Nivaka Fashions : Disclosure U/R 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015

B.T. Syndicate Limited (BTSYN)
B roadcast Date And Time : 20/10/2022 09:52:12 Announcement : Disclosure U/R 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015 Description :
B.T.Syndicate Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 32 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Attachment :
Disclaimer
Nivaka Fashions Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 04:38:59 UTC.