06-
117
2
0
3
0
2014
2019
2
NA
05-09-
05-09-
19
1
0
0
0
2022
2022
3
NA
24-02-
13-06-
121
1
0
2
0
2014
2019
4
NA
23-06-
30-09-
117
2
2
2
1
2014
2014
5
NA
07-09-
07-09-
7
3
3
5
1
2023
2023
6
NA
13-08-
13-08-
19
5
5
6
3
2022
2022
Audit Committee Details
Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
Appointment
Cessation
1
07385067
Suman Kumar Verma
Non-Executive - Independent
Chairperson
07-09-2023
Director
2
02377709
Dinesh Jamnadas
Non-Executive - Independent
Member
30-09-2014
Shah
Director
3
00741595
Priyesh Shantilal Jain
Non-Executive - Non
Member
30-09-2014
Independent Director
Nomination and remuneration committee
Whether the Nomination and remuneration committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
Appointment
Cessation
1
06742638
GAYATHRI MUTTUR
Non-Executive -
Chairperson
05-09-2022
NAGARAJ
Independent Director
2
00741595
Priyesh Shantilal Jain
Non-Executive - Non
Member
30-09-2014
Independent Director
3
07385067
Suman Kumar Verma
Non-Executive -
Member
07-09-2023
Independent Director
Stakeholders Relationship Committee
Whether the Stakeholders Relationship Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
Appointment
Cessation
1
02377709
Dinesh Jamnadas
Non-Executive - Independent
Chairperson
30-09-2014
Shah
Director
2
00741595
Priyesh Shantilal Jain
Non-Executive - Non
Member
30-09-2014
Independent Director
3
00741604
Bhavin Shantilal Jain
Executive Director
Member
30-09-2014
Risk Management Committee
Whether the Risk Management Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
directors
Appointment
Cessation
Corporate Social Responsibility Committee
Whether the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
directors
Appointment
Cessation
Other Committee
Sr
DIN Number
Name of Committee members
Name of other committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of directors
Remarks
Annexure 1
Annexure 1
III. Meeting of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on meeting
of board of directors
explanatory
Date(s) of
Date(s) of
Number of
No. of
Maximum gap
Notes for
Whether
Total Number
Directors present*
meeting (if
meeting (if
Independent
between any two
not
requirement of
of Directors
(All directors
Sr
any) in the
any) in the
Directors
consecutive (in
providing
Quorum met
as on date of
including
previous
current
attending the
number of days)
Date
(Yes/No)
the meeting
Independent
quarter
quarter
meeting*
Director)
1
06-11-2023
Yes
6
5
2
2
10-02-2024
95
Yes
6
5
2
Annexure 1
IV. Meeting of Committees
Disclosure of notes on meeting of committees explanatory
Date(s) of
Total
No. of
meeting
Maximum
Number of
No. of
members
Number of
(Enter dates
gap
Whether
Directors
attending
Reson for
Directors
Independent
Name of
of Previous
between
Name of
requirement
Present (All
the
Sr
quarter and
any two
other
not
of Quorum
in the
Directors
Directors
meeting
Committee
providing
Committee
attending
Current
consecutive
committee
met
including
(other
quarter in
(in number
date
(Yes/No)
as on date
Independent
the
than
of the
meeting*
chronological
of days)
Director)
Board of
meeting
order)
Directors)
1
Audit
06-11-2023
Yes
3
3
2
0
Committee
2
Audit
10-02-2024
95
Yes
3
3
2
0
Committee
Stakeholders
3
Relationship
23-03-2024
Yes
3
3
1
0
Committee
Annexure 1
V. Related Party Transactions
Sr
Subject
Compliance status
If status is �No�details of non-
(Yes/No/NA)
compliance may be given here.
