Nixu Corporation, Managers' transactions, October 13, 2022, at 5.00 p.m. EEST
Nixu Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Karske, Joakim
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Nixu Oyj
LEI: 743700XJHP6Z4BVTPJ17
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 20353/7/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-10-13
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008387
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 670 Unit price: 6.04 EUR
(2): Volume 235 Unit price: 6.06 EUR
3): Volume: 482 Unit price: 6.08 EUR
(4): Volume: 350 Unit price: 6.08 EUR
(5): Volume: 69 Unit price: 6.1 EUR
(6): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 6.14 EUR
(7): Volume: 109 Unit price: 6.16 EUR
(8): Volume: 85 Unit price: 6.2 EUR
(9): Volume: 465 Unit price: 6.2 EUR
(10): Volume: 50 Unit price: 6.24 EUR
(11): Volume: 902 Unit price: 6.24 EUR
(12): Volume: 83 Unit price: 6.26 EUR
(13): Volume: 500 Unit price: 6.34 EUR
(14): Volume: 77 Unit price: 6.36 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 5 077 Volume weighted average price: 6.1634 EUR
Nixu Corporation
Further information:
CFO Janne Kärkkäinen, Nixu Corporation
telephone: +358 40 529 4603
e-mail: janne.karkkainen@nixu.com
Nixu in Brief:
Nixu is a cybersecurity services company on a mission to keep the digital society running. Nixu shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
