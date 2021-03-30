Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq Helsinki  >  Nixu Oyj    NIXU   FI0009008387

NIXU OYJ

(NIXU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nixu Oyj : The Danish C-cure cybersecurity expert team joins Nixu Corporation

03/30/2021 | 06:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The C-cure expert team further strengthens the presence of the European cybersecurity company Nixu in the fragmented Danish cybersecurity market.

C-cure, established in 1993, is Denmark's oldest technology-based and independent advisor in cybersecurity. The C-cure team is focused on cybersecurity solutions and services and technical GDPR compliance, and it has solid experience in holistic and impartial security consulting and support.

Nixu's strategic vision is to become the number one choice as a trusted cybersecurity partner of digitalization for companies headquartered in Northern Europe and the best place to work for cybersecurity professionals. In order to provide its clients with a holistic portfolio of cybersecurity services, Nixu aims at building a strong local market presence in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Denmark and constantly explores opportunities to expand into new markets in Northern Europe.

Nixu entered the Danish market in 2019 by acquiring Ezenta A/S focused on technology-based cybersecurity services. The C-cure team, becoming part of Nixu on April 1, 2021, will generate a number of additions to Nixu's as well as to C-cure's current and future clients. C-cure's know-how and services will strengthen Nixu's expertise in Endpoint Protection and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) in Denmark. By combining the capacities, Nixu will increasingly be able to meet clients' needs in the Danish market, but also combine the complementing security services and the ability to build and support IT security infrastructure for its enterprise clients worldwide.

'Our aim is to expand near our clients in Northern Europe. Since 2019, we have been successful in building a stable foundation for growth in Denmark. Now C-cure joining Nixu is a step to continue on our growth journey and strengthen our market presence in Denmark. I'm thrilled to welcome C-cure team to the Nixu family', says Nixu CEO Petri Kairinen.

'We share the same dedication and passion. We are fully focused on cybersecurity and compliance. C-cure's commitment to Nixu is an obvious step towards continued united growth and, at the same time, we provide solid knowledge, unique services and help strengthen cybersecurity awareness among both our clients and in the market,' comments C-cure's founder and CEO Mette Nikander and continues 'by joining forces and with our wide range of cybersecurity services, we are able to lift the heavy weight off the shoulders of our clients'.

Nixu established in 1988 has grown fast, especially during the last five-year period, and is now one of the largest cybersecurity services companies in Europe. In 2020, Nixu reported MEUR 53.3 in revenue and the company employs about 400 experts that serve clients worldwide. The C-cure experts transfer to Nixu as so-called old employees and Nixu is not acquiring any assets of C-cure. The size of the C-cure team is relatively small compared to Nixu, and the arrangement will not change Nixu's financial forecast.

Nixu Corporation

Further information:
CEO Petri Kairinen, Nixu Corporation
Telephone: +358 40 832 1832, e-mail: petri.kairinen@nixu.com

Distribution:
main media
www.nixu.com

Nixu in Brief:
Nixu is a cybersecurity services company on a mission to keep the digital society running. Our passion is to help organizations embrace digitalization securely. Partnering with our clients we provide practical solutions for ensuring business continuity, an easy access to digital services and data protection. We aim to provide the best workplace to our team of about 400 cybersecurity professionals with a hands-on attitude. With Nordic roots we serve enterprise clients worldwide. Nixu shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
www.nixu.com

Disclaimer

Nixu Oyj published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 10:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NIXU OYJ
06:21aNIXU OYJ  : The Danish C-cure cybersecurity expert team joins Nixu Corporation
PU
03/24NIXU OYJ  : Local Government Pensions Institution in Finland prepares for cyber ..
AQ
03/24NIXU OYJ  : Local Government Pensions Institution in Finland prepares for cyber ..
PU
03/12NIXU OYJ  : Managers' Transactions
PU
03/12NIXU OYJ  : Managers' Transactions
AQ
03/11NIXU OYJ  : Conveyance of Nixu Corporation's own shares pursuant to All-Employee..
PU
03/11NIXU OYJ  : Conveyance of Nixu Corporation's own shares pursuant to All-Employee..
AQ
03/05NIXU OYJ  : Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Nixu Corpora..
AQ
02/18NIXU OYJ  : Corporation's Annual Report 2020 is published
AQ
02/15NIXU OYJ  : Helsinki aims to use personal data on behalf of the citizens - on ci..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 57,1 M 67,0 M 67,0 M
Net income 2021 0,88 M 1,03 M 1,03 M
Net Debt 2021 1,79 M 2,09 M 2,09 M
P/E ratio 2021 84,0x
Yield 2021 0,31%
Capitalization 71,7 M 84,4 M 84,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 364
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart NIXU OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nixu Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIXU OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,60 €
Last Close Price 9,66 €
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Petri Kairinen Chief Executive Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Janne Kärkkäinen Chief Financial Officer
Kimmo Juha Markku Rasila Chairman
Marko Tapani Kauppi Vice Chairman
Kati Anne Marika Hagros Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIXU OYJ0.42%87
ACCENTURE PLC7.02%168 872
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES7.13%156 328
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION8.34%114 898
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.9.36%80 915
INFOSYS LIMITED6.40%80 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