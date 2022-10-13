Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Nixu Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NIXU   FI0009008387

NIXU OYJ

(NIXU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  08:41 2022-10-13 am EDT
6.300 EUR   +8.62%
10:12aNixu Oyj : Managers' Transactions
PU
10:01aManagers' Transactions
AQ
01:31aNixu Corporation : CEO's review for Q3 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nixu Oyj : Managers' Transactions

10/13/2022 | 10:12am EDT
Nixu Corporation, Managers' transactions, October 13, 2022, at 5.00 p.m. EEST

Nixu Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Karske, Joakim

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Nixu Oyj

LEI: 743700XJHP6Z4BVTPJ17

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 20353/7/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-10-13

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008387

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 670 Unit price: 6.04 EUR

(2): Volume 235 Unit price: 6.06 EUR

3): Volume: 482 Unit price: 6.08 EUR

(4): Volume: 350 Unit price: 6.08 EUR

(5): Volume: 69 Unit price: 6.1 EUR

(6): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 6.14 EUR

(7): Volume: 109 Unit price: 6.16 EUR

(8): Volume: 85 Unit price: 6.2 EUR

(9): Volume: 465 Unit price: 6.2 EUR

(10): Volume: 50 Unit price: 6.24 EUR

(11): Volume: 902 Unit price: 6.24 EUR

(12): Volume: 83 Unit price: 6.26 EUR

(13): Volume: 500 Unit price: 6.34 EUR

(14): Volume: 77 Unit price: 6.36 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 5 077 Volume weighted average price: 6.1634 EUR

Nixu Corporation

Further information:
CFO Janne Kärkkäinen, Nixu Corporation
telephone: +358 40 529 4603
e-mail: janne.karkkainen@nixu.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
www.nixu.com

Nixu in Brief:
Nixu is a cybersecurity services company on a mission to keep the digital society running. Our passion is to help organizations embrace digitalization securely. Partnering with our clients we provide practical solutions for ensuring business continuity, an easy access to digital services and data protection. We aim to provide the best workplace to our team of about 400 cybersecurity professionals with a hands-on attitude. With Nordic roots we serve enterprise clients worldwide. Nixu shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
www.nixu.com

Disclaimer

Nixu Oyj published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 14:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 56,7 M 55,0 M 55,0 M
Net income 2022 -0,46 M -0,44 M -0,44 M
Net Debt 2022 2,48 M 2,41 M 2,41 M
P/E ratio 2022 -89,2x
Yield 2022 0,52%
Capitalization 43,2 M 41,9 M 41,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 379
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart NIXU OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nixu Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIXU OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,80 €
Average target price 7,50 €
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Teemu Salmi Chief Executive Officer
Janne Kärkkäinen Chief Financial Officer
Jari Olavi Niska Chairman
Marko Tapani Kauppi Vice Chairman
Kati Anne Marika Hagros Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIXU OYJ-17.38%42
ACCENTURE PLC-39.68%158 181
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-17.06%137 906
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-12.04%106 187
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.11%93 071
INFOSYS LIMITED-24.32%72 842