1
Whether prior approval of audit committee obtained
Yes
2
Whether shareholder approval obtained for material RPT
NA
3
Whether details of RPT entered into pursuant to omnibus approval
Yes
have been reviewed by Audit Committee
Annexure 1
VI. Affirmations
Sr
Subject
Compliance status
(Yes/No)
1
The composition of Board of Directors is in terms of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements)
Yes
Regulations, 2015
2
The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure
Yes
requirements) Regulations, 2015 a. Audit Committee
3
The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure
Yes
requirements) Regulations, 2015. b. Nomination & remuneration committee
4
The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure
Yes
requirements) Regulations, 2015. c. Stakeholders relationship committee
5
The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing obligations and disclosure
NA
requirements) Regulations, 2015. d. Risk management committee (applicable to the top 1000 listed entities)
6
The committee members have been made aware of their powers, role and responsibilities as specified in SEBI
Yes
(Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.
7
The meetings of the board of directors and the above committees have been conducted in the manner as specified
Yes
in SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.
8
This report and/or the report submitted in the previous quarter has been placed before Board of Directors.
Yes
Annexure 1
Sr
Subject
Compliance status
1
Name of signatory
Mr. Bhavin Jain
2
Designation
Managing Director
Annexure II
Annexure II to be submitted by listed entity at the end of the financial year (for the whole of financial year)
I. Disclosure on website in terms of Listing Regulations
Sr
Item
Compliance status
If status is �No�details of
Web address
non-compliance may be
(Yes/No/NA)
given here.
1
Details of business
Yes
https://www.ninecolours.com/
2
Terms and conditions of appointment of independent
Yes
https://www.ninecolours.com/
directors
3
Composition of various committees of board of
Yes
https://www.ninecolours.com/
directors
4
Code of conduct of board of directors and senior
Yes
https://www.ninecolours.com/
management personnel
5
Details of establishment of vigil mechanism/
Yes
https://www.ninecolours.com/
Whistle Blower policy
6
Criteria of making payments to non-executive
Yes
https://www.ninecolours.com/
directors
7
Policy on dealing with related party transactions
Yes
https://www.ninecolours.com/
8
Policy for determining �material�subsidiaries
Yes
https://www.ninecolours.com/
9
Details of familiarization programmes imparted to
Yes
https://www.ninecolours.com/
independent directors
10
Email address for grievance redressal and other
Yes
https://www.ninecolours.com/
relevant details
Contact information of the designated officials of
11
the listed entity who are responsible for assisting
Yes
https://www.ninecolours.com/
and handling investor grievances
12
Financial results
Yes
https://www.ninecolours.com/
13
Shareholding pattern
Yes
https://www.ninecolours.com/
14
Details of agreements entered into with the media
NA
companies and/or their associates
Annexure II
Annexure II to be submitted by listed entity at the end of the financial year (for the whole of financial year)
I. Disclosure on website in terms of Listing Regulations
Compliance
If status is �No�details
Sr
Item
status
of non-compliance
Web address
(Yes/No/NA)
may be given here.
Schedule of analyst or institutional investor meet and
15.1
presentations made by the listed entity to analysts or
NA
institutional investors simultaneously with submission
to stock exchange
15.2
Audio or video recordings and transcripts of post
Yes
https://www.ninecolours.com/
earnings/quarterly calls
16
New name and the old name of the listed entity
Yes
https://www.ninecolours.com/
17
Advertisements as per regulation 47 (1)
Yes
https://www.ninecolours.com/
18
Credit rating or revision in credit rating obtained
NA
19
Separate audited financial statements of each subsidiary
NA
of the listed entity in respect of a relevant financial year
20
Secretarial Compliance Report
Yes
https://www.ninecolours.com/
21
Materiality Policy as per Regulation 30 (4)
Yes
https://www.ninecolours.com/
Disclosure of contact details of KMP who are
22
authorized for the purpose of determining materiality as
Yes
https://www.ninecolours.com/
required under regulation 30(5)
23
Disclosures under regulation 30(8)
Yes
https://www.ninecolours.com/
24
Statements of deviation(s) or variations(s) as specified
Yes
https://www.ninecolours.com/
in regulation 32
25
Dividend Distribution policy as per Regulation 43A(1)
Yes
https://www.ninecolours.com/
26
Annual return as provided under section 92 of the
Yes
https://www.ninecolours.com/
Companies Act, 2013
27
Confirmation that the above disclosures are in a separate
Yes
https://www.ninecolours.com/
section as specified in regulation 46(2)
Compliance with regulation 46(3) with respect to
28
accuracy of disclosures on the website and timely
Yes
https://www.ninecolours.com/
updating
Annexure II
II. Annual Affirmations
Sr
Particulars
Regulation Number
Compliance status
If status is �No�details of non-
compliance may be given
(Yes/No/NA)
here.
