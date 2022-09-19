Nixu Oyj : Teemu Salmi leads Nixu as the new CEO

Nixu Corporation, press release, September 19, 2022, at 09:00 a.m. EET

CIO of the year 2020 on board to lead the next phase of growth

Amsterdam, September 2022 - At the beginning of August, Teemu Salmi (49) took over as the new CEO of the cybersecurity services company Nixu Corporation. With his rich experience in IT and telecom, he will further roll out Nixu's growth strategy, particularly within Europe. Nixu is a pure play cybersecurity partner enabling the digitalization of its current and future clients in a secure way. In the Netherlands and Belgium, Nixu aims to increase its position in the cybersecurity market by growing both organically and through acquisition.

Salmi has more than twenty years of experience in senior and executive positions. Prior to his new role, he was CIO, Head of IT & Digitalization at the Finnish-Swedish company Stora Enso. Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper. Before Stora Enso, Salmi spent 17 years at Ericsson in various executive positions leading, among others, the services business and IT & Cloud business. Teemu Salmi is a Swedish national and received the CIO of the Year 2020 award in Finland for his achievements.

The numbers in perspective and the added value of a reliable security partner

The European Commission's annual European Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI) shows that the Netherlands and Belgium rank 3rd and 6th of all member states regarding digital technology integration. [1] Belgium can still make a move in terms of connectivity. In addition, only 40 percent of the Dutch businesses indicate that they are investing in digitization to a large or very large extent. 2

"With the rapid digitalization of society, a lack of qualified personnel, and ever-increasing cyber threats, there is a huge demand for a trusted cybersecurity partner. In close cooperation with our employees and partners, I look forward to supporting our clients in safely implementing digitalization and taking it to the next level," says Teemu Salmi,the new CEO of Nixu.

Nixu operates in the Netherlands and Belgium and opened a first establishment in 2015 in Amsterdam. Currently there is a close collaboration with CyberVeilig Nederland and the Finnish Dutch Chamber of Commerce. As a Nordic company with a team of around 400 cybersecurity professionals and presence in five countries, Nixu serves its 650 enterprise clients on a global basis.

Nixu Corporation

www.nixu.com

