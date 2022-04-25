Log in
04/25 10:43:09 am EDT
15.05 USD   +93.69%
10:19aNKARTA : NKX101 and NKX019 Phase 1 Data – Company Presentation
PU
08:13aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
08:04aNkarta Reports Positive Preliminary Dose Finding Data for Two Lead Candidates; Shares Surge Higher Pre-Bell
MT
Nkarta : NKX101 and NKX019 Phase 1 Data – Company Presentation

04/25/2022 | 10:19am EDT
Forward looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding future events and the future results of the company that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry in which the company operates and the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated trends and events, the economy, and other future conditions, and the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the company. Words such as "address," "anticipate," "believe," "consider," "continue," "develop," "estimate," "expect," "further," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of the company and its management with respect to future events and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and may be outside our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the company's actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Please see section entitled "Risk Factors" in our annual, quarterly and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a description of these risks and uncertainties.

This presentation has been prepared by the company based on information it has obtained from sources it believes to be reliable. Summaries of documents contained in this presentation may not be complete. The company does not represent that the information herein is complete. The information in this presentation is current only as of the date on the cover, and the company's business or financial condition and other information in this presentation may change after that date. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance occurring after the date of this presentation or currently unknown facts or conditions.

Interim data from clinical trials are subject to the risk that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues and more data on existing patients become available. The clinical trial program is ongoing, and the final results may be materially different from those reflected in any interim data the company reports. Further, others, including regulatory agencies, may not accept or agree with the company's assumptions, estimates, calculations, conclusions or analyses or may interpret or weigh the importance of data differently, which could impact the value of the particular program, the approvability or commercialization of the particular product candidate or product and the value of the company in general. In addition, the information the company chooses to publicly disclose regarding a particular study or clinical trial is typically a summary of extensive information, and you or others may not agree with what the company determines is the material or otherwise appropriate information to include in its disclosure, and any information the company determines not to disclose may ultimately be deemed significant with respect to future decisions, conclusions, views, activities or otherwise regarding a particular product, product candidate or business.

Best-in-class platform driving off-the-shelf CAR NK cell therapies

Co-lead programs in hematologic malignancies

NKX101

Targeting NKG2D ligands

  • Phase 1 in r/r AML and higher-risk MDS

  • Orphan Drug Designation

  • NKG2D receptor is primary driver of NK cell activation and tumor killing

NKX019

Targeting CD19

  • Phase 1 in r/r B cell malignancies

  • Validated target

  • Opportunity to differentiate from CAR T cells with broad patientaccess

R/R, relapsed/refractory; AML, acute myeloid leukemia; MDS, myelodysplastic syndrome; NK, natural killer; CAR, chimeric antigen receptor.

NKX101 and NKX019: Well tolerated and highly active in heavily pre-treated r/r AML and r/r NHL patients, respectively

  • NKX101

    • - No DLTs or cases of CRS, GvHD or neurotoxicity

    • - 3 of 5 patients achieved CR (60%) in r/r AML at highest two dose levels in 3 dose regimen - 2 out of 3 CRs were MRD negative

    • - Responses and blast reduction observed across dose levels

  • NKX019

    • - No DLTs or cases of CRS, GvHD or neurotoxicity

    • - 5 of 6 patients responded (83%) and 3 of 6 patients achieved complete response (50%) in NHL at 1B cells x 3

      - Complete responses observed in multiple NHL histologies including DLBCL

Based on interim data from open clinical database as of 21 Apr 2022

DLT, dose-limiting toxicity; CRS, cytokine release syndrome; GvHD, graft-versus-host disease; MRD-, minimal residual disease negative; DLBCL, diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

Disclaimer

nkarta Inc. published this content on 25 April 2022


© Publicnow 2022