1
Independent director(s) have been appointed in terms
16(1)(b) & 25(6)
Yes
of specified criteria of �independence�and/or �eligibility�
17(1), 17(1A) &
2
Board composition
17(1C), 17(1D) &
Yes
17(1E)
3
Meeting of Board of directors
17(2)
Yes
4
Quorum of Board meeting
17(2A)
Yes
5
Review of Compliance Reports
17(3)
Yes
6
Plans for orderly succession for appointments
17(4)
Yes
7
Code of Conduct
17(5)
Yes
8
Fees/compensation
17(6)
Yes
9
Minimum Information
17(7)
Yes
10
Compliance Certificate
17(8)
Yes
Annexure II
II. Annual Affirmations
Sr
Particulars
Regulation
Compliance status
If status is �No�details of non-
Number
(Yes/No/NA)
compliance may be given here.
11
Risk Assessment & Management
17(9)
Yes
12
Performance Evaluation of Independent Directors
17(10)
Yes
13
Recommendation of Board
17(11)
Yes
14
Maximum number of Directorships
17A
Yes
15
Composition of Audit Committee
18(1)
Yes
16
Meeting of Audit Committee
18(2)
Yes
17
Role of Audit Committee and information to be
18(3)
Yes
reviewed by the audit committee
18
Composition of nomination & remuneration
19(1) & (2)
Yes
committee
19
Quorum of Nomination and Remuneration
19(2A)
Yes
Committee meeting
20
Meeting of Nomination and Remuneration
19(3A)
Yes
Committee
Annexure II
II. Annual Affirmations
Sr
Particulars
Regulation Number
Compliance status
If status is �No�details of non-compliance
(Yes/No/NA)
may be given here.
21
Role of Nomination and Remuneration
19(4)
Yes
Committee
22
Composition of Stakeholder Relationship
20(1), 20(2) &
Yes
Committee
20(2A)
23
Meeting of Stakeholders Relationship
20(3A)
Yes
Committee
24
Role of Stakeholders Relationship
20(4)
Yes
Committee
25
Composition and role of risk management
21(1),(2),(3),(4)
NA
committee
26
Meeting of Risk Management Committee
21(3A)
NA
27
Quorum of Risk Management Committee
21(3B)
NA
meeting
28
Gap between the meetings of the Risk
21(3C)
NA
Management Committee
29
Vigil Mechanism
22
Yes
30
Policy for related party Transaction
23(1), (1A), (5),
Yes
(6), & (8)
Annexure II
II. Annual Affirmations
Sr
Particulars
Regulation
Compliance status
If status is �No�details of non-
Number
(Yes/No/NA)
compliance may be given here.
31
Prior or Omnibus approval of Audit Committee for all
23(2), (3)
Yes
related party transactions
32
Approval for material related party transactions
23(4)
Yes
33
Disclosure of related party transactions on consolidated
23(9)
Yes
basis
34
Composition of Board of Directors of unlisted material
24(1)
NA
Subsidiary
35
Other Corporate Governance requirements with respect to
24(2),(3),(4),
NA
subsidiary of listed entity
(5) & (6)
36
Alternate Director to Independent Director
25(1)
NA
37
Maximum Tenure
25(2)
Yes
Appointment, Re-appointment or removal of an Independent
38
Director through special resolution or the alternate
25(2A)
Yes
mechanism
39
Meeting of independent directors
25(3) & (4)
Yes
40
Familiarization of independent directors
25(7)
Yes
Annexure II
II. Annual Affirmations
Sr
Particulars
Regulation
Compliance status
If status is �No�details of non-
compliance may be given
Number
(Yes/No/NA)
here.
