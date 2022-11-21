Nivaka Fashions : Related Party Transactions

B.T. Syndicate Limited (BTSYN)
B roadcast Date And Time : 21/11/2022 10:29:10 Announcement : Related Party Transactions Description :
B.T Syndicate Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure of related party transactions under regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Attachment :
Disclaimer
Nivaka Fashions Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 05:28:09 UTC.