Nivaka Fashions : Disclosure U/R 74(5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations 2018

B.T. Syndicate Limited (BTSYN)
B roadcast Date And Time : 16/04/2022 14:07:02 Announcement : Disclosure U/R 74(5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations 2018 Description :
B.T. Syndicate Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.
Attachment :
Disclaimer
Nivaka Fashions Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2022 08:53:01 UTC.