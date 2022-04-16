Log in
    542206   INE139E01028

NIVAKA FASHIONS LIMITED

(542206)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-12
6.950 INR   -5.95%
04:54aNIVAKA FASHIONS : Disclosure U/R 74(5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations 2018
PU
02/10Nivaka Fashions Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Nivaka Fashions Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
Nivaka Fashions : Disclosure U/R 74(5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations 2018

04/16/2022 | 04:54am EDT
B.T. Syndicate Limited (BTSYN)B roadcast Date And Time : 16/04/2022 14:07:02 Announcement : Disclosure U/R 74(5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations 2018 Description :

B.T. Syndicate Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Nivaka Fashions Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2022 08:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 218 M 2,86 M 2,86 M
Net income 2021 6,15 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
Net Debt 2021 0,60 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
P/E ratio 2021 125x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 714 M 9,35 M 9,35 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,57x
EV / Sales 2021 3,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 9,18%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dinesh Jamnadas Shah Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIVAKA FASHIONS LIMITED-2.11%9
KERING-24.49%71 233
INDITEX-28.01%69 090
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-8.82%48 312
ROSS STORES, INC.-9.80%36 222
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-27.56%22 401