Nixu Oyj : Invitation to Nixu Corporation's news conference and webcast on H1 2021 financial results

Cybersecurity company Nixu will publish its half-year financial report for January-June 2021 on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 8:30 AM EEST. The stock exchange release and the related presentation material will be available then on the company's website www.nixu.com/investors.

News conference

A news conference will be available for analysts, investors and media on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 9:30 AM EEST at Scandic Simonkenttä, Simonkatu 9, Helsinki. The review of H1 2021 will be presented by Nixu CEO Petri Kairinen. The event will be held in English and there is breakfast served.

Participants are requested to register by contacting nixu.communications@nixu.com by Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the latest.

Webcast

CEO Petri Kairinen's presentation and the event will be available through a live webcast at https://nixu.videosync.fi/2021-08-12-nixu-corporation-h1-2021.

The live event starts at 9:30 am EEST. The recording of the webcast will be available later on the same website.

Welcome!

Petri Kairinen

CEO, Nixu Corporation

Further information:

CEO Petri Kairinen, Nixu Corporation

Telephone: +358 40 832 1832, e-mail: petri.kairinen@nixu.com

Distribution:

Principal media

www.nixu.com

Nixu in Brief:

Nixu is a cybersecurity services company on a mission to keep the digital society running. Our passion is to help organizations embrace digitalization securely. Partnering with our clients we provide practical solutions for ensuring business continuity, an easy access to digital services and data protection. We aim to provide the best workplace to our team of about 400 cybersecurity professionals with a hands-on attitude. With Nordic roots we serve enterprise clients worldwide. Nixu shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

