    NIXU   FI0009008387

NIXU OYJ

(NIXU)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-09-16 am EDT
5.920 EUR   +1.37%
09/16Nixu Corporation's responsible auditor to change
AQ
08/31Finland Awards $3 Million Grant For Self-sovereign Identity Network Pilot
MT
08/18NIXU OYJ : successfully pilots a Smart City digital service for the City of Jyväskylä together with IOXIO
PU
Nixu Oyj : Teemu Salmi leads Nixu as the new CEO

09/19/2022 | 03:20am EDT
Nixu Corporation, press release, September 19, 2022, at 09:00 a.m. EET

CIO of the year 2020 on board to lead the next phase of growth

Amsterdam, September 2022 - At the beginning of August, Teemu Salmi (49) took over as the new CEO of the cybersecurity services company Nixu Corporation. With his rich experience in IT and telecom, he will further roll out Nixu's growth strategy, particularly within Europe. Nixu is a pure play cybersecurity partner enabling the digitalization of its current and future clients in a secure way. In the Netherlands and Belgium, Nixu aims to increase its position in the cybersecurity market by growing both organically and through acquisition.

Salmi has more than twenty years of experience in senior and executive positions. Prior to his new role, he was CIO, Head of IT & Digitalization at the Finnish-Swedish company Stora Enso. Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper. Before Stora Enso, Salmi spent 17 years at Ericsson in various executive positions leading, among others, the services business and IT & Cloud business. Teemu Salmi is a Swedish national and received the CIO of the Year 2020 award in Finland for his achievements.

The numbers in perspective and the added value of a reliable security partner

The European Commission's annual European Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI) shows that the Netherlands and Belgium rank 3rd and 6th of all member states regarding digital technology integration. [1]Belgium can still make a move in terms of connectivity. In addition, only 40 percent of the Dutch businesses indicate that they are investing in digitization to a large or very large extent.2

"With the rapid digitalization of society, a lack of qualified personnel, and ever-increasing cyber threats, there is a huge demand for a trusted cybersecurity partner. In close cooperation with our employees and partners, I look forward to supporting our clients in safely implementing digitalization and taking it to the next level," says Teemu Salmi,the new CEO of Nixu.

Nixu operates in the Netherlands and Belgium and opened a first establishment in 2015 in Amsterdam. Currently there is a close collaboration with CyberVeilig Nederland and the Finnish Dutch Chamber of Commerce. As a Nordic company with a team of around 400 cybersecurity professionals and presence in five countries, Nixu serves its 650 enterprise clients on a global basis.

Nixu Corporation

Further information:

Anniina Hautakoski
Communications Specialist, Nixu Corporation
T: +358 50 598 8304
E: anniina.hautakoski@nixu.com

Mareille Prevo
PR Specialist Benelux for Nixu Corporation
T: +31 6 44031188
E: mareille@prevolution.nl

Distribution:
Dutch Trade Press
www.nixu.com

Nixu in Brief:
Nixu is a cybersecurity services company on a mission to keep the digital society running. Our passion is to help organizations embrace digitalization securely. Partnering with our clients we provide practical solutions for ensuring business continuity, an easy access to digital services and data protection. We aim to provide the best workplace to our team of about 400 cybersecurity professionals with a hands-on attitude. With Nordic roots we serve enterprise clients worldwide. Nixu shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. www.nixu.com

Disclaimer

Nixu Oyj published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 07:19:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 56,7 M 56,9 M 56,9 M
Net income 2022 -0,46 M -0,46 M -0,46 M
Net Debt 2022 2,48 M 2,49 M 2,49 M
P/E ratio 2022 -91,1x
Yield 2022 0,51%
Capitalization 44,1 M 44,2 M 44,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 379
Free-Float 72,3%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Teemu Salmi Chief Executive Officer
Janne Kärkkäinen Chief Financial Officer
Jari Olavi Niska Chairman
Marko Tapani Kauppi Vice Chairman
Kati Anne Marika Hagros Independent Director