41
Declaration from Independent Director
25(8) & (9)
Yes
42
Directors and Officers insurance
25(10)
NA
43
Confirmation with respect to appointment of Independent
25(11)
Yes
Directors who resigned from the listed entity
44
Memberships in Committees
26(1)
Yes
Affirmation with compliance to code of conduct from
45
members of Board of Directors and Senior management
26(3)
Yes
personnel
46
Disclosure of Shareholding by Non-Executive Directors
26(4)
Yes
47
Policy with respect to Obligations of directors and senior
26(2) & 26(5)
Yes
management
Approval of the Board and shareholders for compensation or
48
profit sharing in connection with dealings in the securities of
26(6)
Yes
the listed entity
49
Vacancies in respect Key Managerial Personnel
26A(1) &
Yes
26A(2)
Any other information to be provided - Add Notes
Annexure II
1
2
Name of signatory
Mr. Bhavin Jain
Designation
Managing Director
Annexure II
III. Affirmations
Sr
Particulars
Compliance status
(Yes/No/NA)
1
The Listed Entity has approved Material Subsidiary Policy and the Corporate Governance requirements
No
with respect to subsidiary of Listed Entity have been complied
Any other information to be provided
Annexure II
1
2
Name of signatory
Mr. Bhavin jain
Designation
Managing Director
Additional Half yearly Disclosure
Applicability of disclosure
Applicable
Reason for Non Applicability
Textual Information(1)
I. Disclosure of Loans/ guarantees/comfort letters /securities etc.refer note below
(A)Any loan or any other form of debt advanced by the listed entity directly or indirectly to
Aggregate amount advanced during six
Balance
Entity
outstanding at the
months
end of six months
Promoter or any other entity controlled by them
13922000
22265345
Promoter Group or any other entity controlled by
0
0
them
Directors (including relatives) or any other entity
0
0
controlled by them
KMPs or any other entity controlled by them
0
0
(B) Any guarantee / comfort letter (by whatever name called) provided by the listed entity directly or
indirectly, in connection with any loan(s) or any other form of debt availed By
Balance outstanding at
Aggregate amount
Entity
Type (guarantee, comfort letter etc.)
the end of six
of issuance during
months(taking into
six months
account any invocation)
Promoter or any other entity controlled by them
N.A
0
0
Promoter Group or any other entity controlled by
N.A
0
0
them
Directors (including relatives) or any other entity
N.A
0
0
controlled by them
KMPs or any other entity controlled by them
N.A
0
0
(C) Any security provided by the listed entity directly or indirectly, in connection with any loan(s) or any
other form of debt availed by
Aggregate value of
Balance outstanding at
Entity
Type of security (cash, shares etc.)
security provided
the end of six months
during six months
Promoter or any other entity controlled by them
N.A
0
0
Promoter Group or any other entity controlled by
N.A
0
0
them
Directors (including relatives) or any other entity
N.A
0
0
controlled by them
KMPs or any other entity controlled by them
N.A
0
0
(D) Additional Information
Textual Information(2)
II. Affirmations
Affirmations
Compliance Status
Company Remarks
All loans (or other form of debt), guarantees, comfort letters (by whatever name called) or
securities in connection with any loan(s) (or other form of debt) given directly or
indirectly by the listed entity to promoter(s), promoter group, director(s) (including their
Yes
Textual Information(3)
relatives), key managerial personnel (including their relatives) or any entity controlled by
them are in the economic interest of the company.
Name
Mr. Mitesh Thakkar
Designation
CFO
Place
MUMBAI
Date
20-04-2024
Details of Cyber security incidence
Whether as per Regulation 27(2)(ba) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 there has been cyber security incidents or breaches or loss of
No
data or documents during the quarter
Signatory Details
Name of signatory
Designation of person
Place
Date
Mr. Bhavin Jain
Managing Director
MUMBAI
20-04-2024
