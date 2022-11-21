Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Nivaka Fashions Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    542206   INE139E01028

NIVAKA FASHIONS LIMITED

(542206)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-17
4.000 INR   -6.98%
12:29aNivaka Fashions : Related Party Transactions
PU
11/14Nivaka Fashions Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/20Nivaka Fashions : Disclosure U/R 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nivaka Fashions : Related Party Transactions

11/21/2022 | 12:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
B.T. Syndicate Limited (BTSYN)B roadcast Date And Time : 21/11/2022 10:29:10 Announcement : Related Party Transactions Description :

B.T Syndicate Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure of related party transactions under regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Attachment :

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nivaka Fashions Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 05:28:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 120 M 1,47 M 1,47 M
Net income 2022 2,88 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net Debt 2022 1,68 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
P/E ratio 2022 253x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 411 M 5,03 M 5,03 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,54x
EV / Sales 2022 6,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 14,2%
Chart NIVAKA FASHIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nivaka Fashions Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bhavin Shantilal Jain Managing Director & Executive Director
Mitesh Thakkar Chief Financial Officer
Dinesh Jamnadas Shah Chairman
Vithal Mahajan Independent Director
Gayathri Muttur Nagaraj Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIVAKA FASHIONS LIMITED-43.66%5
INDITEX-15.46%77 777
KERING-22.04%70 013
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.26.11%60 149
ROSS STORES, INC.-14.31%37 340
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-33.91%18 130