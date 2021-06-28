Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Nixu Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NIXU   FI0009008387

NIXU OYJ

(NIXU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nixu Oyj : Invitation to Nixu Corporation's news conference and webcast on H1 2021 financial results

06/28/2021 | 01:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cybersecurity company Nixu will publish its half-year financial report for January-June 2021 on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 8:30 AM EEST. The stock exchange release and the related presentation material will be available then on the company's website www.nixu.com/investors.

News conference

A news conference will be available for analysts, investors and media on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 9:30 AM EEST at Scandic Simonkenttä, Simonkatu 9, Helsinki. The review of H1 2021 will be presented by Nixu CEO Petri Kairinen. The event will be held in English and there is breakfast served.

Participants are requested to register by contacting nixu.communications@nixu.com by Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the latest.

Webcast

CEO Petri Kairinen's presentation and the event will be available through a live webcast at https://nixu.videosync.fi/2021-08-12-nixu-corporation-h1-2021.
The live event starts at 9:30 am EEST. The recording of the webcast will be available later on the same website.

Welcome!

Petri Kairinen
CEO, Nixu Corporation

Further information:
CEO Petri Kairinen, Nixu Corporation
Telephone: +358 40 832 1832, e-mail: petri.kairinen@nixu.com

Distribution:
Principal media
www.nixu.com

Nixu in Brief:
Nixu is a cybersecurity services company on a mission to keep the digital society running. Our passion is to help organizations embrace digitalization securely. Partnering with our clients we provide practical solutions for ensuring business continuity, an easy access to digital services and data protection. We aim to provide the best workplace to our team of about 400 cybersecurity professionals with a hands-on attitude. With Nordic roots we serve enterprise clients worldwide. Nixu shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
www.nixu.com

Disclaimer

Nixu Oyj published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 05:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NIXU OYJ
01:21aNIXU OYJ  : Invitation to Nixu Corporation's news conference and webcast on H1 2..
PU
06/23NIXU OYJ  : lowers its financial guidance for 2021
AQ
05/24NIXU OYJ  : Human error is still one of the most common causes of cyber-attacks ..
PU
04/22NIXU OYJ  : Managers' Transactions
AQ
04/16NIXU OYJ  : Launches Cyber-Security Unit for Internet of Things Products
MT
04/16NIXU OYJ  : gets to grips with cybersecurity challenges in the industrial intern..
PU
04/15NIXU ENSURES OUTOKUMPU'S PREPAREDNES : The detection capability supports busines..
PU
04/15NIXU CORPORATION : CEO's review for Q1 2021
PU
04/15INVITATION : Nixu Corporation's Q1 2021 investor conference call on Apr 15 at 12..
PU
04/15NIXU CORPORATION : CEO's review for Q1 2021
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 56,3 M 67,1 M 67,1 M
Net income 2021 0,73 M 0,86 M 0,86 M
Net Debt 2021 1,99 M 2,37 M 2,37 M
P/E ratio 2021 85,7x
Yield 2021 0,37%
Capitalization 60,4 M 72,2 M 72,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 364
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart NIXU OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nixu Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIXU OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,14 €
Average target price 11,35 €
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Petri Kairinen Chief Executive Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Janne Kärkkäinen Chief Financial Officer
Kimmo Juha Markku Rasila Chairman
Marko Tapani Kauppi Vice Chairman
Kati Anne Marika Hagros Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIXU OYJ-15.38%72
ACCENTURE PLC12.81%186 855
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.18.10%168 660
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION16.65%131 205
INFOSYS LIMITED25.35%90 140
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.11.28%83 980