  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Nivaka Fashions Limited
  News
  Summary
    542206   INE139E01028

NIVAKA FASHIONS LIMITED

(542206)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-18
4.240 INR   +0.24%
12:40aNivaka Fashions : Disclosure U/R 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015
PU
10/06Nivaka Fashions : Voting Result
PU
09/13Nivaka Fashions Limited Announces Resignation of Manasvi Rajpopat as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
CI
Nivaka Fashions : Disclosure U/R 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015

10/20/2022 | 12:40am EDT
B.T. Syndicate Limited (BTSYN)B roadcast Date And Time : 20/10/2022 09:52:12 Announcement : Disclosure U/R 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015 Description :

B.T.Syndicate Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 32 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Nivaka Fashions Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 04:38:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 120 M 1,45 M 1,45 M
Net income 2022 2,88 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net Debt 2022 1,68 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
P/E ratio 2022 253x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 435 M 5,25 M 5,25 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,54x
EV / Sales 2022 6,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,2%
Chart NIVAKA FASHIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nivaka Fashions Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bhavin Shantilal Jain Managing Director & Executive Director
Mitesh Thakkar Chief Financial Officer
Dinesh Jamnadas Shah Chairman
Vithal Mahajan Independent Director
Gayathri Muttur Nagaraj Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIVAKA FASHIONS LIMITED-40.28%5
INDITEX-20.26%69 547
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.30.38%58 314
KERING-34.15%56 191
ROSS STORES, INC.-25.92%29 382
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-34.06%19 305