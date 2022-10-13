Nixu Corporation, Managers' transactions, October 13, 2022, at 5.00 p.m. EEST

Nixu Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Karske, Joakim

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Nixu Oyj

LEI: 743700XJHP6Z4BVTPJ17

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 20353/7/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-10-13

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008387

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 670 Unit price: 6.04 EUR

(2): Volume 235 Unit price: 6.06 EUR

3): Volume: 482 Unit price: 6.08 EUR

(4): Volume: 350 Unit price: 6.08 EUR

(5): Volume: 69 Unit price: 6.1 EUR

(6): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 6.14 EUR

(7): Volume: 109 Unit price: 6.16 EUR

(8): Volume: 85 Unit price: 6.2 EUR

(9): Volume: 465 Unit price: 6.2 EUR

(10): Volume: 50 Unit price: 6.24 EUR

(11): Volume: 902 Unit price: 6.24 EUR

(12): Volume: 83 Unit price: 6.26 EUR

(13): Volume: 500 Unit price: 6.34 EUR

(14): Volume: 77 Unit price: 6.36 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 5 077 Volume weighted average price: 6.1634 EUR

Nixu Corporation

Further information:

CFO Janne Kärkkäinen, Nixu Corporation

telephone: +358 40 529 4603

e-mail: janne.karkkainen@nixu.com

Nixu in Brief:

Nixu is a cybersecurity services company on a mission to keep the digital society running. Our passion is to help organizations embrace digitalization securely. Partnering with our clients we provide practical solutions for ensuring business continuity, an easy access to digital services and data protection. We aim to provide the best workplace to our team of about 400 cybersecurity professionals with a hands-on attitude. With Nordic roots we serve enterprise clients worldwide. Nixu shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

