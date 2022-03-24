Company Announcement

24 March 2022

Annual General Meeting 2022 of NKT A/S

The Annual General Meeting of NKT A/S was held on Thursday 24 March 2022, cf. announcement No. 4 dated 2 March 2021.

The Annual General Meeting approved the following:

Annual Report 2021 including the annual and consolidated accounts, the statements of the Management and Board of Directors, the auditor’s report, and reviews for the year including the Board of Directors’ proposal that no dividend payment is to be paid out.

The Company’s Remuneration Report.

Discharge of obligations of Management and the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors’ proposal for remuneration to the Board of Directors, the committees and the working committee in NKT Photonics for 2022.

Jens Due Olsen, René Svendsen-Tune, Karla Marianne Lindahl, Jens Maaløe and Andreas Nauen were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. Nebahat Albayrak was elected for the Board of Directors.



Pernille Blume, Stig Nissen Knudsen (re-elected) and Christian Dyhr were elected as employee representatives for the Board of Directors for a four-year period.

Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as sole auditor of the Company.

At a meeting of the Board of Directors held after the Annual General Meeting, Jens Due Olsen was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors and René Svendsen-Tune was elected Deputy Chairman.

The Chairman’s report and other documents are available at investors.nkt.com/general-meetings

Contact

Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +45 2494 1654

Press: Pelle Fischer, External Communications Lead, Tel.: +45 2223 5870

