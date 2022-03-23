Log in
NKT A/S

(NKT)
Candidates for election to the Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual General Meeting

03/23/2022 | 06:12am EDT
Company Announcement

23 March 2022
Announcement No. 5

Candidates for election to the Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual General Meeting

Further to the notice convening the Annual General Meeting at NKT A/S announced on 2 March 2022, the Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Nebahat Albayrak has agreed to make herself available for election. On this basis, the Board of Directors proposes the election of Nebahat Albayrak for a one-year term under item 8 of the agenda.

Attached to this announcement is an updated overview of all candidates up for election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting to be held on 24 March 2022.

More information about the Annual General Meeting can be found at investors.nkt.com/general-meetings.com

Contact

Investor Relations:         Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel: +45 2494 1654

Press:                                Pelle Fischer, External Communications Lead, tel. +45 2223 5870

 

