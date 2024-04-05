Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Nkarta, Inc. (“Nkarta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NKTX) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 21, 2024, Nkarta announced that it had “deprioritized” its acute myeloid leukemia program, NKX101, stating that the “response rate was meaningfully lower than that from the first 5 previously reported patients.”

On this news, Nkarta’s stock price fell $4.06, or 31.3%, to close at $8.92 per share on March 22, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Nkarta securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

