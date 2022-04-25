Nkarta : NKX101 and NKX019 Phase 1 Data – Company Presentation

Forward looking statements

Best-in-class platform driving off-the-shelf CAR NK cell therapies

Co-lead programs in hematologic malignancies

NKX101

Targeting NKG2D ligands • Phase 1 in r/r AML and higher-risk MDS

• Orphan Drug Designation

• NKG2D receptor is primary driver of NK cell activation and tumor killing

NKX019

Targeting CD19 • Phase 1 in r/r B cell malignancies

• Validated target • Opportunity to differentiate from CAR T cells with broad patientaccess

R/R, relapsed/refractory; AML, acute myeloid leukemia; MDS, myelodysplastic syndrome; NK, natural killer; CAR, chimeric antigen receptor.

NKX101 and NKX019: Well tolerated and highly active in heavily pre-treated r/r AML and r/r NHL patients, respectively

• NKX101 - No DLTs or cases of CRS, GvHD or neurotoxicity - 3 of 5 patients achieved CR (60%) in r/r AML at highest two dose levels in 3 dose regimen - 2 out of 3 CRs were MRD negative - Responses and blast reduction observed across dose levels

• NKX019 - No DLTs or cases of CRS, GvHD or neurotoxicity - 5 of 6 patients responded (83%) and 3 of 6 patients achieved complete response (50%) in NHL at 1B cells x 3 - Complete responses observed in multiple NHL histologies including DLBCL



Based on interim data from open clinical database as of 21 Apr 2022

DLT, dose-limiting toxicity; CRS, cytokine release syndrome; GvHD, graft-versus-host disease; MRD-, minimal residual disease negative; DLBCL, diffuse large B cell lymphoma.