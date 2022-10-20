Advanced search
    NIXU   FI0009008387

NIXU OYJ

(NIXU)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  06:45 2022-10-20 am EDT
6.200 EUR   +0.65%
Nixu Oyj : Managers' Transactions
PU
10/17Nixu Oyj : Coop Norge modernizes employee access rights management together with Nixu
PU
10/13Nixu Oyj : Managers' Transactions
PU
Nixu Oyj : Managers' Transactions

10/20/2022 | 06:50am EDT
Nixu Corporation, Managers' transactions, October 20, 2022, at 1.30 p.m. EEST

Nixu Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Anders Silwer AB
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Anders Silwer
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Nixu Oyj
LEI: 743700XJHP6Z4BVTPJ17
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 20489/9/10
Transaction date: 2022-10-19
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008387
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 59 Unit price: 6.24 EUR
(2): Volume: 691 Unit price: 6.24 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 750 Volume weighted average price: 6.24 EUR

Nixu Corporation

Further information:
CFO Janne Kärkkäinen, Nixu Corporation
Telephone: +358 40 529 4603
e-mail: janne.karkkainen@nixu.comDistribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
www.nixu.comNixu in Brief:
Nixu is a cybersecurity services company on a mission to keep the digital society running. Our passion is to help organizations embrace digitalization securely. Partnering with our clients we provide practical solutions for ensuring business continuity, an easy access to digital services and data protection. We aim to provide the best workplace to our team of about 400 cybersecurity professionals with a hands-on attitude. With Nordic roots we serve enterprise clients worldwide. Nixu shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
www.nixu.com

Nixu Oyj published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 10:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NIXU OYJ
10/13Managers' Transactions
AQ
10/13Nixu Corporation : CEO's review for Q3 2022
AQ
10/11Nixu increases its financial guidance for 2022
AQ
10/11Nixu Oyj Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
09/19Nixu Oyj : Teemu Salmi leads Nixu as the new CEO
PU
09/16Nixu Corporation's responsible auditor to change
AQ
08/31Finland Awards $3 Million Grant For Self-sovereign Identity Network Pilot
MT
Financials
Sales 2022 60,0 M 58,7 M 58,7 M
Net income 2022 -0,01 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net Debt 2022 1,83 M 1,79 M 1,79 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,49%
Capitalization 45,9 M 44,9 M 44,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 379
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart NIXU OYJ
Technical analysis trends NIXU OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,16 €
Average target price 7,50 €
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Teemu Salmi Chief Executive Officer
Janne Kärkkäinen Chief Financial Officer
Jari Olavi Niska Chairman
Marko Tapani Kauppi Vice Chairman
Kati Anne Marika Hagros Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIXU OYJ-12.25%45
ACCENTURE PLC-36.30%166 379
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-16.49%137 707
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.34%110 649
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.41%96 863
INFOSYS LIMITED-21.31%75 120