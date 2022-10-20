Nixu Corporation, Managers' transactions, October 20, 2022, at 1.30 p.m. EEST
Nixu Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Anders Silwer AB
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Anders Silwer
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Nixu Oyj
LEI: 743700XJHP6Z4BVTPJ17
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 20489/9/10
Transaction date: 2022-10-19
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008387
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 59 Unit price: 6.24 EUR
(2): Volume: 691 Unit price: 6.24 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 750 Volume weighted average price: 6.24 EUR
Nixu Corporation
Further information:
CFO Janne Kärkkäinen, Nixu Corporation
Telephone: +358 40 529 4603
e-mail: janne.karkkainen@nixu.comDistribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
www.nixu.comNixu in Brief:
Nixu is a cybersecurity services company on a mission to keep the digital society running. Our passion is to help organizations embrace digitalization securely. Partnering with our clients we provide practical solutions for ensuring business continuity, an easy access to digital services and data protection. We aim to provide the best workplace to our team of about 400 cybersecurity professionals with a hands-on attitude. With Nordic roots we serve enterprise clients worldwide. Nixu shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
www.nixu.com
